GOLD SESSION LIQUIDITY MAP





Gold Session Liquidity Map is a multi-market MT4 indicator for session structure, liquidity, breakout probability, Fibonacci mapping and multi-timeframe momentum.





Originally developed around Gold/XAUUSD, it can also be used on Forex, Oil, indices and cryptocurrencies. Calculations use the current chart symbol and timeframe.





The indicator is built around three questions:





LOCATION - Where is price relative to session structure?

DIRECTION - Which side currently has stronger evidence?

DESTINATION - Where is the next important liquidity or extension target?





SYDNEY AND GERMAN SESSION MAPS





The indicator tracks Sydney and German session ranges.





Sydney is used as an early map before and during Asia. Germany is used as preparation structure before and during the UK session.





For each session it can display:





- High and low

- 38.2 / 61.8 reaction zone

- Wick-source zones

- Live UP/DOWN breakout probability

- Fibonacci extensions

- Previous-session context

- Historical unresolved liquidity





After a session closes, its structure can remain active for breakout confirmation, retests, targets and unresolved-liquidity tracking.





LIVE BREAKOUT PROBABILITY





Sydney and German breakout percentages are available from the beginning of the session.





Example:





BREAK: UP 62% | DOWN 38% | M15 WAIT





The model can evaluate swing structure, MA regime, MA gap/expansion, RSI/34SMA behaviour, 34C Phase state, volume, previous-session location, sweep/reclaim behaviour and unresolved liquidity.





Sydney can use the previous US session as context. Germany can use the completed Asia session as context.





The percentages are internal analytical scores, not guaranteed win rates.





TIMEFRAME-SENSITIVE PROBABILITY





Breakout probability can follow the current chart timeframe.





The same session may show different readings on M1, M5 and M15 because each timeframe can have different structure and momentum.





M1: UP 64% / DOWN 36%

M5: UP 56% / DOWN 44%

M15: UP 45% / DOWN 55%





Probability timeframe and breakout-confirmation timeframe are separate. M1 can be used for analysis while M15 is still required to confirm the break.





BREAK CONFIRMATION





A wick through a Sydney or German high/low does not automatically count as a confirmed breakout.





The indicator can require a completed candle close on a selected timeframe, such as M15. This helps distinguish a liquidity sweep from an accepted breakout.





HISTORICAL UNBROKEN LIQUIDITY





Sydney and German highs and lows are tracked independently.





If a high is broken but the low remains unbroken, the broken high-side structure can disappear while the surviving low-side structure remains.





The indicator can scan earlier sessions for highs and lows that have never received the required confirmation close through them.





Historical display can show the surviving line only, or remaining context including the surviving wick zone and original 38.2 / 61.8 area.





The InfoBox can also warn when price approaches or enters the nearest unresolved Sydney or German box.





NEXT ABOVE / NEXT BELOW





A separate liquidity engine scans completed Sydney, Asia, German, UK and US sessions.





It identifies the nearest unbroken session high above price and nearest unbroken session low below price.





Example:





NEXT ABOVE: UK HIGH 0.8

NEXT BELOW: SYDNEY LOW 0.7





REACTION AND WICK ZONES





Sydney and German ranges can generate internal 38.2 / 61.8 zones for studying rejection, retests, support, resistance and continuation.





The indicator can also calculate a smaller 38.2 / 61.8 zone from the wick associated with a session extreme.





Upper and lower wick zones are tracked independently and can be removed after a confirmed body-close break.





FIBONACCI EXTENSIONS





After price moves away from a Sydney or German range, the indicator can project 161.8, 261.8, 361.8, 461.8 and 561.8 extensions.





These can be used as continuation targets, reaction areas and confluence references.





Internal 38.2 / 61.8 levels can also be shown between major extensions. A two-zone mode helps reduce chart clutter.





PREVIOUS SESSION CONTEXT





Sydney can be analysed relative to the completed US session. Germany can be analysed relative to completed Asia.





Yesterday Asia can also be displayed as a reaction, target or confluence area. Unresolved German structure can be carried forward into the next trading cycle.





MULTI-TIMEFRAME LIVE ENGINE





The InfoBox analyses M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4 and D1.





The Live Engine shows when timeframes agree or disagree. A market can be bullish on M1, bearish on M5/M15 and bullish on H1/H4. This may represent a short-term correction or a larger higher-timeframe trend.





LIVE ENGINE COLUMNS





MA - Selected fast/slow MA regime. Default 9 SMMA / 15 SMMA.

G9 - Price distance from the selected fast MA.

34v50 - RSI(14) 34-period moving average relative to RSI 50.

RD - Current RSI distance from its 34-period moving average.

GAP - Distance between the selected fast and slow MAs.

GS - MA gap Expanding (E) or Shrinking (S).

34C - Four-state RSI Phase Engine.

R34 - RSI versus its 34SMA plus state age in bars.

X - Bars since the latest selected MA crossover.

XD - Price distance back to the active MA crossover location.





34C PHASE ENGINE





GREEN - RSI 34SMA above 50 and rising.

LIME - RSI 34SMA above 50 but falling.

CORAL - RSI 34SMA below 50 but rising.

RED - RSI 34SMA below 50 and falling.





This helps distinguish strengthening, weakening and recovering RSI conditions.





LIVE GUIDANCE





The InfoBox can display ADVICE, REC, IMPORTANT and WATCH messages to summarize current chart-timeframe conditions, broader alignment and important changes.





The guidance is analytical only and does not place or manage trades.





MULTI-MARKET USE





The indicator can be used on Gold, Silver, Forex pairs, Oil, stock indices, Bitcoin, Ethereum and other broker-supported cryptocurrencies.





Different markets have different volatility and session behaviour. On cryptocurrencies, sessions are best treated as global liquidity/time windows because crypto trades continuously.





DISPLAY AND ALERTS





Major visual components can be switched on or off independently, including session structures, historical levels, wick zones, extensions, previous-session context, MA overlay, NEXT liquidity lines and the InfoBox.





Alerts can monitor Sydney/German reaction zones, Yesterday Asia and extension targets.





MT4 broker server times differ, so session settings should be checked against the broker server clock.





HOW TO USE





1. Identify session location, reaction zones, historical unresolved liquidity and NEXT ABOVE/NEXT BELOW.

2. Compare UP/DOWN probability and switch between M1, M5 and M15 when useful.

3. Check MA, G, 34v50, RD, GAP, GS, 34C, R34, X and XD.

4. Distinguish a wick sweep from a confirmed candle-close breakout.

5. After a break, watch the session boundary, reaction zone, wick zone and MA structure.

6. Use Fibonacci extensions and unresolved liquidity to identify the next destination.





IMPORTANT





Gold Session Liquidity Map is an analytical indicator. It does not guarantee a breakout, reversal, profitable trade, Fibonacci reaction or extension target.





Breakout percentages are internal model scores and are not guaranteed statistical probabilities.





The user remains responsible for entries, exits, stop loss, position size, risk management and final trading decisions.