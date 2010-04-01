Half Trend pro

HalfTrend — Trend Line, ATR Channel & Buy/Sell Signals with Smart Alerts


**HalfTrend turns noisy price action into one clear question: are we in an uptrend or a downtrend?**

It draws a single stepped trend line that flips color when the market genuinely changes direction — blue for uptrend, red for downtrend — surrounded by an ATR channel that shows you exactly where volatility says your stop belongs. No lagging MA crossovers, no cluttered chart: one line, one channel, one arrow when it matters.

---

## How it works

HalfTrend tracks two adaptive levels: the **highest of the lows** while trending up, and the **lowest of the highs** while trending down. The trend only flips when BOTH conditions are met:

1. The moving average of lows/highs crosses the opposite extreme level, **and**
2. Price closes beyond the previous bar's high/low.

This double condition is what filters out the fake breakouts that kill single-MA systems. The ATR(100)-based channel around the line adapts stop distance to current volatility automatically.

---

## Features

- ✅ **Non-repainting after bar close** — once the signal bar closes, the arrow is fixed forever
- ✅ **Clear Buy/Sell arrows + text labels** at the exact flip bar
- ✅ **ATR channel** (dotted lines + colored ribbon) for stop placement and volatility context
- ✅ **5 notification modes**: MT5 Alert, MT5 mobile push, Email, Telegram message, Telegram with chart screenshot
- ✅ **"Alert on bar close" mode** — get notified only on confirmed, non-repainting signals
- ✅ **Lightweight** — incremental calculation, object-based arrows, no buffer bloat; friendly to EAs reading its buffers
- ✅ **EA-ready** — trend state exposed in a buffer (0 = up, 1 = down) for easy `iCustom` integration
- ✅ Works on **any symbol and any timeframe**

---

## How to trade / read the signals

| What you see | What it means |
|---|---|
| **Blue line below price** | Uptrend active — look for longs only |
| **Red line above price** | Downtrend active — look for shorts only |
| **Blue arrow up + "Buy" label** | Trend just flipped up — long entry signal |
| **Red arrow down + "Sell" label** | Trend just flipped down — short entry signal |
| **Dotted ATR channel** | Volatility envelope — natural stop-loss zone |
| Price pulls back to the line but line keeps color | Trend intact — pullback, not reversal |

**Long playbook:**
1. Wait for the buy arrow **and let the signal bar close** (or use "Alert on bar close" mode)
2. Enter at the open of the next bar
3. Stop-loss: below the lower ATR channel line, or 3×ATR(14) for swing trades
4. Exit: on the opposite (sell) arrow — let the trend run instead of using a fixed take-profit

**Short playbook:** mirror the above on a red flip.

**Signals to skip:**
- Flips during tight sideways ranges — check ADX(14): below ~25, skip the signal (this single filter removed most losing trades in our 8-year backtests)
- Arrows that appear mid-bar and vanish — an arrow is only final when its bar closes
- Signals against the higher-timeframe HalfTrend color, and entries minutes before major news

**Recommended starting point (from 8 years of backtesting):** H4 timeframe, Amplitude 2, entries on confirmed flips with ADX(14) ≥ 25, stop 3×ATR, exit on opposite flip. Scalping on M5–M15 with raw signals is NOT recommended — this is a trend tool, let it breathe.

---

## Input parameters

| Parameter | Default | Description |
|---|---|---|
| Amplitude | 2 | Sensitivity — higher = fewer, slower, cleaner flips |
| Channel Deviation | 2 | ATR channel width (× ATR/2) |
| Show Arrows | true | Buy/Sell arrows on flip bars |
| Show Channels | true | ATR channel lines + colored ribbon |
| Show Buy/Sell Labels | true | Text labels next to arrows |
| Alert only on closed bar | true | Confirmed, non-repainting notifications |
| Notification type | Alert | None / Alert / Telegram / MT5 app / Email / Telegram + screenshot |
| Email subject / Telegram settings | — | Fill in only for the mode you use |

---

## Notes

- The arrow can appear intrabar and disappear if price reverses before the bar closes — this is the live nature of any trend indicator. Keep "Alert only on closed bar" enabled for fully confirmed signals.
- For automated trading, read buffer 9 via `iCustom`: value 0 = uptrend, 1 = downtrend. A flip between two closed bars is the entry signal.
- Questions, suggestions, or a feature request? Leave a comment — I actively maintain this tool.

