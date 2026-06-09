Advanced Probabilistic Trading System with Native ONNX Integration

QuantumBorn: Quantum Geometric Phase Classifier

Transform your gold trading with a quantum-inspired probabilistic classifier that adapts to market regimes in real-time.

QuantumBorn is a production-grade Expert Advisor built on cutting-edge quantum geometric phase theory, delivering institutional-level algorithmic trading capabilities directly within MetaTrader 5. Optimized specifically for XAUUSD (Gold), this system models market states as continuous probability distributions rather than forcing binary decisions, naturally adapting to volatility shifts, regime changes, and uncertainty.

What Makes QuantumBorn Different?

Probabilistic Decision Framework

Most Expert Advisors output rigid buy/sell signals based on technical indicators. QuantumBorn outputs probability distributions that quantify both directional bias and model confidence. When market conditions deteriorate, the system recognizes its own uncertainty and automatically scales back or halts trading—preserving capital during chaotic periods.

Native ONNX Model Integration

The trained quantum-inspired neural network is compiled directly into the EA as an embedded resource. No external Python dependencies. No API calls. No latency bottlenecks. Inference executes in sub-millisecond timeframes using MetaTrader 5's native ONNX runtime.

Gold-Optimized Architecture

QuantumBorn has been specifically engineered and extensively tested on XAUUSD (Gold), with the primary trained model optimized for gold's unique volatility characteristics, session dynamics, and correlation patterns. While the EA includes embedded models for additional instruments (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, US30, US500), optimal performance and the most robust backtesting results are achieved on XAUUSD.

Gold's distinct properties make it ideal for this quantum-inspired approach:

High liquidity during major trading sessions

Strong intraday trends with clear regime transitions

Volatility clustering that aligns with probabilistic modeling

Reduced susceptibility to sudden micro-structural noise

The EA automatically detects your current symbol and loads the appropriate model, but we strongly recommend deployment on XAUUSD M15 charts for best results.

Regime-Aware Risk Management

QuantumBorn doesn't just predict—it monitors the market environment and refuses to trade during unfavorable conditions:

News Filter: Automatically blocks trading 15 minutes before and after high-impact economic events

Automatically blocks trading 15 minutes before and after high-impact economic events Daily Trade Limits: Configurable maximum trades, buys, and sells per day to prevent overtrading

Configurable maximum trades, buys, and sells per day to prevent overtrading Dynamic Exits: ATR and ADX-based regime detection adjusts profit targets and stop losses in real-time

ATR and ADX-based regime detection adjusts profit targets and stop losses in real-time Entropy Monitoring: The system calculates its own uncertainty and exits when market chaos exceeds safe thresholds

Key Features

Advanced Feature Engineering

Multi-timeframe log returns (M15, H1, H4)

Dynamic volatility normalization using rolling ATR

Support/Resistance proximity detection

Cross-pair correlation features for currency trading

Automatic 500-bar warmup period for feature normalization

Institutional-Grade Execution

Configurable confidence threshold (default: 55% for entries)

Dynamic position sizing based on account equity and ATR

Multiple stop-loss modes: Fixed ATR, Dynamic S/R, Percentage-based

Trailing stop options: ATR-based, Chandelier, Fixed distance

Risk-to-reward ratio enforcement (default: 1:1.5)

Visual Intelligence Dashboard

Comprehensive on-chart HUD displays:

Real-time buy/sell probability bars

Model confidence and entropy metrics

Active market regime classification (Trending/Mean-Reverting/Random Walk)

Daily trade statistics and remaining allocation

News event countdown and status

Current position details with trailing stop distances

Performance metrics: daily P&L, peak balance, drawdown

Production-Ready Architecture

Zero External Dependencies: Everything runs natively in MT5

Everything runs natively in MT5 VPS-Optimized: Low memory footprint, efficient CPU usage

Low memory footprint, efficient CPU usage Fail-Safe Design: Graceful handling of missing data, connection issues, and edge cases

Graceful handling of missing data, connection issues, and edge cases Fully Portable: Single .ex5 file contains all models and logic

Single .ex5 file contains all models and logic License System Ready: Optional verification module for commercial deployment

Trading Strategy

Entry Logic

The EA calculates normalized features from the most recently completed M15 bar, feeds them through the embedded ONNX model, and receives a probability value between 0 and 1:

Buy Signal: Probability > 0.55 (configurable threshold)

