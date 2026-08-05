Prop Firm Rulebook

Prop Firm Rulebook is a risk manager for evaluation and funded trading accounts. It does
not open trades and does not generate signals. It watches the account against the limits
you are actually measured on, shows how much room is left, and can flatten the account
before a limit is breached instead of after.

WHY THE RULE VARIANTS ARE CONFIGURABLE

Firms disagree on the details that decide whether you pass. A daily loss limit may be
measured from the day's starting balance or from its starting equity, and the allowance
may be a percentage of your initial balance or of that day's own reference. An overall
loss limit may be a fixed floor, or one that trails your highest equity, or one that
trails and then freezes once you reach a profit level. The same "5 percent daily, 10
percent maximum" on two websites can mean four different floors in practice.

Rulebook implements each of these as a setting rather than assuming one. On startup it
prints the resulting floors in account currency to the journal, so you can check them
against your firm's own dashboard before your first trade rather than during a drawdown.

WHAT IT TRACKS

- Daily loss limit, in four measurement variants
- Overall loss limit: static, trailing, or trailing then locked
- Profit target progress
- Consistency rule: largest single day as a share of total profit
- Total open volume
- Configurable day rollover hour, for firms whose trading day does not start at midnight

IT TELLS YOU WHEN IT CANNOT PROTECT YOU

A risk manager that cannot act is worse than none, because you stop watching. If algo
trading is switched off in the terminal, or if this EA was attached without permission to
trade in its Common tab, Rulebook cannot close anything at all. It therefore shows both
permissions on the panel, turns its header red and reads NOT PROTECTED, and alerts you the
moment either one is switched off while it is running.

WHAT IT CAN DO

- Warn at a configurable share of any allowance, on chart, by popup and by push
  notification
- Act at a second, higher share, before the limit is reached rather than at it
- Close all positions and delete pending orders
- Stay locked for the rest of the trading day, closing anything reopened, until the day
  rolls over
- Flatten before the weekend
- Keep its state through a terminal restart

ON-CHART PANEL

A compact dashboard shows equity and balance, each active rule as a progress bar with the
share of the allowance consumed, the remaining distance to each floor in account currency,
profit target progress, and the current status.

HONEST LIMITS

An Expert Advisor cannot prevent a human from clicking Buy. It can close the position once
it sees it, which is what the lock mode does. It also cannot act while the terminal is
closed, while the market is shut, or when the broker rejects a close request. Rulebook
retries and reports what it could not close.

This is a seatbelt. It is not a substitute for position sizing, and it makes no claim
about trading results.

REQUIREMENTS

Any MetaTrader 5 account. No DLLs. Works on any symbol and timeframe; attach it to one
chart only, since the rules it enforces are account-wide.

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Утилиты
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Alfiya Fazylova
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Утилиты
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Mirel Daniel Gheonu
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Утилиты
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Fatemeh Ameri
4.95 (132)
Утилиты
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Vyacheslav Izvarin
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Утилиты
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4.93 (43)
Утилиты
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5 (1)
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Trinh Dat
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Утилиты
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Stephen J Martret
5 (4)
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Dilwyn Tng
5 (8)
Утилиты
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Boris Sedov
4.61 (18)
Утилиты
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Inakis Srl
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Утилиты
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Утилиты
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Утилиты
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