**Add HalfTrend to your chart today and stop guessing the trend.**

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Индикаторы
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5 (4)
Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
Время от времени я торгую по этой системе лично.  Оцени, мой мануальный BOMBER трейдинг на реальном счету - LIVE SIGNAL Каждый покупатель этого индикатора получает дополнительно Бесплатно: Авторскую утилиту "Bomber Utility", которая автоматически сопровождает каждю торговую операцию, устанавливает уровни Стоп Лосс и Тейк профит и закрывает сделки согласно правилам этой стратегии, Сет-файлы для настройки этого индикатора на различных активах, Сет-файлы для настройки Bomber Utility в режимы: "Мин
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Этот продукт был обновлен для рынка 2026 года и оптимизирован для последних сборок MT5. УВЕДОМЛЕНИЕ ОБ ИЗМЕНЕНИИ ЦЕНЫ: Atomic Analyst сейчас доступен за $99 . Цена увеличится до $199 после следующих 30 покупок . СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ: После покупки Atomic Analyst отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить Smart Universal EA БЕСПЛАТНО и превратить сигналы Atomic Analyst в автоматические сделки. Atomic Analyst — это индикатор Price Action без перерисовки, без перерисовывания истории и без
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Индикаторы
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Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
Trend Catcher   анализирует движения рыночных цен, используя комбинацию собственных и индивидуально разработанных адаптивных индикаторов анализа тренда. Он определяет истинное направление рынка, отфильтровывая краткосрочные шумы и фокусируясь на силе импульса, расширении волатильности и поведении ценовой структуры. Он также использует комбинацию сглаживающих и фильтрующих тренд индикаторов, таких как скользящие средние, RSI и фильтры волатильности. Мониторинг реальных операций, а также другие
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
Azimuth Pro V2: Синтетический фрактальный структурный анализ и подтверждённые входы для MT5 Обзор Azimuth Pro — многоуровневый индикатор свинговой структуры от Merkava Labs . Четыре вложенных уровня свингов, привязанный к свингам VWAP, определение ABC-паттернов, трёхтаймфреймная структурная фильтрация и подтверждённые входы на закрытой свече — один график, один рабочий процесс от микро-свингов до макро-циклов. Это не слепой сигнальный продукт. Это рабочий процесс, основанный на структуре, для т
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Индикаторы
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Новый король в городе — Индикатор + управление ордерами (TP1 + TP2 + TP3) + опциональный Telegram-сигнал-сендер ВКЛЮЧЁН (БЕСПЛАТНО) (ПОЛНОЦЕННАЯ ТОРГОВАЯ И СИГНАЛЬНАЯ СИСТЕМА) Gold Slayer EA Этот индикатор включает в себя продвинутую стратегию, торговую систему с настраиваемым управлением ордерами и систему mean reversion, которая сочетает расширения Envelope и поддерживается несколькими интеллектуальными фильтрами подтверждения, такими как RSI, для поиска высоковероятных точек разворота с сигн
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BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
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The Oracle Pro: синтетический мульти-таймфрейм движок направленного смещения для MT5 ️ Летнее предложение к запуску — получите The Oracle Pro за 199 USD (для ранних покупателей). Цена растёт по мере спроса; финальная цена 399 USD. The Oracle Pro — это премиальный мульти-таймфрейм движок направленного смещения (bias) для MetaTrader 5, созданный для требовательных и профессиональных трейдеров. Он дисциплинированно отвечает на один вопрос: каково направленное смещение на каждом таймфрейме прямо се
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Индикаторы
Представляем   Quantum TrendPulse   , совершенный торговый инструмент, который объединяет мощь   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   и   Stochastic   в один комплексный индикатор, чтобы максимизировать ваш торговый потенциал. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ищут точность и эффективность, этот индикатор помогает вам уверенно определять рыночные тренды, сдвиги импульса и оптимальные точки входа и выхода. Основные характеристики: Интеграция SuperTrend:   легко следуйте преобладающим рыночным тенденциям и п
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Индикаторы
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PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
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Индикаторы