Probability > 0.55 (configurable threshold) Sell Signal: Probability < 0.45

Probability < 0.45 Hold: Probability between 0.45-0.55 (neutral zone)

Risk Management

Stop-loss calculated dynamically using ATR or nearest S/R zone

Position sizing based on percentage risk per trade (default: 1% of equity)

Take-profit set at configurable risk-to-reward multiple

Maximum concurrent positions enforced (default: 3)

Exit Strategy

Trailing Stop: Activates after price moves favorably by 1x ATR

Activates after price moves favorably by 1x ATR Dynamic TP Adjustment: Extends targets during strong trends (high ADX)

Extends targets during strong trends (high ADX) Regime Exit: Closes positions when market enters high-entropy chaos state

Closes positions when market enters high-entropy chaos state Time-Based: Optional session filters restrict trading to high-liquidity periods

Configuration Parameters

Model Parameters

Confidence Threshold: Minimum probability for trade entry (0.50-0.70 recommended)

Minimum probability for trade entry (0.50-0.70 recommended) Warmup Bars: Historical bars for feature normalization (default: 500)

Trade Management

Magic Number: Unique identifier for this EA's trades

Unique identifier for this EA's trades Risk Percent: % of equity to risk per trade (0.5-2.0% recommended)

% of equity to risk per trade (0.5-2.0% recommended) Risk-to-Reward Ratio: Target profit multiple (1.5-3.0 recommended)

Target profit multiple (1.5-3.0 recommended) Max Positions: Concurrent trade limit (1-5)

Concurrent trade limit (1-5) Max Daily Trades: Total trades per day (0 = unlimited)

Total trades per day (0 = unlimited) Max Buys Per Day: Long position limit

Long position limit Max Sells Per Day: Short position limit

Risk Controls

Stop Loss Type: ATR-based, S/R-based, or fixed percentage

ATR-based, S/R-based, or fixed percentage Trailing Stop Type: Chandelier, ATR multiple, or fixed distance

Chandelier, ATR multiple, or fixed distance Use News Filter: Enable/disable economic calendar blocking

Enable/disable economic calendar blocking Dynamic Exits: Enable regime-aware exit adjustments

Enable regime-aware exit adjustments Hurst Exponent: Manual regime override (0.0-1.0)

Visual Interface

Colorize Chart: Apply sentiment-based color scheme to price action

Apply sentiment-based color scheme to price action Show Probabilities: Display real-time probability bars

Recommended Setup

Optimal Conditions

Primary Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold) - Recommended and extensively tested

XAUUSD (Gold) - Recommended and extensively tested Timeframe: M15 chart (model trained on 15-minute bars)

M15 chart (model trained on 15-minute bars) Alternative Symbols: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, US30, US500 (experimental - use with caution)

EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, US30, US500 (experimental - use with caution) Account Type: ECN or low-spread accounts recommended

ECN or low-spread accounts recommended Minimum Balance: $500 for XAUUSD with conservative risk settings

$500 for XAUUSD with conservative risk settings Broker Requirements: Low latency, reliable execution, average spread < 20 pips on XAUUSD

Conservative Settings (Recommended for Beginners)

Confidence Threshold: 0.60 Risk Percent: 0.5% Risk-to-Reward: 2.0 Max Positions: 1 Max Daily Trades: 3 Use News Filter: True Dynamic Exits: True

Aggressive Settings (Experienced Traders)

Confidence Threshold: 0.55 Risk Percent: 1.5% Risk-to-Reward: 1.5 Max Positions: 3 Max Daily Trades: 0 (unlimited) Use News Filter: True Dynamic Exits: True

Getting Started

Install the EA: Drag QuantumBorn.ex5 onto an M15 chart of XAUUSD Configure Parameters: Adjust risk settings based on your account size and risk tolerance Enable AutoTrading: Click the "AutoTrading" button in MetaTrader 5 toolbar Monitor Performance: Watch the on-chart HUD for real-time probabilities and regime status Review Daily: Check the "Experts" tab in the Terminal for detailed logs

First-Time Initialization

On first load, QuantumBorn will:

Detect your current symbol and load the appropriate model

Initialize indicator handles (ADX, ATR) for regime detection

Warm up the feature normalization engine with 500 historical bars

Display the probability HUD with current market assessment

Important: Allow 2-3 minutes for full initialization on first load.

