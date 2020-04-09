Smart Flow Light

Smart Flow Light -  Trading Assistant

🚀 Core Selling Points

  1. Smart Interval Trading - Automated buy/sell execution with configurable millisecond intervals

  2. Visual Dashboard - Clean, professional control panel with real-time P&L display

  3. One-Click Operations - Instant BUY/SELL/STOP/CLOSE ALL functionality

  4. Risk Management - Built-in lot size validation and position monitoring

✨ Key Features

 Intuitive Interface - Professional dashboard with title banner and organized controls
 Precision Timing - Configurable interval trading from 10ms to 60,000ms
 Real-Time Monitoring - Live P&L display with color-coded profit/loss indicators
 Session Tracking - Automatic order count and status monitoring
 Quick Controls - Buy/Sell buttons side-by-side, Stop/Close All grouped logically
 Error Protection - Automatic validation of lot sizes and trading parameters

🛡️ Safety & Reliability

 Auto Stop Protection - Prevents runaway orders
 Position Validation - Checks lot sizes against broker limits
 Clean Close Function - Safely closes all positions with confirmation

🎯 Ideal For

 Manual Traders wanting automation assistance
 Scalpers needing precise timing control
 Risk-Averse Users requiring quick stop/close functionality
 All Experience Levels from beginners to professionals

⚡ Performance Highlights

 Lightweight - Minimal resource usage
 Fast Execution - 1ms timer for precision timing
 MT5 Optimized - Built specifically for MetaTrader 5 platform
 Customizable - Adjustable colors, panel size, and trading parameters


