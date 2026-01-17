Happy Koala

Overview

Happy Koala indicator uses two sets of averages—a Short-term BBI (derived from 4 fast moving averages) and a Long-term BBI (derived from 4 slow moving averages). It color-codes these lines based on whether the price is above or below them and plots entry arrows when the short-term trend crosses the long-term trend.

 

Key Functions

  • Dual-Band BBI Calculation: This logic creates a "smoothed" trendline that is more stable than a single moving average.
  • Dynamic Color Switching:
The indicator uses two buffers for each BBI line (Blue for Bullish, Red for Bearish).
If Close > BBI, the line turns Blue.
If Close < BBI, the line turns Red.

 

  • Crossover Signal Logic:

Buy Arrow (Blue): Triggered when the Short BBI crosses above the Long BBI, provided the current price is also above the Short BBI.
Sell Arrow (Red): Triggered when the Short BBI crosses below the Long BBI, provided the current price is also below the Short BBI.
Arrows are offset by 20 points from the High/Low to remain visible on the chart.


Support

    If you have questions or want to share suggestions, please leave your comment or contact through the MQL5 messaging system.

     


    おすすめのプロダクト
    LDS Scalper
    Justice Chinemelum Clement
    インディケータ
    PLEASE LEAVE US A 5-STAR REVIEW   LDS Scalper User Manual+ Extra LDS CSDIF INDICATOR + Training Videos   ABOUT LDS SCALPER INDICATOR STRATEGY Built on  15+ years of trading experience. LDS Scalper is a very powerful  trading indicator for scalping strategy, returns very high accuracy rate in forex, futures, cryptocurrencies, stocks and indices. This indicator displays arrow signals based on price action information with high accuracy. The LDS Scalper Indicator strategy when applied can turn a ne
    Happy Jaguar
    Pui Yan Leung
    インディケータ
    Overview Happy Jaguar is a trend-following technical analysis tool for MT4 that uses a specialized smoothing algorithm to visualize market momentum. It is designed to act as a "traffic light" for traders, providing immediate visual feedback on whether the market is trending up, trending down, or consolidating.   Key Functions Mathematical Core: The system is built upon a specific Simple Moving Average (SMA), which serves as the central equilibrium point for price action. Trend Logic: Unlike st
    BinaryScalping
    Andrey Spiridonov
    インディケータ
    BinaryScalping is a professional indicator for trading binary options and scalping. The algorithm of the indicator is based on the calculation of pivot points for each time period separately, the location of the price of the trading instrument relative to the pivot points is analyzed and the probability of a trading operation is calculated. The indicator has a built-in filter of trading signals based on the global trend. The indicator is installed in the usual way and works with any trading inst
    Quantum Pulse EA
    Jingzhi Wang
    エキスパート
    Unlock Your Trading Potential with Quantum Pulse EA  This automated trading system is designed to carry out "pullback" trades, with a specific focus on non-trending pairs like AUDCAD and NZDCAD. It is programmed to recognize important support and resistance levels in the Forex market, with an emphasis on price reversals after notable price movements in different directions. By utilizing Moving Averages and Average True Range, the Expert Advisor is able to identify the best entry points for pullb
    Limitless MT4
    Dmitriy Kashevich
    インディケータ
    Limitless MT4は、すべての初心者と経験豊富なトレーダーに適したユニバーサルインジケーターです。 すべての通貨ペア、暗号通貨、生の株式で動作します 無制限のMT4-構成済みで、追加の構成は不要 そして今、主なもの なぜ無制限のMT4なのか？ 1再描画の完全な欠如 2トレーディングの最高のスペシャリストによる2年間のテスト 3正しい信号の精度が80％を超える 4ニュースリリース中の取引で好調 取引ルール 1買いシグナル-青い上向き矢印の出現 下向きの赤い矢印の外観を販売するシグナル シグナル後の次のローソク足で取引を開始するには2 3テイクプロフィット チャート上 М1-40ピップ М5-50ピップ М15-55-60ピップ 4ストップロスは利益をとる 5誤った信号をフィルタリングするために、 パラボリックSAR-トレンドとのトレードへの参入を除外する移動平均または同様のトレンドインジケーター。 
    King Binary Magnet Indicator
    Md Meraz Mahmud
    インディケータ
    This indicator works on MT4 and is very easy to use. When you receive a signal from it, you wait for that candle with the signal to close and you enter your trade at the beginning of the next new candle . A red arrow means sell and a green arrow means buy. All arrows comes with Alert  like for easy identification of trade signal. Are you okay with that? 1 minute candle 1 minute expire