Это, пожалуй, самый полный индикатор автоматического распознавания гармонического ценообразования, который вы можете найти для платформы MetaTrader. Он обнаруживает 19 различных паттернов, воспринимает проекции Фибоначчи так же серьезно, как и вы, отображает зону потенциального разворота (PRZ) и находит подходящие уровни стоп-лосс и тейк-профит. [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | FAQ | Все продукты ] Он обнаруживает 19 различных гармонических ценов
FX Power MT5 NG
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Индикаторы
FX Power: Анализируйте силу валют для более эффективной торговли Обзор FX Power — это ваш незаменимый инструмент для понимания реальной силы валют и золота в любых рыночных условиях. Определяя сильные валюты для покупки и слабые для продажи, FX Power упрощает принятие торговых решений и выявляет высоковероятные возможности. Независимо от того, хотите ли вы следовать за трендами или предсказывать развороты с использованием экстремальных значений дельты, этот инструмент идеально адаптируется под
Axiom Matrix
Issam Kassas
5 (5)
Индикаторы
AXIOM MATRIX MT5 СТАРТОВАЯ ЦЕНА: $99 Axiom Matrix доступен по стартовой цене $99. Цена увеличится до $199 после первых 30 покупок. После покупки напишите мне в личные сообщения, чтобы получить инструкции и забрать свой эксклюзивный подарочный бонус. Axiom Matrix — это профессиональный мультисимвольный и мультитаймфреймный рыночный сканер и панель принятия решений для MetaTrader 5. Он сканирует ваш Market Watch, анализирует несколько таймфреймов, считывает несколько движков подтверждений, сравнив
FX Trend MT5 NG
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5 (6)
Индикаторы
FX Trend NG: Следующее поколение интеллектуального анализа трендов на разных рынках Обзор FX Trend NG — это профессиональный инструмент анализа трендов и мониторинга рынка с поддержкой нескольких таймфреймов. Он позволяет за секунды получить полное структурное понимание текущего состояния рынка. Вместо переключения между десятками графиков вы мгновенно видите, какие инструменты находятся в тренде, где импульс ослабевает и где наблюдается сильная синхронизация между таймфреймами. Специальное пр
ARIPoint
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1 (1)
Индикаторы
ARIBot is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
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Индикаторы
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Minh Truong Pham
Индикаторы
All about Smart Money Concepts Strategy: Market struture: internal or swing BOS, CHoCH; Orderblock; Liquity equal; Fair Value Gap with Consequent encroachment, Balanced price range; Level with Previous month, week, day level or in day level (PMH, PWH, PDH, HOD); BuySell Stops Liquidity (BSL, SSL); Liquidity Void Long Wicks; Premium and Discount; Candle pattern ... "Smart Money Concepts" ( SMC ) is a fairly new yet widely used term amongst price action traders looking to more accurately navigate
Trendlines with Breaks MT4
Minh Truong Pham
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The indicator   returning pivot point based trendlines with highlighted breakouts . Trendline caculated by pivot point and other clue are ATR, Stdev.   The indicator also includes integrated alerts for  trendlines  breakouts   and foward message to Telegram channel or group if you want. Settings ·            Lookback bar: Default 200 is number of bar caculate when init indicator. ·            Length:  Pivot points  period ·            Slope Calculation Method: Determines how this lope is calcula
Real SMC same with Lux method
Minh Truong Pham
4 (2)
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This all-in-one indicator displays real-time market structure (internal & swing BOS / CHoCH), order blocks, premium & discount zones, equal highs & lows, and much more...allowing traders to automatically mark up their charts with widely used price action methodologies. Following the release of our Fair Value Gap script, we received numerous requests from our community to release more features in the same category. //------------------------------------// Version 1.x has missing functions + PDAr
Breaker Blocks with Signals
Minh Truong Pham
3 (2)
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The Breaker Blocks with Signals indicator aims to highlight a complete methodology based on breaker blocks. Breakout signals between the price and breaker blocks are highlighted and premium/discount swing levels are included to provide potential take profit/stop loss levels. This script also includes alerts for each signal highlighted.   SETTINGS   Breaker Blocks Length: Sensitivity of the detected swings used to construct breaker blocks. Higher values will return longer term break
ICT Concepts in MT4
Minh Truong Pham
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The ICT Concepts indicator regroups core concepts highlighted by trader and educator "The Inner Circle Trader" (ICT) into an all-in-one toolkit. Features include Market Structure (MSS & BOS), Order Blocks, Imbalances, Buyside/Sellside Liquidity, Displacements, ICT Killzones, and New Week/Day Opening Gaps. It’s one kind of Smart money concepts.   USAGE:   Please read this   document  !      DETAILS Market Structure Market structure labels are constructed from price breaking a prior extreme
