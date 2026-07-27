Stochastic Divergence Matrix 28

Stochastic Divergence Matrix 28 scans all 28 major Forex pairs across up to 21 MetaTrader 5 timeframes. It converts confirmed stochastic divergences into weighted pair scores, individual currency scores and an inclusive delta for every major currency pair.

Stochastic Divergence Matrix 28 is a multi-currency and multi-timeframe analytical indicator for MetaTrader 5.

The indicator scans the complete matrix of 28 Forex pairs formed by the eight major currencies:

USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, AUD, CAD, CHF and NZD.

Each pair is analyzed across up to 21 standard MetaTrader 5 timeframes, from M1 to MN1. This creates a live analytical matrix containing up to 588 pair-timeframe combinations.

The indicator detects confirmed classical stochastic divergences, applies a user-defined weight to every enabled timeframe and calculates separate bullish and bearish scores.

These pair scores are then aggregated into individual currency scores. The indicator calculates the relative delta between the base and quote currencies of every pair.

Main purpose

A divergence on one pair can be caused by strength in the base currency, weakness in the quote currency, or both.

This indicator provides a broader view by analyzing all seven relationships of every major currency rather than evaluating one chart in isolation.

For example:

AUD net score: -0.30

JPY net score: +0.60


AUDJPY inclusive delta:

-0.30 - 0.60 = -0.90


A negative AUDJPY delta represents bearish divergence pressure for AUDJPY. A positive delta represents bullish divergence pressure.

The indicator is an analytical and alerting tool. It does not execute trades.

Core features

  • Scans all 28 major Forex pairs from one chart
  • Supports all 21 standard MetaTrader 5 timeframes
  • User-defined weight for every timeframe
  • Separate bullish and bearish divergence scores
  • Eight aggregated major-currency scores
  • Inclusive delta for every one of the 28 pairs
  • Retractable full pair and timeframe matrix
  • Alerts for all pairs crossing a selected delta threshold
  • Separate threshold for the current chart-pair candle labels
  • Configurable label lifetime
  • Separate stronger-signal arrow threshold
  • Persistent arrows during the current indicator session
  • Closed-bar divergence confirmation
  • Configurable stochastic and pivot parameters
  • Automatic broker symbol-prefix and suffix detection
  • Live-state processing designed to reduce unnecessary recalculation

Supported timeframes

The following standard MetaTrader 5 timeframes can be enabled or disabled individually:

M1, M2, M3, M4, M5, M6, M10, M12, M15, M20, M30, H1, H2, H3, H4, H6, H8, H12, D1, W1 and MN1.

Every timeframe also has an independent weight input.

Pair score calculation

For each pair:


Bullish pair score =

sum of active bullish timeframe weights

divided by the number of enabled timeframes


Bearish pair score =

sum of active bearish timeframe weights

divided by the number of enabled timeframes


Pair net score =

bullish pair score - bearish pair score 


A divergence remains active for the selected number of bars of its own timeframe.

For example, two active H4 bars represent two H4 candles, while two active D1 bars represent two daily candles.

Currency score calculation

Every major currency is included in seven pairs.

A pair’s net score is assigned according to its position in the symbol:

                                                    Base currency contribution  = + pair net score
Quote currency contribution = - pair net score

The seven signed contributions are averaged to calculate the final net score for that currency.

Inclusive pair delta

For every pair:

                                                    Inclusive pair delta =
base currency net score - quote currency net score

The calculation includes the chart pair itself. This produces one consistent score for each currency across the full 28-pair matrix.

Dashboard

The retractable dashboard displays:

  • bullish, bearish and net score for all eight currencies
  • the full 28-pair and 21-timeframe divergence matrix
  • bullish and bearish state for every pair-timeframe cell
  • direct multi-timeframe pair score
  • inclusive delta for every pair
  • current chart-pair delta
  • active bullish and bearish timeframes

Matrix symbols:

                                                    +  Active bullish divergence
-  Active bearish divergence
±  Bullish and bearish divergences are both active
.  No active divergence
x  Data unavailable for that cell

Alerts

The indicator can monitor all 28 pairs and issue an alert when a pair’s inclusive delta crosses the selected threshold.

Available notification methods include:

  • terminal popup
  • sound
  • mobile push notification
  • email

Each pair is tracked independently. An alert is generated on a new threshold crossing rather than continuously repeating while the delta remains beyond the threshold.

