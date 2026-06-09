QuantumBorn

QuantumBorn: Quantum Geometric Phase Classifier

Advanced Probabilistic Trading System with Native ONNX Integration

Transform your gold trading with a quantum-inspired probabilistic classifier that adapts to market regimes in real-time.

QuantumBorn is a production-grade Expert Advisor built on cutting-edge quantum geometric phase theory, delivering institutional-level algorithmic trading capabilities directly within MetaTrader 5. Optimized specifically for XAUUSD (Gold), this system models market states as continuous probability distributions rather than forcing binary decisions, naturally adapting to volatility shifts, regime changes, and uncertainty.

What Makes QuantumBorn Different?

Probabilistic Decision Framework

Most Expert Advisors output rigid buy/sell signals based on technical indicators. QuantumBorn outputs probability distributions that quantify both directional bias and model confidence. When market conditions deteriorate, the system recognizes its own uncertainty and automatically scales back or halts trading—preserving capital during chaotic periods.

Native ONNX Model Integration

The trained quantum-inspired neural network is compiled directly into the EA as an embedded resource. No external Python dependencies. No API calls. No latency bottlenecks. Inference executes in sub-millisecond timeframes using MetaTrader 5's native ONNX runtime.

Gold-Optimized Architecture

QuantumBorn has been specifically engineered and extensively tested on XAUUSD (Gold), with the primary trained model optimized for gold's unique volatility characteristics, session dynamics, and correlation patterns. While the EA includes embedded models for additional instruments (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, US30, US500), optimal performance and the most robust backtesting results are achieved on XAUUSD.

Gold's distinct properties make it ideal for this quantum-inspired approach:

  • High liquidity during major trading sessions
  • Strong intraday trends with clear regime transitions
  • Volatility clustering that aligns with probabilistic modeling
  • Reduced susceptibility to sudden micro-structural noise

The EA automatically detects your current symbol and loads the appropriate model, but we strongly recommend deployment on XAUUSD M15 charts for best results.

Regime-Aware Risk Management

QuantumBorn doesn't just predict—it monitors the market environment and refuses to trade during unfavorable conditions:

  • News Filter: Automatically blocks trading 15 minutes before and after high-impact economic events
  • Daily Trade Limits: Configurable maximum trades, buys, and sells per day to prevent overtrading
  • Dynamic Exits: ATR and ADX-based regime detection adjusts profit targets and stop losses in real-time
  • Entropy Monitoring: The system calculates its own uncertainty and exits when market chaos exceeds safe thresholds

Key Features

Advanced Feature Engineering

  • Multi-timeframe log returns (M15, H1, H4)
  • Dynamic volatility normalization using rolling ATR
  • Support/Resistance proximity detection
  • Cross-pair correlation features for currency trading
  • Automatic 500-bar warmup period for feature normalization

Institutional-Grade Execution

  • Configurable confidence threshold (default: 55% for entries)
  • Dynamic position sizing based on account equity and ATR
  • Multiple stop-loss modes: Fixed ATR, Dynamic S/R, Percentage-based
  • Trailing stop options: ATR-based, Chandelier, Fixed distance
  • Risk-to-reward ratio enforcement (default: 1:1.5)

Visual Intelligence Dashboard

Comprehensive on-chart HUD displays:

  • Real-time buy/sell probability bars
  • Model confidence and entropy metrics
  • Active market regime classification (Trending/Mean-Reverting/Random Walk)
  • Daily trade statistics and remaining allocation
  • News event countdown and status
  • Current position details with trailing stop distances
  • Performance metrics: daily P&L, peak balance, drawdown

Production-Ready Architecture

  • Zero External Dependencies: Everything runs natively in MT5
  • VPS-Optimized: Low memory footprint, efficient CPU usage
  • Fail-Safe Design: Graceful handling of missing data, connection issues, and edge cases
  • Fully Portable: Single .ex5 file contains all models and logic
  • License System Ready: Optional verification module for commercial deployment