    ZigZag TrendLine MT4 Indicator
    Nattadecha Tangpakinwat
    インディケータ
    This Indicator is use the ZigZag to calculate the Upper and  Lower Bound and the uptrend and the downtrned. Red for downtrend, Green for uptrend and Yellow is for the horizontal trend this horizontal trend also bookmarked the upper limited and the lower limited the the price swings.  Or in simple the Support and the Resistance level. However, You may use the Heikin Ashi to confirm the trend of the buy sell signal above. I cannot guarantee the win rate, Nevertheless, you must study well the timef
    Towers
    Yvan Musatov
    インディケータ
    Towers - Trend indicator, shows signals, can be used with optimal risk ratio. It uses reliable algorithms in its calculations. Shows favorable moments for entering the market with arrows, that is, using the indicator is quite simple. It combines several filters to display market entry arrows on the chart. Given this circumstance, a speculator can study the history of the instrument's signals and evaluate its effectiveness. As you can see, trading with such an indicator is easy. I waited for an a
    Smart Reversal Signal
    Evgeny Belyaev
    3 (2)
    インディケータ
    Smart Reversal Signal  is a professional indicator for the MetaTrader 4 platform; it has been developed by a group of professional traders. This indicator is designed for Forex and binary options trading. By purchasing this indicator, you will receive: Excellent indicator signals. Free product support. Regular updates. Various notification options: alert, push, emails. You can use it on any financial instrument (Forex, CFD, options) and timeframe. Indicator Parameters Perod - indicator calculat
    Forex Uturn Detector Indicator
    Elias Mtwenge
    インディケータ
    Turn Every Market Reversal Into a Money-Making Opportunity With the U-turn Detector Indicator! Imagine having a tool that visually reveals the exact moment price is about to flip — before the crowd catches on. The U-turn Detector isn’t just another indicator... it's your edge in spotting clean, confident entries and exits in forex. If you've ever been frustrated by fake breakouts, late signals, or messy charts — you're about to fall in love with this tool. URGENT REMINDER: PRICE MAY DOUBLE
    HFT Golden
    Geethika Rasnayake Mudiyanselage
    エキスパート
    HFT Golden EA: Advanced Precision Trading System Welcome to the next generation of algorithmic trading excellence HFT Golden EA represents a sophisticated approach to modern trading, executing precision trades with exceptional profit potential, fixed stop-loss protection, and remarkably low drawdown.  Does not rely on any indicators — purely based on price and market mechanics. DOWNLOAD SETFILES     |   Setfile 1     The special price of $750 is available for the first 10 buyers only. Buy HFT G
    Bruces Price Predictor Dashboard
    Bruce Webb
    インディケータ
    This is a Dashboard Indicator based on Bruce's Price Predictor Indicator . This Dashboard will Give you a visual to see the trend direction without having to flip through timeframes, so you can always be trading in direction of the trend, with little effort.  I Recommend   www.CoinexxBroker.com  as a great broker and the one I personally use *Non-Repainting Dashboard Arrows *For Desktop MT4 Only *Great For Scalping *Great For Swing Trading *Dashboard Arrow Entry Alerts *Dashboard Arrow Signals
    Hull Pro MTF Indicator
    Elias Mtwenge
    インディケータ
    Dear traders this is Our new Indicator called Hull Pro MTF Indicator — Precision Multi-Timeframe Trend Visualizer Overview The Hull Pro MTF Indicator is a next-generation Heiken-Ashi-based multi-timeframe visual tool designed for top-down market analysis . It blends the power of Hull Moving Average (HMA) logic and multi-level Heiken-Ashi smoothing to reveal directional bias, volatility ranges, and price symmetry across hourly, daily, weekly, monthly, and yearly structures — all in a single c
    BSA Indicator
    Ahmet Metin Yilmaz
    インディケータ
    BSA indicator is a ZigZag based indicator. This indicator is used to find the reversal level of the price. You can use the existing risk ratio and calculation timeframe in the entries by optimizing them according to your usage preference.  In lower time frames, the indicator can repaint. For healthier results, you can detect the least repainting by observing for a while according to the graphic you will apply.
