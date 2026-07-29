Stop Run Alert Hub MT4

Stop Watching Every Chart. Quickly place, save, and monitor stop-run alerts across multiple symbols from one chart.
Mark swing highs, swing lows, and candle wicks where retail stops may cluster. When price moves beyond a selected level, Stop Run Alert Hub alerts immediately so a possible liquidity sweep, fakeout, or reversal setup can be evaluated.

Faster alert placement. Easier multi-symbol monitoring. Less chart watching.


Why Use Stop Run Alert Hub?

Stop-run reversal strategies often require monitoring multiple swing and wick levels across different symbols. Managing these setups with MetaTrader’s standard price alerts can become slow, repetitive, and difficult to organize.

Stop Run Alert Hub provides a purpose-built workflow for:

  • Placing alerts directly at selected swing and wick levels 
  • Saving and monitoring alerts across multiple symbols 
  • Distinguishing active and triggered levels 
  • Updating or clearing alerts quickly 
  • Reducing repetitive chart switching 


What Are Stop Runs?

In Smart Money Concepts, a stop run is a move beyond an obvious price level that sweeps available liquidity before price potentially reverses.

These moves often occur around clearly visible swing highs, swing lows, and candle wicks where retail stop-loss orders may cluster.

Stop Run Alert Hub detects when price moves beyond a manually selected level. It does not predict or confirm the reversal itself.


Who Is It For?

Stop Run Alert Hub is designed for:

  • SMC traders who use stop-run reversal setups as part of a structured strategy 
  • Multi-symbol traders who want one central chart for managing stop-run alerts 
  • Part-time traders who use alerts to reduce constant chart-watching 
  • Mechanical traders who want a more organized and consistent preparation process 


Key Benefits

Place and Clear Alerts Quickly
Create, adjust, or remove stop-run alerts directly from the chart in seconds.

Monitor Either Side Independently
Place an upper alert, a lower alert, or both, making the tool suitable for traders with or without a directional bias.

Monitor Multiple Symbols Easily
Track active and triggered alerts across multiple symbols from one panel.

Alerts Survive Terminal Restarts
Active alerts remain saved when the terminal closes. After restart, the tool checks for missed triggers and issues any applicable alerts.


Core features

Two Alerts per Symbol
Each symbol supports one upper alert and one lower alert.

Multi-Symbol Monitor
Track up to 100 symbols, depending on the available vertical chart space.

Automatic Color Adjustment
Panel colors automatically adjust to light and dark chart backgrounds.

Clear Chart Markings
Active and triggered alerts remain easy to identify and verify.

Click-to-Load Symbols
When enabled in the Input Settings, click a symbol name in the panel to load it on the chart.

Single-Symbol Use
Although Stop Run Alert Hub is designed for multi-symbol monitoring, it can also be used as a regular single-symbol alert indicator by enabling Single-Symbol Mode in the input settings.

 

Manual

1. Choose the Side: Click the Upper or Lower button.
2. Select the Level: Drag the vertical line left until the horizontal alert line aligns with the selected swing or wick.
3. Activate the Alert: Release the vertical line to place the alert instantly.
4. Adjust the Level: Click the same button again to remove the alert, then place a new one.

Triggered Alerts: When an alert is triggered, its price label disappears, the level turns grey, and an arrow marks the trigger candle.


The Multi-Symbol Panel:

Symbols follow the order shown in Market Watch. Drag symbols up or down in Market Watch to change their order in the panel.

Left box: Upper-level alert
Right box: Lower-level alert

Red box: Active alert

Gray box: Triggered alert

Number inside a red box: Distance to the alert level in 10% ADR steps. A lower number means price is closer to the level. An empty red box means the level is farther away than 50% of the ADR.


Changing the Chart Symbol

1. Drag and Drop: Drag a symbol from Market Watch directly onto the chart. This is the most reliable method.

2. Click the Symbol Name: When enabled in the Input Settings, click a symbol in the panel to load it on the chart.


How to Select Stop Run Levels

Stop Run Alert Hub can be combined with Bank Levels Tracker for a more streamlined level-selection workflow. Disable automatic alerts and hide triggered levels in Bank Levels Tracker, then use its plotted levels as guidance when placing alerts.