Produits recommandés
MarketMind AI
Perpetual Chinemerem Vincent
Utilitaires
MarketMind AI Next-Generation Contextual Analysis for MetaTrader 5 Trade with the clarity of institutional-grade context. MarketMind AI is a professional decision-support system designed to bridge the gap between raw technical data and actionable market intelligence. Rather than generating signals or executing trades, MarketMind AI provides a structured, high-fidelity view of market conditions — enabling traders to make more informed discretionary decisions. USER GUIDE AND ANALYSIS PIPELINE AP
CSV News File Generator MT5
Niquel Mendoza
Utilitaires
CSV News File Generator MT5 is a script specifically designed for the MQL5 platform. It enables the automated generation of CSV files containing economic calendar news, making it ideal for use in strategy simulators or as data for training artificial intelligence models. How Does It Work? The script gathers economic news directly from the MQL5 calendar, organizes the data into arrays, and converts it into CSV files for later use. Steps to Generate News Identify Event Codes: Find the event code
FREE
Quick Position Closer
Cristhian Alexander Gaibor Cuasquer
5 (1)
Utilitaires
QUICK POSITION CLOSER - The Ultimate Trading Panel Tired of closing positions one by one? Transform your trading experience with Quick Position Closer - the most efficient and elegant solution for instant position management! WHAT DOES IT DO? Quick Position Closer is a professional control panel that allows you to close multiple positions instantly with just ONE CLICK . No more wasting precious time - protect your profits and cut losses in seconds! KEY FEATURES: INSTANT CLOSURE - All p
FREE
RenkoChart EA
Paulo Henrique Da Silva
4.6 (5)
Utilitaires
The RenkoChart tool presents an innovative and highly flexible approach to visualizing market data in MetaTrader 5. This expert creates a custom symbol with Renko bricks directly on the chart, displaying accurate prices at the respective opening date/time for each brick. This feature makes it possible to apply any indicator to the Renko chart. Furthermore, this tool also allows access to historical brick data through native methods in the MQL5 programming language, such as iOpen, iHigh, iLow and
FREE
SyncDB LT
Maxim Kuznetsov
Utilitaires
A   service   to   keep   the   SQLite   database up   to   date .   Fast   real -t ime   operation .   Saves   open   positions   and   orders ,   current   quotes ,   and   trading   history .   Take   advantage   of   SQLite 's   capabilities   for   intermediate   data   storage ,   analytics ,   and   integration   of the   MetaTrader   platform .   Save   all   your   data   in   one   place .   Use   the   saved   data   in   SQL   analytical   queries ,   from   Python   and   other   la
FREE
Advanced News Trading Panel
E Odoabuchi Timothy
Utilitaires
Overview : The Advanced News Trading Panel is a versatile tool designed for traders who rely on news-based trading strategies. This Expert Advisor (EA) provides an intuitive graphical interface that allows users to quickly set up pending orders and manage risk with ease. With the ability to automatically place Buy/Sell Stop orders based on your pre-set stop order distance from the bid/ask price, stop-loss and take-profit levels, the EA allows for precision trading during high-volatility news eve
Send Orders Detail and statics MT5 To Telegram
Nebal S I Saloul
Experts
Hello This EA for send Orders Signals when you open or close order and send statics to your channel in Telegram with sum of profit or Loss Pips you can share your orders with your clients in your telegram please watch our video  to see how it is fast. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u_7twtYZhyI you must have Telegram channel then make bot and give it Permission and get token (watch this video to know how do it) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x1bKWFOjSBE and you must download this files https
Position Limit Monitor
Henry Silva
Utilitaires
Position Limit Monitor: Efficient Control of Your Trading Operations Have you ever worried about having too many open trades simultaneously? Would you like precise control over the maximum number of positions in your account? Position Limit Monitor is the solution you need. Main Features: • Real-time monitoring: Constantly supervises the number of open positions in your account. • Customizable limit: Easily set the maximum number of positions you want to keep open. • Automatic closure: When the
Equity Drawdown Monitor
Julius Mwangi Maina
Utilitaires
EQUITY DRAWDOWN MONITOR   This is a simple mt5 advisor that monitors the drawdon levels Features: Easy to use Useful for money managers How to Use  Load the EA once a single chart Type the maximum drawdown desired in inputs Leave the EA alone and never close that chart The EA monitors all trades and magic numbers in your account. Input Parameter Drawdown Percent:   Maximum drawdown in percentage terms allowable in the account. When the drawdown level is surpassed, the EA will close all trades
Line of stop out price for Controlling Risk MT5
shi hong he
Utilitaires
This positions risk visualization indicators, indicators allow you to clearly know how much price go back will be generated account Stop Out.      This is a very useful indicator for Controlling Risk when account is open positions, attach this indicator to the chart of the open positions, the indicator will draw a Line Of Stop Out Price on the chart, and output Stop Out Point Value in the upper left corner.      Stop Out Price can give you clearly know what price is Account Stop Out, can giv
