EA Multi Range Breakout

Professional Multi-Session Trading for MT5

EA Multi Range Breakout is a fully automated Expert Advisor developed for traders who demand precision, flexibility, and reliable execution. Designed specifically for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe, it combines advanced trade management with multiple configurable trading sessions to adapt to different market conditions.

The EA features 6 independent trading strategies, each with its own customizable trading window. Every strategy can be enabled or disabled individually, allowing traders to optimize performance through testing and portfolio diversification.



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Main Features

Fully automated trading for MetaTrader 5

Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) H1

6 independent strategies with separate trading schedules

Individual enable/disable option for every strategy

Automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit calculation

Configurable Risk/Reward ratio

Adjustable entry buffer

Smart order execution

Built-in risk management

Fast and efficient execution

Easy-to-use input parameters

Suitable for VPS 24/7 operation

Optimized for high-quality backtesting

Recommended Settings

Symbol: XAUUSD

Timeframe: H1

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Execution: ECN / Low Spread Broker

VPS: Recommended for uninterrupted trading



Deposit Minimum: $1000 or $10($1000cents)

for every $1000 = 0.01 of a lot

Why Choose EA Multi Range Breakout?

EA Multi Range Breakout was designed with flexibility and performance in mind. Its multi-strategy architecture allows traders to diversify execution across different trading sessions while maintaining complete control through simple and intuitive settings.

Whether you are an experienced trader or just beginning with algorithmic trading, the EA offers a professional trading solution focused on consistency, automation, and ease of use.