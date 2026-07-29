Stop Run Alert Hub MT5

Stop Watching Every Chart. Quickly place, save, and monitor stop-run alerts across multiple symbols from one chart.
Mark swing highs, swing lows, and candle wicks where retail stops may cluster. When price moves beyond a selected level, Stop Run Alert Hub alerts immediately so a possible liquidity sweep, fakeout, or reversal setup can be evaluated.

Faster alert placement. Easier multi-symbol monitoring. Less chart watching.


Why Use Stop Run Alert Hub?

Stop-run reversal strategies often require monitoring multiple swing and wick levels across different symbols. Managing these setups with MetaTrader’s standard price alerts can become slow, repetitive, and difficult to organize.

Stop Run Alert Hub provides a purpose-built workflow for:

  • Placing alerts directly at selected swing and wick levels 
  • Saving and monitoring alerts across multiple symbols 
  • Distinguishing active and triggered levels 
  • Updating or clearing alerts quickly 
  • Reducing repetitive chart switching 


What Are Stop Runs?

In Smart Money Concepts, a stop run is a move beyond an obvious price level that sweeps available liquidity before price potentially reverses.

These moves often occur around clearly visible swing highs, swing lows, and candle wicks where retail stop-loss orders may cluster.

Stop Run Alert Hub detects when price moves beyond a manually selected level. It does not predict or confirm the reversal itself.


Who Is It For?

Stop Run Alert Hub is designed for:

  • SMC traders who use stop-run reversal setups as part of a structured strategy 
  • Multi-symbol traders who want one central chart for managing stop-run alerts 
  • Part-time traders who use alerts to reduce constant chart-watching 
  • Mechanical traders who want a more organized and consistent preparation process 


Key Benefits

Place and Clear Alerts Quickly
Create, adjust, or remove stop-run alerts directly from the chart in seconds.

Monitor Either Side Independently
Place an upper alert, a lower alert, or both, making the tool suitable for traders with or without a directional bias.

Monitor Multiple Symbols Easily
Track active and triggered alerts across multiple symbols from one panel.

Alerts Survive Terminal Restarts
Active alerts remain saved when the terminal closes. After restart, the tool checks for missed triggers and issues any applicable alerts.


Core Features

Two Alerts per Symbol
Each symbol supports one upper alert and one lower alert.

Multi-Symbol Monitor
Track up to 100 symbols, depending on the available vertical chart space.

Automatic Color Adjustment
Panel colors automatically adjust to light and dark chart backgrounds.

Clear Chart Markings
Active and triggered alerts remain easy to identify and verify.

Click-to-Load Symbols
When enabled in the Input Settings, click a symbol name in the panel to load it on the chart.

Single-Symbol Use
Although Stop Run Alert Hub is designed for multi-symbol monitoring, it can also be used as a regular single-symbol alert indicator by enabling Single-Symbol Mode in the input settings.


 Manual

1. Choose the Side: Click the Upper or Lower button.
2. Select the Level: Drag the vertical line left until the horizontal alert line aligns with the selected swing or wick.
3. Activate the Alert: Release the vertical line to place the alert instantly.
4. Adjust the Level: Click the same button again to remove the alert, then place a new one.

Triggered Alerts: When an alert is triggered, its price label disappears, the level turns grey, and an arrow marks the trigger candle.


The Multi-Symbol Panel:

Symbols follow the order shown in Market Watch. Drag symbols up or down in Market Watch to change their order in the panel.

Left box: Upper-level alert
Right box: Lower-level alert

Red box: Active alert

Gray box: Triggered alert

Number inside a red box: Distance to the alert level in 10% ADR steps. A lower number means price is closer to the level. An empty red box means the level is farther away than 50% of the ADR.


Changing the Chart Symbol

1. Drag and Drop: Drag a symbol from Market Watch directly onto the chart. This is the most reliable method.

2. Click the Symbol Name: When enabled in the Input Settings, click a symbol in the panel to load it on the chart.


How to Select Stop Run Levels

Stop Run Alert Hub can be combined with Bank Levels Tracker for a more streamlined level-selection workflow. Disable automatic alerts and hide triggered levels in Bank Levels Tracker, then use its plotted levels as guidance when placing alerts.

When selecting levels manually, consider the following:

Choose Obvious Swings and Peaks:
For intraday traders, M15 is a practical starting timeframe. Levels visible across multiple timeframes may attract more attention and contain larger clusters of stop-loss orders.

Consider the Deeper Level:
When several valid swing levels are close together, price may sweep the nearer levels before reaching the deeper one. The deeper level may therefore represent the more significant liquidity target.

Look for Confluence:
Moving averages, pivot points, Fibonacci levels, session levels, and Average Daily Range boundaries may add confluence when they align with a swing or wick level.

Consider Timing:
Session transitions, major market opens, and scheduled high-impact news can create the volatility associated with liquidity sweeps. These periods may also involve faster and less predictable price movement.


How to Trade the Levels

Entering immediately when an alert is triggered can be risky. Price may continue moving beyond the selected level without reversing.

For this reason, it is generally better to wait for a separate reversal confirmation after the potential stop run.

A simple starting confirmation is a candle close back below an upper level or back above a lower level. Other price-action, structure, momentum, or indicator-based confirmation signals may also be used, depending on the trading strategy.

Stop Run Alert Hub provides the alert and chart marking. The final confirmation and trade decision remain with the trader.


Notes & Limitations

Stop Run Alert Hub is designed to operate as a central alert hub. For the cleanest and most reliable workflow, reserve one dedicated chart window for the tool.

Compatibility with Expert Advisors cannot be guaranteed.


About the Alert Hub Series

A strategy can only prove its edge when executed consistently over time. Alert Hub tools make disciplined, repeatable execution easier—giving a tested strategy the best chance to play out as intended.

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Утилиты
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5 (2)
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Улучшите свои торговые сигналы с нашим продвинутым Telegram Bridge EA Пора захватить аудиторию обновлениями торговли в реальном времени — профессиональными и визуально привлекательными. Свяжитесь со мной, чтобы увидеть демо и получить пробную версию Мы значительно инвестировали в удобные функции, которые создают уникальный опыт для клиентов и провайдеров.  SIGNAL BRIDGE способен доставлять на 100% КОПИР-СОВМЕСТИМЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ для всех бизнес-кейсов, даже обходя логику Metatrader там, где другие EA
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