TrendPilot MT5 EA

TrendPilot MT5 – H1/M15 Alignment Scalping Engine

TrendPilot MT5 is a trend-following scalping Expert Advisor built around one simple principle:

Trade only when the higher timeframe trend and lower timeframe momentum agree.

The EA continuously analyzes the H1 market direction and waits for confirmation from the M15 timeframe before entering the market. If both timeframes are aligned, TrendPilot executes trades in the direction of the trend. If alignment is lost, the EA stays flat and patiently waits for the next high-probability opportunity.

Unlike many systems overloaded with indicators and filters, TrendPilot focuses on clean price action and multi-timeframe confirmation to capture directional market moves while avoiding unnecessary market noise.

Core Trading Logic

H1 Direction Filter

The EA determines the primary market direction using the H1 timeframe. It can react to strong developing H1 candles before the candle closes, allowing faster adaptation to changing market conditions.

M15 Entry Confirmation

Entries are only allowed when the most recent closed M15 candle agrees with the H1 direction.

Alignment-Based Trading

  • H1 BUY + M15 BUY = Long entries allowed

  • H1 SELL + M15 SELL = Short entries allowed

  • No alignment = No trade

This alignment mechanism acts as the primary entry filter and helps avoid counter-trend trading.

Advanced Position Management

Intelligent Position Stacking

TrendPilot can add positions during strong trends using adaptive spacing based on:

  • Price movement

  • Profit progression

  • ATR volatility conditions

The stacking distance automatically adjusts according to current market volatility.

Volatility Regime Detection

The EA identifies whether the market is:

  • Accelerating

  • Normal

  • Slowing down

Position spacing automatically expands or contracts to match market conditions.

Risk Management Features

Initial Stop Loss & Take Profit

Every new trading cycle can be protected with ATR-based:

  • Stop Loss

  • Take Profit

Basket Profit Protection

Once floating profit reaches a specified level, the EA activates a profit lock mechanism that protects a percentage of accumulated gains.

Daily Profit Lock

Instead of stopping after reaching a fixed profit target, TrendPilot can secure a percentage of the day's peak profit and stop trading if profits fall below the protected threshold.

Daily Loss Protection

Optional controls include:

  • Maximum daily loss limit

  • Maximum daily trades

  • Trading session restrictions

Per-Position Loss Cut

Each individual position can be monitored independently and automatically closed if its price movement exceeds a user-defined loss percentage.

Emergency Drawdown Protection

The EA continuously monitors account equity and can close all positions if floating drawdown exceeds the defined emergency threshold.

Exposure Control

TrendPilot includes multiple safeguards for professional risk management:

  • Maximum number of positions

  • Maximum total lot exposure

  • Automatic basket compression

  • Margin availability checks

  • Spread protection filters

Adaptive Trailing Stop

A built-in adaptive trailing stop system dynamically secures profits as trades move in favor of the position.

Features include:

  • Step-based trailing

  • Adjustable offset distance

  • Broker freeze-level protection

  • Safe stop-loss modification logic

Dashboard & Monitoring

The integrated dashboard displays:

  • H1 Direction

  • M15 Bias

  • Alignment Status

  • Basket Direction

  • Open Positions

  • Floating Profit/Loss

  • Daily Profit/Loss

  • Drawdown

  • Volatility Regime

  • Spread Conditions

  • Profit Lock Status

Telegram Notifications

Optional Telegram integration allows traders to receive:

  • Trade entries

  • Position management updates

  • Risk events

  • Important EA notifications

Suitable Markets

TrendPilot MT5 is designed for traders seeking:

  • Trend-following automation

  • Multi-timeframe confirmation

  • Scalable position management

  • Professional risk controls

The EA can be used on Forex, Metals, Indices, and other liquid instruments supported by MetaTrader 5.

Key Advantages

✓ H1 + M15 trend alignment strategy
✓ Clean price-action driven logic
✓ Adaptive volatility-based stacking
✓ Basket profit protection system
✓ Daily profit lock technology
✓ Emergency drawdown protection
✓ Individual position loss control
✓ Adaptive trailing stop management
✓ Telegram notifications
✓ Real-time dashboard monitoring

TrendPilot MT5 combines trend confirmation, adaptive trade management, and comprehensive risk controls into a fully automated trading solution designed to follow market direction while protecting capital.


