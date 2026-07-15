Taobel Divergence Detector Pro

Taobel Divergence Detector Pro is an advanced MetaTrader 5 indicator that detects high-probability Regular and Hidden divergences across multiple timeframes and symbols. Designed for both manual traders and algorithm developers, it combines divergence detection with market context, historical performance statistics, confidence scoring, and an integrated trading dashboard to help traders focus on quality opportunities.

Unlike basic divergence indicators that simply draw arrows, Taobel Divergence Detector PRO analyzes market conditions, evaluates signal quality, and provides actionable trading information including suggested Stop Loss, Take Profit, and confidence levels.

For free version click here

Key Features
  • Multi-Timeframe Analysis
  • Scan multiple timeframes simultaneously.
  • Higher-timeframe market direction.
  • Lower-timeframe entry confirmation.
  • Optional trend alignment filter.    
Divergence Detection
    Detects:
    • Regular Bullish Divergence
    • Regular Bearish Divergence
    • Hidden Bullish Divergence
    • Hidden Bearish Divergence

    Works with configurable oscillators such as RSI (default), with the option to extend to others in future versions.

    Smart Market Context
    Displays:
    • Current market direction
    • Bullish/Bearish bias
    • Trend strength
    • Momentum analysis
    • Signal quality
    Confidence Score
    Every signal receives a confidence rating based on multiple factors, including:
    • Divergence strength
    • Trend alignment
    • Momentum
    • Signal quality
    • Multi-timeframe confirmation

    This helps traders prioritize stronger setups instead of treating every divergence equally.

    Historical Performance Statistics

    The built-in statistics engine tracks:
    • Total Regular Bullish signals
    • Total Regular Bearish signals
    • Total Hidden Bullish signals
    • Total Hidden Bearish signals
    • Historical win rate
    • Average profit
    • Average loss
    • Risk-to-reward performance

    This provides objective feedback on how signals have performed historically.

    Integrated Trade Panel

    The dashboard provides:
    • Suggested Entry
    • Suggested Stop Loss
    • Suggested Take Profit
    • Adjustable Lot Size
    • Buy button
    • Sell button
    • Close All button

    Risk parameters can be adjusted before placing trades.

    Market Scanner
    Monitor multiple instruments from one chart.
    Examples:
    • EURUSD
    • GBPUSD
    • AUDUSD
    • USDJPY
    • USDCAD
    • NZDUSD
    • XAUUSD
    • User-defined symbols

    The scanner highlights where new divergence opportunities are forming.

    Dashboard Information

    The professional dashboard displays:
    • Market Context
    • Current Signal Status
    • Last Signal
    • Signal Strength
    • Historical Statistics
    • Multi-Symbol Scanner
    • Trade Recommendation
    • Suggested SL & TP
    Visual Chart Signals
    The indicator plots:
    • Buy arrows
    • Sell arrows
    • Divergence lines
    • Signal labels
    • Profit/loss outcome labels (optional)
    • Historical divergence points

    This makes it easy to review previous signals and evaluate performance.

    Alerts
    Receive notifications when:
    • New Bullish Divergence appears
    • New Bearish Divergence appears
    • Hidden Divergence detected
    • High-confidence setup detected
    • Signal expires
    Supports:
    • Popup Alerts
    • Push Notifications
    • Email Alerts
    • Sound Alerts
    ideal for
    • Forex Traders
    • Gold Traders
    • Indices Traders
    • Cryptocurrency Traders
    • Swing Traders
    • Scalpers
    • Day Traders
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    指标
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    指标
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    Oleg Rodin
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    指标
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    指标
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    指标
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    Issam Kassas
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    指标
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    指标
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    Daniel Stein
    5 (9)
    指标
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    指标
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    Hamed Dehgani
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    指标
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    Ottaviano De Cicco
    5 (7)
    指标
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    Oleg Rodin
    5 (1)
    指标
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    指标
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    5 (4)
    指标
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    Ottaviano De Cicco
    5 (1)
    指标
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    指标
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