SyncTradeSQL
Maxim Kuznetsov
Utilitaires
Script for quick updates (synchronization) up-to-date data in the SQLite database. Saves open positions and orders, current quotes. Take advantage of SQLite's capabilities for intermediate data storage, analytics, and integrations of the MetaTrader platform. Keep all your data in one place. Use the saved data in SQL analytical queries, from Python and other languages, to build dashboards Parameters useDefaults true - use default parameters. Save data to the COMMON hierarchy, to the db/ram/{s
FREE
Compare Symbols Specifications
Sergej Chukhista
4 (1)
Utilitaires
Compare Symbols Specifications is a utility indicator that is a summary interactive table of the analyzed parameters. Trading conditions in the market are constantly changing and tracking these changes is a time-consuming task. This tool allows you to compare the trading conditions of all symbols in a matter of seconds, and choose for trading those symbols that meet the requirements of the trading system. This tool will be useful to all traders and will help them to have up-to-date information
Tiger Lite
Dang Cong Duong
Utilitaires
Tiger Lite recreate the history of entry and exit orders. The goal is that you can grasp their strategy how to play. CSV format support for WEB, MT4 and MT5 platforms. The sequence of steps is described in the photo. Note: Please choose the existing date and symbol on the CSV file. For MT4/5, export historical data and copy the records to excel, save it with the extension CSV. For MT4/MT5/WEB, save the name with format mt4.csv/mt5.csv/web.csv If you get the history from another source and your
FREE
VPS Benchmark MT5
Yu Pang Chan
Utilitaires
The Definitive Performance Testing Solution for MetaTrader Environments What This Tool Does This specialized benchmark utility measures the performance of your MetaTrader environment, providing insights that impact your trading execution. Unlike generic system benchmarks, this tool evaluates performance specifically within the MetaTrader runtime environment. For Professional Traders & Developers: Performance Metrics : Measurements of calculation throughput and memory efficiency Trading-Specific
Price Action Builder Basic
Florea E. Sorin-Mihai Persoana Fizica Autorizata
Experts
The Price Action Builder Basic expert advisor was created with the primary goal of providing a free, configurable, easy to use, decently profitable automated trading strategy. At the same time, an equally important goal is ensuring a low drawdown and avoiding exposure to high risks through:   usage of automatically placed stop loss orders for all launched trades; allowing maximum 1 managed open trade at a given time, avoiding pressure on margin/deposit load; minimization of positions holding tim
FREE
Trade Condition Logger MT5
AbelPM Enterprises Pty Ltd
Utilitaires
The   Trade   Condition   Logger   is   an   essential   tool,   offering   crucial   insights   into: Current   swap   and   spread   values Automatic   logging   of   fluctuations   in   swap   values Logging spread   value   range over   time Optimise   spread   values for specific instrument Displays   a   comprehensive   summary   on   the   chart,   providing   traders   with   insights   into   trade   conditions.  Review trade conditions for your various   broker   accounts   enabling  
OrderManager MT5
Lukas Roth
4.83 (24)
Utilitaires
Présentation du   OrderManager   : Un utilitaire révolutionnaire pour MT5 Gérez vos transactions comme un pro avec le tout nouveau utilitaire Order Manager pour MetaTrader 5. Conçu avec simplicité et facilité d'utilisation à l'esprit, l'Order Manager vous permet de définir et de visualiser sans effort le risque associé à chaque transaction, vous permettant de prendre des décisions éclairées et d'optimiser votre stratégie de trading. Pour plus d'informations sur l'OrderManager, veuillez vous réfé
Market Heart MT5
Innovicient Limited
Indicateurs
The Market Heart indicator scans market entries after high volatility is noticed. Most big moves occur a short time after market volatility.  Most big moves occur a short time after market volatility. The idea is to look for entries after the rectangles form and not necessarily as trade entry signals. . For example, you could use the  Retracement Feeder   indicator that generates arrow signals. Market Heart MT4  Version How to use:  1.    Primary use The White Box is the first to be formed an
LineaResultadoyEjecucion
Juan Luis De Frutos Blanco
Utilitaires
Result and Execution line, which shows the net global position, the expected profit at a given price level, and its percentage of the account balance. Additionally, with the line unselected, it executes position and/or order closing actions. You can move the line from one price to another by selecting it, to obtain information on the closing result of positions at different price levels. If you wish to close trades and/or orders, select this option in the EA parameters and then deselect the li
FREE
Open Risk Profit MT5
Timo Kosiol
2 (1)
Utilitaires
Open Risk Profit  shows your current risk or possible profit of all open positions. Total open risk is your loss if all positions run into the stop loss. Total open profit is your profit if all positions reach your take profit. Total float is your current profit or loss of all positions. The program also breaks down the information into the individual symbols. For example, you can monitor how much is your current profit and your potential risk in EURUSD, no matter how many individual positions