Рекомендуем также
GridMaker
Pongsakorn Kaew-arun
Эксперты
Unlock Automated Trading Success with GridMaker 2.0! Are you tired of staring at charts all day, stressing over market reversals, and worrying about weekend price gaps? Meet GridMaker 2.0 , your ultimate intelligent trading companion. Unlike traditional, rigid grid systems, GridMaker 2.0 is a next-generation Expert Advisor designed with a primary focus on account safety, smart profit-taking, and hands-free recovery . Built for traders who want consistent performance without the micromanagemen
Regression Analysis Candles EA
Preecha Chanthakan
Эксперты
Regression analysis Candles EA used regress equation degree 5 and equation line from two lower points and two high points draw two straight lines. It make four trends to compare for determine buy/sell orders. we put pending order buy limit/buy stop or sell limit/sell stop when has order. we has limit order least than 99 orders. we close all orders has ten cases it chooses to variable market we has C.V. parameter and we have many functions used in system. we divide our system to four modules. The
SchermanActionPro
AutomaticTrading
Эксперты
Представляем SchermanActionPro: новый автоматизированный торговый бот от компании Automatictrading Рекомендуемые функции:  • Настраиваемые индикаторы: настройте средние значения и количество свечей в соответствии с рекомендациями Ивана.  • Операционная гибкость: выбирайте между покупками и продажами.  • Фиксация прибыли: фиксированные опционы, основанные на ATR или противоположном сигнале.  • Loss Stop: настраивается фиксированно, в соответствии с ATR или противоположным сигналом.  • Типы лотов:
NeuroForex
Sergio Izquierdo Rodriguez
Эксперты
Tool for trade with deep neural networks which trains itsef with machine learning , up to 1512 weigthed measures by each symbol, as long the market goes on. It trades in various forex symbols and timeframes , it could be configured for the actual graph too, giving false to all symbols and/or timeframes. It could be configured for dinstintc pairs and you can have diferent neural networks and diferent set of pairs in diferent charts. You can decide which symbols, timeframes, and how risky will be
Quantum Candlestick Collider
Tingting Yu
Эксперты
Quantum Candlestick Collider — Institutional-Grade Precision for XAUUSD Quantum Candlestick Collider is a next-generation automated trading system engineered specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe. Built on a proprietary quantitative engine and advanced candlestick intelligence, this EA delivers exceptional entry precision, adaptive market awareness, and institutional-level risk control — designed to perform even under extreme market volatility. Real trading environment Transpa
TPS Master Pro
Gopal Goswami
Эксперты
TPS Master Pro is an institutional-grade, multi-strategy algorithmic trading system built for the MetaTrader 5 (MTF) platform. Engineered for high-performance precision, it seamlessly blends advanced trend-following matrix layers, smart money price action filters, and a highly sophisticated risk mitigation engine. Whether deployed as a multi-asset grid system or a scalping engine, TPS Master Pro provides retail traders with the technical edge and data-driven security models typically restricted
NEXUS Flow X
Sumet Mooksombat
Эксперты
NEXUS FLOW X — Эксперт-советник для скальпинга XAUUSD (MT5) NEXUS FLOW X — это специализированный скальпирующий EA для золота (XAUUSD), созданный для захвата краткосрочных импульсных движений по чётким, правил-ориентированным условиям. Он сочетает фильтрацию тренда с таймированными импульсными триггерами и предлагает гибкие варианты управления капиталом, чтобы трейдер мог тестировать различные профили риска в Strategy Tester. Рекомендуемый брокер: IC Markets — Raw Spread Основная торговая логика
NRP Smc Pro
Black Panther AI
Эксперты
NRP SMC PRO EA — Product Description Short Description Professional Smart Money Concepts Expert Advisor engineered for XAUUSD, combining institutional market structure analysis, Fair Value Gaps, liquidity sweeps, and prop-firm-focused risk management. Includes optional news filtering, trading sessions, trade journaling, and advanced capital protection. NRP SMC PRO EA — Institutional Smart Money Automation for MT5 NRP SMC PRO EA is a professional Smart Money Concepts Expert Advisor built around c
XAU Future Gravity
Napat Puangjunkum
Эксперты
XAUUSD Future Gravity AIFuture-Gravity Engine - Stop looking left. Trade towards the invisible magnetic zones on the right. XAUUSD Future Gravity AI  is an extraordinary, next-generation Expert Advisor built upon the revolutionary "Future-Order Gravitational Pull" theory. Traditional EAs look back at historical data to guess the future, but the market moves toward massive liquidity pools and pending orders that are waiting to be filled. Using complex Reverse Symmetry, this EA calculates the inv
Z4 Trend And Time EA
Arda Berk Malli