Technical Architecture Highlights

12-Dimensional Feature Space: Carefully engineered features capture multi-scale market dynamics

Carefully engineered features capture multi-scale market dynamics Rolling Normalization: Features dynamically scaled to [0,1] range using 500-bar window

Features dynamically scaled to [0,1] range using 500-bar window Born Rule Inference: Model outputs follow quantum mechanical probability axioms

Model outputs follow quantum mechanical probability axioms Embedded Resource Loading: ONNX models compiled directly into .ex5 binary

ONNX models compiled directly into .ex5 binary Symbol-Specific Feature Selection: Each instrument uses optimized feature subset

Each instrument uses optimized feature subset State-Aware Execution: Trading logic adapts based on regime classification

Important Disclaimers

Primary Instrument: This EA is optimized for XAUUSD (Gold). While multi-symbol support is included, performance on other instruments has not been as extensively validated.

This EA is optimized for XAUUSD (Gold). While multi-symbol support is included, performance on other instruments has not been as extensively validated. Past Performance: Historical results do not guarantee future profits. All trading involves substantial risk of loss.

Historical results do not guarantee future profits. All trading involves substantial risk of loss. Account Requirements: Ensure adequate account balance for proper position sizing and drawdown tolerance. Gold trading requires larger capital due to higher volatility.

Ensure adequate account balance for proper position sizing and drawdown tolerance. Gold trading requires larger capital due to higher volatility. Testing Recommended: Run the EA on a demo account or strategy tester for at least 2-4 weeks before live deployment.

Run the EA on a demo account or strategy tester for at least 2-4 weeks before live deployment. Broker Dependency: Performance varies significantly based on spread, execution speed, and slippage. Gold spreads should average below 20 pips during active sessions.

Performance varies significantly based on spread, execution speed, and slippage. Gold spreads should average below 20 pips during active sessions. Model Limitations: No model perfectly predicts markets. QuantumBorn manages uncertainty through probabilistic reasoning, but cannot eliminate market risk.

No model perfectly predicts markets. QuantumBorn manages uncertainty through probabilistic reasoning, but cannot eliminate market risk. VPS Recommended: For 24/5 operation, deploy on a low-latency VPS near your broker's server, particularly important for gold's volatile Asian and London sessions.

Support & Updates

Documentation: Comprehensive user guide included with purchase

Updates: Free lifetime updates with new model versions and features

Support: Direct contact via MQL5 messaging for technical assistance

Community: Join our discussion forum for strategy optimization and user experiences

Who Is This For?

Perfect For:

Gold traders seeking institutional-grade probabilistic systems for XAUUSD

Algorithmic traders interested in quantum-inspired machine learning approaches

Quantitative analysts frustrated with overfitted, curve-fitted traditional EAs

Professionals wanting transparent, observable decision-making processes

Developers interested in ONNX integration and advanced MQL5 architecture

Traders with sufficient capital ($500+) and risk management discipline

Not Recommended For:

Complete beginners with no understanding of risk management or gold trading dynamics

Traders expecting guaranteed profits or "holy grail" systems

Users unwilling to backtest and optimize parameters for their specific broker and account

High-frequency scalpers (system designed for M15 swing trading approach)

Traders using unregulated brokers with wide spreads or poor execution quality

Those with account balances below $500 (insufficient for gold's volatility)

License & Deployment

Activations: 5 activations included (allows VPS migrations)

Updates: Free for lifetime

Verification: Optional online license check (can be disabled for offline use)

What's Included

QuantumBorn.ex5 Expert Advisor (compiled with embedded models)

XAUUSD-optimized ONNX model (primary, extensively tested)

5 additional pre-trained models (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, US30, US500 - experimental)

Symbol-specific feature selection configurations

Comprehensive user manual with XAUUSD-specific optimization guide (PDF)

Installation guide and quickstart checklist

Recommended broker list for gold trading with optimal spread requirements

Set files for conservative, moderate, and aggressive XAUUSD profiles

Ready to trade gold with quantum-inspired intelligence?

QuantumBorn represents the convergence of theoretical quantum mechanics and practical algorithmic gold trading. Stop forcing deterministic predictions onto probabilistic markets. Start trading XAUUSD with a system that embraces uncertainty, adapts to regime shifts, and preserves capital when conditions deteriorate.

Download QuantumBorn today and experience institutional-grade probabilistic trading optimized for gold markets.