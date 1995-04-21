Abiroid Genesis Matrix Scanner MT4

Full detailed blogpost is here:

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/770442





Abiroid Genesis Matrix Scanner: Complete User Guide

This strategy uses four complementary indicators working together to identify trend momentum: TVI, CCI, T3, GannHiLo

and when all four agree, the signal carries considerably more weight than any single indicator could on its own.

This scanner takes that concept and applies it across multiple pairs and timeframes simultaneously, surfacing only the moments worth paying attention to.





Feature Overview

Displays the state of all four Genesis Matrix indicators as color-coded squares

"%" readout showing how many of the four indicators are in agreement

Signal type label that distinguishes a fresh signal, an ageing signal, and a stale one

Optional Dragon Filter: an EMA-channel trend filter that must agree before a signal is considered valid

MA Stack trend arrows showing whether the moving average stack on the current timeframe and its higher timeframes are aligned

Pullback-aware entry detection: the scanner watches for recent market hesitation before flagging an entry opportunity

Power Breakout detection: identifies institutional momentum through key price levels ($00, 25, 50, 75 pip levels)

24/7 operation with spread guard: automatically skips pairs exceeding maximum spread threshold

HTF (Higher Timeframe) trend display: shows MA direction for up to two higher timeframes per cell

Fully configurable indicator periods (TVI, CCI, T3, Gann, Dragon)

Three matching modes: require all four to agree, any three, or any two

How it Works:

The four indicators used here are:

TVI (Tick Volume Index): measures whether buying or selling volume is dominating CCI (Commodity Channel Index): measures how far price has moved relative to its average, identifying momentum T3 (Triple Exponential Moving Average): a smooth, responsive trend line that shows whether price is generally rising or falling Gann HiLo Activator: a channel-based indicator that flips direction when price breaks out of a moving average channel built on highs and lows

Each of these produces a directional verdict: bullish, bearish, or neutral. The scanner adds them up and shows you the result visually as colored squares in the dashboard.