Market Structure CHoCH

Aurex Market Structure - CHoCH/BOS (Fractal)

A structure-detection indicator that identifies swing highs/lows using a symmetric fractal filter, then flags Break of Structure (BOS) and Change of Character (CHoCH) events when confirmed closes cross those swing levels.

Detection method

Swing points are located using a fractal window of configurable length: a high is registered when it is the local extreme across the surrounding bars on both sides, and the same logic applies inversely for lows. Once a swing point is set, the indicator monitors subsequent closes for a cross of that level:

  • If the break occurs in the same direction as the prior confirmed break, it is labeled BOS.
  • If the break occurs in the opposite direction, it is labeled CHoCH.

Only confirmed bar closes trigger a break — there is no repainting of the swing point or the break signal once printed.

Optional support/resistance module

When enabled, the indicator tracks the highest high or lowest low formed between the last structure point and the current bar, drawing it as a dashed level. If price later closes beyond that level, an arrow marker is plotted on the bar where the break occurred (buffer-based, so it can be read programmatically or used in an EA).

Dashboard

Optional on-chart panel reporting the ratio of fractal swings that resulted in a confirmed structure break, separated by direction (bullish %, bearish %). This is a simple count-based statistic over the visible history, not a forward-looking probability.

Inputs

  • Fractal Length (minimum 3) — controls swing detection sensitivity; lower values increase signal frequency and noise, higher values reduce both.
  • Independent color/visibility toggles for bullish structure, bearish structure, support lines, resistance lines.
  • Dashboard position (3 corner presets) and size (3 font-size presets).

Compatibility

Works on any symbol/timeframe. No external dependencies. Calculation is done on full history recompute on new bar formation (not per-tick), consistent with the original Pine Script logic it was ported from.

Intended use

Designed as a structural confirmation layer to combine with an existing entry method (Elliott Wave, harmonics, order flow, etc.), not as a standalone signal generator.


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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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