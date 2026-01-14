Strat Assistant is a comprehensive price action analysis tool designed for traders who rely on candlestick patterns and multi-timeframe confluence.





**WHAT IT DOES:**

- Automatically detects three powerful price action patterns:

* **Inside Bars**: Consolidation patterns indicating potential breakouts

* **External Bars**: Engulfing patterns showing strong directional moves

* **Failed 2 Patterns (CRT)**: Counter-trend reversal setups based on liquidity grabs

- Displays real-time higher timeframe analysis (15M, 30M, 1H, 4H, D1, W1, MN) directly on your chart

- Shows which timeframes are bullish, bearish, inside, or outside bars

- Auto-repositions MTF display based on price location to avoid chart clutter

- Customizable notifications (alerts, push, email)

- Time zone adjustment for global traders

- Clean visual markers with customizable colors





**FOR WHICH TRADERS:**

- Price action traders

- Multi-timeframe analysts

- Day traders and swing traders

- Scalpers looking for higher timeframe confluence

- Traders using ICT/SMC concepts





**MARKETS & TIMEFRAMES:**

- Works on ALL symbols (Forex, Gold, Indices, Crypto, Stocks)

- Works on ALL timeframes (M1 to MN1)

- Optimized for M15, H1, H4, and D1





**KEY ADVANTAGES:**

- No repainting - patterns are confirmed on bar close

- Lightweight and efficient - does not slow down MT5

- Clear visual hierarchy - easily spot patterns at a glance

- Multi-timeframe view eliminates the need to switch charts

- Fully customizable colors and display options

- Professional-grade code with no errors or warnings





**WHAT IT DOES NOT DO:**

- Does not provide specific entry/exit signals

- Does not predict future price movements

- Does not guarantee trading profits

- Does not manage trades automatically

- Does not use artificial intelligence or machine learning





**DEMO VS FULL VERSION:**

- **Demo**: Limited to analyzing the EURUSD symbol

- **Full**: Analyzes up to 500 bars with complete functionality





**IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER:**