Cannon Trend
Tan Au Phuong
4.47 (55)
Experts
EA Cannon Trend est un puissant assistant de trading conçu pour éliminer complètement les émotions personnelles du processus de trading. Développé avec MQL5, cet EA prend des décisions uniquement basées sur des règles et des stratégies prédéfinies, garantissant cohérence et efficacité sans être influencé par les émotions humaines. Caractéristiques principales de Cannon Trend : Avec 5 modes de stratégie de trading, Cannon Trend convient aussi bien aux débutants qu'aux traders professionnels. Pers
FREE
Prism Breakout Pro
VALU VENTURES LTD
Experts
Prism Breaker Pro V2 – Multi-Symbol Portfolio Range Trading System Prism Breaker Pro V2 is a professional range breakout trading system featuring sophisticated portfolio management, multi-symbol support, and advanced risk controls. It is designed for traders seeking to capitalize on market range breakouts across multiple currency pairs simultaneously. Key Features Advanced Range Trading Strategies Simple Breakouts:   Clean price action breakout entries. Confirmed Breakouts:   Multi-filter valid
FREE
Operational Management MT5
Leonardo Gabriel Caceres
Utilitaires
Operative Management Pro – Advanced Trading Utility Operative Management Pro is a smart visual tool for traders who want to analyze and simulate their trades before placing them on the market. This panel displays in real-time the most important parameters of the current symbol: Current price and minimum lot size Required margin Spread cost in USD and pips Take Profit and Stop Loss value in USD Automatic risk and reward calculation With just a click on the chart, you can simulate BUY or SELL t
Correlation Analyzer
Oleg Peiko
Utilitaires
This script analyzes all symbols in Market Watch for a set timeframe. The result is displayed on the Experts tab and in the specified file. For more convenient viewing and editing, the result is displayed in a csv file. For the calculation, the Pearson formula is used. The value of the correlation coefficient of pairs close to 1 means that the pairs move almost identically. A value close to -1 means that the pairs move in the same way. This tool will be useful to those who use hedging due to the
MeditationSeed
AppTechGo
Utilitaires
Meditation Seed: Meditation is a practice in which an individual uses a technique – such as mindfulness, or focusing the mind on a particular object, thought, or activity – to train attention and awareness, and achieve a mentally clear and emotionally calm and stable state.[1][2][3][4][web 1][web 2] Meditation is practiced in numerous religious traditions. The earliest records of meditation (dhyana) are found in the Upanishads, and meditation plays a salient role in the contemplative repertoire
FREE
Trend Lines Scalper
Magdalena Estefania Colonna
Indicateurs
TREND LINES Scalper Professional Indicator OVERVIEW Trend Lines Scalper is a highly accurate, advanced indicator designed specifically for professional traders looking to maximize their scalping opportunities by automatically detecting trend lines and high-probability signals. This powerful algorithm combines classic technical analysis with modern technology, automatically identifying price patterns and generating accurate, real-time signals for successful scalping trades. MAIN FEATURES
Pending Orders Grid Drag and Drop MT5
Leonid Basis
Utilitaires
Pending Orders Grid Complete System opens any combination of Buy Stop, Sell Stop, Buy Limit and Sell Limit pending orders and closes all existing pending orders. You will be able to Drag-and-Drop the Script on the chart and it will pick up the start price for the first position in the grid from the "Drop" point. Usually it should be in the area of Support/Resistance lines. Input Parameters Before placing all pending orders, the input window is opened allowing you to modify all input parameters:
GMT Time MT5
Oeyvind Borgsoe
Utilitaires
This indicator shows both GMT time and your broker's time on the chart. Simply attach the indicator to a chart, and you will see the GMT time and your broker's time displayed in the top left corner, as shown in the screenshot. By using this indicator, you can always stay informed about your broker's time, which is especially useful during daylight saving changes. You won't have to worry about whether your broker follows the US or EU schedule, as the indicator automatically adjusts to reflect any
FREE
Grid Netting and Hedge Accounts
Sergio Domingues
Utilitaires
Features 1️⃣ Flexible Grid Order Configuration Set price levels and spacing between orders. Customize order sizes and maximum number of positions for better risk control. 2️⃣ Hedge and Netting Modes Hedge Mode : Allows simultaneous long and short positions , ideal for advanced strategies. Netting Mode : Consolidates positions for easier balance management. 3️⃣ Supported Order Types Limit Orders : Buy and sell at predetermined prices. Market Orders : Instant execution. Integrated Take-Profit : Wi
Simple Telegram Notificator
Mirko Bastianini
Utilitaires