Эксперты
This EA is a time-based algorithmic trading framework designed to demonstrate execution mechanics. Instead of constantly scanning the market, it is programmed to wake up and evaluate market conditions at the hour and minute candle you specify. HOW IT OPERATES:  When your trigger time arrives, the algorithm performs a multi-layered analysis before making a simulated or trading decision. It looks for an alignment of your customized settings: Trend Confirmation: Evaluates the current price action
Gordian Knot 1
Hidenori Tanaka
Эксперты
This EA is a simple automated trading system for the Meta Trader 5 platform. It uses parabolic SAR to automatically adjust lot size based on market trends. By this, the EA does not take a large amount of risk, but instead steadily accumulates profits. Main Features The EA does not use the martingale method for lot size adjustment. If a position is taken before the forex market closes, the position will be carried over to the weekend. This EA is designed to hold multiple positions at the same t
NanoTrade Pro
Vadim Podoprigora
Эксперты
NanoTrade Pro — это современный автоматизированный торговый советник, предназначенный для оптимизации вашей торговой стратегии на быстро меняющихся финансовых рынках. Используя передовые алгоритмы и анализ данных в реальном времени, NanoTrade Pro автоматизирует процесс скальпинга, позволяя трейдерам извлекать выгоду из небольших движений цен с поразительной точностью и эффективностью. Принципиально советник не использует никаких риск-систем с увеличением объема или увеличением количества открыт
Hexagon Forge Xau
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Эксперты
Hexagon Forge Xau v1.0 Premium Expert Advisor for XAU/USD (Gold) Hexagon Forge Xau is an advanced and visually stunning trading system designed specifically for trading the gold market (XAU/USD). It focuses on high-probability price action combined with powerful trend filters. The EA detects classic continuation and reversal patterns, reinforced by modern technical confirmations, all within a futuristic hexagonal panel that provides comprehensive, real-time information. Main Strategy Combine
Aurum Prime EA MT5
Riza Shazreen Bin Baharin
Эксперты
AURUM PRIME – Intelligent XAUUSD Gold Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Professional Gold Trading Automation. Built for Performance. Designed for Control. Aurum Prime is a premium MetaTrader 5 (MT5) Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) traders seeking intelligent automation, disciplined execution, and flexible risk management. Rather than relying on random trade entries, Aurum Prime follows a structured trading methodology with dynamic recovery logic, smart basket management, con
GoldenPulse PRO
Mehmet Kerem Semiz
Эксперты
GoldenPulse PRO – High Winrate is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed to trade Gold (XAUUSD) with precision and consistency. It uses a proprietary momentum/volatility framework that adapts to changing conditions, focusing on high win rate and controlled drawdown —without grid, martingale, or risky averaging. Key Features 100% automated — plug & play Optimized for XAUUSD , compatible with other symbols Smart logic — no martingale, no grid, no averaging Minimal interface — only Lot Size
Omega AI MT5
Irina Selivanevskaia
1 (4)
Эксперты
Omega AI Neural EA: Когнитивный алгоритмический комплекс для XAUUSD на базе LLM-консенсуса и интерактивного контекстного анализа Мониторинг в реальном времени: Эффективность подтверждена на реальном счете:  https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2361385 Ценообразование: Первые 7 копий: $249 Следующий этап: $349 Промежуточный этап: $699 Финальная стоимость: $1999 I. Архитектура анализа и принятия решений Omega AI базируется на гибридной модели, объединяющей алгоритмы исполнения с аналитическим ядром на
XAU Golden Sovereign
Napat Puangjunkum
Эксперты
XAUUSD Golden Sovereign AIThe Ultimate Smart Dynamic Grid Matrix - Volatility-Adjusted Trading Engine XAUUSD Golden Sovereign AI  is a luxurious, high-performance algorithmic trading system designed exclusively to extract maximum profits from Gold (XAUUSD). By combining a Volatility-Adjusted Grid System with pristine AI-based entry filters (Bollinger Bands + RSI), this EA ensures entries only occur at extreme turning points. If the market moves against the initial entry, the EA dynamically expa
YenFlow
Kelly Philip Aketch
Эксперты
This is a machine learning trend following strategy based on the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo indicator combined with market volatility and volume metrics. It works best on the H1 Chart . The signals utilized to begin trading are carefully vetted via the machine learning capability, and a sophisticated algorithm ensures that the trader remains in the trend for as long as possible. Features. This is a fully automated multi-symbol expert advisor. It works on the following symbols USDJPY, AUDJPY, CHFJPY, EU
