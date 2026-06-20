Instantly see how strong each bar's volume really is. VSA Volume Color classifies tick volume into 6 color-coded levels using Wilder's Moving Average — so you always know when Smart Money is active and when the market is quiet.

The problem most traders face:

A standard volume histogram tells you how much — but not how significant. Every bar looks similar. You have no quick way to tell whether this volume spike is truly abnormal, or just slightly above average noise.

What VSA Volume Color does:

This indicator replaces the default volume panel with a 6-level color-classified histogram, calculated using Wilder's Moving Average (RMA) for smooth, lag-reduced sensitivity.

Volume levels:

Purple — Ultra High (≥ 2.2× avg): Smart Money maximum effort

Gold — Very High (≥ 1.8× avg): Strong institutional activity

Orange — High (≥ 1.2× avg): Above average interest

Green — Normal (≥ 0.8× avg): Balanced market activity

Blue — Low (≥ 0.4× avg): Weak participation

Gray — Very Low (< 0.4× avg): Market disinterest

An optional MA line is overlaid on the histogram so you always see the baseline at a glance.

Who is this for:

VSA, Wyckoff, and Smart Money Concept traders on MT5 who want instant visual clarity on volume strength — without mental calculation or manual comparison.

Key benefits:

6 levels of volume classification — not just high/low

Wilder MA baseline gives smooth, reliable average without lag spikes

Optional MA line display for quick visual reference

Fully customizable thresholds — tune to your instrument and timeframe

Works perfectly alongside VSA Candle Color for a complete VSA setup

Settings:

MA_Period (default 20) — lookback for average volume calculation

ShowMA (default true) — toggle the MA line display

Ratio_Ultra (default 2.2) — Ultra High threshold

Ratio_VeryHigh (default 1.8) — Very High threshold

Ratio_High (default 1.2) — High threshold

Ratio_Normal (default 0.8) — Normal threshold

Ratio_Low (default 0.4) — Low threshold

Other tools in the VSA series from MR.CONNECT: For traders who want to see abnormal volume highlighted directly on candles, check out VSA Candle Color

Want to catch shifts in buying/selling pressure early? VSA CVD Histogram tracks Cumulative Volume Delta and helps you detect unusual divergences in time to form the right bias — so you can tell which side, buyers or sellers, is winning and trade with that flow.

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When you learn to use this indicator effectively, you will feel more in sync with the market — entering at better moments and improving your win rate over time.

However, this is not a Holy Grail. You must always respect the probabilistic nature of the market and manage your risk with discipline.

When all of these elements come together, we believe you will become a consistently profitable trader. Good luck and trade well.