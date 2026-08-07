TrendPilot MT5 EA
- Эксперты
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Allan MabeleTrading systems Developer, Trader, Freelancer
- Версия: 1.0
- Активации: 20
TrendPilot MT5 is a trend-following scalping Expert Advisor built around one simple principle:
Trade only when the higher timeframe trend and lower timeframe momentum agree.
The EA continuously analyzes the H1 market direction and waits for confirmation from the M15 timeframe before entering the market. If both timeframes are aligned, TrendPilot executes trades in the direction of the trend. If alignment is lost, the EA stays flat and patiently waits for the next high-probability opportunity.
Unlike many systems overloaded with indicators and filters, TrendPilot focuses on clean price action and multi-timeframe confirmation to capture directional market moves while avoiding unnecessary market noise.
Core Trading Logic
H1 Direction Filter
The EA determines the primary market direction using the H1 timeframe. It can react to strong developing H1 candles before the candle closes, allowing faster adaptation to changing market conditions.
M15 Entry Confirmation
Entries are only allowed when the most recent closed M15 candle agrees with the H1 direction.
Alignment-Based Trading
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H1 BUY + M15 BUY = Long entries allowed
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H1 SELL + M15 SELL = Short entries allowed
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No alignment = No trade
This alignment mechanism acts as the primary entry filter and helps avoid counter-trend trading.
Advanced Position Management
Intelligent Position Stacking
TrendPilot can add positions during strong trends using adaptive spacing based on:
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Price movement
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Profit progression
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ATR volatility conditions
The stacking distance automatically adjusts according to current market volatility.
Volatility Regime Detection
The EA identifies whether the market is:
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Accelerating
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Normal
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Slowing down
Position spacing automatically expands or contracts to match market conditions.
Risk Management Features
Initial Stop Loss & Take Profit
Every new trading cycle can be protected with ATR-based:
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Stop Loss
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Take Profit
Basket Profit Protection
Once floating profit reaches a specified level, the EA activates a profit lock mechanism that protects a percentage of accumulated gains.
Daily Profit Lock
Instead of stopping after reaching a fixed profit target, TrendPilot can secure a percentage of the day's peak profit and stop trading if profits fall below the protected threshold.
Daily Loss Protection
Optional controls include:
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Maximum daily loss limit
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Maximum daily trades
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Trading session restrictions
Per-Position Loss Cut
Each individual position can be monitored independently and automatically closed if its price movement exceeds a user-defined loss percentage.
Emergency Drawdown Protection
The EA continuously monitors account equity and can close all positions if floating drawdown exceeds the defined emergency threshold.
Exposure Control
TrendPilot includes multiple safeguards for professional risk management:
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Maximum number of positions
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Maximum total lot exposure
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Automatic basket compression
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Margin availability checks
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Spread protection filters
Adaptive Trailing Stop
A built-in adaptive trailing stop system dynamically secures profits as trades move in favor of the position.
Features include:
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Step-based trailing
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Adjustable offset distance
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Broker freeze-level protection
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Safe stop-loss modification logic
Dashboard & Monitoring
The integrated dashboard displays:
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H1 Direction
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M15 Bias
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Alignment Status
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Basket Direction
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Open Positions
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Floating Profit/Loss
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Daily Profit/Loss
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Drawdown
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Volatility Regime
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Spread Conditions
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Profit Lock Status
Telegram Notifications
Optional Telegram integration allows traders to receive:
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Trade entries
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Position management updates
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Risk events
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Important EA notifications
Suitable Markets
TrendPilot MT5 is designed for traders seeking:
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Trend-following automation
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Multi-timeframe confirmation
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Scalable position management
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Professional risk controls
The EA can be used on Forex, Metals, Indices, and other liquid instruments supported by MetaTrader 5.
Key Advantages
✓ H1 + M15 trend alignment strategy
✓ Clean price-action driven logic
✓ Adaptive volatility-based stacking
✓ Basket profit protection system
✓ Daily profit lock technology
✓ Emergency drawdown protection
✓ Individual position loss control
✓ Adaptive trailing stop management
✓ Telegram notifications
✓ Real-time dashboard monitoring
TrendPilot MT5 combines trend confirmation, adaptive trade management, and comprehensive risk controls into a fully automated trading solution designed to follow market direction while protecting capital.