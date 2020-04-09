Smart Flow Light

Smart Flow Light -  Trading Assistant

🚀 Core Selling Points

  1. Smart Interval Trading - Automated buy/sell execution with configurable millisecond intervals

  2. Visual Dashboard - Clean, professional control panel with real-time P&L display

  3. One-Click Operations - Instant BUY/SELL/STOP/CLOSE ALL functionality

  4. Risk Management - Built-in lot size validation and position monitoring

✨ Key Features

 Intuitive Interface - Professional dashboard with title banner and organized controls
 Precision Timing - Configurable interval trading from 10ms to 60,000ms
 Real-Time Monitoring - Live P&L display with color-coded profit/loss indicators
 Session Tracking - Automatic order count and status monitoring
 Quick Controls - Buy/Sell buttons side-by-side, Stop/Close All grouped logically
 Error Protection - Automatic validation of lot sizes and trading parameters

🛡️ Safety & Reliability

 Auto Stop Protection - Prevents runaway orders
 Position Validation - Checks lot sizes against broker limits
 Clean Close Function - Safely closes all positions with confirmation

🎯 Ideal For

 Manual Traders wanting automation assistance
 Scalpers needing precise timing control
 Risk-Averse Users requiring quick stop/close functionality
 All Experience Levels from beginners to professionals

⚡ Performance Highlights

 Lightweight - Minimal resource usage
 Fast Execution - 1ms timer for precision timing
 MT5 Optimized - Built specifically for MetaTrader 5 platform
 Customizable - Adjustable colors, panel size, and trading parameters