    City Lights
    Vitalii Zakharuk
    インディケータ
    City Lights monitors the formation of the trend and helps the user to identify the entry points. Thanks to this data, the investor is able to predict the situation and form a strategy for the game. It is trend signals that allow clients of brokerage companies to achieve the efficiency of using trading instruments and achieve the best profitability. Correct calculation of the current trend is the key to successful asset trading in the foreign exchange market. It is important to understand that
    Baba Vanga SS
    Burak Baltaci
    エキスパート
    ババ・ヴァンガ スマートスキャルパー - エキスパートアドバイザー 推奨通貨ペア: XAUUSD 推奨時間枠: M5 / M15 主な機能: 本EAは自動取引を行うインテリジェントなスキャルピングロボットです。ユーザーフレンドリーなインターフェースにより、チャート上でリアルタイムに口座情報と収益性データを表示します。 主な機能： リスク管理：口座残高に基づく自動ロット計算 時間制御：指定した時間帯のみ取引 スプレッド保護：最大スプレッド制限により高スプレッドでの取引を防止 トレーリングストップ：利益確定中のポジションを自動追跡 利益確定目標：指定利益レベル到達時に全ポジション決済 グリッドシステム：指定したピップ間隔で追加ポジションをオープン可能 情報パネル：チャート上にライブ口座情報と収益性統計を表示 ダッシュボードに表示される情報： 最小ストップレベル 現在の利益率 口座残高と純資産 通貨ペア別利益 総利益 日次利益 前日利益 週間利益 月間利益 調整可能パラメータ： リスク比率 利確レベル トレーリン
    The Hurricane Forex Cave indicator
    Paul Nicholas Clevett
    インディケータ
    The Hurricane Cave Indicator shows different trade areas based on price action. It looks in the past and works out patterns that can enforce support and resistance as targets. When price breaks out of a trade area you can target just inside the next trade area. If you can't see the target just go to a slower time frame, it means the price hasn't been there for a long time. The Hurricane Cave Indicator is designed to be an add on to The Hurricane Forex Indicator also available in the Meta Trader
    FREE
    ScalpGuard Pro Arrows
    Obaida Kusibi
    インディケータ
    This indicator is designed for scalping on low timeframes (M1-M15) in volatile markets like major forex pairs (e.g., EURUSD, GBPUSD). It generates non-repainting buy (green up arrow) and sell (red down arrow) signals based on EMA crossover confirmed by RSI momentum and MACD crossovers, minimizing false signals in ranging markets. How to Use: Attach the indicator to your MT4 chart. Look for arrows on the chart: Buy on green up arrow, Sell on red down arrow. Signals appear at the open of the new
    Signal From Level
    Yaroslav Varankin
    インディケータ
    Binary Options Support Resistance Indicator This indicator is designed for binary options trading and effectively shows retracements from support and resistance levels. Signals appear on the current candle. A red arrow pointing downwards indicates a potential selling opportunity, while a blue arrow pointing upwards suggests buying opportunities. All that needs adjustment is the color of the signal arrows. It is recommended to use it on the M1-M5 timeframes as signals are frequent on these timef
    Scalping Master M5
    Andrey Kozak
    インディケータ
    This indicator is a multifunctional technical analysis tool based on the combination of an adaptive exponential moving average and volatility filters calculated through the Average True Range (ATR). It is designed to accurately identify the current price direction, highlight key trend reversal areas, and visualize potential turning zones. The algorithm is built upon the dynamic construction of a trend ribbon using two levels of volatility — outer and inner ranges. The outer boundaries serve as i
    Pro Trend Lucem
    Lucas Kamau
    インディケータ
    Trend Indicator This Indicator detects the essential momentum in the market and lets you know when the market has a potential trend Green means we are going higher and Red Means we are going Lower,  You can customise the Line to Any Color.  The alerts come in immediately there is a potential signal Defaults Length : 55 This is the Depth of your averaging calculation. The bigger it is the more noise is filtered.  55 Is the Best Optimum Setting For This Indicator
    Rapture
    Evgeniy Zhdan
    エキスパート
