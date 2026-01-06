Smart Flow Light - Trading Assistant

🚀 Core Selling Points

Smart Interval Trading - Automated buy/sell execution with configurable millisecond intervals Visual Dashboard - Clean, professional control panel with real-time P&L display One-Click Operations - Instant BUY/SELL/STOP/CLOSE ALL functionality Risk Management - Built-in lot size validation and position monitoring

✨ Key Features

✅ Intuitive Interface - Professional dashboard with title banner and organized controls

✅ Precision Timing - Configurable interval trading from 10ms to 60,000ms

✅ Real-Time Monitoring - Live P&L display with color-coded profit/loss indicators

✅ Session Tracking - Automatic order count and status monitoring

✅ Quick Controls - Buy/Sell buttons side-by-side, Stop/Close All grouped logically

✅ Error Protection - Automatic validation of lot sizes and trading parameters

🛡️ Safety & Reliability

• Auto Stop Protection - Prevents runaway orders

• Position Validation - Checks lot sizes against broker limits

• Clean Close Function - Safely closes all positions with confirmation

🎯 Ideal For

• Manual Traders wanting automation assistance

• Scalpers needing precise timing control

• Risk-Averse Users requiring quick stop/close functionality

• All Experience Levels from beginners to professionals

⚡ Performance Highlights

• Lightweight - Minimal resource usage

• Fast Execution - 1ms timer for precision timing

• MT5 Optimized - Built specifically for MetaTrader 5 platform

• Customizable - Adjustable colors, panel size, and trading parameters