As simple as title, this is a telegram notificator to be always updated about your open position. It send basically 3 message: When you reach a stop loss; When you reach a take profit; When you reach a margin call; If you want I'm available to do all customization for you, like send chart pictures, particular message or to interact with Metatrader with Telegram custom command. How to configure: Go to Metatrader, "Windows->Options->Expert Advisor-> WebRequests for URL" and write "https://api.tel
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.41 (205)
Utilitaires
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions - Application instructions - Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteristics bef
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.97 (583)
Utilitaires
Bienvenue sur Trade Manager EA, l’outil ultime de gestion des risques conçu pour rendre le trading plus intuitif, précis et efficace. Ce n’est pas seulement un outil d’exécution d’ordres ; c’est une solution complète pour la planification des trades, la gestion des positions et le contrôle des risques. Que vous soyez débutant, trader expérimenté ou scalpeur ayant besoin d’une exécution rapide, Trade Manager EA s’adapte à vos besoins, offrant une flexibilité sur tous les marchés, des devises et i
Local Trade Copier EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (116)
Utilitaires
Découvrez une expérience exceptionnellement rapide de copie de trades avec le   Local Trade Copier EA MT5 . Avec sa configuration facile en 1 minute, ce copieur de trades vous permet de copier des trades entre plusieurs terminaux MetaTrader sur le même ordinateur Windows ou Windows VPS avec des vitesses de copie ultra-rapides de moins de 0.5 seconde. Que vous soyez un trader débutant ou professionnel, le   Local Trade Copier EA MT5   offre une large gamme d'options pour le personnaliser en fonc
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.86 (147)
Utilitaires
Trade Panel est un assistant commercial multifonctionnel. L'application contient plus de 50 fonctions de trading pour le trading manuel et vous permet d'automatiser la plupart des opérations de trading. Attention, l'application ne fonctionne pas dans le testeur de stratégie. Avant d'acheter, vous pouvez tester la version démo sur un compte démo. Version démo ici . Instructions complètes ici . Commerce. Permet d'effectuer des opérations de trading en un clic : Ouvrez des ordres et des positions e
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (14)
Utilitaires
Version Bêta Le Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader est presque prêt pour la sortie officielle en version alpha. Certaines fonctionnalités sont encore en développement et vous pourriez rencontrer de petits bugs. Si vous rencontrez des problèmes, merci de les signaler, vos retours aident à améliorer le logiciel pour tout le monde. Le prix augmentera après 20 ventes. Copies restantes à $90:   2/20 . Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader est un outil puissant qui copie automatiquement les signaux de trading de
Ultimate Extractor
Clifton Creath
5 (7)
Utilitaires
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT5 Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 5 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. What It Does Automatically analyzes your MT5 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with interactive visualizations. Tracks live performance metrics including open positions, floating P/L, and drawdown in real-time. Supports
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (107)
Utilitaires
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
Trade copier MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.6 (35)
Utilitaires
Trade Copier est un utilitaire professionnel conçu pour copier et synchroniser les commandesentre les comptes de trading. Les commandes sont copiées du compte/terminal du fournisseur vers le compte/terminal du destinataire, qui sont installés sur le même ordinateur ou vps. Avant d'acheter, vous pouvez tester la version démo sur un compte démo. Version démo ici . Instructions complètes ici . Principales fonctionnalités et avantages: Prend en charge la copie des commandes MT5> MT5, MT4> MT5, MT5>
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.82 (34)
Utilitaires
Le copieur commercial pour MT5 est un copieur commercial pour la plate-forme МetaТrader 5   . Il copie les transactions de change   entre       tous les comptes   MT5   -   MT5, MT4   -   MT5 pour la version COPYLOT MT5 (ou MT4   -   MT4 MT5   -   MT4 pour la version COPYLOT MT4) Copieur fiable ! Version MT4 Description complète   +DEMO +PDF Comment acheter Comment installer     Comment obtenir des fichiers journaux     Comment tester et optimiser     Tous les produits de Expforex Vous pouvez
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.86 (28)
Utilitaires
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider est un utilitaire facile à utiliser et entièrement personnalisable qui permet l'envoi de signaux spécifiés vers un chat, un canal ou un groupe Telegram, transformant ainsi votre compte en fournisseur de signaux. Contrairement à la plupart des produits concurrents, il n'utilise pas d'importations DLL. [ Démonstration ] [ Manuel ] [ Version MT4 ] [ Version Discord ] [ Canal Telegram ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Configuration Un guide utilisateur étape par étape est
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
Utilitaires
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
Smart Stop Scanner MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Utilitaires
