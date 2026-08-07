TrendPilot MT5 EA





TrendPilot MT5 – H1/M15 Alignment Scalping Engine

TrendPilot MT5 is a trend-following scalping Expert Advisor built around one simple principle:

Trade only when the higher timeframe trend and lower timeframe momentum agree.

The EA continuously analyzes the H1 market direction and waits for confirmation from the M15 timeframe before entering the market. If both timeframes are aligned, TrendPilot executes trades in the direction of the trend. If alignment is lost, the EA stays flat and patiently waits for the next high-probability opportunity.

Unlike many systems overloaded with indicators and filters, TrendPilot focuses on clean price action and multi-timeframe confirmation to capture directional market moves while avoiding unnecessary market noise.

Core Trading Logic

H1 Direction Filter

The EA determines the primary market direction using the H1 timeframe. It can react to strong developing H1 candles before the candle closes, allowing faster adaptation to changing market conditions.

M15 Entry Confirmation

Entries are only allowed when the most recent closed M15 candle agrees with the H1 direction.

Alignment-Based Trading

H1 BUY + M15 BUY = Long entries allowed

H1 SELL + M15 SELL = Short entries allowed

No alignment = No trade

This alignment mechanism acts as the primary entry filter and helps avoid counter-trend trading.

Advanced Position Management

Intelligent Position Stacking

TrendPilot can add positions during strong trends using adaptive spacing based on:

Price movement

Profit progression

ATR volatility conditions

The stacking distance automatically adjusts according to current market volatility.

Volatility Regime Detection

The EA identifies whether the market is:

Accelerating

Normal

Slowing down

Position spacing automatically expands or contracts to match market conditions.

Risk Management Features

Initial Stop Loss & Take Profit

Every new trading cycle can be protected with ATR-based:

Stop Loss

Take Profit

Basket Profit Protection

Once floating profit reaches a specified level, the EA activates a profit lock mechanism that protects a percentage of accumulated gains.

Daily Profit Lock

Instead of stopping after reaching a fixed profit target, TrendPilot can secure a percentage of the day's peak profit and stop trading if profits fall below the protected threshold.

Daily Loss Protection

Optional controls include:

Maximum daily loss limit

Maximum daily trades

Trading session restrictions

Per-Position Loss Cut

Each individual position can be monitored independently and automatically closed if its price movement exceeds a user-defined loss percentage.

Emergency Drawdown Protection

The EA continuously monitors account equity and can close all positions if floating drawdown exceeds the defined emergency threshold.

Exposure Control

TrendPilot includes multiple safeguards for professional risk management:

Maximum number of positions

Maximum total lot exposure

Automatic basket compression

Margin availability checks

Spread protection filters

Adaptive Trailing Stop

A built-in adaptive trailing stop system dynamically secures profits as trades move in favor of the position.

Features include:

Step-based trailing

Adjustable offset distance

Broker freeze-level protection

Safe stop-loss modification logic

Dashboard & Monitoring

The integrated dashboard displays:

H1 Direction

M15 Bias

Alignment Status

Basket Direction

Open Positions

Floating Profit/Loss

Daily Profit/Loss

Drawdown

Volatility Regime

Spread Conditions

Profit Lock Status

Telegram Notifications

Optional Telegram integration allows traders to receive:

Trade entries

Position management updates

Risk events

Important EA notifications

Suitable Markets

TrendPilot MT5 is designed for traders seeking:

Trend-following automation

Multi-timeframe confirmation

Scalable position management

Professional risk controls

The EA can be used on Forex, Metals, Indices, and other liquid instruments supported by MetaTrader 5.

Key Advantages

✓ H1 + M15 trend alignment strategy

✓ Clean price-action driven logic

✓ Adaptive volatility-based stacking

✓ Basket profit protection system

✓ Daily profit lock technology

✓ Emergency drawdown protection

✓ Individual position loss control

✓ Adaptive trailing stop management

✓ Telegram notifications

✓ Real-time dashboard monitoring

TrendPilot MT5 combines trend confirmation, adaptive trade management, and comprehensive risk controls into a fully automated trading solution designed to follow market direction while protecting capital.