    The automated trading system is developed based on the "Comfort Range" theory. According to this theory, the chart of each trading instrument has its own dynamically changing range of movement. The skill of determining such a range allows you to use this information as a leading indicator and predict price movement in the near future. The Rapture Expert Advisor determines the "Comfort Range" of the trading instrument and works in the direction of the expected future movement. The EA does not
    PipStartex
    Andrey Kozak
    インディケータ
    PipStartexはスキャルピング用のインジケーターです。買われすぎ/売られすぎの価格帯をチャネルの形でチャート上に描画します。また、価格がチャネルを超えると、チャート上に黄色のドットが描画されます。価格がこのチャネルを超えると、必ず元のチャネルに戻ろうとします。このパターンを理解すれば、すべてのトレーダーが取引に活用できます。売られすぎゾーンの価格がチャネルの赤いゾーンを下回ると、買い注文がオープンします。買われすぎゾーンの価格がチャネルの青いゾーンを上回ると、売り注文がオープンします。97%のケースでは、価格は常にすぐにコンフォートゾーンに戻ろうとします。コンフォートゾーンとは、価格がチャネル内にあるときです。価格がチャネルを超えると、そこに不快感を覚えます。この現象を確認するには、インジケーターのデモ版をダウンロードし、ビジュアルモードのストラテジーテスターでテストしてください。 このインジケーターを使用する理由： このインジケーターは、97%のケースで機能するパターンをチャート上に示します。 インジケーターは値を再描画しません。 日足のM5、M15、M30、H1で効果的に機
    Binary Options Momentum Signals
    Majeed Odubela
    インディケータ
    SYSTEM INTRODUCTION:   The Binary Options Momentum System Is Specifically Designed For Binary Options Trading. Unlike Other Systems And Indicators That Were Adopted From Other Trading Environments For Binary Options. Little Wonder Why Many Of Such Systems Fail To Make Money . Many End Up Loosing Money For Their Users.  A Very Important Fact That Must Be Noted Is The Fact That Application Of Martingale Is not Required. Thus Making It Safer For Traders Usage And Profitability. A Trader Can Use Fi
    Trend Flasher
    Amarnath K M
    インディケータ
    Trend Flasher Trend is your friend is the age old saying quote in trading arena, there are though many ways to gauge the trend and its direction, more scientific measure and logically meaningful will be an ATR break outs to identify and spot the trend and its acceleration, so we created this easy to use trend identification panel and optimized super trend based multi time frame panel entry system to aid and help the traders to make their trading decision. Unique Features of Trend Flasher 1. H
    BinaryGrail
    Justine Kelechi Ekweh
    インディケータ
    Great For Binary options. Works on all timeframes. Recommended for M5 timeframe. one candle expiry. Experienced traders can explore. Strategy is based on price action and multi timeframe analysis. Recommended During high volatility sessions, like the London and new York sessions. For the M1(One minute) timeframe, Traders can use four or five candle expiry, this means it can be applied for 4, 5 or more  minutes expiry. For forex traders, I tested the indicator with the JesVersal universal EA:   
    BinaryUniversal
    Andrey Spiridonov
    インディケータ
    BinaryUniversal is a signal indicator for binary options and Forex. In its work, the indicator uses a complex algorithm for generating signals. Before forming a signal, the indicator analyzes volatility, candlestick patterns, important support and resistance levels. The indicator has the ability to adjust the accuracy of the signals, which makes it possible to apply this indicator for both aggressive and conservative trading. The indicator is set in the usual way, it works on any time period and
    Binary Scanner PRO
    Roman Kucher
    インディケータ
    The newest indicator for binary options. The indicator looks for large market turns and gives out qualitative signals for 2 candles ahead. The indicator also works on Forex, but was developed initially under binary options. After the appearance of the arrow, you receive a notification by e-mail, PUSH notification to the phone or an allert at the terminal. Signals appear at the beginning of the new bar. Timeframe 1 hour. Expiration period 2 candles. More than 75% of signals are closed in posi
    Gann Zone Pro
    Kirill Borovskii
    インディケータ
