QuantEx Pivot Indicator

QuantEx Pivot Indicator is a practical MT4 technical analysis tool designed to help traders identify important Fibonacci-based pivot, support, and resistance levels directly on the chart.

The indicator monitors price action and plots key levels using a structured calculation framework, giving traders a clearer view of potential reaction zones across different market conditions.

QuantEx Pivot Indicator can be used on compatible currency pairs, indices, commodities, stocks, metals, and cryptocurrency charts available on MT4.


Key Features

  • Fibonacci-based pivot level detection.
  • Support and resistance level plotting.
  • Designed for intraday chart analysis.
  • Uses higher-timeframe context for level calculation.
  • Works across multiple chart timeframes.
  • Suitable for Forex, indices, commodities, metals, stocks, and crypto charts.
  • Simple drag-and-drop setup.
  • Customizable level colors.

How to Use

  1. Purchase or rent the indicator.
  2. Install it in your MT4 terminal.
  3. Attach QuantEx Pivot Indicator to your chosen chart.
  4. Adjust the level colors if preferred.
  5. Use the displayed pivot, support, and resistance levels together with your own trading strategy, price action analysis, and risk management.

Suggested Timeframes

QuantEx Pivot Indicator may be used across multiple MT4 timeframes and is especially useful for intraday analysis on:

  • H1
  • M30
  • M15
  • M5
  • M1

Behaviour may vary depending on the broker, asset, spread, volatility, and market conditions.


Important Notes

  • QuantEx Pivot Indicator is a technical analysis tool. It does not guarantee profitable trades and should not be used as a standalone trading system.
  • The indicator is designed to support chart analysis by highlighting potential levels of interest. All trading decisions remain the responsibility of the user.

Disclaimer

Forex, commodities, indices, stocks, and cryptocurrency trading involve risk. Market conditions can change quickly, and losses may occur. This product does not provide financial advice, investment advice, or a recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument. Use proper risk management and test the indicator on a demo account before using it on a live account.

