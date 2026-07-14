Grid Layer Stop

Grid Layer Stop

Position-count protection for grid, martingale, and multi-layer strategies on MetaTrader 5.

Grid Layer Stop tracks how many positions a strategy has open and takes a predefined action once that count exceeds a configured limit — closing the exposure, clearing the chart, and either locking down until manual review or restoring automatically after a cooldown. It runs independently of whatever EA is placing the trades, so it continues to enforce the limit even if the trading logic itself would keep adding to the position.

The Problem It Addresses

Most commercially available grid, martingale, and DCA EAs are built around their entry and averaging logic, not around a hard cap on how many layers they're allowed to open. Position sizing is typically left to a lot-multiplier setting, and there is rarely an independent mechanism that stops the strategy once the number of open trades passes a defined threshold — the EA will keep adding positions as long as its own conditions are met, regardless of how large the basket has grown.

That means the position-count limit, if any, has to be enforced by the trader manually, or not at all. A terminal restart, a missed check, or a strategy that keeps layering through an extended move can take the position count well past what the account was ever sized for.

Grid Layer Stop is a separate, dedicated EA that adds this missing layer: it doesn't evaluate entries or manage the grid itself, it only counts open positions against a limit you set and acts the moment that limit is crossed.

Key Features

Layer Limit Guard Set a maximum number of open positions. When the count exceeds it, Grid Layer Stop responds according to the action you've configured.

Three Response Modes

  • Notify Only — sends a push notification when the limit is breached; no positions are closed and trading continues unchanged.
  • Close & Lockdown — closes every matching position, closes every other chart (removing whatever EA or indicator is attached to it), and holds the account in a locked state until manually reset.
  • Close & Restore on Cooldown — closes matching positions and other charts, then automatically reopens the chart(s) and reapplies the saved EA/template once a configured cooldown period has elapsed.

Configurable Cooldown Options include 1 minute, 5 minutes, 30 minutes, 1 hour, 4 hours, or "next trading day" for how long the account remains cleared before an automatic restore.

Net-Loss Gate (optional) An optional setting that holds the configured action back while the breaching positions are net flat or in profit, and only triggers it once their combined floating result turns negative.

Magic Number Filtering Can be scoped to a single strategy by magic number, or applied account-wide (magic = 0), so only the intended positions are counted and closed.

Manual Restore The on-chart "Reset / Resume Now" button reopens the closed chart(s) and reapplies their saved template/EA immediately, without waiting for any remaining cooldown.

Push Notifications Uses MetaTrader's built-in push notification system, so no external bot or webhook configuration is required. Every alert is also written to the Experts log.

On-Chart Panel Displays current position count against the limit, the active magic filter, the selected response mode, cooldown status (including a live countdown when active), and overall state.

Who It's For

  • Traders running grid, martingale, or DCA strategies that do not include their own position-count cap
  • Traders using third-party or purchased EAs where the position-sizing logic can't be modified directly
  • Anyone who wants a fixed, independently-enforced exposure limit that does not depend on manually watching the chart

How It Works

  1. Attach Grid Layer Stop to one chart.
  2. Set the position limit and, if needed, a magic number to filter which trades it manages.
  3. Choose the response: notify, lock down, or close-and-restore.
  4. If using restore mode, select a cooldown period; if using the net-loss gate, enable it.
  5. The EA checks the position count on every tick, timer interval, and trade event, and acts as soon as the limit is exceeded.

Setup Requirements

  • MetaTrader 5 with AutoTrading enabled
  • Push notifications enabled under Tools → Options → Notifications (optional, recommended)
  • Attached to a single chart, with algo-trading permission enabled on that chart

Grid Layer Stop is a risk-management utility. It manages position count and exposure according to the rules configured by the user; it does not generate trading signals, predict market direction, or guarantee any outcome. Past performance of any strategy it supervises is not indicative of future results.