Smart Stop Scanner – Analyse multi-actifs des stop-loss basée sur la structure réelle du marché Vue d’ensemble Smart Stop Scanner offre une surveillance professionnelle des niveaux de stop-loss sur de nombreux marchés. Le système identifie automatiquement les zones de stop les plus pertinentes à partir de la structure réelle du marché, des ruptures importantes et de la logique du price action, puis affiche toutes les informations dans un panneau clair, cohérent et optimisé pour les écrans haut
Smart Stop Manager MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Utilitaires
Smart Stop Manager – Exécution automatique du stop-loss avec une précision professionnelle Présentation Smart Stop Manager est la couche d’exécution de la gamme Smart Stop, conçue pour les traders qui recherchent une gestion du stop-loss structurée, fiable et entièrement automatisée sur plusieurs positions ouvertes. Il surveille en continu toutes les opérations actives, calcule le niveau de stop optimal à l’aide de la logique de structure de marché Smart Stop, puis met à jour les stops automat
KT Equity Protector MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
4.25 (4)
Utilitaires
Protégez votre capital de trading sans effort Protéger votre capital est aussi essentiel que de le faire fructifier. KT Equity Protector agit comme votre gestionnaire de risques personnel, surveillant en continu l’équité de votre compte et intervenant automatiquement pour limiter les pertes ou sécuriser les profits en fermant toutes les positions et ordres en attente dès que les objectifs prédéfinis sont atteints. Fini les décisions émotionnelles ou les incertitudes — laissez ce protecteur fiabl
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (6)
Utilitaires
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 (Chat Copieur MT5) est un copieur de trades local et un framework complet de gestion des risques et d'exécution conçu pour les défis commerciaux d'aujourd'hui. Des défis de prop firms à la gestion de portefeuille personnel, il s'adapte à chaque situation avec une combinaison d'exécution robuste, de protection du capital, de configuration flexible et de gestion avancée des trades. Le copieur fonctionne à la fois en mode Master (expéditeur) et Slave (récepteur), avec
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.74 (19)
Utilitaires
Ce produit filtre tous les conseillers experts et les graphiques manuels pendant les heures de publication des actualités, de sorte que vous n'avez pas à vous soucier des pics de prix soudains qui pourraient détruire vos configurations de trading manuelles ou les transactions entrées par d'autres conseillers experts. Ce produit est également livré avec un système de gestion des ordres complet qui peut gérer vos positions ouvertes et vos ordres en attente avant la publication de toute actualité.
ChartSync MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
5 (2)
Utilitaires
Indicateur Chart Sync - conçu pour synchroniser les objets graphiques dans les fenêtres de terminal. Peut être utilisé en complément de TradePanel . Avant d'acheter, vous pouvez tester la version Démo sur un compte démo. Démo ici . Pour travailler, installez l'indicateur sur le graphique à partir duquel vous souhaitez copier les objets. Les objets graphiques créés sur ce graphique seront automatiquement copiés par l'indicateur sur tous les graphiques portant le même symbole. L'indicateur copiera
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.58 (72)
Utilitaires
Panneau de trading pour trader en 1 clic.   Travailler avec des positions et des commandes!   Trading à partir du graphique ou du clavier. Avec notre panneau de trading, vous pouvez exécuter des transactions en un seul clic directement depuis le graphique et effectuer des opérations de trading 30 fois plus rapidement qu'avec le contrôle MetaTrader standard. Les calculs automatiques des paramètres et des fonctions rendent le trading plus rapide et plus pratique pour les traders. Des conseils grap
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.33 (27)
Utilitaires
Trade Manager pour vous aider à entrer et sortir rapidement des transactions tout en calculant automatiquement votre risque. Y compris des fonctionnalités pour vous aider à éviter le sur-trading, le trading de vengeance et le trading émotionnel. Les transactions peuvent être gérées automatiquement et les mesures de performances du compte peuvent être visualisées dans un graphique. Ces fonctionnalités rendent ce panneau idéal pour tous les traders manuels et contribuent à améliorer la plateforme
Seconds Chart MT5
Boris Sedov
4.59 (17)
Utilitaires
Seconds Chart — un outil unique pour créer des graphiques en secondes dans MetaTrader 5 . Grâce à Seconds Chart , vous pouvez créer un graphique avec une période définie en secondes, offrant une flexibilité et une précision idéales pour l'analyse, indisponibles sur les graphiques standards en minutes ou en heures. Par exemple, la période S15 indique un graphique avec des bougies d'une durée de 15 secondes. Vous pouvez utiliser n'importe quels indicateurs et experts advisors compatibles avec les
MT5 To Interactivebrokers Copier
Shaoping Kuang
5 (1)
Utilitaires
Mt5 To InterativeBrokers Copier allows you to copy deals from MT5 account to Interactive Brokers. With this, you can run your EA strategy on a MT5 Demo/Real Account, then copy all the deals to Interactive Brokers account real time. Features: 1. Copy or Invert-Copy deals Realtime from MT5 to IB Account. 2. Synchronizing positions of both accounts periodicaly, in case any missing copying. 3. You can choose only Buy position or Sell position. Symbols Setup: General Format:  {MT Symbol} -> {IB S