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Представляем       Quantum Breakout PRO   , новаторский индикатор MQL5, который меняет ваш способ торговли в зонах прорыва! Разработанная командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет,   Quantum Breakout PRO   предназначена для того, чтобы вывести ваше торговое путешествие на новые высоты благодаря своей инновационной и динамичной стратегии зон прорыва. Quantum Breakout Indicator покажет вам сигнальные стрелки на зонах прорыва с 5 целевыми зонами прибыли и предложением стоп-лосса
Super Signal Skyblade Edition MT4
Shengzu Zhong
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Профессиональная система трендовых сигналов без перерисовки и без задержек с исключительным процентом выигрышей | Для MT4 / MT5 Лучше всего работает на младших таймфреймах, таких как 1 минута, 5 минут и 15 минут. Основные характеристики: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition — это интеллектуальная система сигналов, специально разработанная для трендовой торговли. Она использует многоуровневую фильтрацию, чтобы выявлять только сильные направленные движения, подкреплённ
Neo Wave PRO
Nikolay Raykov
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Price & Time Market Structure Indicator A professional market structure tool that analyzes waves through both price and time — not price alone. Main Description NeoWave PRO is a professional market structure indicator for MetaTrader 4 designed for traders who want to move beyond traditional one-dimensional wave tools such as ZigZag, swing indicators, and basic high/low systems. Most wave indicators analyze only one thing: Price. But a real market wave is not only a price movement. A true wave de
All in One Trade
Alexey Minkov
4.5 (28)
Индикаторы
Индикатор All-in-One Trade (AOTI) определяет дневные цели для пар EURUSD, EURJPY, GBPUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURCAD, EURAUD, AUDJPY, GBPAUD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, GBPJPY, AUDUSD и USDJPY. Все остальные модули работают на любых финансовых инструментах. Индикатор включает в себя множество функций: двойной канал для определения тренда, ценовой канал, полосы МА, построение уровней Фибо, определение точки кульминации и др. Индикатор создан для упрощения анализа рынка и основан на нескольких торговых стратегия
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.85 (60)
Индикаторы
Currency Strength Wizard — очень мощный индикатор, предоставляющий вам комплексное решение для успешной торговли. Индикатор рассчитывает силу той или иной форекс-пары, используя данные всех валют на нескольких тайм фреймах. Эти данные представлены в виде простых в использовании индексов валют и линий силы валют, которые вы можете использовать, чтобы увидеть силу той или иной валюты. Все, что вам нужно, это прикрепить индикатор к графику, на котором вы хотите торговать, и индикатор покажет вам ре
ECM Channel MT4
Paulo Rocha
Индикаторы
ECM Elite Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific time algorithm, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the channel theory is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel, it's a trading opportunity. The ind
Trend Reader Indicator
Lachezar Krastev
Индикаторы
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Trend Reader Indicator with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $117 (Regular Price: $297 — You Save $180! Don't Miss!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Trend Reader Indicator is a revolutionary trading indicator designed to empower forex traders with the tools they need to make informed trading decisions. This cutting-edge indicator utilizes compl
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Volatility Trend System - торговая система дающая сигналы для входов.  Система волатильности дает линейные и точечные сигналы в направлении тренда, а также сигналы выхода из него, без перерисовки и запаздываний. Трендовый индикатор следит за направлением среднесрочной тенденции, показывает направление и ее изменение. Сигнальный индикатор основан на изменении волатильности, показывает входы в рынок. Индикатор снабжен несколькими типами оповещений. Может применяться к различным торговым инструмен
Gold Channel XAUUSD
Paulo Rocha
5 (4)
Индикаторы
Gold Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific timing algorithm for the XAUUSD pair, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the theory of the channel is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel it is a tradi
Cycle Sniper
Elmira Memish
4.39 (36)
Индикаторы
Please contact us after your purchase and we will send you the complimentary indicators to complete the system Cycle Sniper is not a holy grail but when you use it in a system which is explained in the videos, you will feel the difference. If you are not willing to focus on the charts designed with Cycle Sniper and other free tools we provide, we recommend not buying this indicator. We recommend watching the videos about the indiactor and system before purchasing. Videos, settings  and descri
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Индикаторы
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator — инструмент для торговли на рынке Форекс нового поколения. В НАСТОЯЩЕЕ ВРЕМЯ СКИДКА 49%. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator — это эволюция наших популярных индикаторов, объединяющая мощь трех в одном: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 отзывов) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 отзывов) + CS28 Combo Signals (бонус). Подробности об индикаторе https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Что предлагает индикатор Strength нового поколения?  Все, что вам нравило