Trading Strategy

Entry Logic

The EA calculates normalized features from the most recently completed M15 bar, feeds them through the embedded ONNX model, and receives a probability value between 0 and 1:

  • Buy Signal: Probability > 0.55 (configurable threshold)
  • Sell Signal: Probability < 0.45
  • Hold: Probability between 0.45-0.55 (neutral zone)

Risk Management

  • Stop-loss calculated dynamically using ATR or nearest S/R zone
  • Position sizing based on percentage risk per trade (default: 1% of equity)
  • Take-profit set at configurable risk-to-reward multiple
  • Maximum concurrent positions enforced (default: 3)

Exit Strategy

  • Trailing Stop: Activates after price moves favorably by 1x ATR
  • Dynamic TP Adjustment: Extends targets during strong trends (high ADX)
  • Regime Exit: Closes positions when market enters high-entropy chaos state
  • Time-Based: Optional session filters restrict trading to high-liquidity periods

Configuration Parameters

Model Parameters

  • Confidence Threshold: Minimum probability for trade entry (0.50-0.70 recommended)
  • Warmup Bars: Historical bars for feature normalization (default: 500)

Trade Management

  • Magic Number: Unique identifier for this EA's trades
  • Risk Percent: % of equity to risk per trade (0.5-2.0% recommended)
  • Risk-to-Reward Ratio: Target profit multiple (1.5-3.0 recommended)
  • Max Positions: Concurrent trade limit (1-5)
  • Max Daily Trades: Total trades per day (0 = unlimited)
  • Max Buys Per Day: Long position limit
  • Max Sells Per Day: Short position limit

Risk Controls

  • Stop Loss Type: ATR-based, S/R-based, or fixed percentage
  • Trailing Stop Type: Chandelier, ATR multiple, or fixed distance
  • Use News Filter: Enable/disable economic calendar blocking
  • Dynamic Exits: Enable regime-aware exit adjustments
  • Hurst Exponent: Manual regime override (0.0-1.0)

Visual Interface

  • Colorize Chart: Apply sentiment-based color scheme to price action
  • Show Probabilities: Display real-time probability bars

Recommended Setup

Optimal Conditions

  • Primary Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold) - Recommended and extensively tested
  • Timeframe: M15 chart (model trained on 15-minute bars)
  • Alternative Symbols: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, US30, US500 (experimental - use with caution)
  • Account Type: ECN or low-spread accounts recommended
  • Minimum Balance: $500 for XAUUSD with conservative risk settings
  • Broker Requirements: Low latency, reliable execution, average spread < 20 pips on XAUUSD

Conservative Settings (Recommended for Beginners)

Confidence Threshold: 0.60 Risk Percent: 0.5% Risk-to-Reward: 2.0 Max Positions: 1 Max Daily Trades: 3 Use News Filter: True Dynamic Exits: True

Aggressive Settings (Experienced Traders)

Confidence Threshold: 0.55 Risk Percent: 1.5% Risk-to-Reward: 1.5 Max Positions: 3 Max Daily Trades: 0 (unlimited) Use News Filter: True Dynamic Exits: True

Getting Started

  1. Install the EA: Drag QuantumBorn.ex5 onto an M15 chart of XAUUSD
  2. Configure Parameters: Adjust risk settings based on your account size and risk tolerance
  3. Enable AutoTrading: Click the "AutoTrading" button in MetaTrader 5 toolbar
  4. Monitor Performance: Watch the on-chart HUD for real-time probabilities and regime status
  5. Review Daily: Check the "Experts" tab in the Terminal for detailed logs

First-Time Initialization

On first load, QuantumBorn will:

  • Detect your current symbol and load the appropriate model
  • Initialize indicator handles (ADX, ATR) for regime detection
  • Warm up the feature normalization engine with 500 historical bars
  • Display the probability HUD with current market assessment

Important: Allow 2-3 minutes for full initialization on first load.