MS Expert
Nikolaos Pantzos
Эксперты
MS_Expert   is structured based on a specific technical analysis indicator ( MACD  Oscillator   and Stochastic Oscillator ). It has many parameters so that each user can find the appropriate settings that suit their investment profile. It can work on 28 different pairs. The default parameter settings are indicative, I recommend that each user experiment to find their own settings.
FREE
XAU Endurance Portfolio M5
Fernando Medina Villanueva
Эксперты
XAU Endurance Portfolio M5 Обзор стратегии XAU Endurance Portfolio M5 — это профессиональный портфель мультистратегических экспертов, разработанный исключительно для торговли золотом (XAUUSD) на таймфрейме M5. Данный портфель объединяет шесть тщательно отобранных стратегий с некоррелированными паттернами убытков, создавая надежную торговую систему, способную выдерживать самые сложные рыночные условия и обеспечивать устойчивый рост в долгосрочной перспективе. Разработка и тестирование на наде
Rapid X
Tatiana Savkevych
Эксперты
Rapid стратегия работы на рынке Forex с базой скальпинга. Алгоритм подразумевает проведение торговой операции в минимально короткие сроки. Как правило, этот период времени составляет секунди и лишь иногда ограничивается несколькими минутами. Существует мнение, что скальпинг — это удел новичков. Но на самом деле, оно ошибочно. Чтобы правильно и с выгодой для себя провести торговую операцию, трейдеру необходимо обучиться скальпингу, в противном случае результат может быть негативным. Именно поэ
Synapse Trader MT5
Andrei Vlasov
4.5 (6)
Эксперты
Synapse Trader: Нейросеть, открывающая новые горизонты в трейдинге Представьте себе советника, который не просто анализирует рынок, а становится вашим интеллектуальным помощником, обучающимся каждый день и адаптирующимся к меняющимся условиям. Synapse Trader — это уникальный инструмент, построенный на основе передовых технологий нейронных сетей, способный улавливать самые тонкие рыночные сигналы. Это не просто советник — это живая нейросеть, которая думает, предсказывает и развивается. Специальн
Xau Genesis Omni Breakout Protocol
Napat Puangjunkum
Эксперты
Xau Genesis Omni-breakout Protocolthe Ultimate God-tier Breakout Matrix Xau Genesis Omni-Breakout Protocol-  is a professional-grade God-Tier Expert Advisor engineered specifically for XAUUSD (Gold). It merges the core principles of institutional breakout trading with advanced 3D dimensional support and resistance calculations. The EA uses a highly responsive MagicTrail algorithm to lock in profits during explosive moves and features the acclaimed Aegis Shield to protect your capital. Whether y
Alfred Marshall AI
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Эксперты
ИИ Маршалла — идеальный баланс в автоматизированной торговле После многих лет углубленного изучения финансовых рынков и экономических принципов Альфреда Маршалла мы представляем шедевр, который объединяет теорию спроса и предложения в сочетании с дифференциальной относительностью различных рынков с передовым искусственным интеллектом и невиданными ранее методами. Это не просто торговая система — это эволюция экономического анализа, управляемая и разработанная ИИ для переопределения стоимости и
Hyperion Quantum Pulse
Napat Puangjunkum
Эксперты
HYPERION QUANTUM PULSE  100-Point Signal Score + ATR-Adaptive Trend Intelligence (Gold + Forex) Hyperion Quantum Pulse  is an institutional-grade Expert Advisor powered by a proprietary 100-Point Signal Score System. Named after Hyperion, the Greek Titan of Light and celestial observation, this EA illuminates the market with multi-indicator intelligence and executes ONLY when all signals converge with overwhelming confidence. Unlike simple EAs that rely on a single indicator, Hyperion calcula
BreakPoint Pro
Jason Smith
Эксперты
BreakPoint Pro – Daily High/Low Breakout EA This bot is a professional-grade Expert Advisor that trades breakouts of the current day's high and low using a clean, rules-based price action approach. The strategy focuses on capturing directional momentum once price breaches these key intraday levels—one of the most statistically reliable patterns in discretionary and algorithmic trading. A powerful Expert Advisor designed to capitalize on daily high/low breakouts using a price action-driven strat
Trend Surfer for USDJPY
Takuma 髙Kyo-
Эксперты
Вот результаты форвард-теста. (MT4 ver.) USDJPY Trend Surfer – это инновационный торговый инструмент, разработанный как следящий за трендом советник (EA). Этот советник точно захватывает тренд USDJPY, комбинируя несколько скользящих средних (SMA), индекс относительной силы (RSI) и стандартное отклонение (StdDev). Используя несколько SMA, он анализирует тренды на разных периодах одновременно, и сочетая индикаторы, такие как RSI и StdDev, он обнаруживает перегретость рынка и состояния перекупленн
PipsBee Hive Ai
Rajeswari Murugesan Murugesan
Эксперты