PZ Trend Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
4.8 (5)
Индикаторы
Trend Trading - это индикатор, предназначенный для получения максимальной прибыли от трендов, происходящих на рынке, путем определения времени отката и прорыва. Он находит торговые возможности, анализируя, что делает цена во время установленных тенденций. [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | FAQ | Все продукты ] Торгуйте на финансовых рынках с уверенностью и эффективностью Прибыль от устоявшихся тенденций без проволочек Признать прибыльные откаты, пр
Owl smart levels
Sergey Ermolov
4.26 (38)
Индикаторы
При торговле по тренду основная сложность — не в том, чтобы найти уровень, а в том, чтобы понять, где вход действительно имеет смысл. Цена часто реагирует на уровни, но не даёт продолжения — из-за этого появляются ложные входы или пропущенные движения. Owl Smart Levels показывает не просто уровни , а зоны, сформированные с учётом структуры движения и отката. Это позволяет по-другому смотреть на точки входа и избегать части ложных сигналов. Что входит в систему Owl Smart Levels? Owl Smart Levels
MTF Supply Demand Zones
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
4.82 (22)
Индикаторы
Следующее поколение автоматизированных зон спроса и предложения. Новый инновационный алгоритм, работающий на любом графике. Все зоны создаются динамически в соответствии с ценовым действием рынка. ДВА ТИПА СИГНАЛОВ --> 1) ПРИ ПОПАДАНИИ ЦЕНЫ В ЗОНУ 2) ПРИ ФОРМИРОВАНИИ НОВОЙ ЗОНЫ Вы не получите еще один бесполезный индикатор. Вы получаете полную торговую стратегию с проверенными результатами.     Новые особенности:     Оповещения, когда цена достигает зоны спроса/предложения     Оповещения
Automated Actual Support Resistance A2SR
Yohana Parmi
4.85 (62)
Индикаторы
А. Что такое A2SR?   * Это опережающий технический индикатор (без перерисовки, без запаздывания) . -- Учебники : -- на https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/734748/page4#comment_16532516   -- и https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/yohana/blog .. MT5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/140111 A2SR имеет особую технику определения уровней Поддержки (спроса) и Сопротивления (предложения). В отличие от обычного способа, который мы видели в сети, A2SR имеет оригинальную концепцию определения фак
Gold Signal Swing Pro XAUUSD with Auto TP SL MT4
Genki Andou
Индикаторы
Gold Signal Swing Pro XAUUSD with Auto TP SL (MT4) — Система из 7 фильтров + Гарантия RR для свинг-трейдинга XAUUSD Без перерисовки. Без перерисовки. Без задержек. Все сигналы фиксируются после подтверждения. Бонус для покупателей: Получите AI Zone Radar (стоимость $59) + PDF-руководство бесплатно при покупке. Напишите мне сообщение на MQL5 после покупки. AI Zone Radar: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/175834 Версия MT5 также доступна:  https://www.mql5.com/ja/market/product/177643?source=
Quant Direction
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
Индикаторы
Quant Direction — это инструмент трехмерного анализа рынка. Он обеспечивает полностью объективный, основанный на алгоритмах анализ рынка, одновременно вычисляя точные процентные отклонения по нескольким параметрам. Разработанный с использованием передовых инструментов моделирования на основе искусственного интеллекта и тщательно протестированный, алгоритм предназначен для интерпретации рынка с уникальной точностью. Он может анализировать любую валютную пару или финансовый инструмент на вашей пла
Congestioni
Stefano Frisetti
5 (1)
Индикаторы
This indicator is very usefull to TRADE Trading Ranges and helps identify the following TREND. Every Trader knows that any market stay 80% of the time in trading ranges and only 20% of the time in TREND; this indicator has been built to help traders trade trading ranges. Now instead of waiting for the next TREND, You can SWING TRADE on trading ranges with this simple yet very effective indicator. TRADING with CONGESTIONI INDICATOR: The CONGESTIONI Indicator identify a new trading range and ale
RFI levels PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Индикатор точно показывает точки разворота и зоны возврата цены, где входят крупные игроки . Вы видите, где формируется новый тренд, и принимаете решения с максимальной точностью, держа контроль над каждой сделкой. VERSION MT5     -     Раскрывает свой максимальный потенциал в связке с индикатором  TREND LINES PRO Что показывает индикатор: Разворотные конструкции и разворотные уровни с активацией в начале нового тренда. Отображение уровней  TAKE PROFIT  и  STOP LOSS  с минимальным соотношением
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Индикаторы
TREND LINES PRO помогает понять, где рынок действительно меняет направление. Индикатор показывает реальные развороты тренда и места, где крупные участники входят повторно. Вы видите BOS-линии смены тренда и ключевые уровни старших таймфреймов — без сложных настроек и лишнего шума. Сигналы не перерисовываются и остаются на графике после закрытия бара. VERSION MT 5     -     Раскрывает свой максимальный потенциал в связке с индикатором  RFI LEVELS PRO Что показывает индикатор: Реальные смены   тр
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Индикаторы