Auto Trade Copier for MT5
Vu Trung Kien
4.41 (27)
Utilitaires
Auto Trade Copier is designed to copy trades to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts/terminals with 100% accuracy. The provider and receiver accounts must be on the same PC/VPS. With this tool, you can copy trades to receiver accounts on the same PC/VPS. All trading actions will be copied from provider to receiver perfectly. This version can be used on MT5 accounts only. For MT4 accounts, you must use Auto Trade Copier (for MT4). Reference: - For MT4 receiver, please download Trade Receiver Fr
Trade Manager DashPlus
Henry Lyubomir Wallace
5 (12)
Utilitaires
DashPlus est un outil de gestion de trading avancé conçu pour améliorer l'efficacité et la performance de vos transactions sur la plateforme MetaTrader 5. Il offre un ensemble complet de fonctionnalités, incluant le calcul des risques, la gestion des ordres, des systèmes de grilles avancés, des outils basés sur les graphiques et des analyses de performance. Fonctionnalités principales 1. Grille de récupération Implémente un système de grille flexible et de moyenne pour gérer les transactions dan
Grid Manual MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.9 (20)
Utilitaires
Grid Manual est un panneau de trading permettant de travailler avec une grille d'ordres. L'utilitaire est universel, possède des paramètres flexibles et une interface intuitive. Il fonctionne avec une grille d'ordres non seulement dans le sens des pertes, mais aussi dans le sens de l'augmentation des profits. Le commerçant n'a pas besoin de créer et de maintenir une grille d'ordres, l'utilitaire le fera. Il suffit d'ouvrir une ordre et "Grid Manual" créera automatiquement une grille de ordres po
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.91 (11)
Utilitaires
EASY Insight AIO – La solution tout-en-un pour un trading intelligent et sans effort Présentation Imaginez pouvoir analyser l’ensemble du marché — Forex, Or, Crypto, Indices et même Actions — en quelques secondes, sans aucune analyse manuelle de graphiques, sans installation complexe ni configuration d’indicateurs. EASY Insight AIO est votre outil d’exportation ultime, prêt à l’emploi, pour un trading alimenté par l’IA. Il fournit une vue d’ensemble du marché dans un fichier CSV propre — prêt
Cerberus Equity Watcher
Samuel Bandi Roccatello
5 (3)
Utilitaires
Cerberus the Equity Watcher est un outil de gestion des risques qui surveille en permanence la valeur de votre compte et empêche les pertes importantes, qu'elles soient causées par des EA défectueux ou des émotions si vous êtes un trader discrétionnaire. Il est extrêmement utile pour les traders systématiques qui s'appuient sur des EA susceptibles de contenir des bogues ou de ne pas fonctionner correctement dans des conditions de marché inattendues. Cerberus vous permet de définir une valeur min
Crypto Ticks and Depth
Rajesh Kumar Nait
5 (1)
Utilitaires
Crypto Ticks pour MetaTrader 5 – Données en temps réel et carnet d’ordres crypto Aperçu Crypto Ticks transmet les données de ticks en temps réel et la profondeur du carnet d’ordres des principales plateformes de crypto directement dans MetaTrader 5. Conçu pour les scalpers et les traders algorithmiques. Plateformes supportées Binance : Spot (carnet d’ordres visible sur le graphique) et Futures (multi-symboles) KuCoin : Spot et Futures Bybit : Futures et Inverse Futures XT.com : Spot et Futures
Telegram to MT5 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
5 (7)
Utilitaires
Télégramme vers MT5 :   la solution ultime pour copier des signaux Simplifiez votre trading avec Telegram vers MT5, l'outil moderne qui copie les signaux de trading directement des canaux et chats Telegram vers votre plateforme MetaTrader 5, sans DLL. Cette solution puissante garantit une exécution précise des signaux, de nombreuses options de personnalisation, un gain de temps et une efficacité accrue. [ Instructions and DEMO ] Caractéristiques principales Intégration directe de l'API Telegram
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (49)
Utilitaires
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Strategy Builder plus Optimizer by RunwiseFX MT5
Runwise Limited
5 (1)
Utilitaires
Strategy Builder offers an incredible amount of functionality. It combines a trade panel with configurable automation (covert indicators into an EA), real-time statistics (profit & draw down) plus automatic optimization of SL, TP/exit, trading hours, indicator inputs. Multiple indicators can be combined into an single alert/trade signal and can include custom indicators, even if just have ex4 file or purchased from Market. The system is easily configured via a CONFIG button and associated pop-u
Plus de l'auteur
Smart Flow Pro
Muhammad Akhtar
Utilitaires
Smart Flow Pro - Trading Dashboard Core Features Dual Trading Modes Manual-Assisted Trading : Instant BUY/SELL buttons with configurable interval trading Time-Based Automation : Schedule trades at specific times with GMT offset adjustment Smart Time Management Real-time GMT Clock   with adjustable timezone offset Visual Countdown Timer   showing hours:minutes:seconds to next trade Automatic Daily Reset   with session management Color-coded countdown   (White > Yellow > Red as time approa
FREE
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis