HalfTrend Signal Indicator
- 指标
-
- 版本: 1.0
HalfTrend Signal Indicator
HalfTrend Signal is a trend-following indicator that identifies the market direction in real time and marks the exact moment of trend reversal with clear buy and sell arrows.
How it works
The indicator draws a dotted line directly on the price chart:
- Blue line — uptrend in progress
- Red line — downtrend in progress
When the line changes color, an arrow is plotted at the reversal bar:
- Green arrow ▲ — trend switched to bullish
- Red arrow ▼ — trend switched to bearish
Two signal modes
- Simple mode (default) — arrow fires at every HalfTrend reversal. Best for trend traders who want to catch every move.
- Filtered mode — signal requires EMA9/EMA20 alignment, a pullback to EMA20 and ADX confirmation. Best for traders who prefer fewer, higher-quality signals.
Key features
- Works on all symbols and timeframes
- No repainting — arrows are only plotted on closed bars
- Amplitude input controls how close the line stays to price (lower value = tighter)
- Show/hide controls for lines, buy arrows and sell arrows independently
- Live candle timer and trend direction panel
- Optional ADX filter to avoid signals in ranging markets
Inputs
┌───────────────────┬─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┐
│ Parameter │ Description │
├───────────────────┼─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┤
│ Amplitude │ Distance of the HalfTrend line from price (default 1.0) │
├───────────────────┼─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┤
│ ATR Period │ ATR period used to calculate the line (default 14) │
├───────────────────┼─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┤
│ Show Arrows │ Enable or disable all arrows │
├───────────────────┼─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┤
│ Filter by EMA/ADX │ Switch between simple and filtered signal mode │
├───────────────────┼─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┤
│ Arrow Distance │ Arrow offset from the bar high/low │
├───────────────────┼─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┤
│ Max Candles │ How many historical bars to display │
├───────────────────┼─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┤
│ Show Lines │ Show or hide the HalfTrend line │
├───────────────────┼─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┤
│ Show Buy / Sell │ Show or hide each arrow type independently │
└───────────────────┴─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