Stochastic Divergence Matrix 28 scans all 28 major Forex pairs across up to 21 MetaTrader 5 timeframes. It converts confirmed stochastic divergences into weighted pair scores, individual currency scores and an inclusive delta for every major currency pair.

Stochastic Divergence Matrix 28 is a multi-currency and multi-timeframe analytical indicator for MetaTrader 5.

The indicator scans the complete matrix of 28 Forex pairs formed by the eight major currencies:

USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, AUD, CAD, CHF and NZD.

Each pair is analyzed across up to 21 standard MetaTrader 5 timeframes, from M1 to MN1. This creates a live analytical matrix containing up to 588 pair-timeframe combinations.

The indicator detects confirmed classical stochastic divergences, applies a user-defined weight to every enabled timeframe and calculates separate bullish and bearish scores.

These pair scores are then aggregated into individual currency scores. The indicator calculates the relative delta between the base and quote currencies of every pair.

Main purpose

A divergence on one pair can be caused by strength in the base currency, weakness in the quote currency, or both.

This indicator provides a broader view by analyzing all seven relationships of every major currency rather than evaluating one chart in isolation.

For example:

AUD net score: -0.30

JPY net score: +0.60





AUDJPY inclusive delta:

-0.30 - 0.60 = -0.90





A negative AUDJPY delta represents bearish divergence pressure for AUDJPY. A positive delta represents bullish divergence pressure.

The indicator is an analytical and alerting tool. It does not execute trades.

Core features

Scans all 28 major Forex pairs from one chart

Supports all 21 standard MetaTrader 5 timeframes

User-defined weight for every timeframe

Separate bullish and bearish divergence scores

Eight aggregated major-currency scores

Inclusive delta for every one of the 28 pairs

Retractable full pair and timeframe matrix

Alerts for all pairs crossing a selected delta threshold

Separate threshold for the current chart-pair candle labels

Configurable label lifetime

Separate stronger-signal arrow threshold

Persistent arrows during the current indicator session

Closed-bar divergence confirmation

Configurable stochastic and pivot parameters

Automatic broker symbol-prefix and suffix detection

Live-state processing designed to reduce unnecessary recalculation

Supported timeframes

The following standard MetaTrader 5 timeframes can be enabled or disabled individually:

M1, M2, M3, M4, M5, M6, M10, M12, M15, M20, M30, H1, H2, H3, H4, H6, H8, H12, D1, W1 and MN1.

Every timeframe also has an independent weight input.

Pair score calculation

For each pair:





Bullish pair score =

sum of active bullish timeframe weights

divided by the number of enabled timeframes





Bearish pair score =

sum of active bearish timeframe weights

divided by the number of enabled timeframes





Pair net score =

bullish pair score - bearish pair score





A divergence remains active for the selected number of bars of its own timeframe.

For example, two active H4 bars represent two H4 candles, while two active D1 bars represent two daily candles.

Currency score calculation

Every major currency is included in seven pairs.

A pair’s net score is assigned according to its position in the symbol:

Base currency contribution = + pair net score Quote currency contribution = - pair net score

The seven signed contributions are averaged to calculate the final net score for that currency.

Inclusive pair delta

For every pair:

Inclusive pair delta = base currency net score - quote currency net score

The calculation includes the chart pair itself. This produces one consistent score for each currency across the full 28-pair matrix.

Dashboard

The retractable dashboard displays:

bullish, bearish and net score for all eight currencies

the full 28-pair and 21-timeframe divergence matrix

bullish and bearish state for every pair-timeframe cell

direct multi-timeframe pair score

inclusive delta for every pair

current chart-pair delta

active bullish and bearish timeframes

Matrix symbols:

+ Active bullish divergence - Active bearish divergence ± Bullish and bearish divergences are both active . No active divergence x Data unavailable for that cell

Alerts

The indicator can monitor all 28 pairs and issue an alert when a pair’s inclusive delta crosses the selected threshold.

Available notification methods include:

terminal popup

sound

mobile push notification

email

Each pair is tracked independently. An alert is generated on a new threshold crossing rather than continuously repeating while the delta remains beyond the threshold.

Candle labels

When the current chart-pair delta exceeds the selected label threshold:

a positive value is displayed below the candle

a negative value is displayed above the candle

The number of chart bars for which labels remain visible is configurable.

The indicator works with live matrix states. It does not reconstruct historical currency-delta calculations before the indicator was initialized.

Strong-signal arrows

A separate higher threshold can be used for directional arrows.

Positive strong delta: bullish arrow below the candle

Negative strong delta: bearish arrow above the candle

Strong-signal arrows are not removed when the live delta later moves back below the threshold during the current indicator session.

Important inputs

Stochastic and divergence

K period

D period

slowing

pivot strength

maximum divergence lookback

oversold level

overbought level

Signal persistence

number of timeframe bars for which a divergence remains active

Timeframe configuration

enable or disable each timeframe

individual weight for each timeframe

Delta visualization

candle-label threshold

label lifetime

strong-arrow threshold

text size and offset

arrow size

Alerts

all-pair alert threshold

popup

sound

push notification

email

Dashboard

show or hide dashboard

collapsed or expanded startup state

dashboard position

font and matrix-cell dimensions

Installation

Install the indicator through MetaTrader 5. Open a chart of one of the 28 major Forex pairs. Attach Stochastic Divergence Matrix 28 to the chart. Allow the indicator to initialize the required pair and timeframe history. Open the dashboard to inspect the full matrix. Adjust timeframe weights, delta thresholds and alert settings when required.

For the initial load, MetaTrader may need time to download historical data for multiple symbols and timeframes.

Broker compatibility

The indicator supports common broker symbol prefixes and suffixes.

Examples include:

EURUSD EURUSD.a EURUSDm pro.EURUSD

Symbol detection should still be tested with the buyer’s broker before relying on alerts.

Interpretation

The indicator measures aggregated stochastic-divergence pressure. It is not a conventional trend-strength meter.

A bullish divergence can appear while price is still declining, and a bearish divergence can appear while price is still rising.

The indicator should therefore be combined with the user’s own market structure, trend, risk-management and execution rules.

Demo testing

The MQL5 Market demo version of an indicator can be viewed in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester in Visual mode.

Because the indicator scans multiple symbols and timeframes, ensure that the required historical data is available during testing.

Disclaimer

This indicator provides technical analysis and alerts. It does not guarantee future price direction or trading results. Users are responsible for their own trading decisions and risk management.