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Утилиты
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3.97 (35)
Утилиты
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Footprint Chart Pro — Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 6.34 | Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization DEMO USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY TICK / REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROLLED OVER PERIOD.
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Telegram to MT5 Multi-Channel Copier автоматически копирует торговые сигналы из ваших Telegram-каналов напрямую в MetaTrader 5. Никаких ботов, никаких браузерных расширений, никакого ручного копирования. Вы получаете сигнал в Telegram, и советник открывает сделку на вашем терминале за несколько секунд. Продукт включает два компонента: приложение для Windows, которое слушает ваши Telegram-каналы, и этот советник, который исполняет сигналы на терминале MT5. Также доступна версия для MT4. Руководст
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Anchor: The EA Manager Your EAs manage their own trades. Anchor manages the account around them. Anchor gives you one place to control your EAs, manage risk and decide when trading is allowed. Any EA, any vendor, any broker or symbol. No source-code changes required. The Problem Most EAs only know what they are doing. They cannot see when another EA is already trading, when several EAs open and are stacking risk or when the account has reached your loss limit. Even using just one EA, it may not
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ВРЕМЕННАЯ СКИДКА  -40% !    Всего $30 вместо $50 за бессрочную версию!   Максимальный реальный дисконт! ТОЛЬКО ДО 22/08 HINN MAGIC ENTRY - лучший инструмент для входа и менеджмента позиций! Выставляет ордера через выбор уровня на графике! полное описание    ::    demo-версия    ::   60-sec-video-description Основные функции: - Рыночные, лимитные и отложенные ордера -  Автоматический подсчет лоттажа  -  Автоматический учет спреда и комиссий -  Неограниченное количество промежуточных тейков для
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Farmed Hedge Yield Farming | All Markets (Manual - Hybrid - Semi/Automated EA) MULTI-ASSET SUPPORT Trade any asset available on your broker - Forex: Major, Minor, Exotic pairs - Crypto: BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, BNB - Stocks: Apple, Tesla, Amazon, Google, etc. - Commodities: Gold, Silver, Oil, Gas - Indices: US30, NAS100, SPX500, DAX40 - Any CFD your broker offers VERIFIED TRADING RESULTS - Farmed Hedge Yield Axi Copy:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2356376 - Farmed Hedge Yield Exn Copy:   https:/
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Trade Copier — это профессиональная утилита, предназначенная для копирования и синхронизации сделок между торговыми счетами. Копирование происходит от счета/терминала поставщика к счету/терминалу получателя, которые установлены на одном компьютере или vps. АКЦИЯ - Если вы уже приобрели "Trade copier MT5", вы можете получить "Trade copier MT4" бесплатно (для копирования MT4 > MT5 и MT4 < MT5). Для получения более подробной информации об условиях, пожалуйста, свяжитесь с нами через личные сообщени
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ADAM EA Special Version for FTMO Please use ShowInfo= false for backtesting ! Our 1st EA created using ChatGPT technology Trade only GOOD and checked PROP FIRMS  Default parameters for Challenge $100,000 Tested on EURUSD and GBPUSD only  Use 15MIN Time Frame Close all deals and Auto-trading  before Weekend at 12:00 GMT+3  Friday For Prop Firms MUST use special Protector  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94362 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------
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Telegram To MT5 — копировщик сигналов Превратите торговые сигналы из ваших Telegram-каналов в реальные ордера MT5 — автоматически, на любом количестве счетов, с полным контролем над риском и правилами. Telegram To MT5 связывает VIP / сигнальные каналы, на которые вы уже подписаны в Telegram, с вашим терминалом MetaTrader 5. Бесплатное приложение-компаньон для ПК читает сообщения (даже из каналов, которые не допускают ботов), а этот советник исполняет их на вашем счёте — применяя ваши настройки р
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The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
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Улучшите свои торговые сигналы с нашим продвинутым Telegram Bridge EA Пора захватить аудиторию обновлениями торговли в реальном времени — профессиональными и визуально привлекательными. Свяжитесь со мной, чтобы увидеть демо и получить пробную версию Мы значительно инвестировали в удобные функции, которые создают уникальный опыт для клиентов и провайдеров.  SIGNAL BRIDGE способен доставлять на 100% КОПИР-СОВМЕСТИМЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ для всех бизнес-кейсов, даже обходя логику Metatrader там, где другие EA
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Ho Tuan Thang
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Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
KT Equity Protector MT5
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Утилиты
Один советник, который должен работать у каждого трейдера MetaTrader, но у большинства его нет. Большинство счетов сливаются не потому, что стратегия была неправильной. Они сливаются потому, что в плохой момент трейдер позволил убытку расти, начал усредняться, оставил сделки на выходные, отдал рынку прибыльную неделю или забыл о дневном лимите проп-фирмы из-за одного неудачного клика. KT Equity Protector - это автоматический защитник, который не даст этому случиться. Установите его на один графи
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