QuantEx Pivot Indicator MT5

QuantEx Pivot Indicator is a practical MT4 technical analysis tool designed to help traders identify important Fibonacci-based pivot, support, and resistance levels directly on the chart.

The indicator monitors price action and plots key levels using a structured calculation framework, giving traders a clearer view of potential reaction zones across different market conditions.

QuantEx Pivot Indicator can be used on compatible currency pairs, indices, commodities, stocks, metals, and cryptocurrency charts available on MT4.





Key Features

Fibonacci-based pivot level detection.

Support and resistance level plotting.

Designed for intraday chart analysis.

Uses higher-timeframe context for level calculation.

Works across multiple chart timeframes.

Suitable for Forex, indices, commodities, metals, stocks, and crypto charts.

Simple drag-and-drop setup.

Customizable level colors.





How to Use

Purchase or rent the indicator. Install it in your MT4 terminal. Attach QuantEx Pivot Indicator to your chosen chart. Adjust the level colors if preferred. Use the displayed pivot, support, and resistance levels together with your own trading strategy, price action analysis, and risk management.





Suggested Timeframes

QuantEx Pivot Indicator may be used across multiple MT4 timeframes and is especially useful for intraday analysis on:

H1

M30

M15

M5

M1

Behaviour may vary depending on the broker, asset, spread, volatility, and market conditions.





Important Notes

QuantEx Pivot Indicator is a technical analysis tool. It does not guarantee profitable trades and should not be used as a standalone trading system.

The indicator is designed to support chart analysis by highlighting potential levels of interest. All trading decisions remain the responsibility of the user.





Disclaimer

Forex, commodities, indices, stocks, and cryptocurrency trading involve risk. Market conditions can change quickly, and losses may occur. This product does not provide financial advice, investment advice, or a recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument. Use proper risk management and test the indicator on a demo account before using it on a live account.