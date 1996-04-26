Volume Key Levels for MT4

See Where Price May React.

Volume Key Levels turns the visible chart range into a full heatmap volume profile, making high-volume zones and key reaction levels easier to identify at a glance. Darker colours indicate higher volume and potentially stronger support or resistance.

The overlay can be shown or hidden instantly with the chart-corner button, keeping the chart clean whenever the volume zones are not needed. Download the demo and test Volume Key Levels directly in the Strategy Tester.

Built For Traders Who Want To: Use volume-based support and resistance zones to plan entries, stop-loss areas, and targets.

Identify areas where price may react from the market's volume footprint.

Keep charts clean by displaying volume zones only when required.

Add volume context without relying on a permanently visible profile.

Key benefits

Volume Levels on Demand

Show the heatmap when analysing the market, then hide all zones and levels instantly with one button click.

Spot Important Volume Areas Quickly

Higher-volume areas appear with stronger colour intensity, making potentially important support and resistance zones easier to recognise.

Highlight Key Levels Within the Profile

Local volume peaks are marked as key levels, including important concentrations located within both broad and narrow volume zones.

More Detail When Zooming In

The profile adapts to the visible chart range. Zooming in creates a more focused view and can reveal more sensitive local levels.

Lightweight Performance

Zones and key levels update once per new candle, helping to keep CPU usage low.





Main features of Volume Key Levels Customizable Zone Colors

Select separate zone colors for light and dark chart backgrounds to maintain clear visibility and match the preferred chart style. Works Across Symbols and Timeframes

Compatible with any Market Watch symbol and any standard chart timeframe. Flexible One-Button Control

Position the control button in any chart corner for quick access without adding unnecessary panel clutter. Strategy Tester Compatible

Volume Key Levels can be tested directly in the Strategy Tester. The Every Tick model is recommended for the most reliable visual results.



Notes & Tips:

For the strongest contrast, use darker zone colors on light chart backgrounds and lighter zone colors on dark chart backgrounds.

The profile is dynamic. As new volume enters the visible range, the heatmap distribution and highlighted key levels may shift.