Technical Architecture Highlights

  • 12-Dimensional Feature Space: Carefully engineered features capture multi-scale market dynamics
  • Rolling Normalization: Features dynamically scaled to [0,1] range using 500-bar window
  • Born Rule Inference: Model outputs follow quantum mechanical probability axioms
  • Embedded Resource Loading: ONNX models compiled directly into .ex5 binary
  • Symbol-Specific Feature Selection: Each instrument uses optimized feature subset
  • State-Aware Execution: Trading logic adapts based on regime classification

Important Disclaimers

  • Primary Instrument: This EA is optimized for XAUUSD (Gold). While multi-symbol support is included, performance on other instruments has not been as extensively validated.
  • Past Performance: Historical results do not guarantee future profits. All trading involves substantial risk of loss.
  • Account Requirements: Ensure adequate account balance for proper position sizing and drawdown tolerance. Gold trading requires larger capital due to higher volatility.
  • Testing Recommended: Run the EA on a demo account or strategy tester for at least 2-4 weeks before live deployment.
  • Broker Dependency: Performance varies significantly based on spread, execution speed, and slippage. Gold spreads should average below 20 pips during active sessions.
  • Model Limitations: No model perfectly predicts markets. QuantumBorn manages uncertainty through probabilistic reasoning, but cannot eliminate market risk.
  • VPS Recommended: For 24/5 operation, deploy on a low-latency VPS near your broker's server, particularly important for gold's volatile Asian and London sessions.

Support & Updates

Documentation: Comprehensive user guide included with purchase
Updates: Free lifetime updates with new model versions and features
Support: Direct contact via MQL5 messaging for technical assistance
Community: Join our discussion forum for strategy optimization and user experiences

Who Is This For?

Perfect For:

  • Gold traders seeking institutional-grade probabilistic systems for XAUUSD
  • Algorithmic traders interested in quantum-inspired machine learning approaches
  • Quantitative analysts frustrated with overfitted, curve-fitted traditional EAs
  • Professionals wanting transparent, observable decision-making processes
  • Developers interested in ONNX integration and advanced MQL5 architecture
  • Traders with sufficient capital ($500+) and risk management discipline

Not Recommended For:

  • Complete beginners with no understanding of risk management or gold trading dynamics
  • Traders expecting guaranteed profits or "holy grail" systems
  • Users unwilling to backtest and optimize parameters for their specific broker and account
  • High-frequency scalpers (system designed for M15 swing trading approach)
  • Traders using unregulated brokers with wide spreads or poor execution quality
  • Those with account balances below $500 (insufficient for gold's volatility)

License & Deployment

Activations: 5 activations included (allows VPS migrations)
Updates: Free for lifetime
Verification: Optional online license check (can be disabled for offline use)

What's Included

  • QuantumBorn.ex5 Expert Advisor (compiled with embedded models)
  • XAUUSD-optimized ONNX model (primary, extensively tested)
  • 5 additional pre-trained models (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, US30, US500 - experimental)
  • Symbol-specific feature selection configurations
  • Comprehensive user manual with XAUUSD-specific optimization guide (PDF)
  • Installation guide and quickstart checklist
  • Recommended broker list for gold trading with optimal spread requirements
  • Set files for conservative, moderate, and aggressive XAUUSD profiles

Ready to trade gold with quantum-inspired intelligence?

QuantumBorn represents the convergence of theoretical quantum mechanics and practical algorithmic gold trading. Stop forcing deterministic predictions onto probabilistic markets. Start trading XAUUSD with a system that embraces uncertainty, adapts to regime shifts, and preserves capital when conditions deteriorate.

Download QuantumBorn today and experience institutional-grade probabilistic trading optimized for gold markets.