    This indicator identifies and displays zones, as it were areas of strength, where the price will unfold. The indicator can work on any chart, any instrument, at any timeframe. The indicator has two modes. The indicator is equipped with a control panel with buttons for convenience and split into two modes. Manual mode: To work with manual mode, you need to press the NEW button, a segment will appear. This segment is stretched over the movement and the LVL button is pressed. The level is displayed
    ON Trade Numerology Station
    Abdullah Alrai
    インディケータ
    User Manual Download link: https://ontrd.com/our-books/ For all who are asking about indicator  ON Trade Numerology Station It obtain about 16 numerology strategies it make together completed unit control your trading . Basic strategies to work with it are 3 strategies statistics about them are the following : 1. RBA levels success rate more then 95%. 2. FF more then 96%  3.RBA SUN 98% We will not say 100 % as they are .. Ratio rates as following :  1.Rba levels more then 1/3 to 1/6 . 2.FF MORE
    このプロダクトを購入した人は以下も購入しています
    Miraculous Indicator Binary and Forex
    Ramzi Abuwarda
    インディケータ
    Miraculous Indicator – ガン・スクエア・オブ・ナインに基づく100%非リペイントのFXおよびバイナリーツール この動画では、FXおよびバイナリーオプションのトレーダー向けに特別に開発された、非常に正確で強力な取引ツールである Miraculous Indicator を紹介しています。このインジケーターがユニークなのは、伝説的な ガン・スクエア・オブ・ナイン と ガンの振動の法則 に基づいている点で、現代の取引で利用できる最も正確な予測ツールの一つとなっています。 Miraculous Indicatorは 完全に非リペイント であり、ローソク足が確定した後にシグナルが変化したり消えたりすることはありません。つまり、見たものがそのまま利用できます。これにより、トレーダーは自信を持ってエントリーおよびエグジットを行うための信頼性と一貫性のある根拠を得ることができます。 主な特徴: ガン・スクエア・オブ・ナインとガン理論に基づいて構築 100%非リペイントのシグナルシステム すべての時間枠（M1、M5、H1、H4、日足、週足）で機能 FXおよびバイナリーオプション取引
    F 16 Plane Indicator
    Ramzi Abuwarda
    インディケータ
    F-16 Plane Indicatorをご紹介します。これは、取引体験を革新するために設計された最先端のMT4ツールです。F-16戦闘機の無類のスピードと精度に触発され、このインジケーターは高度なアルゴリズムと最新技術を組み合わせ、金融市場で比類のないパフォーマンスを提供します。 F-16 Plane Indicatorを使用すると、リアルタイムの分析と高精度な取引シグナルの生成が可能で、競争相手を圧倒します。ダイナミックな機能により、さまざまな資産クラスで利益を見つけることができ、自信を持って的確な決定を行うことができます。 使いやすいインターフェースを備えたF-16 Plane Indicatorは、人気のあるMetaTrader 4プラットフォームとシームレスに統合され、スムーズで効率的な取引プロセスを実現します。初心者のトレーダーでも経験豊富なプロフェッショナルでも、このインジケーターは独自の取引スタイルと好みに合わせて簡単にカスタマイズすることができます。 F-16 Plane Indicatorのパワーを体感し、市場のトレンドを精密かつ敏捷にナビゲートします。高度なチャー
    Gold Channel XAUUSD
    Paulo Rocha
    5 (4)
    インディケータ
    Gold Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific timing algorithm for the XAUUSD pair, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the theory of the channel is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel it is a tradi
    OrderFlow Absorption
    Chi Sum Poon
    インディケータ
    OrderFlow Absorption – MT4用プロフェッショナル・デルタ＆アブソープションシグナルインジケーター OrderFlow Absorptionで本物のオーダーフロー分析の力を解き放ちましょう。MetaTrader 4向けの究極のデルタヒストグラム＆アブソープションシグナルインジケーターです。あらゆる価格変動の裏側で何が起きているのかを知りたいトレーダーのために設計されており、市場を動かす隠れた買い／売り圧力や吸収イベントを明らかにします。 特徴 デルタヒストグラムの可視化：   買い圧力・売り圧力を色分けされたヒストグラムで即座に表示。 アブソープションシグナル検出：   高度なロジックで強気・弱気の吸収イベントを特定し、反転の兆しを早期に通知。 チャートマーカー：   吸収シグナルをチャート上に直接マークし、視覚的に分かりやすく表示。 ポップアップアラート：   新しい吸収シグナルが出現した際にリアルタイムで通知。 カスタマイズ可能な閾値：   弱いシグナルを除外し、高確率のセットアップに集中。 リソース管理：   大きなチャートでも高速に動作する効率的な計算。
    Dynamic Scalper System
    Vitalyi Belyh
    5 (1)
    インディケータ
    「 Dynamic Scalper System 」インジケーターは、トレンド波の中でスキャルピング取引を行う手法のために設計されています。 主要通貨ペアと金でテスト済みで、他の取引商品との互換性があります。 トレンドに沿った短期的なポジションオープンのシグナルを提供し、追加の価格変動サポートも提供します。 インジケーターの原理 大きな矢印はトレンドの方向を決定します。 トレンド波の中では、小さな矢印の形でスキャルピングシグナルを生成するアルゴリズムが機能します。 赤い矢印は強気方向、青い矢印は弱気方向です。 トレンドの方向には敏感な価格変動ラインが描かれ、小さな矢印のシグナルと連動します。 シグナルは次のように機能します。適切なタイミングでラインが現れるとエントリーシグナルが形成され、ラインが開いている間はポジションが保持され、完了すると取引が終了します。 推奨される動作時間枠はM1～H4です。 矢印は現在のローソク足に形成され、次のローソク足が開いている場合は、前のローソク足の矢印は再描画されません。 入力パラメータ Trend Wave Period - トレンド方向
    Meravith
    Ivan Stefanov
    5 (1)
    インディケータ
    このインジケーターは、各ポイントのボリュームを分析し、そのボリュームに対する市場の疲労レベルを計算します。 インジケーターは3本のラインで構成されています： 強気のボリューム疲労ライン 弱気のボリューム疲労ライン 市場のトレンドを示すライン。このラインは、市場が強気か弱気かに応じて色が変わります。 任意の開始点から市場を分析できます。一度ボリューム疲労ラインに達したら、次の分析を開始するための新しいポイントを設定してください。 トレンドや修正を分析できます。良いアプローチは、トレンドラインに達したときや、トップやボトムがヒットしたときにインジケーターを移動させることです。 トレンドラインとボリューム疲労ラインの距離が大きいほど、その方向のボリュームは大きくなります。 トレンドラインはオーダーを開く場所として使用でき、疲労ラインは利益を取るために使用されます。 このシステムは非常にユニークですが、非常に直感的でもあります。 市場には同様の製品はありません。 使用に制限はありません。すべての市場およびすべての時間枠で適用できます。 重要：MetaTrader4のテスターで確認する際は、紫色
