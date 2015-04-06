Double Band Reversal EA MT4





Live Signal : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376351?source=Site+Profile





Minimum trading account : 100 $

Charts : AUDUSD 15m , EURUSD 15m , CADCHF 1H , EURCAD 1H , EURGBP 1H

Broker : any





No Grid, No Martingale.

No fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit (EA will Enter and Exit trades by indicator signal).

EA will run only 1 trade per direction on 1 chart.





EA uses 2 Bollinger Bands Indicators , Price action and HL calculations for calculating overpriced areas.

ADX Indicator uses as filter.





Important Note : use the EA only on designated charts and timeframes !





starting price for 5 first copies