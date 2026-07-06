HalfTrend Signal Indicator





HalfTrend Signal is a trend-following indicator that identifies the market direction in real time and marks the exact moment of trend reversal with clear buy and sell arrows.





How it works





The indicator draws a dotted line directly on the price chart:

- Blue line — uptrend in progress

- Red line — downtrend in progress





When the line changes color, an arrow is plotted at the reversal bar:

- Green arrow ▲ — trend switched to bullish

- Red arrow ▼ — trend switched to bearish





Two signal modes





- Simple mode (default) — arrow fires at every HalfTrend reversal. Best for trend traders who want to catch every move.

- Filtered mode — signal requires EMA9/EMA20 alignment, a pullback to EMA20 and ADX confirmation. Best for traders who prefer fewer, higher-quality signals.





Key features





- Works on all symbols and timeframes

- No repainting — arrows are only plotted on closed bars

- Amplitude input controls how close the line stays to price (lower value = tighter)

- Show/hide controls for lines, buy arrows and sell arrows independently

- Live candle timer and trend direction panel

- Optional ADX filter to avoid signals in ranging markets





Inputs





┌───────────────────┬─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┐

│ Parameter │ Description │

├───────────────────┼─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┤

│ Amplitude │ Distance of the HalfTrend line from price (default 1.0) │

├───────────────────┼─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┤

│ ATR Period │ ATR period used to calculate the line (default 14) │

├───────────────────┼─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┤

│ Show Arrows │ Enable or disable all arrows │

├───────────────────┼─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┤

│ Filter by EMA/ADX │ Switch between simple and filtered signal mode │

├───────────────────┼─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┤

│ Arrow Distance │ Arrow offset from the bar high/low │

├───────────────────┼─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┤

│ Max Candles │ How many historical bars to display │

├───────────────────┼─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┤

│ Show Lines │ Show or hide the HalfTrend line │

├───────────────────┼─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┤

│ Show Buy / Sell │ Show or hide each arrow type independently │

└───────────────────┴─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