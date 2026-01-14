Strat Assistant

Strat Assistant is a comprehensive price action analysis tool designed for traders who rely on candlestick patterns and multi-timeframe confluence.

**WHAT IT DOES:**
- Automatically detects three powerful price action patterns:
  * **Inside Bars**: Consolidation patterns indicating potential breakouts
  * **External Bars**: Engulfing patterns showing strong directional moves
  * **Failed 2 Patterns (CRT)**: Counter-trend reversal setups based on liquidity grabs
- Displays real-time higher timeframe analysis (15M, 30M, 1H, 4H, D1, W1, MN) directly on your chart
- Shows which timeframes are bullish, bearish, inside, or outside bars
- Auto-repositions MTF display based on price location to avoid chart clutter
- Customizable notifications (alerts, push, email)
- Time zone adjustment for global traders
- Clean visual markers with customizable colors

**FOR WHICH TRADERS:**
- Price action traders
- Multi-timeframe analysts
- Day traders and swing traders
- Scalpers looking for higher timeframe confluence
- Traders using ICT/SMC concepts

**MARKETS & TIMEFRAMES:**
- Works on ALL symbols (Forex, Gold, Indices, Crypto, Stocks)
- Works on ALL timeframes (M1 to MN1)
- Optimized for M15, H1, H4, and D1

**KEY ADVANTAGES:**
- No repainting - patterns are confirmed on bar close
- Lightweight and efficient - does not slow down MT5
- Clear visual hierarchy - easily spot patterns at a glance
- Multi-timeframe view eliminates the need to switch charts
- Fully customizable colors and display options
- Professional-grade code with no errors or warnings

**WHAT IT DOES NOT DO:**
- Does not provide specific entry/exit signals
- Does not predict future price movements
- Does not guarantee trading profits
- Does not manage trades automatically
- Does not use artificial intelligence or machine learning

**DEMO VS FULL VERSION:**
- **Demo**: Limited to analyzing the EURUSD symbol
- **Full**: Analyzes up to 500 bars with complete functionality

**IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER:**

This indicator is a technical analysis tool only. It does not provide financial advice, trading signals, or guaranteed results. Past performance does not indicate future results. Trading involves substantial risk of loss. Always use proper risk management.

### **INSTALLATION**

1. Purchase and download from MQL5 Market

2. Open MetaTrader 5

3. Navigate to File → Open Data Folder → MQL5 → Indicators

4. Paste the .ex5 file

5. Restart MT5

6. Drag indicator onto any chart


### **CONFIGURATION**

**Pattern Detection:**

- Enable/disable each pattern type independently

- Customize colors for bullish/bearish patterns

- Adjust marker size and label visibility


**Multi-Timeframe Display:**

- Choose which timeframes to display (15M to Monthly)

- Select horizontal or vertical display mode

- Position on any corner of the chart

- Enable auto-reposition to avoid price overlap


**Notifications:**

- Enable alerts when new patterns form

- Configure push notifications to mobile

- Set up email alerts

- Adjust time zone offset


### **INTERPRETATION**

**Pattern Markers:**

- **IB** = Inside Bar (consolidation)

- **EXT** = External Bar (strong move)

- **F2** = Failed 2 Pattern (reversal setup)

- Blue/Orange = Inside Bars

- Green/Red = External Bars

- Gold/Magenta = Failed 2 Patterns


**MTF Display:**

- Green arrow = Bullish timeframe

- Red arrow = Bearish timeframe

- **IN** label = Inside bar on that timeframe

- **O** label = Outside bar on that timeframe

- Order: Monthly → Weekly → Daily → 4H → 1H → 30M → 15M


### **TRADING RULES (EXAMPLE)**

1. Wait for a pattern to form on your trading timeframe

2. Check MTF display for higher timeframe alignment

3. Enter only when patterns align with HTF trend

4. Use proper stop loss and risk management

5. Patterns are confirmations, not standalone signals


### **WARNINGS**

- Patterns confirm AFTER bar close - no live signals

- Not all patterns lead to profitable trades

- Always combine with your own analysis

- Test on demo account before live trading

- Never risk more than you can afford to lose

