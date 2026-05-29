Simplify Your Trade, Master Your Execution.

Are you tired of calculating lot sizes manually, missing fast entries, or struggling to manage multiple positions? AURA Trade Execution Panel is the ultimate utility designed for manual traders, scalpers, and price-action traders who demand speed, precision, and visual control over their trades.

Built to be extremely lightweight and responsive, AURA transforms your standard MT5 chart into a professional trading terminal.

🔥 CORE FEATURES

Lightning-Fast Execution: 1-click Market Execution with editable quick-lot boxes.

Visual Trade Planner: Drag-and-drop lines directly on your chart to visually set your Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit before confirming the trade. See your exact Risk/Reward and estimated Dollar ($) loss/profit dynamically!

Advanced OCO (One Cancels Other): Easily visually plan breakout/reversal traps. When one pending order is triggered, the other is automatically deleted.

Dynamic Auto SL/TP: Automatically inject SL and TP based on Fixed Points or ATR Volatility Multiplier the moment you open a trade.

Stealth Mode (Virtual SL/TP): Hide your Stop Loss and Take Profit levels from your broker. Your positions will close automatically when the price touches your visual virtual lines.

Global SL & TP: Manage a basket of trades with a single unified, drag-and-drop SL and TP line.

Smart Trade Management: 1-click Partial Close (25%, 50%, 75%), Auto Trailing Stop, and 1-click "Set to Break-Even (BE+)".

Comprehensive Telegram Reporting: Send detailed, beautifully formatted trading session reports directly to your Telegram with a single click.

⚙️ HOW IT WORKS (IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER)

This panel acts as a Global Symbol Manager. It will manage, trail, and protect ALL open positions on the chart it is attached to—including the manual trades you open from your MT5 Mobile App!

Note: Because of this universal management feature, do NOT attach this panel on the exact same symbol alongside another automated Expert Advisor (Robot) to prevent order-modification conflicts.





🛡️ DO YOU NEED STRICT ACCOUNT PROTECTION? (UPGRADE TO PRO)

This Execution Panel ($30) is built for speed and pure trade management. However, if you struggle with overtrading, revenge trading, or blowing your accounts during high-impact news, you need more than just a fast execution tool.

Protect your psychology and your balance with AURA Trade Assistant Pro .

The PRO version includes everything in this panel, PLUS our flagship AURA Safe Guard Logic:

Max Daily Loss & Profit Enforcer: Automatically locks your MT5 and closes all trades if your daily drawdown limit is breached.

News Sweeper: Automatically deletes pending orders and closes active positions before High-Impact Economic News.

Weekend Clean Sweep: Force-closes all positions before Friday market close to avoid weekend gaps.

Auto Risk % Calculator: Calculates your lot size dynamically based on your chosen risk percentage (e.g., risk 1% of your daily balance per trade).

👉 [Click Here to get AURA Trade Assistant Pro and bulletproof your trading psychology!]





🎁 Complete Your Trading Tools!



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