When selecting levels manually, consider the following:

Choose Obvious Swings and Peaks:
For intraday traders, M15 is a practical starting timeframe. Levels visible across multiple timeframes may attract more attention and contain larger clusters of stop-loss orders.

Consider the Deeper Level:
When several valid swing levels are close together, price may sweep the nearer levels before reaching the deeper one. The deeper level may therefore represent the more significant liquidity target.

Look for Confluence:
Moving averages, pivot points, Fibonacci levels, session levels, and Average Daily Range boundaries may add confluence when they align with a swing or wick level.

Consider Timing:
Session transitions, major market opens, and scheduled high-impact news can create the volatility associated with liquidity sweeps. These periods may also involve faster and less predictable price movement.


How to Trade the Levels

Entering immediately when an alert is triggered can be risky. Price may continue moving beyond the selected level without reversing.

For this reason, it is generally better to wait for a separate reversal confirmation after the potential stop run.

A simple starting confirmation is a candle close back below an upper level or back above a lower level. Other price-action, structure, momentum, or indicator-based confirmation signals may also be used, depending on the trading strategy.

Stop Run Alert Hub provides the alert and chart marking. The final confirmation and trade decision remain with the trader.


Notes & Limitations

Stop Run Alert Hub is designed to operate as a central alert hub. For the cleanest and most reliable workflow, reserve one dedicated chart window for the tool.

Compatibility with Expert Advisors cannot be guaranteed.


About the Alert Hub Series

A strategy can only prove its edge when executed consistently over time. Alert Hub tools make disciplined, repeatable execution easier—giving a tested strategy the best chance to play out as intended.