    BinaryIndicator
    Andrey Spiridonov
    インディケータ
    BinaryIndicator is a highly accurate indicator for trading binary options. It shows excellent results in scalping. This indicator is based in multifactor analysis of trend indicators, as well as confirmation oscillators, which in the end gives an increased accuracy of signals. Advantages of the indicator Increased accuracy of signals. Excellent results when trading binary options with a short expiration time from M30 to M1 . It works on any timeframes. Works with any trade symbols. Parameters
    Scalping signals M1
    Andrey Kozak
    インディケータ
    Scalping signals M1 を購入した方全員に、 本インジケーターのシグナルに基づいて自動売買を行う EAロボットを無料プレゼント します。 Scalping signals M1 — M1向けトレンドスキャルピング完全エントリーシステム Scalping signals M1 は、チャートをわかりやすい行動マップに変えるインジケーターです。 カラートレンドチャネルが市場の方向を示し、矢印がエントリーポイントを知らせます。 チャネルの方向と矢印に従うだけでよく、初心者でも簡単に扱えます。 インジケーターは特に M1 で優れた性能を発揮し、 XAUUSD（ゴールド）、ポンド、ドルの主要通貨ペア、クロスなど、ほぼすべての通貨ペアに対応しています。 アラートとメール通知を搭載しているため、シグナルを見逃しません。 基本コンセプト Scalping signals M1 は使いやすい外観とは対照的に、内部では高度なアルゴリズムが動作しています。 視覚的に表示されるのは以下の2つだけです。 – トレンド方向を示すチャネル – トレンド継続が期待される位置での Buy/Sell 矢印
    The Hurricane Indicator
    Paul Nicholas Clevett
    5 (1)
    インディケータ
    Currently switched to the 4 hour chart - but use other time frames for confirmation. :-)  I change my main time frame based on the market movement at the time. The Hurricane Forex Indicator is a multi time frame indicator that includes such things as Trade Notifications, Trade Calculator, Momentum Indicator, risk reward and much more. We have a free Trade room for our users as well. Please check out the video for full details of how this indicator works as it has over 15 years worth of developme
    Rtc ML Ai Predictor MT4
    Muhammad Faisal Sagala
    インディケータ
    Rtc ML Ai | Predictor CORE MACHINE LEARNING ENGINE Adaptive ML Market Predictor – Multi-Bar Trend & Candle Forecast What This Indicator Does This indicator is a  real-time market prediction engine  designed to analyze price behavior and estimate  future market tendencies . Unlike conventional indicators, this system  does not rely on static parameters or historical curve-fitting , but adapts its internal state dynamically during live market operation. Instead of using static rules, the indic
    FFx Engulfing Setup Alerter
    Eric Venturi-Bloxs
    インディケータ
    FFx Engulfing Setup Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss. Below are the different options available: Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at Risk/Reward Offset the dashboard - any place on the chart Remove the suggestion once the price reached the SL line Lines
    FFx InsideBar Setup Alerter
    Eric Venturi-Bloxs
    インディケータ
    FFx InsideBar Setup Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss. Below are the different options available: Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry Minimum candle size - to avoid too close buy/sell entry suggestions 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at Risk/Reward Offset the dashboard - any place on the c
    FFx OutsideBar Setup Alerter
    Eric Venturi-Bloxs
    インディケータ
    FFx OutsideBar Setup Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss. Below are the different options available: Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry. 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low. 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at Risk/Reward. Offset the dashboard - any place on the chart. Remove the suggestion once the price reached the SL line.
    FFx PinBar Setup Alerter
    Eric Venturi-Bloxs
    インディケータ
    FFx PinBar Setup Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss. Below are the different options available: Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry Minimum candle size - to avoid too small candles 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at Risk/Reward Offset the dashboard - any place on the chart Remove the sugges
    Lineverse Trendlines
    Arkady Segal
    5 (1)
    インディケータ
    Automatic, live & interactive picture of all trendlines. Assign push, email and sound alerts to the lines of your choice and be informed about price rollback, breakout, rollback after breakout, number of rollbacks, line expiration by double breakout. Correct, drag or delete the lines and interactively tune the line system. https://youtu.be/EJUo9pYiHFA . Chart examples https: //www.mql5.com/en/users/efficientforex Price Interaction Events All events are effective immediately and only after one
    FFx MACD Divergences
    Eric Venturi-Bloxs
    インディケータ
    The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator with its divergences. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn't like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx divergences indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each tim
    FFx Stochastic Divergences
    Eric Venturi-Bloxs
    インディケータ
    The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator with its divergences. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn't like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx divergences indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each tim
    FFx RSI Divergences
    Eric Venturi-Bloxs
    インディケータ
    The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator with its divergences. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn't like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx divergences indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each tim
    FFx CCI Divergences
    Eric Venturi-Bloxs
    インディケータ
    The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator with its divergences. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn't like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx divergences indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly). Define the width (number of bars) for each ti
    FFx Williams Percent Range Divergences
    Eric Venturi-Bloxs
    インディケータ
    The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator with its divergences. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn't like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx divergences indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly). Define the width (number of bars) for each ti
    FFx MACD Dashboard MTF ALERTER
    Eric Venturi-Bloxs
    インディケータ
    The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to Understand the Status: Green/Red square: histogram above/below 0 line Green square + Red bord
    FFx RSI Dashboard MTF ALERTER
    Eric Venturi-Bloxs
    インディケータ
    The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: RSI above/below 50 line Green square + Red border: R
    FFx Stoch Dashboard MTF ALERTER
    Eric Venturi-Bloxs
    インディケータ
    The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: Stoch above/below 50 line Green square + Red border:
    FFx Ichimoku Dashboard MTF ALERTER
    Eric Venturi-Bloxs
    インディケータ
    The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: Price above/below Cloud (Kumo) Green square + Red bo
    FFx MA Dashboard MTF ALERTER
    Eric Venturi-Bloxs
    インディケータ
    The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: MA pointing Up/Down Green square + Red border: MA po
    FFx ParabolicSAR Dashboard MTF ALERTER
    Eric Venturi-Bloxs
    インディケータ
    The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs. Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered. Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green square: Price above PSAR Red square: Price below PSAR Options
    FFx CCI Dashboard MTF ALERTER
    Eric Venturi-Bloxs
    インディケータ
    The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: CCI above/below levels (ie. 100/-100) Grey square: C
    FFx ADX Dashboard MTF ALERTER
    Eric Venturi-Bloxs
    インディケータ
    The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: ADX above level Grey square: ADX below level Red bor
    FFx Candles Dashboard MTF ALERTER
    Eric Venturi-Bloxs
    インディケータ
    The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: bullish/bearish candle Options available in the FFx Dashboard Alerter
    THE GRAFF III
    Antonin Skaryd
    インディケータ
    The [GRAFF] III manual trading system is based on multiple MetaTrader (MT4) indicators. Together, the entire PACK of GRAFF III indicators makes an advanced trading tool. The system consists of over 20 different custom-built indicators which have been carefully selected and tested in the long term to produce strong and efficient trading signals. The particular indicators are based on different mathematical formulas, so the entire system is calibrated to remove false signals from its own indicator
    作者のその他のプロダクト
    Happy Lion
    Pui Yan Leung
    インディケータ
    Overview Happy Lion  is a Smart Money Zone indicator, it scans historical data to identify specific candlestick patterns, these are the areas where large institutions (banks/hedge funds) leave behind significant "footprints" in the form of unfilled orders. Demand Zones (Bullish): Highlights the last bearish candle before a strong, impulsive upward breakout. Supply Zones (Bearish): Highlights the last bullish candle before a strong, impulsive downward breakout. Automatic Drawing: Once a valid zon
    Happy Jaguar
    Pui Yan Leung
    インディケータ
    Overview Happy Jaguar is a trend-following technical analysis tool for MT4 that uses a specialized smoothing algorithm to visualize market momentum. It is designed to act as a "traffic light" for traders, providing immediate visual feedback on whether the market is trending up, trending down, or consolidating.   Key Functions Mathematical Core: The system is built upon a specific Simple Moving Average (SMA), which serves as the central equilibrium point for price action. Trend Logic: Unlike st
    Happy Devil
    Pui Yan Leung
    インディケータ
    Overview Happy Devil  is an Auto-Fibonacci Retracement Indicator designed to eliminate the subjectivity of manual drawing. It identifies market swings automatically   Key Functions 1. Visual Legend Blue Lines (0.0% & 100.0%): Represent the boundaries of the current price swing. Red Line (61.8%): Highlights the "Golden Ratio," a critical level for trend reversals or retracements. White Lines: Represent the secondary retracement levels (23.6%, 38.2%, 50.0%, 78.6%). Auto-Extend Right: All lines aut
    Happy Peacock
    Pui Yan Leung
    インディケータ
    Overview Happy Peacock is a sophisticated Currency Strength Meter designed for MT4. It provides a visual dashboard that calculates and displays the relative strength of the 8 major currencies (USD, AUD, CAD, CHF, EUR, GBP, JPY, NZD) and their associated currency pairs based on historical price movement.   Key Functions The indicator operates by measuring the percentage change of currency pairs over a user-defined lookback bars period. By averaging these movements across multiple pairs, it isolat
    Happy Croc
    Pui Yan Leung
    インディケータ
    Overview Happy Croc is a trend-following and momentum-based technical indicator, it is built upon the classic Bill Williams Alligator logic and significantly enhanced by adding two critical filters: 200 SMA and Stochastic Oscillator for momentum confirmation. The indicator is designed to identify "crossover" events specifically in the direction of the dominant market trend.   Key Functions Trend Filtering (SMA 200) Acts as a primary gatekeeper for signals: Buy arrows are only permitted when the
    フィルタ:
    レビューなし
    レビューに返信