Fabulous Trend and Reversal Signal Indicator
Minh Truong Pham
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The FollowLine indicator is a trend following indicator. The blue/red lines are activated when the price closes above the upper Bollinger band or below the lower one. Once the trigger of the trend direction is made, the FollowLine will be placed at High or Low (depending of the trend). An ATR filter can be selected to place the line at a more distance level than the normal mode settled at candles Highs/Lows. Some features: + Trend detech + Reversal signal + Alert teminar / mobile app
ICT Silver Bullet Lux
Minh Truong Pham
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The ICT Silver Bullet indicator is inspired from the lectures of "The Inner Circle Trader" (ICT) and highlights the Silver Bullet (SB) window which is a specific 1-hour interval where a Fair Value Gap (FVG) pattern can be formed. A detail document about ICT Silver Bullet here . There are 3 different Silver Bullet windows (New York local time): The London Open Silver Bullet (3 AM — 4 AM ~ 03:00 — 04:00) The AM Session Silver Bullet (10 AM — 11 AM ~ 10:00 — 11:00) The PM Session Silver Bullet (2
Sessions by Lux
Minh Truong Pham
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This indicator shows when user set sessions are active and returns various tools + metrics using the closing price within active sessions as an input. Users have the option to change up to 4 session times. The indicator will increasingly lack accuracy when the chart timeframe is higher than 1 hour. Settings Sessions Enable Session: Allows to enable or disable all associated elements with a specific user set session. Session Time: Opening and closing times of the user set session in the  
Liquidity Swings
Minh Truong Pham
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The liquidity swings indicator highlights swing areas with existent trading activity. The number of times price revisited a swing area is highlighted by a zone delimiting the swing areas. Additionally, the accumulated volume within swing areas is highlighted by labels on the chart. An option to filter out swing areas with volume/counts not reaching a user-set threshold is also included. This indicator by its very nature is not real-time and is meant for descriptive analysis alongside other com
SuperTrend AI Clustering by Lux
Minh Truong Pham
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The SuperTrend AI indicator is a novel take on bridging the gap between the K-means clustering machine learning method & technical indicators. In this case, we apply K-Means clustering to the famous SuperTrend indicator.   USAGE Users can interpret the SuperTrend AI trailing stop similarly to the regular SuperTrend indicator. Using higher minimum/maximum factors will return longer-term signals. (image 1) The displayed performance metrics displayed on each signal allow for a deeper interpretat
ML Lorentzian Classification by jdehorty
Minh Truong Pham
4 (3)
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OVERVIEW A Lorentzian Distance Classifier (LDC) is a Machine Learning classification algorithm capable of categorizing historical data from a multi-dimensional feature space. This indicator demonstrates how Lorentzian Classification can also be used to predict the direction of future price movements when used as the distance metric for a novel implementation of an Approximate Nearest Neighbors (ANN) algorithm. This indicator provide signal as buffer, so very easy for create EA from this indi
ICT Implied Fair Value Gap for MT4
Minh Truong Pham
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An Implied Fair Value Gap (IFVG) is a three candles imbalance formation conceptualized by ICT that is based on detecting a larger candle body & then measuring the average between the two adjacent candle shadows. This indicator automatically detects this imbalance formation on your charts and can be extended by a user set number of bars. The IFVG average can also be extended until a new respective IFVG is detected, serving as a support/resistance line. Alerts for the detection of bullish/be
Consolidation detect ICT MT4
Minh Truong Pham
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Consolidation is when price is moving inside a clear trading range. When prices are consolidated it shows the market maker placing orders on both sides of the market. This is mainly due to manipulate the un informed money. This indicator automatically identifies consolidation zones and plots them on the chart. The method of determining consolidation zones is based on pivot points and ATR, ensuring precise identification. The indicator also sends alert notifications to users when a new consolida