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The Intelligent Grid EA — A Team of Smart Modules Following the 5-star success of its MT4 predecessor, Velora has been completely rebuilt for MT5 with a fundamental shift in design. Most grid EAs are one engine doing many jobs. Velora is different. Inside Velora, there is a team. Four smart modules, each with one specialty, working together so the system stays adaptive at every stage of a trade — from the moment of entry, to scaling decisions, to the exit. Meet the team: VSE — Velora Smart Entr
Minting
Zenzo Phathisani Mtungwa
专家
*** 请将其附加到 M1 或 M5 图表，以获得最佳效果和快速进出场 *** Minting – 黄金剥头皮（精简版 / Lite Edition） 是由 Ramulo Software Ltd. 开发的一款精简而专业级的智能交易系统（EA），专为捕捉黄金（XAUUSD）的高波动性和高盈利潜力而设计。它将基于 EMA 的智能市场结构、ATR 趋势识别、分级美元追踪止盈以及严格的回撤控制融合为一套轻量、高效、易于运行的交易系统。 Minting 是进入 Emerge 生态系统的入口级产品。它经过刻意简化，旨在提供稳定性、透明性和持续性的账户增长。官方推荐的路径是：使用 Minting 所产生的利润升级到 Emerge —— 更高级的旗舰 EA，拥有更强的交易智能、更深入的市场逻辑以及更激进的盈利能力。 本 EA 的核心理念是： 先保护资金，其次创造利润。 核心交易逻辑 Minting 使用精炼的 EMA 结构： 快速 EMA（5） 慢速 EMA（9） 并结合： 基于 ATR 的趋势检测 多周期确认（M1、M5、M15） 针对趋势市场与震荡市场的独立交易逻辑 这使 Minting 能够
EA Miracolo
Amazing Traders
专家
Real monitoring     :   EA Miracolo    1 Real monitoring       :   EA Miracolo     2 Recommended  pair   :      XAUUSD / BTCUSD ( Timeframe M15 / M30) IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. For any other information, please contact us by private message or in   the mql5 group. Imagine an experienced trader monitoring the market daily, waiting for prices to break through key levels, and immediately opening a
Amazing Brain MT5
Amazing Traders
5 (1)
专家
Real monitoring   :   EA Amazing Brain MT5   Real monitoring :   EA Amazing Brain & EA Miracolo Recommended  pair   :      XAUUSD / Timeframe M30/ M15 / M12/ M10/ M6 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. For any other information, please contact us by private message or in   the mql5 group. Breakout based strategy, generates market entry signals when the price crosses a border of a certain price range. To c
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Valeriia Mishchenko
3.56 (9)
专家
EA has high-performance live track records of different set files: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Golden Pickaxe is a mean-reversion grid trading system that uses machine learning technology to place high-profit potential trades on the Gold market. It uses real market inefficiencies to its advantage to have an edge over the market. The EA has 5 predefined set files, which are essentially 5 different trading systems on gold . You may choose the default option (XAU Risky) or have
Super Hybrid EA AI Pro
Bashar Taisir Saleh Al Zubaidi
5 (1)
专家
Super Hybrid EA AI Pro 适用于 MetaTrader 5 的专业 XAUUSD 网格、马丁格尔、对冲与篮子风险控制交易EA 产品概述 Super Hybrid EA AI Pro 是一款主要为 XAUUSD 交易开发的 MetaTrader 5 智能交易系统。该EA结合了网格交易、马丁格尔式手数递增、可选对冲、篮子利润管理、交易时段控制、新闻过滤、美联储事件过滤、回撤保护、点差控制以及基于规则的市场风险防御模块。 该EA采用篮子级别的交易管理方式。它不是将每一笔订单作为单独交易处理，而是可以将多个由EA管理的持仓作为一个完整交易周期进行统一管理。根据用户选择的设置，当价格朝不利方向移动时，EA可以开立额外订单，按照马丁格尔逻辑增加手数，使用分阶段网格距离，并通过对冲逻辑管理不利市场波动。 该EA的主要目标是为 XAUUSD 提供一个结构化的篮子交易管理框架，并配备可调节的风险控制工具。它并不是低风险交易系统。网格和马丁格尔策略可能会快速增加市场敞口，尤其是在市场出现强烈单边走势时。因此，该EA内置了多种防御工具，包括回撤限制、每日亏损保护、篮子总手数限制、最大单笔
Night Hunter Pro MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
3.92 (37)
专家
EA has a live track record with many months of stable trading with  low drawdown: All Pairs 9 Pairs Night Hunter Pro is the advanced scalping system which utilizes smart entry/exit algorithms with sophisticated filtering methods to identify only the safest entry points during calm periods of the market. This system is focused on a long-term stable growth. It is a professional tool developed by me years ago that is constantly updated, incorporating all the latest innovations in the trading area.
XAU Temporal Interference
Napat Puangjunkum
专家
