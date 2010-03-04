EA Multi Range Breakout
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- 版本: 3.10
- 激活: 15
EA Multi Range Breakout
Professional Multi-Session Trading for MT5
EA Multi Range Breakout is a fully automated Expert Advisor developed for traders who demand precision, flexibility, and reliable execution. Designed specifically for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe, it combines advanced trade management with multiple configurable trading sessions to adapt to different market conditions.
The EA features 6 independent trading strategies, each with its own customizable trading window. Every strategy can be enabled or disabled individually, allowing traders to optimize performance through testing and portfolio diversification.
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Main Features
- Fully automated trading for MetaTrader 5
- Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) H1
- 6 independent strategies with separate trading schedules
- Individual enable/disable option for every strategy
- Automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit calculation
- Configurable Risk/Reward ratio
- Adjustable entry buffer
- Smart order execution
- Built-in risk management
- Fast and efficient execution
- Easy-to-use input parameters
- Suitable for VPS 24/7 operation
- Optimized for high-quality backtesting
Recommended Settings
- Symbol: XAUUSD
- Timeframe: H1
- Platform: MetaTrader 5
- Execution: ECN / Low Spread Broker
- VPS: Recommended for uninterrupted trading
- Deposit Minimum: $1000 or $10($1000cents)
- for every $1000 = 0.01 of a lot
Why Choose EA Multi Range Breakout?
EA Multi Range Breakout was designed with flexibility and performance in mind. Its multi-strategy architecture allows traders to diversify execution across different trading sessions while maintaining complete control through simple and intuitive settings.
Whether you are an experienced trader or just beginning with algorithmic trading, the EA offers a professional trading solution focused on consistency, automation, and ease of use.