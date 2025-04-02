OS Titanium Quantum v1

I will not claim that this is the "best" or the "strongest" algorithm on the market. I only ask you to do one thing: Watch the video. Analyze the backtests from 2022 to 2026.

During this historical period, Gold experienced two consecutive, catastrophic drops totaling more than $1,100 per ounce, while major currencies faced historic trend shifts. While typical grid systems faced immediate liquidation, this engineering masterpiece didn’t just survive—it adapted, defended the equity, and emerged profitable.

It is easy for developers to curate perfect backtests, showing a minor 4% drawdown by carefully avoiding market anomalies. I intentionally chose to showcase the most violent, historic crashes in my testing. Why? Because I want you to see exactly how this system handles extreme risk, so you can understand the safety of your investment under real, unvarnished market conditions. Real trading is not perfect—survival is what matters.

The Investment Formula: Not a Gamble

After closely following and tracking Gold for over 6 years, I managed to discover a mathematical formula that works beautifully on Gold and also on Currencies. This is a highly robust, systematic investment style, not a gamble under any circumstances.

Multi-Market Universality: Gold & Currencies

Financial markets move in highly similar mathematical and statistical patterns. Whether it is Gold or Major Currencies, the laws of price velocity, momentum, and statistical deviation remain the same. This is why this algorithm is highly optimized for both Gold (XAUUSD) and Major Currency Pairs, specifically EURUSD and GBPUSD.

For the ultimate diversified portfolio, you can safely run Gold and EURUSD simultaneously on the same account. The algorithm handles them independently, allowing you to hedge your risk exposure dynamically and achieve a very high safety profile.

How the Algorithm Thinks & Enters

Instead of trying to predict tops and bottoms blindly, the algorithm calculates the statistical deviation of the price relative to the Daily Open:

The Radar Mode: When a significant price deviation occurs, the system does not instantly trade. It activates a "Radar" to monitor the raw velocity and kinetic energy of the price feed.

When a significant price deviation occurs, the system does not instantly trade. It activates a "Radar" to monitor the raw velocity and kinetic energy of the price feed. The Confirmation Bounce: The algorithm only fires the entry order when the velocity drops close to zero, and a clear mathematical bounce confirms that the immediate selling exhaustion has ended.

The algorithm only fires the entry order when the velocity drops close to zero, and a clear mathematical bounce confirms that the immediate selling exhaustion has ended. Multi-TF Filters: Operating silently in the background, a highly optimized multi-timeframe engine scans the market across Daily, H1, M30, and M15 charts simultaneously to detect high-velocity price anomalies and freeze grid expansions during vertical runs.

The Pillars of Capital Management & Survival

Our edge does not come from a "magic" entry; it comes from how the algorithm systematically manages open exposure:

Dynamic Boundary-Based Grid Spacing: The algorithm calculates the required grid distance strictly from the absolute outer boundaries of your open basket (the lowest active buy or highest active sell) to prevent double-dipping and redundant orders.

The algorithm calculates the required grid distance strictly from the absolute outer boundaries of your open basket (the lowest active buy or highest active sell) to prevent double-dipping and redundant orders. The Partial Scraping Engine: Automatically pairs the single highest-profit order with the single highest-loss order and liquidates them together to systematically shrink your overall basket size and lower drawdown in real-time.

Automatically pairs the single highest-profit order with the single highest-loss order and liquidates them together to systematically shrink your overall basket size and lower drawdown in real-time. The Breakeven Profit Lock: The moment the first position reaches just 15% of the overall basket target, the system immediately pulls the Stop Loss to breakeven and trails. If the market reverses, we exit at zero cost.

The moment the first position reaches just 15% of the overall basket target, the system immediately pulls the Stop Loss to breakeven and trails. If the market reverses, we exit at zero cost. Multi-Layered Cooldowns: Includes a 60-minute target pause, a 1-hour cooldown for 2-position grids, and an automatic 24-hour freeze for 3+ position grids upon closure.

Account Requirements & Setup Recommendations

To ensure maximum safety and maintain the performance demonstrated in our public testing, please adhere to these strict deposit and leverage limits:

For Gold (XAUUSD): Standard / ECN Account: Minimum $2,000 . Cent Account: Minimum $200 (Equivalent to 20,000 cents).

For Currencies (EURUSD / GBPUSD): Standard / ECN Account: Minimum $1,000 to operate ideally. Cent Account: Minimum $200 to start, but to generate robust returns with an exceptional safety profile, $1,500 is highly preferred.

Required Leverage: 1:500 (Crucial for the margin verification engine to process grid recovery trades during high-volatility sessions).

(Crucial for the margin verification engine to process grid recovery trades during high-volatility sessions). Optimized Preset Files (.Set): While the default settings are highly robust and ready to run out-of-the-box, for maximum precision, it is highly recommended to download and apply our curated .set files.

An Investment in Longevity (Strictly Limited Slots)

To maintain exclusivity and protect the performance of the strategy, the current price is strictly limited to the first 10 copies. Once copy #10 is sold, the price will be doubled (at least a 2x increase) permanently. No exceptions.





https://youtu.be/mr04baelO60?si=oFTlX0GA0nE57iXf