В НАСТОЯЩЕЕ ВРЕМЯ СКИДКА 20%! Лучшее решение для новичка или трейдера-эксперта! Этот индикатор специализирован для отображения силы валюты для любых символов, таких как экзотические пары, товары, индексы или фьючерсы. Впервые в своем роде, любой символ может быть добавлен в 9-ю строку, чтобы показать истинную силу валюты золота, серебра, нефти, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH и т.д. Это уникальный, высококачественный и доступный торговый инструмент, потому что мы включили в него ряд собственных функци
PZ Divergence Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Сложно найти и дефицит по частоте, дивергенции являются одним из самых надежных торговых сценариев. Этот индикатор автоматически находит и сканирует регулярные и скрытые расхождения, используя ваш любимый осциллятор. [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | FAQ | Все продукты ] Легко торговать Находит регулярные и скрытые расхождения Поддерживает много известных генераторов Реализует торговые сигналы на основе прорывов Отображает подходящие уровни стоп-
Miraculous Indicator Binary and Forex
Ramzi Abuwarda
Индикаторы
Индикатор Miraculous – 100% ненарисовывающийся инструмент для Форекс и бинарных опционов, основанный на Квадрате Девяти Ганна Это видео представляет индикатор Miraculous – высокоточный и мощный торговый инструмент, специально разработанный для трейдеров Форекс и бинарных опционов. Что делает этот индикатор уникальным, так это его основа на легендарном Квадрате Девяти Ганна и Законе вибрации Ганна , что делает его одним из самых точных инструментов прогнозирования, доступных в современном трейдин
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QuantEx Retracement Indicator is a proprietary MT4 technical analysis tool designed to automatically plot important Fibonacci retracement and extension levels directly on the chart. QuantEx Retracement Indicator can be used on all Forex pairs, indices, commodities, metals, stocks, cryptocurrencies, and other MT4-supported symbols The indicator helps traders identify potential pullback zones, continuation areas, and price reaction levels using a clean Fibonacci-based framework. It is designed to
QuantEx Indicator
Savia Forex Software Solutions
Индикаторы
QuantEx Indicator is a multi-market MT5 indicator designed to provide clean Buy and Sell signal markers directly on the chart. It combines signal arrows, moving average context, trend status, alerts, and a clean information panel in one simple interface. QuantEx Indicator can be used on supported Forex instruments, Volatility Indices, Jump Indices, Boom & Crash instruments, and other compatible MT5 synthetic index charts. Key Features Buy and Sell signal arrows. Moving Average reference line
QuantEx Spike Indicator
Savia Forex Software Solutions
Индикаторы
QuantEx Spike Indicator is a specialized MT5 indicator designed for Boom and Crash spike-style market conditions. The indicator provides clean spike signals directly on the chart, using a proprietary technical framework for both Boom and Crash style instruments. QuantEx Spike Indicator is designed for M1 chart entries , with M15 trend context displayed on the information panel. On Boom-style instruments, the indicator is designed to display Buy signals only. On Crash-style instruments, it is des
QuantEx EA
Savia Forex Software Solutions
Эксперты
QuantEx EA is a multi-market Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed to automate trade execution using a proprietary structured rules-based strategy framework. The EA combines automated Buy and Sell entries, trade management tools, and a clean on-chart trading panel. QuantEx EA can be used on compatible Forex instruments, Volatility Indices, Jump Indices, Boom & Crash instruments, and other supported MT5 synthetic index charts. Key Features Automated Buy and Sell trade execution. Market-awa
QuantEx Spike EA
Savia Forex Software Solutions
Эксперты
QuantEx Spike EA is a specialized MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed for Boom and Crash style spike conditions. The EA is built for M1 chart execution , using structured and proprietary entry logic. It is designed to trade Boom-style instruments with Buy entries and Crash-style instruments with Sell entries, based on compatible symbol conditions. QuantEx Spike EA combines automated execution, spike-focused logic, moving average context, trade management settings, and a clean on-chart trading
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Savia Forex Software Solutions
Индикаторы
QuantEx Pivot Indicator   is a practical MT4 technical analysis tool designed to help traders identify important Fibonacci-based pivot, support, and resistance levels directly on the chart. The indicator monitors price action and plots key levels using a structured calculation framework, giving traders a clearer view of potential reaction zones across different market conditions. QuantEx Pivot Indicator can be used on compatible currency pairs, indices, commodities, stocks, metals, and cryptocur
QuantEx Retracements MT5
Savia Forex Software Solutions
Индикаторы
QuantEx Retracement   Indicator   is a proprietary MT5 technical analysis tool designed to automatically plot important Fibonacci retracement and extension levels directly on the chart. QuantEx Retracement Indicator can be used on all Forex pairs, indices, commodities, metals, stocks, cryptocurrencies, and Synthetic Indices. The indicator helps traders identify potential pullback zones, continuation areas, and price reaction levels using a clean Fibonacci-based framework. It is designed to suppo
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