Entry smc model back to basic MT4
Minh Truong Pham
4.2 (5)
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This indicator provides the ability to recognize the SMC pattern, essentially a condensed version of the Wyckoff model. Once the pattern is confirmed by RTO, it represents a significant investment opportunity.    There are numerous indicators related to SMC beyond the market, but this is the first indicator to leverage patterns to identify specific actions of BigBoy to  navigate the market. Upgrade 2024-03-08: Add TP by RR feature. The SMC (Smart Money Concept)   pattern   is a market analysis m
Captain Model Finder for MT4
Minh Truong Pham
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Created by imjesstwoone and mickey1984, this trade model attempts to capture the expansion from the 10:00-14:00 EST 4h candle using just 3 simple steps. All of the information presented in this description has been outlined by its creators, all I did was translate it to MQL4. All core settings of the trade model may be edited so that users can test several variations, however this description will cover its default, intended behavior using NQ 5m as an example. Step 1 is to identify our Price Ra
Buyside Sellside Liquidity and Voids for mt4
Minh Truong Pham
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The Buyside & Sellside Liquidity indicator aims to detect & highlight the first and arguably most important concept within the ICT trading methodology,   Liquidity   levels. SETTINGS Liquidity Levels Detection Length: Lookback period Margin: Sets margin/sensitivity for a liquidity level detection Liquidity Zones Buyside Liquidity Zones: Enables display of the buyside liquidity zones. Margin: Sets margin/sensitivity for the liquidity zone boundaries. Color: Color option for buysid
Liquidation Estimates ICT for MT4
Minh Truong Pham
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The   Liquidation Estimates (Real-Time)   experimental indicator attempts to highlight real-time long and short liquidations on all timeframes. Here with liquidations, we refer to the process of forcibly closing a trader's position in the market. By analyzing liquidation data, traders can gauge market sentiment, identify potential support and resistance levels, identify potential trend reversals, and make informed decisions about entry and exit points. USAGE (Img 1)    Liquidation refers
ICT Unicorn Model for MT4
Minh Truong Pham
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The   ICT Unicorn Model   indicator highlights the presence of "unicorn" patterns on the user's chart which is derived from the lectures of   "The Inner Circle Trader" (ICT) . Detected patterns are followed by targets with a distance controlled by the user.   USAGE (image 2) At its core, the ICT Unicorn Model relies on two popular concepts, Fair Value Gaps and Breaker Blocks. This combination highlights a future area of support/resistance. A   Bullish Unicorn Pattern   consists out of:
Inversion Fair Value Gaps MT4
Minh Truong Pham
4.5 (2)
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The Inversion Fair Value Gaps (IFVG) indicator is based on the inversion FVG concept by ICT and provides support and resistance zones based on mitigated Fair Value Gaps (FVGs). Image 1   USAGE Once mitigation of an FVG occurs, we detect the zone as an "Inverted FVG". This would now be looked upon for potential support or resistance. Mitigation occurs when the price closes above or below the FVG area in the opposite direction of its bias. (Image 2) Inverted Bullish FVGs Turn into Potenti
Volume SuperTrend AI MT4
Minh Truong Pham
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Overview The   Volume SuperTrend AI   is an advanced technical indicator used to predict trends in price movements by utilizing a combination of traditional SuperTrend calculation and AI techniques, particularly the k-nearest neighbors (KNN) algorithm. The Volume SuperTrend AI is designed to provide traders with insights into potential market trends, using both volume-weighted moving averages (VWMA) and the k-nearest neighbors (KNN) algorithm. By combining these approaches, the indicator
Reversal and Breakout Signals for MT4
Minh Truong Pham
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Introducing the Reversal and Breakout Signals   This innovative tool is crafted to enhance your chart analysis by identifying potential reversal and breakout opportunities directly on your charts. It's designed with both novice and experienced traders in mind, providing intuitive visual cues for better decision-making. Let's dive into the key features and how it operates: ###   Key Features:   Dynamic Period Settings:   Customize the sensitivity of the indicator with user-def
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