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4.84 (95)
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Vladislav Andruschenko
4.69 (65)
Утилиты
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Vu Trung Kien
4.43 (7)
Утилиты
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Trade copier MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.59 (34)
Утилиты
Trade Copier — это профессиональная утилита, предназначенная для копирования и синхронизации сделок между торговыми счетами. Копирование происходит от счета/терминала поставщика к счету/терминалу получателя, которые установлены на одном компьютере или vps. АКЦИЯ - Если вы уже приобрели "Trade copier MT4", вы можете получить "Trade copier MT5" бесплатно (для копирования MT4 > MT5 и MT4 < MT5). Для получения более подробной информации об условиях, пожалуйста, свяжитесь с нами через личные сообщени
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Trinh Dat
4.95 (38)
Утилиты
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.85 (61)
Утилиты
Торговая Панель для торговли в 1 клик.  Работа с позициями и ордерами!  Торговля с  чарта  (график) или с  клавиатуры . С помощью нашей торговой панели Вы можете торговать   в один клик с графика   и совершать торговые операции в   30   раз быстрее стандартного управления в MetaTrader.  Автоматические расчеты параметров и функции, которые облегчают жизнь трейдеру и помогают трейдеру вести свою торговую деятельность в разы быстрее и удобнее. Графические подсказки и полная информация по торговым с
News Filter EA MT4
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5 (10)
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News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the   News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify   trading days   and   hours   for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes   risk management   and   equity protection   features
Strategy Builder plus Optimizer by RunwiseFX MT4
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Strategy Builder offers an incredible amount of functionality. It combines a trade panel with configurable automation (covert indicators into an EA), real-time statistics (profit & draw down) plus automatic optimization of SL, TP/exit, trading hours, indicator inputs. Multiple indicators can be combined into an single alert/trade signal and can include custom indicators, even if just have ex4 file or purchased from Market. The system is easily configured via a CONFIG button and associated pop-up
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4
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5 (3)
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Скачать рабочую пробную версию Copy Cat More (Копи Кэт Мор) — копировщик сделок (Trade Copier) MT4 — это не просто локальный копировщик сделок; это полноценная система управления рисками и исполнения (risk management and execution framework), созданная для современных торговых задач. От челленджей проп-фирм (prop firm) до управления личным портфелем — он адаптируется к любой ситуации благодаря сочетанию надёжного исполнения, защиты капитала, гибкой настройки и продвинутой обработки сделок. Ко
PZ Trade Pad Pro MT4
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3.67 (3)
Утилиты
Это визуальная торговая панель, которая помогает вам легко размещать сделки и управлять ими, избегая человеческих ошибок и повышая вашу торговую активность. Он сочетает в себе простой в использовании визуальный интерфейс с надежным подходом к управлению рисками и положением [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | FAQ | Все продукты ] Удивительно простой в использовании Торгуйте легко с графика Торгуйте с точным управлением рисками, без проблем Сохранение
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (42)
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MT4 к Telegram Signal Provider - это простой в использовании и полностью настраиваемый инструмент, который позволяет отправлять сигналы в Telegram, превращая ваш аккаунт в поставщика сигналов. Формат сообщений полностью настраиваем! Однако для простого использования вы также можете выбрать предопределенный шаблон и включать или отключать определенные части сообщения. [ Демо ]  [ Руководство ] [ Версия для MT5 ] [ Версия для Discord ] [ Телеграм-канал ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Настройка Шаг за
NT Trade Manager Panel MT4
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Профессиональная панель для ручной торговли: весь цикл сделки в одном окне на графике, от точного входа до защиты счёта. Рассчитывайте объём строго под заданный риск, стройте сделку линиями прямо на графике с помощью RR Tool, открывайте рыночные и отложенные ордера, сетки и OCO. Сопровождение позиции панель берёт на себя: частичное закрытие до пяти уровней, шесть типов трейлинг-стопа, безубыток и Virtual SL/TP. Дневные, недельные и месячные лимиты защищают депозит и срабатывают автоматически при
Zone Trader MT4
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Автоматически торгуйте зонами поддержки и сопротивления или спроса и предложения, как только вы определите ключевые области, из которых хотите торговать. Этот советник позволяет вам рисовать зоны покупки и продажи одним щелчком мыши, а затем размещать их именно там, где вы ожидаете разворота цены. Затем советник отслеживает эти зоны и автоматически совершает сделки на основе ценового действия, которое вы указываете для зон. После совершения первоначальной сделки советник выйдет с прибылью в про
EquityTargetCloser MT4
Evgeniy Zhdan