PIPSBEE HIVE AI Professional MT5 Gold Level-Based Expert Advisor Smart SL-Filtered Automation for XAUUSD Traders PipsBee Hive Ai is a professional MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor developed specially for Gold / XAUUSD trading. It is designed for traders and investors who want automated execution, strict Stop Loss protection, and disciplined long-term trade management in real market conditions. Gold is a fast-moving market. It requires patience, precision, risk control, and emotional discipline. Pip
Bitcoin Dragon 2
Jang Jun
Эксперты
Bitcoin K-Dragon 2 (KDB-2) is a professional BTCUSD Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It operates on a proprietary mean reversion algorithm combined with a smart multi-stage exit system . No grid. No martingale. Fixed lot averaging only. Clean mean reversion logic. BTCUSD M5 | Mean Reversion Strategy | No Grid | No Martingale | IC Markets Optimized | Verified in Bull & Bear Markets | 20+ Years of Experience   ️ IMPORTANT: 0.02 Lot Architecture KDB-2 uses a 50%/50% partial close system at TP1/
Cleetah EA MT5
Guo Shan Zhao
Эксперты
Cleetah EA MT5 — это полностью автоматизированная трендовая торговая система, разработанная специально для XAUUSD (Gold) на таймфрейме M15. Это полный торговый цикл: автоматическое определение потенциального тренда, расчёт позиции, вход в сделку, выход из сделки и надёжный контроль рисков. По завершении каждой волны тренда кривая доходности плавно переходит на новую ступень. Разумеется, высота ступени зависит от силы тренда. Требования и рекомендации Инструмент: XAUUSD (Gold) Таймфрейм: M15 (
С этим продуктом покупают
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (138)
Эксперты
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
Эксперты
ВАЖНЫЙ   : Этот пакет будет продаваться по текущей цене только в очень ограниченном количестве экземпляров.    Цена очень быстро вырастет до 1999$    Включено более 100 стратегий   , и их будет еще больше! БОНУС   : При цене 1499$ или выше — выберите  5     моих других советника бесплатно!  ВСЕ ФАЙЛЫ НАБОРА ПОЛНОЕ РУКОВОДСТВО ПО НАСТРОЙКЕ И ОПТИМИЗАЦИИ ВИДЕО РУКОВОДСТВО ЖИВЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ ОБЗОР (третья сторона) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL L Добро пожаловать в ИДЕАЛЬНУЮ СИСТЕМУ ПРОРЫВА! Я рад
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.76 (140)
Эксперты
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Эксперты
Syna 7 - ИИ, который остаётся со сделкой Большинство торговых систем перестают думать после входа. Syna так не делает. Syna 7 — это торговый ИИ-ассистент и автономная торговая система, созданная для того, чтобы участвовать в процессе от анализа до выхода. Она может отслеживать текущие условия, помнить контекст сделки, оценивать новости и волатильность, управлять позициями, координировать счета и продолжать пересматривать решения после открытия ордера. Торговля не заканчивается на входе. Интелле
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
Эксперты
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.53 (123)
Эксперты
Символ XAUUSD Timeframe (период) H1-M15 (любой) Поддержка торговли 1 позицией ДА Минимальный депозит 500 USD  (or the equivalent of another currency) Совместимость с любым брокером  ДА (поддержка брокера с 2 или 3 знака. Любая валюта депозита. Любое название символа. Любое время GMT) Запуск без предварительных настроек  ДА Если вам интересна тема машинного обучения подписывайтесь на канал:  Subscribe! Ключевые факты проекта Mad Turtle: Настоящее машинное обучение Данный эксперт не подкл
Bitcoin Scalping MT5
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (5)
Эксперты
[ IMPORTANT ] REAL CLIENT FEEDBACK :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_58814415 [ IMPORTANT ]  UPDATED (1 YEAR PERFORMANCE):  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_59233853 Представляем Bitcoin Scalping MT4/MT5 – умного советника для криптотрейдинга ПРОМОЦИЯ ПРИ ЗАПУСКЕ: Осталось всего 3 копии по текущей цене! Итоговая цена: $3999.99 БОНУС - ПРИОБРЕТИТЕ ЛИЦЕНЗИЮ НА ПОСТОЯННЫЙ ДОСТУП К BITCOIN SCALPING И ПОЛУЧИТЕ БЕСПЛАТНОЕ ПО ALGO ТРЕЙДИНГ
AiQ
William Brandon Autry
4.87 (38)
Эксперты
Представляем AiQ Gen 2 – Быстрее. Умнее. Мощнее, чем когда-либо. Мы помогли начать этот сдвиг в конце 2024 года с Mean Machine, одной из первых систем, внедривших настоящий передовой ИИ в реальную розничную торговлю. AiQ Gen 2 является следующей эволюцией в этой линейке. AiQ Gen 2 создан для скорости на совершенно ином уровне. Отложенные ордера лежат в основе его преимущества, позволяя позиционироваться с точностью до расширения импульса, а затем передать управление адаптивному интеллекту. Боль
Bonnitta EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
3.38 (21)
Эксперты
Советник Bonnitta EA  основан на стратегии отложенной позиции ( PPS ) и очень продвинутом алгоритме скрытной торговли. Стратегия Bonnitta EA представляет собой комбинацию секретного пользовательского индикатора, линий тренда, уровней поддержки и сопротивления ( Price Action ) и наиболее важного алгоритма скрытной торговли, упомянутого выше. НЕ ПОКУПАЙТЕ EA БЕЗ КАКИХ-ЛИБО ПРОВЕРОК НА РЕАЛЬНЫЕ ДЕНЬГИ БОЛЕЕ 3 МЕСЯЦЕВ, МНЕ ЗАНИМАЛОСЬ БОЛЕЕ 100 НЕДЕЛЬ (БОЛЕЕ 2 ЛЕТ), ЧТОБЫ ПРОВЕРИТЬ BONNITTA EA НА РЕ
Perceptrader AI MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.67 (6)
Эксперты
80 consecutive months in profit with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Perceptrader AI is a cutting-edge grid trading system that leverages the power of Artificial Intelligence, utilizing Deep Learning algorithms and Artificial Neural Networks (ANN) to analyze large amounts of market data at high speed and detect high-potential trading opportunities to exploit. Supported currency pairs: NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUDNZD, AUDCAD, NZDCAD, GBPCHF Timeframe: M5 Features: Trend , Mome
Velora MT5
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Эксперты
The Intelligent Grid EA — A Team of Smart Modules Following the 5-star success of its MT4 predecessor, Velora has been completely rebuilt for MT5 with a fundamental shift in design. Most grid EAs are one engine doing many jobs. Velora is different. Inside Velora, there is a team. Four smart modules, each with one specialty, working together so the system stays adaptive at every stage of a trade — from the moment of entry, to scaling decisions, to the exit. Meet the team: VSE — Velora Smart Entr
Minting
Zenzo Phathisani Mtungwa
Эксперты
ПРИКРЕПИТЕ к графику M1 или M5 для наилучших результатов и быстрых входов и выходов Minting – The Gold Scalper (Lite Edition) — это упрощённый, профессиональный советник, разработанный компанией Ramulo Software Ltd., специально созданный для извлечения прибыли из высокой волатильности и потенциала золота (XAUUSD). Он объединяет интеллектуальную рыночную структуру на основе EMA, определение тренда с помощью ATR, многоуровневый USD-трейлинг и строгий контроль просадки в лёгкую и простую в использ
Golden Pickaxe MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
3.56 (9)
Эксперты
EA has high-performance live track records of different set files: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Golden Pickaxe is a mean-reversion grid trading system that uses machine learning technology to place high-profit potential trades on the Gold market. It uses real market inefficiencies to its advantage to have an edge over the market. The EA has 5 predefined set files, which are essentially 5 different trading systems on gold . You may choose the default option (XAU Risky) or have
Super Hybrid EA AI Pro
Bashar Taisir Saleh Al Zubaidi
5 (1)
Эксперты
Super Hybrid EA AI Pro Профессиональный советник для MetaTrader 5 на базе XAUUSD, сетки, мартингейла, хеджирования и контроля корзин сделок Обзор продукта Super Hybrid EA AI Pro — это торговый советник для MetaTrader 5, разработанный преимущественно для торговли XAUUSD. Советник объединяет сеточную торговлю, мартингейл-прогрессию лота, опциональное хеджирование, управление корзиной сделок, контроль торговых сессий, новостной фильтр, фильтр событий Федеральной резервной системы США, защиту от про
Night Hunter Pro MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
3.92 (37)
Эксперты
У советника есть трек: многие месяцы стабильной торговли с  низкой просадкой : All Pairs 9 Pairs Night Hunter Pro  - это продвинутый  скальпер,  использующий умные алгоритмы входа/выхода с фильтрами для определения самых безопасных точек входа в спокойные периоды рынка. Эта система ориентирована на  долгосрочный рост. Это профессиональная система, разработанная мной много лет назад, которая постоянно обновляется и включает в себя последние инновации в области торговли. Ничего модного, никакого т
XAU Temporal Interference
Napat Puangjunkum
Эксперты
XAUUSD TEMPORAL INTERFERENCE AITemporal Interference Scanner - The absolute pinnacle of Multi-Timeframe convergence. XAUUSD Temporal Interference AI - is the absolute pinnacle of market timing, built upon the groundbreaking "Cross-Temporal Interference" theory. By scanning the fractal noise across 9 different timeframes, the AI detects precise moments where market waves collide, cancel out, or amplify each other. When these temporal waves perfectly align in a localized singularity, the AI execu
Scalp Master MT5
Hari Parajuli
Эксперты
Scalp Master Expert Advisor — это полностью автоматизированная торговая система, разработанная для скальпинговых стратегий в условиях трендового рынка. Она создана для выявления краткосрочных торговых возможностей на ликвидных рынках с особым акцентом на качество сделок и контроль риска. EA подходит для трейдеров, которые предпочитают системный и основанный на правилах подход без ручного вмешательства. Он лучше всего работает на инструментах с низкими спредами и высокой ликвидностью, включая: XA
DeepMatrix FX
Tingting Yu
Эксперты
