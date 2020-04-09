Smart Flow Light
- Утилиты
- Muhammad Akhtar
- Версия: 1.1
Smart Flow Light - Trading Assistant
🚀 Core Selling Points
-
Smart Interval Trading - Automated buy/sell execution with configurable millisecond intervals
-
Visual Dashboard - Clean, professional control panel with real-time P&L display
-
One-Click Operations - Instant BUY/SELL/STOP/CLOSE ALL functionality
-
Risk Management - Built-in lot size validation and position monitoring
✨ Key Features
✅ Intuitive Interface - Professional dashboard with title banner and organized controls
✅ Precision Timing - Configurable interval trading from 10ms to 60,000ms
✅ Real-Time Monitoring - Live P&L display with color-coded profit/loss indicators
✅ Session Tracking - Automatic order count and status monitoring
✅ Quick Controls - Buy/Sell buttons side-by-side, Stop/Close All grouped logically
✅ Error Protection - Automatic validation of lot sizes and trading parameters
🛡️ Safety & Reliability
• Auto Stop Protection - Prevents runaway orders
• Position Validation - Checks lot sizes against broker limits
• Clean Close Function - Safely closes all positions with confirmation
🎯 Ideal For
• Manual Traders wanting automation assistance
• Scalpers needing precise timing control
• Risk-Averse Users requiring quick stop/close functionality
• All Experience Levels from beginners to professionals
⚡ Performance Highlights
• Lightweight - Minimal resource usage
• Fast Execution - 1ms timer for precision timing
• MT5 Optimized - Built specifically for MetaTrader 5 platform
• Customizable - Adjustable colors, panel size, and trading parameters