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Автоматическая фиксация прибыли по достижении целевого профита EquityTargetCloser   — это утилитарный советник для MetaTrader 5, который автоматически закрывает все рыночные позиции и удаляет отложенные ордера, как только   эквити (Equity) превысит текущий баланс на заданную сумму прибыли . После закрытия всех позиций цель автоматически повышается: новый порог = новый баланс + заданная прибыль. Советник не открывает сделки, а только управляет существующими позициями, помогая надёжно фиксировать
CloseIfProfitorLoss with Trailing
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.87 (31)
Утилиты
Close If Profit or Loss with Trailing для MetaTrader 4 — автоматическое закрытие по общей прибыли или убытку Надёжная торговая утилита для MetaTrader 4, которая автоматически закрывает позиции, когда общая прибыль или общий убыток достигает заданного уровня. Советник контролирует открытые сделки, считает плавающий результат, может использовать трейлинг прибыли и помогает закрывать позиции быстрее, чем ручная реакция трейдера. MetaTrader 4 до сих пор активно используют ручные трейдеры, скальперы
DrawDown Limiter MT4
Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
5 (8)
Утилиты
Drawdown Limiter EA You are in the right place if you were searching for Drawdown control, Drawdown limiter, Balance protection, Equity Protection or Daily Drawdown Limit related to Prop Firm, FTMO, or Funded account trading, or if you want to protect your trading account. Have you suffered from controlling your drawdown when trading funded accounts? This EA is meant for you. Prop firms usually set a rule called “Trader Daily Drawdown”, and if it is not respected, you are disqualified.  I am an
Exp Averager
Vladislav Andruschenko
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Усреднитель для MetaTrader 4 — профессиональная система сопровождения сделок и управления средней ценой Профессиональный советник для тех, кто хочет не просто усреднять позиции, а грамотно управлять серией сделок, просадкой и общей точкой выхода. Этот инструмент помогает сопровождать уже открытые позиции, улучшать среднюю цену входа и выстраивать понятную логику выхода всей серии в безубыток или прибыль. Усреднитель для MT4 создан не как автономная торговая система, а как специализированный мод
Trade Copier Professional MT4
Tola Moses Hector
Утилиты
Trade Copier Professional — Локальное решение для копирования сделок   Trade Copier Professional — это надёжная локальная система копирования сделок для MetaTrader 4/5. Она позволяет трейдерам мгновенно дублировать позиции на нескольких счетах на одном компьютере, оснащена встроенными средствами безопасности и профессиональной панелью управления.   Обзор   Советник работает в режимах Master и Slave из одного файла, с лёгким переключением. Сделки могут копироваться между терминалами MT4 и MT5 бе
Trade Copier Global
Laszlo Tormasi
5 (15)
Утилиты
Trade Copier Global: The name speaks for itself. This copier allows you to copy orders between MT4 terminals even if they are not installed on the same computer. Features Copying trades between MT4 terminals around the world with a short delay. Automatically recognizes symbol prefixes. Can connect many Slaves to the same Master. Supports pending and market orders. Supports partial order close (with limitations, see below) Can send messages and notifications to the Slaves from the Master Several
Exp4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
Утилиты
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT4 — расширенная торговая панель и рабочее пространство на графике для MetaTrader 4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE — это профессиональная торговая панель и рабочая среда управления сделками для MetaTrader 4 . Она помогает трейдерам быстрее открывать, сопровождать, защищать, закрывать и анализировать сделки из одного интерфейса на графике. Продукт создан для активных ручных трейдеров, которым нужно больше, чем простой набор кнопок. PRO SE объединяет исполнение в один клик, отложен
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
Утилиты
Custom Alerts AIO: Универсальный сканер рынка — Без настройки Обзор Custom Alerts AIO — это самый быстрый и простой способ отслеживать рыночные сигналы в реальном времени на множестве инструментов без дополнительной настройки и без необходимости покупать другие продукты. В состав входят все необходимые индикаторы от Stein Investments, что делает этот инструмент идеальным решением «всё в одном» для трейдеров, ценящих простоту и эффективность. Просто установите на график и сразу получайте сигнал
Trading History MT4
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (9)
Утилиты
Trading History - Программа для торговли и управления капиталом на истории котировок в тестере стратегий. Может работать с отложенными и немедленными ордерами, оснащена функциями трейлинг стопа, безубытка и тейкпрофита. Очень хорошо подходит для тренировок и тестирования различных стратегий. Инструкция/Мануал ( Обязательно читайте перед приобретением ) Преимущества 1. В кратчайшие сроки позволяет протестировать любую торговую стратегию 2. Отличный тренажёр для тренировок трейдинга. Можно получи
MACD Divergence Scanner MT4
Amir Atif
5 (5)
Утилиты
MACD Divergence Scanner is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol dashboard and alert that checks all timeframes and symbols to find regular and hidden divergences between price chart and MACD indicator. This divergence scanner is integrated with support and resistance zones so you can check the MACD divergences in the most important areas of the chart to find trend reversals in the price chart. Download demo version   (works on M 1,M5,M30,W1   timeframes) Full description of scanner parameters ->  
Telegram to MT4 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
4.09 (11)
Утилиты