DeepMatrix FX Advanced Algorithmic Intelligence for XAUUSD DeepMatrix FX — Precision. Intelligence. Performance. Important! Please contact me after installation to obtain the best recommended settings file. Next Price is 2 99 $ DeepMatrix FX is a fully automated trading system developed specifically for XAUUSD on the Any timeframe. Built with advanced algorithmic logic, adaptive market analysis, and precision execution technology, DeepMatrix FX is designed to identify high-probability trading op
Swingy3
Bashier Awny Husein Ismail Alhafy
Эксперты
Swingy3: The Institutional Pivot & Swing Execution Engine Swingy3 is an algorithmic trading system designed for MetaTrader 5, focusing on high-conviction price action swings and institutional-grade risk management. Unlike standard retail indicators, Swingy3 analyzes market structure through dynamic pivot points and multi-timeframe confluence to identify entries where momentum and exhaustion align. The Strategy The core of Swingy3 is its advanced Pivot Analysis engine. It detects institutional "S
Foli Pivots MT5
John Folly Akwetey
Эксперты
Expert advisor trades by pivot levels, support and resistance levels based on pivot levels. Also expert advisor takes into account volatility filter, uses standard Martingale and anti-Martingale systems, drawdown protection, standard trailing stop, trading time and trading Trade Order   – direction of trading (only buy, only sell or buy and sell) Use Volatility Filter   – enabling/disabling of volatility filter using Volatility Filter   – value of volatility filter Count Of Days For Volatility F
Gold Catalyst EA MT5
Malek Ammar Mohammad Alahmer
Эксперты
Gold Catalyst Evolution V6.0 — описание для MQL5 Market Gold Catalyst Evolution V6.0 Автоматизированная двухмодульная система торговли золотом для MetaTrader 5 1. Обзор продукта Gold Catalyst Evolution V6.0 — полностью автоматизированный советник, разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD и других брокерских символов, содержащих XAU или GOLD. Версия 6.0 объединяет два независимых торговых модуля в одном советнике. Каждый модуль отдельно оценивает рыночные условия и использует собственный фиксирован
SD Gold HFT Scalper EA
Patel Dipeshkumar Ramanbhai
Эксперты
SD Gold HFT Scalper EA — это продвинутая высокочастотная торговая система, разработанная специально для экстремальной волатильности и быстрого исполнения сделок на рынке. В отличие от традиционных Expert Advisor, которые полагаются на запаздывающие данные свечей OHLC (Open, High, Low, Close), эта система работает полностью на чистых, сырых тиковых данных. Отслеживая микро-движения цен Bid и Ask, она выявляет и использует взрывные импульсы движения ещё до того, как они появятся на стандартных гр
X Gold Nexus
Tingting Yu
Эксперты
X Gold Nexus — AI-Powered Next-Generation Gold Trading Execution System X Gold Nexus is an advanced AI-powered quantitative trading execution system specifically engineered for the gold market (XAUUSD). By integrating cutting-edge artificial intelligence technologies, adaptive market analysis, dynamic risk management, and intelligent order execution algorithms, the system is designed to provide stable and disciplined trading performance across varying market conditions. During the special offer
Pepperstone HFT Gold
You Liang Tham
Эксперты
Quant Gold HFT Expert Advisor for XAUUSD on M15 timeframe. Main Features: ATR-based trailing stop and breakeven Daily Pivot levels filter Entry cooldown system Blocked hours during high volatility periods No martingale, no grid Backtest Results (Pepperstone, real tick data): 2 Years: Profit Factor 1.22, Max Drawdown 9.4% 1 Year: Profit Factor 1.27, Max Drawdown 9.2% 4 Months: Profit Factor 1.36 $500 account run on 0.01 lot The EA was tested on different time periods with stable results. Importa
Gold Grabber Grid Hedge
Israel Odartei Lamptey
Эксперты
GOLD GRABBER Israel L. MT5 Grid-Hedge EA ВНИМАНИЕ: Советник оптимизирован Только для GOLD (XAUUSD) – тестируйте на других парах на свой страх и риск! (Минимальный капитал: $1000) Скачать готовые настройки можно по ссылке: Используйте эти настройки для XAUUSD: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1FBfc-eE7B7APhZ-P754R76d3xih8OnXX?usp=sharing Профессиональная сеточная торговая система с расширенным управлением рисками Данный продвинутый советник использует двухнаправленную сеточную стратегию, о
Monarch Golden Sparrow
Ghayas Ul Haque Malik
Эксперты
️ REQUIRED SETTING: Optimized for XAUUSD 0.01 Lot Size. ATTENTION: This system is precision-tuned for XAUUSD (Gold)  on Exness  using a base entry of 0.01 lots . For maximum stability and account longevity, users must ensure their starting input is set to 0.01 unless using high-capital professional accounts. Monarch Golden Sparrow: The Gold Sovereign. Precision. Recovery. Power. THE ASSET: Gold (XAUUSD) is the king of volatility. It doesn't move; it strikes. To trade it, you don't need a basic
Saiko Scalper v5
Samir Saleh Mohammed Hassan
Эксперты