Candle labels

When the current chart-pair delta exceeds the selected label threshold:

  • a positive value is displayed below the candle
  • a negative value is displayed above the candle

The number of chart bars for which labels remain visible is configurable.

The indicator works with live matrix states. It does not reconstruct historical currency-delta calculations before the indicator was initialized.

Strong-signal arrows

A separate higher threshold can be used for directional arrows.

  • Positive strong delta: bullish arrow below the candle
  • Negative strong delta: bearish arrow above the candle

Strong-signal arrows are not removed when the live delta later moves back below the threshold during the current indicator session.

Important inputs

Stochastic and divergence

  • K period
  • D period
  • slowing
  • pivot strength
  • maximum divergence lookback
  • oversold level
  • overbought level

Signal persistence

  • number of timeframe bars for which a divergence remains active

Timeframe configuration

  • enable or disable each timeframe
  • individual weight for each timeframe

Delta visualization

  • candle-label threshold
  • label lifetime
  • strong-arrow threshold
  • text size and offset
  • arrow size

Alerts

  • all-pair alert threshold
  • popup
  • sound
  • push notification
  • email

Dashboard

  • show or hide dashboard
  • collapsed or expanded startup state
  • dashboard position
  • font and matrix-cell dimensions

Installation

  1. Install the indicator through MetaTrader 5.
  2. Open a chart of one of the 28 major Forex pairs.
  3. Attach Stochastic Divergence Matrix 28 to the chart.
  4. Allow the indicator to initialize the required pair and timeframe history.
  5. Open the dashboard to inspect the full matrix.
  6. Adjust timeframe weights, delta thresholds and alert settings when required.

For the initial load, MetaTrader may need time to download historical data for multiple symbols and timeframes.

Broker compatibility

The indicator supports common broker symbol prefixes and suffixes.

Examples include:

                                                    EURUSD
EURUSD.a
EURUSDm
pro.EURUSD

Symbol detection should still be tested with the buyer’s broker before relying on alerts.

Interpretation

The indicator measures aggregated stochastic-divergence pressure. It is not a conventional trend-strength meter.

A bullish divergence can appear while price is still declining, and a bearish divergence can appear while price is still rising.

The indicator should therefore be combined with the user’s own market structure, trend, risk-management and execution rules.

Demo testing

The MQL5 Market demo version of an indicator can be viewed in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester in Visual mode.

Because the indicator scans multiple symbols and timeframes, ensure that the required historical data is available during testing.

Disclaimer

This indicator provides technical analysis and alerts. It does not guarantee future price direction or trading results. Users are responsible for their own trading decisions and risk management.