Telegram to MT4: Идеальное решение для копирования сигналов Упростите свою торговлю с Telegram to MT4 — современным инструментом, который копирует торговые сигналы прямо из каналов и чатов Telegram на вашу платформу MetaTrader 4, без необходимости использования DLL. Это мощное решение обеспечивает точное исполнение сигналов, широкие возможности настройки, экономит время и повышает вашу эффективность. [ Instructions and DEMO ] [ FAQ ] [ How atach logs properly ] [ Settings descrition ] Ключевые
Telegram to MT4 MultiChannel Copier
Sergio Marquez Uroz
5 (4)
Утилиты
Telegram to MT4 Multi-Channel Copier автоматически копирует торговые сигналы из ваших Telegram-каналов напрямую в MetaTrader 4. Никаких ботов, никаких браузерных расширений, никакого ручного копирования. Вы получаете сигнал в Telegram, и советник открывает сделку на вашем терминале за несколько секунд. Продукт включает два компонента: приложение для Windows, которое слушает ваши Telegram-каналы, и этот советник, который исполняет сигналы на терминале MT4. Также доступна версия для MT5. Руководст
Support and Resistance Dashboard MT4
Amir Atif
5 (2)
Утилиты
Support and Resistance Dashboard for MT4 is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol scanner and alert system that finds S/R zones and pivot points for all timeframes and symbols and alerts when price has interaction with them. If you are using support and resistance (or supply and demand) zones in your trading strategy, this dashboard and its alert and filtering system is a big time saver for you. Download demo version   (works on M 1,M5,M30,W1   timeframes) Full description of scanner parameters ->
King Trade Copier MT4
Mohammed Maher Al-sayed Mohammed Ahmed Saleh
Утилиты
King Trade Copier MT4 – Lightning-Fast Local Trade Copier (Master + Slave in ONE file) King Trade Copier is a professional local trade copier that mirrors every trading action from one Master account to unlimited Slave accounts on the same PC or VPS — with an internal copy latency of just a few milliseconds. It was built by a real trader for daily real-money use, with one goal: whatever happens on the Master must happen on the Slave, instantly and without exceptions. Watch the demo video to s
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Part-time Day Trader
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Auto Fibonacci displays the 38.2, 61.8, and 78.6 Fib levels directly on the chart, helping traders who use these key retracement zones consistently for trade planning or confluence. Drawing Fibonacci levels manually over and over again can take time, especially when done with wick-to-wick precision. Auto Fibonacci removes that friction by detecting the latest trend leg and placing the main Fibonacci levels automatically. Key Benefits Shows only the major Fibonacci levels to keep the chart clean
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Part-time Day Trader
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Auto Fibonacci displays the 38.2, 61.8, and 78.6 Fib levels directly on the chart, helping traders who use these key retracement zones consistently for trade planning or confluence. Drawing Fibonacci levels manually over and over again can take time, especially when done with wick-to-wick precision. Auto Fibonacci removes that friction by detecting the latest trend leg and placing the main Fibonacci levels automatically. Key Benefits Shows only the major Fibonacci levels to keep the chart clean
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The MT4 Sessions Indicator highlights trading sessions directly on the chart using colored candles. It helps traders quickly identify which price action occurred during specific market sessions or times of day. The indicator is especially useful for volume profile, supply and demand, and other level-based traders, where the timing of a move can be as important as the price level itself. By visually separating trading sessions, it becomes easier to identify patterns, compare session behavior, an
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The Draggable Candle Timer is a clean, minimal countdown to the next candle close. Fully customizable and freely draggable, it can be positioned anywhere on the chart without interfering with trading or analysis. The timer uses the system clock, helping avoid the delays and irregular updates that can occur with candle timers based on the Market Watch clock. To reposition the timer, drag it using the upper-left anchor point. Key Features Smooth, accurate system-time-based countdown Adjustable p
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See Where Price May React. Volume Key Levels   turns the visible chart range into a full heatmap volume profile, making high-volume zones and key reaction levels easier to identify at a glance.  Darker colours indicate higher volume and potentially stronger support or resistance. The overlay can be shown or hidden instantly with the chart-corner button, keeping the chart clean whenever the volume zones are not needed.   Download the demo and test Volume Key Levels directly in the Strategy Test
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Part-time Day Trader
Индикаторы
See Where Price May React. Volume Key Levels turns the visible chart range into a full heatmap volume profile, making high-volume zones and key reaction levels easier to identify at a glance.  Darker colours indicate higher volume and potentially stronger support or resistance. The overlay can be shown or hidden instantly with the chart-corner button, keeping the chart clean whenever the volume zones are not needed.   Download the demo and test Volume Key Levels directly in the Strategy Tester
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