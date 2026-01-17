Happy Koala

Overview

Happy Koala indicator uses two sets of averages—a Short-term BBI (derived from 4 fast moving averages) and a Long-term BBI (derived from 4 slow moving averages). It color-codes these lines based on whether the price is above or below them and plots entry arrows when the short-term trend crosses the long-term trend.

 

Key Functions

  • Dual-Band BBI Calculation: This logic creates a "smoothed" trendline that is more stable than a single moving average.
  • Dynamic Color Switching:
The indicator uses two buffers for each BBI line (Blue for Bullish, Red for Bearish).
If Close > BBI, the line turns Blue.
If Close < BBI, the line turns Red.

 

  • Crossover Signal Logic:

Buy Arrow (Blue): Triggered when the Short BBI crosses above the Long BBI, provided the current price is also above the Short BBI.
Sell Arrow (Red): Triggered when the Short BBI crosses below the Long BBI, provided the current price is also below the Short BBI.
Arrows are offset by 20 points from the High/Low to remain visible on the chart.


Support

    If you have questions or want to share suggestions, please leave your comment or contact through the MQL5 messaging system.

     