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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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5 (4)
Индикаторы
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4.89 (93)
Индикаторы
Время от времени я торгую по этой системе лично.  Оцени, мой мануальный BOMBER трейдинг на реальном счету - LIVE SIGNAL Каждый покупатель этого индикатора получает дополнительно Бесплатно: Авторскую утилиту "Bomber Utility", которая автоматически сопровождает каждю торговую операцию, устанавливает уровни Стоп Лосс и Тейк профит и закрывает сделки согласно правилам этой стратегии, Сет-файлы для настройки этого индикатора на различных активах, Сет-файлы для настройки Bomber Utility в режимы: "Мин
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
Trend Catcher   анализирует движения рыночных цен, используя комбинацию собственных и индивидуально разработанных адаптивных индикаторов анализа тренда. Он определяет истинное направление рынка, отфильтровывая краткосрочные шумы и фокусируясь на силе импульса, расширении волатильности и поведении ценовой структуры. Он также использует комбинацию сглаживающих и фильтрующих тренд индикаторов, таких как скользящие средние, RSI и фильтры волатильности. Мониторинг реальных операций, а также другие
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Azimuth Pro V2: Синтетический фрактальный структурный анализ и подтверждённые входы для MT5 Обзор Azimuth Pro — многоуровневый индикатор свинговой структуры от Merkava Labs . Четыре вложенных уровня свингов, привязанный к свингам VWAP, определение ABC-паттернов, трёхтаймфреймная структурная фильтрация и подтверждённые входы на закрытой свече — один график, один рабочий процесс от микро-свингов до макро-циклов. Это не слепой сигнальный продукт. Это рабочий процесс, основанный на структуре, для т
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Индикаторы
Этот продукт был обновлен для рынка 2026 года и оптимизирован для последних сборок MT5. УВЕДОМЛЕНИЕ ОБ ИЗМЕНЕНИИ ЦЕНЫ: Smart Price Action Concepts сейчас доступен за $200 . Цена увеличится до $299 после следующих 30 покупок . СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ: После покупки отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить БЕСПЛАТНЫЙ бонус + подарок . Прежде всего, стоит подчеркнуть, что этот торговый инструмент является индикатором без перерисовки, без перерисовывания истории и без запаздывания, что делает
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Новый король в городе — Индикатор + управление ордерами (TP1 + TP2 + TP3) + опциональный Telegram-сигнал-сендер ВКЛЮЧЁН (БЕСПЛАТНО) (ПОЛНОЦЕННАЯ ТОРГОВАЯ И СИГНАЛЬНАЯ СИСТЕМА) Gold Slayer EA Этот индикатор включает в себя продвинутую стратегию, торговую систему с настраиваемым управлением ордерами и систему mean reversion, которая сочетает расширения Envelope и поддерживается несколькими интеллектуальными фильтрами подтверждения, такими как RSI, для поиска высоковероятных точек разворота с сигн
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
Представляем   Quantum TrendPulse   , совершенный торговый инструмент, который объединяет мощь   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   и   Stochastic   в один комплексный индикатор, чтобы максимизировать ваш торговый потенциал. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ищут точность и эффективность, этот индикатор помогает вам уверенно определять рыночные тренды, сдвиги импульса и оптимальные точки входа и выхода. Основные характеристики: Интеграция SuperTrend:   легко следуйте преобладающим рыночным тенденциям и п
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Индикаторы
UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5 — это высокопроизводительный торговый индикатор без перерисовки, разработанный для скальперов, дейтрейдеров и свинг-трейдеров, которым требуются точные сигналы в режиме реального времени на быстро меняющихся рынках. Разработанный компанией (UZFX-LABS), этот индикатор сочетает в себе анализ ценового действия, подтверждение тренда и интеллектуальную фильтрацию для генерации высоковероятных сигналов на покупку и продажу, предупреждающих сигналов и возможно
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Индикаторы
FX Power: Анализируйте силу валют для более эффективной торговли Обзор FX Power — это ваш незаменимый инструмент для понимания реальной силы валют и золота в любых рыночных условиях. Определяя сильные валюты для покупки и слабые для продажи, FX Power упрощает принятие торговых решений и выявляет высоковероятные возможности. Независимо от того, хотите ли вы следовать за трендами или предсказывать развороты с использованием экстремальных значений дельты, этот инструмент идеально адаптируется под
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5 (5)
Индикаторы
AXIOM MATRIX MT5 СТАРТОВАЯ ЦЕНА: $99 Axiom Matrix доступен по стартовой цене $99. Цена увеличится до $199 после первых 30 покупок. После покупки напишите мне в личные сообщения, чтобы получить инструкции и забрать свой эксклюзивный подарочный бонус. Axiom Matrix — это профессиональный мультисимвольный и мультитаймфреймный рыночный сканер и панель принятия решений для MetaTrader 5. Он сканирует ваш Market Watch, анализирует несколько таймфреймов, считывает несколько движков подтверждений, сравнив
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Индикаторы
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TDST Sniper Improved: The Support & Resistance Indicator That Never Repaints Stop chasing levels that disappear. Most indicators lie to you—they redraw, repaint, and change their mind after the fact. TDST Sniper Improved doesn't play games. What you see is what you get. Forever. Based on the legendary work of Thomas DeMark (popularized by James Pearl), this indicator identifies   high-probability support and resistance clusters   that hold their ground across all timeframes—from M5 scalping
Fractal Confirmed Zones MT5
Alexandru Craciun
Индикаторы
Fractal Confirmed Zones Pro MT5 is designed for traders who want objective, confirmation-based supply and demand zones instead of subjective rectangles drawn around every consolidation. The indicator detects significant market extremes, identifies the candle streak that created the move, and confirms the zone only after price closes beyond the originating structure. After a Layer-1 zone is confirmed, the indicator can automatically inspect the current and lower timeframes to locate the first val
Fractal FVG Pro MT5
Alexandru Craciun
Индикаторы
Fractal FVG Pro MT5 Fractal FVG Pro is a professional Fair Value Gap indicator built for traders who want more than a basic three-candle imbalance detector. Instead of drawing every small gap on the chart, the indicator uses configurable ATR and displacement filters to identify cleaner FVG structures, track how much of each gap has been filled, and automatically search lower timeframes for a more precise nested Layer-2 FVG. The result is a structured two-layer imbalance system: Layer 1: the prim
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