XAUUSD TEMPORAL INTERFERENCE AITemporal Interference Scanner - The absolute pinnacle of Multi-Timeframe convergence. XAUUSD Temporal Interference AI - is the absolute pinnacle of market timing, built upon the groundbreaking "Cross-Temporal Interference" theory. By scanning the fractal noise across 9 different timeframes, the AI detects precise moments where market waves collide, cancel out, or amplify each other. When these temporal waves perfectly align in a localized singularity, the AI execu
Quantum Time Sovereign
Tingting Yu
专家
Quantum Time Sovereign Institutional-Grade Time-Based Trading System for XAUUSD (H1) IMPORTANT! After purchase, you can instantly download the setting files from the Download Area on my personal website, or send me a private message if needed. Next Price 159 9 $ Development Background & Research Effort Quantum Time Sovereign is not a typical Expert Advisor. This system is the result of extensive research into the structural behavior of the gold market, including: • Thousands of hours of strategy
DeepMatrix FX
Tingting Yu
专家
DeepMatrix FX Advanced Algorithmic Intelligence for XAUUSD DeepMatrix FX — Precision. Intelligence. Performance. Important! Please contact me after installation to obtain the best recommended settings file. Next Price is 2 99 $ DeepMatrix FX is a fully automated trading system developed specifically for XAUUSD on the Any timeframe. Built with advanced algorithmic logic, adaptive market analysis, and precision execution technology, DeepMatrix FX is designed to identify high-probability trading op
Swingy3
Bashier Awny Husein Ismail Alhafy
专家
Swingy3: The Institutional Pivot & Swing Execution Engine Swingy3 is an algorithmic trading system designed for MetaTrader 5, focusing on high-conviction price action swings and institutional-grade risk management. Unlike standard retail indicators, Swingy3 analyzes market structure through dynamic pivot points and multi-timeframe confluence to identify entries where momentum and exhaustion align. The Strategy The core of Swingy3 is its advanced Pivot Analysis engine. It detects institutional "S
Foli Pivots MT5
John Folly Akwetey
专家
Expert advisor trades by pivot levels, support and resistance levels based on pivot levels. Also expert advisor takes into account volatility filter, uses standard Martingale and anti-Martingale systems, drawdown protection, standard trailing stop, trading time and trading Trade Order   – direction of trading (only buy, only sell or buy and sell) Use Volatility Filter   – enabling/disabling of volatility filter using Volatility Filter   – value of volatility filter Count Of Days For Volatility F
Trade Vantage v5
Yvan Musatov
专家
Introducing   Trade Vantage : Professional Market Analyst Trade Vantage   is a highly effective analytical tool that uses a specialized algorithm for trading on the Forex and cryptocurrency markets. Its operating principle is based on price analysis for a certain time interval, identifying the strength and amplitude of price movements using a unique indication system. When a trend loses its strength and changes direction, the expert closes the previous position and opens a new one. The bot also
Gold Catalyst EA MT5
Malek Ammar Mohammad Alahmer
专家
Gold Catalyst Evolution V6.0 — MQL5 市场说明 Gold Catalyst Evolution V6.0 适用于 MetaTrader 5 的自动化双引擎黄金交易系统 1. 产品概述 Gold Catalyst Evolution V6.0 是一款全自动智能交易系统，专为 XAUUSD 以及名称中包含 XAU 或 GOLD 的其他经纪商黄金品种开发。 V6.0 在一个智能交易系统中集成了两个相互独立的交易引擎。每个引擎分别评估市场状况，并拥有自己的固定手数、魔术号、持仓归属、保护水平和出场管理。 两个引擎互不复制，也不相互依赖。在对冲账户中，两个引擎可以同时管理同一黄金品种的仓位。在净额账户中，同一品种的入场会安全地按顺序执行，因为 MetaTrader 对每个品种只保留一个净持仓。 本系统旨在提供结构化的黄金自动交易，无需持续人工监控。 2. 交易架构 Engine A 是选择性方向引擎，用于筛选市场状况，并通过自身的执行配置管理其仓位。 Engine B 是独立的市场参与引擎，拥有单独的执行配置，并附加每日亏损及连续亏损交易控制。 每个引擎均： 使
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Scalpex EA