SAIKO Scalper is an advanced algorithmic trading robot designed to detect and exploit real market momentum using tick-level impulse analysis. Instead of relying only on traditional indicators, the robot monitors consecutive price movements in real time and enters trades when a strong directional impulse is detected. This approach allows SAIKO Scalper to capture fast market opportunities while avoiding many false signals caused by normal price fluctuations. The robot includes multiple layers of
PivotStorm
Li Yin Fang
Эксперты
PivotStorm - Adaptive XAUUSD Market Structure Breakout EA Professional Automated Trading System for MetaTrader 5 PivotStorm is a professional XAUUSD Expert Advisor designed for traders who prefer structured breakout trading based on confirmed market levels. The system combines market structure analysis, intelligent pending-order execution and multi-level risk management to provide a disciplined automated trading approach for the gold market. Unlike simple breakout robots that react to every pri
Stealth 150 DE40
Szymon Jan Szarowski
4 (1)
Эксперты
Простите за выдающуюся доходность 340% годовых! Да, вы всё правильно прочитали: такие результаты тестирования в 340% годовых почти что неприлично хороши. Но, пожалуйста, не поймите меня неправильно — это не маркетинговый трюк, а результат чистого программирования и честных бэктестов. Конечно, такие "сказочные" доходности не могут сохраняться вечно, ведь через несколько лет любой советник в тесте сталкивается с ограничениями по объёму лота. Тем не менее: Stealth 150 DE40 показывает, на что
Другие продукты этого автора
XauusdInstitutionalAi
Allan Mabele
Эксперты
XAUUSD Liquid AI – M1 Momentum Scalping Expert Advisor ORIGINAL PRICE $1500 TAKE THE OPPORTUNITY NOW WHILE OFFER LASTS XAUUSD Liquid AI is an automated trading system that analyses short-term price momentum using micro-trend analysis, volatility filters and adaptive trade management. The Expert Advisor combines momentum analysis, exponential moving averages, candle structure, tick volume and Average True Range (ATR) calculations to determine trade entries according to its configured rules. The
Gold M15 Persistent Scalper
Allan Mabele
Эксперты
XAUUSD Persistent M15 Scalping Engine PRICE ON OFFER ORIGINAL PRICE $2800 An always-in-market gold trading system that trades the M15 trend directly — no waiting, no multi-timeframe confirmation stack, no missed moves. The Core Idea Most trend EAs wait: H4 has to agree, then M15 has to agree, then price has to pull back to an "ideal" entry. By the time all the boxes are ticked, a large chunk of the move is already gone. This engine flips that model. As soon as an M15 candle closes, its directio
TrendScalperM5 Pro
Allan Mabele
Эксперты
TrendScalper M5 Pro – Continuous M5 Basket Scalping System TrendScalper M5 Pro is an advanced automated trading system designed around a simple but powerful concept: follow the direction of the most recently closed M5 candle, continuously participate in market momentum, and intelligently scale into winning trades while protecting accumulated profits. The EA operates using pure price action without complex indicators for entry signals. Every trading decision begins with the direction of the previ
Scalping Robot MT5 For Day Traders
Allan Mabele
Эксперты
DayTrader EA – Scalping Robot DayTrader EA is a fully automated M15 trading system designed to stay aligned with market momentum at all times. The strategy follows a simple yet powerful principle: identify the direction of the most recently closed M15 candle, enter immediately in that direction, scale into profitable movements, and exit when the market reverses. Unlike indicator-heavy systems, DayTrader EA uses pure price action and intelligent basket management to capture intraday trends while
AlignTrend Pro MT5
Allan Mabele
Эксперты
AlignTrend Pro MT5 – H4 & M15 Trend Alignment Trading System AlignTrend Pro MT5 is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed around one powerful concept: trade only when the higher-timeframe trend and lower-timeframe momentum are in complete agreement. The EA combines the direction of the H4 trend with the confirmation of the M15 candle , creating a disciplined trading approach that follows established market momentum while avoiding unnecessary complexity. Unlike many automated systems that rely
Gold Holy Grail MT5 Scalping EA
Allan Mabele
Эксперты
Holy Grail EA MT5 – Multi-Timeframe Confluence Trading Engine Holy Grail EA MT5 is a sophisticated multi-timeframe trading system designed to trade only when market direction aligns across multiple layers of trend confirmation. The EA combines four interconnected timeframes into a single decision engine: H4 → H1 → M15 → M5 This hierarchical structure allows the EA to identify the dominant market trend, confirm momentum, validate trade bias, and execute precise entries with exceptional filtering
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв