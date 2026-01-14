Strat Assistant
- Индикаторы
- Alejandro Miguel Basso
- Версия: 1.0

This indicator is a technical analysis tool only. It does not provide financial advice, trading signals, or guaranteed results. Past performance does not indicate future results. Trading involves substantial risk of loss. Always use proper risk management.
### **INSTALLATION**
1. Purchase and download from MQL5 Market
2. Open MetaTrader 5
3. Navigate to File → Open Data Folder → MQL5 → Indicators
4. Paste the .ex5 file
5. Restart MT5
6. Drag indicator onto any chart
### **CONFIGURATION**
**Pattern Detection:**
- Enable/disable each pattern type independently
- Customize colors for bullish/bearish patterns
- Adjust marker size and label visibility
**Multi-Timeframe Display:**
- Choose which timeframes to display (15M to Monthly)
- Select horizontal or vertical display mode
- Position on any corner of the chart
- Enable auto-reposition to avoid price overlap
**Notifications:**
- Enable alerts when new patterns form
- Configure push notifications to mobile
- Set up email alerts
- Adjust time zone offset
### **INTERPRETATION**
**Pattern Markers:**
- **IB** = Inside Bar (consolidation)
- **EXT** = External Bar (strong move)
- **F2** = Failed 2 Pattern (reversal setup)
- Blue/Orange = Inside Bars
- Green/Red = External Bars
- Gold/Magenta = Failed 2 Patterns
**MTF Display:**
- Green arrow = Bullish timeframe
- Red arrow = Bearish timeframe
- **IN** label = Inside bar on that timeframe
- **O** label = Outside bar on that timeframe
- Order: Monthly → Weekly → Daily → 4H → 1H → 30M → 15M
### **TRADING RULES (EXAMPLE)**
1. Wait for a pattern to form on your trading timeframe
2. Check MTF display for higher timeframe alignment
3. Enter only when patterns align with HTF trend
4. Use proper stop loss and risk management
5. Patterns are confirmations, not standalone signals
### **WARNINGS**
- Patterns confirm AFTER bar close - no live signals
- Not all patterns lead to profitable trades
- Always combine with your own analysis
- Test on demo account before live trading
- Never risk more than you can afford to lose