Morris Mukono Waithaka
专家
Scalpex EA – Precision Scalping for MT5 Scalpex EA is a precision-engineered scalping Expert Advisor built for disciplined, momentum-based trading across Forex, Gold, Crypto, and Indices. Designed for efficiency rather than overtrading, it focuses on high-quality setups with structured risk management and session awareness. What Scalpex EA Does Scalpex EA is optimized for short-term execution on M5 and M15 timeframes. It is built around momentum confirmation, session filtering, and controlled ri
Rangex EA
Morris Mukono Waithaka
专家
Rangex EA – Intelligent Range Breakout Trading with Trend Filters Rangex EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor built for traders who prefer structured, rule-based strategies. It specializes in detecting price consolidation zones (ranges) and executing trades based on breakout or reversal logic, configurable by the user. The EA adapts to various market conditions with the aid of sophisticated filters and logical risk management. IMPORTANT! After the purchase, please send me a private message to
Black Ice
Morris Mukono Waithaka
专家
Black Ice EA ️ BLACK ICE EA: SYSTEMIC SUPERIORITY. A Verified Standard of Execution Black Ice EA is not an attempt at automation; it is the mandatory requirement for profitable execution on MT5. Engineered as a low-frequency Expert Advisor, its function is the elimination of human execution risk and the precise capitalization on statistically extreme market anomalies. Capital exposure is reserved strictly for high-conviction events, ensuring discipline is coded, not reliant on willpower. MECHAN
Archon
Morris Mukono Waithaka
专家
ARCHON – Precision Trading for USDCAD & XAUUSD ARCHON – Precision Trading for major pairs Command the markets with precision. Archon is a machine-learning–powered trading system purpose-built and optimized exclusively for major pairs . It is designed for traders who value not just high-quality entries, but intelligent, adaptive exit logic that protects capital and maximizes realized profits. Proven Performance Archon has been rigorously tested across 5 years of historical data (2020–2025) on mul
Aurum AI
Morris Mukono Waithaka
专家
Aurum: Where Deep Learning Meets Gold Aurum represents a new approach to gold trading. Rather than relying on rigid rule-based systems or lagging indicators, Aurum deploys a dual neural network architecture trained on over 59,000 hours of XAUUSD price action. The result is an expert advisor that learns patterns invisible to traditional technical analysis. While engineered and optimized with a primary focus on gold, Aurum’s architecture is not limited to a single instrument. The same intelligenc
Eudoxon
Morris Mukono Waithaka
专家
Eudoxon for MetaTrader 5 Eudoxon for MetaTrader 5 A disciplined, quantile-driven Expert Advisor built for traders who value structured risk control, selective execution, and robust behavior across changing market conditions. Eudoxon is not designed to fire constant trades or chase noise. It is designed to evaluate market state, apply internal quality gates, and execute only when conditions meet strict internal criteria. The result is an execution profile focused on consistency and control rather
TensorBorn
Morris Mukono Waithaka
专家
TensorBorn: Quantum-Inspired Probabilistic Inference Engine TensorBorn is not an expert advisor built on lagging indicators or rigid moving averages. It is a state-of-the-art algorithmic trading system powered by an embedded ONNX Tensor Network Born Machine (TNBM) . Designed for serious quantitative traders, TensorBorn models the chaotic nature of financial markets as a complex computational state, continuously calculating directional probabilities and systemic entropy to secure an authoritative
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