Recommended products
MarketMind AI
Perpetual Chinemerem Vincent
Utilities
MarketMind AI Next-Generation Contextual Analysis for MetaTrader 5 Trade with the clarity of institutional-grade context. MarketMind AI is a professional decision-support system designed to bridge the gap between raw technical data and actionable market intelligence. Rather than generating signals or executing trades, MarketMind AI provides a structured, high-fidelity view of market conditions — enabling traders to make more informed discretionary decisions. USER GUIDE AND ANALYSIS PIPELINE AP
CSV News File Generator MT5
Niquel Mendoza
Utilities
CSV News File Generator MT5 is a script specifically designed for the MQL5 platform. It enables the automated generation of CSV files containing economic calendar news, making it ideal for use in strategy simulators or as data for training artificial intelligence models. How Does It Work? The script gathers economic news directly from the MQL5 calendar, organizes the data into arrays, and converts it into CSV files for later use. Steps to Generate News Identify Event Codes: Find the event code
FREE
Quick Position Closer
Cristhian Alexander Gaibor Cuasquer
5 (1)
Utilities
QUICK POSITION CLOSER - The Ultimate Trading Panel Tired of closing positions one by one? Transform your trading experience with Quick Position Closer - the most efficient and elegant solution for instant position management! WHAT DOES IT DO? Quick Position Closer is a professional control panel that allows you to close multiple positions instantly with just ONE CLICK . No more wasting precious time - protect your profits and cut losses in seconds! KEY FEATURES: INSTANT CLOSURE - All p
FREE
RenkoChart EA
Paulo Henrique Da Silva
4.6 (5)
Utilities
The RenkoChart tool presents an innovative and highly flexible approach to visualizing market data in MetaTrader 5. This expert creates a custom symbol with Renko bricks directly on the chart, displaying accurate prices at the respective opening date/time for each brick. This feature makes it possible to apply any indicator to the Renko chart. Furthermore, this tool also allows access to historical brick data through native methods in the MQL5 programming language, such as iOpen, iHigh, iLow and
FREE
SyncDB LT
Maxim Kuznetsov
Utilities
A   service   to   keep   the   SQLite   database up   to   date .   Fast   real -t ime   operation .   Saves   open   positions   and   orders ,   current   quotes ,   and   trading   history .   Take   advantage   of   SQLite 's   capabilities   for   intermediate   data   storage ,   analytics ,   and   integration   of the   MetaTrader   platform .   Save   all   your   data   in   one   place .   Use   the   saved   data   in   SQL   analytical   queries ,   from   Python   and   other   la
FREE
Advanced News Trading Panel
E Odoabuchi Timothy
Utilities
Overview : The Advanced News Trading Panel is a versatile tool designed for traders who rely on news-based trading strategies. This Expert Advisor (EA) provides an intuitive graphical interface that allows users to quickly set up pending orders and manage risk with ease. With the ability to automatically place Buy/Sell Stop orders based on your pre-set stop order distance from the bid/ask price, stop-loss and take-profit levels, the EA allows for precision trading during high-volatility news eve
Send Orders Detail and statics MT5 To Telegram
Nebal S I Saloul
Experts
Hello This EA for send Orders Signals when you open or close order and send statics to your channel in Telegram with sum of profit or Loss Pips you can share your orders with your clients in your telegram please watch our video  to see how it is fast. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u_7twtYZhyI you must have Telegram channel then make bot and give it Permission and get token (watch this video to know how do it) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x1bKWFOjSBE and you must download this files https
Position Limit Monitor
Henry Silva
Utilities
Position Limit Monitor: Efficient Control of Your Trading Operations Have you ever worried about having too many open trades simultaneously? Would you like precise control over the maximum number of positions in your account? Position Limit Monitor is the solution you need. Main Features: • Real-time monitoring: Constantly supervises the number of open positions in your account. • Customizable limit: Easily set the maximum number of positions you want to keep open. • Automatic closure: When the
Equity Drawdown Monitor
Julius Mwangi Maina
Utilities
EQUITY DRAWDOWN MONITOR   This is a simple mt5 advisor that monitors the drawdon levels Features: Easy to use Useful for money managers How to Use  Load the EA once a single chart Type the maximum drawdown desired in inputs Leave the EA alone and never close that chart The EA monitors all trades and magic numbers in your account. Input Parameter Drawdown Percent:   Maximum drawdown in percentage terms allowable in the account. When the drawdown level is surpassed, the EA will close all trades
Line of stop out price for Controlling Risk MT5
shi hong he
Utilities
This positions risk visualization indicators, indicators allow you to clearly know how much price go back will be generated account Stop Out.      This is a very useful indicator for Controlling Risk when account is open positions, attach this indicator to the chart of the open positions, the indicator will draw a Line Of Stop Out Price on the chart, and output Stop Out Point Value in the upper left corner.      Stop Out Price can give you clearly know what price is Account Stop Out, can giv
SyncTradeSQL
Maxim Kuznetsov
Utilities
Script for quick updates (synchronization) up-to-date data in the SQLite database. Saves open positions and orders, current quotes. Take advantage of SQLite's capabilities for intermediate data storage, analytics, and integrations of the MetaTrader platform. Keep all your data in one place. Use the saved data in SQL analytical queries, from Python and other languages, to build dashboards Parameters useDefaults true - use default parameters. Save data to the COMMON hierarchy, to the db/ram/{s
FREE
Compare Symbols Specifications
Sergej Chukhista
4 (1)
Utilities
Compare Symbols Specifications is a utility indicator that is a summary interactive table of the analyzed parameters. Trading conditions in the market are constantly changing and tracking these changes is a time-consuming task. This tool allows you to compare the trading conditions of all symbols in a matter of seconds, and choose for trading those symbols that meet the requirements of the trading system. This tool will be useful to all traders and will help them to have up-to-date information
Tiger Lite
Dang Cong Duong
Utilities
Tiger Lite recreate the history of entry and exit orders. The goal is that you can grasp their strategy how to play. CSV format support for WEB, MT4 and MT5 platforms. The sequence of steps is described in the photo. Note: Please choose the existing date and symbol on the CSV file. For MT4/5, export historical data and copy the records to excel, save it with the extension CSV. For MT4/MT5/WEB, save the name with format mt4.csv/mt5.csv/web.csv If you get the history from another source and your
FREE
VPS Benchmark MT5
Yu Pang Chan
Utilities
The Definitive Performance Testing Solution for MetaTrader Environments What This Tool Does This specialized benchmark utility measures the performance of your MetaTrader environment, providing insights that impact your trading execution. Unlike generic system benchmarks, this tool evaluates performance specifically within the MetaTrader runtime environment. For Professional Traders & Developers: Performance Metrics : Measurements of calculation throughput and memory efficiency Trading-Specific
Price Action Builder Basic
Florea E. Sorin-Mihai Persoana Fizica Autorizata
Experts
The Price Action Builder Basic expert advisor was created with the primary goal of providing a free, configurable, easy to use, decently profitable automated trading strategy. At the same time, an equally important goal is ensuring a low drawdown and avoiding exposure to high risks through:   usage of automatically placed stop loss orders for all launched trades; allowing maximum 1 managed open trade at a given time, avoiding pressure on margin/deposit load; minimization of positions holding tim
FREE
Trade Condition Logger MT5
AbelPM Enterprises Pty Ltd
Utilities
The   Trade   Condition   Logger   is   an   essential   tool,   offering   crucial   insights   into: Current   swap   and   spread   values Automatic   logging   of   fluctuations   in   swap   values Logging spread   value   range over   time Optimise   spread   values for specific instrument Displays   a   comprehensive   summary   on   the   chart,   providing   traders   with   insights   into   trade   conditions.  Review trade conditions for your various   broker   accounts   enabling  
OrderManager MT5
Lukas Roth
4.83 (24)
Utilities
Introducing the Order Manager : A Revolutionary Utility for MT5 Manage your trades like a pro with the all-new Order Manager utility for MetaTrader 5. Designed with simplicity and ease-of-use in mind, the Order Manager allows you to effortlessly define and visualize the risk associated with each trade, enabling you to make informed decisions and optimize your trading strategy. For more information about the OrderManager, please refear to the manual. [ Demo ]  [ Manual ]  [ MT4 Version ]  [ Teleg
Market Heart MT5
Innovicient Limited
Indicators
The Market Heart indicator scans market entries after high volatility is noticed. Most big moves occur a short time after market volatility.  Most big moves occur a short time after market volatility. The idea is to look for entries after the rectangles form and not necessarily as trade entry signals. . For example, you could use the  Retracement Feeder   indicator that generates arrow signals. Market Heart MT4  Version How to use:  1.    Primary use The White Box is the first to be formed an
LineaResultadoyEjecucion
Juan Luis De Frutos Blanco
Utilities
Result and Execution line, which shows the net global position, the expected profit at a given price level, and its percentage of the account balance. Additionally, with the line unselected, it executes position and/or order closing actions. You can move the line from one price to another by selecting it, to obtain information on the closing result of positions at different price levels. If you wish to close trades and/or orders, select this option in the EA parameters and then deselect the li
FREE
Open Risk Profit MT5
Timo Kosiol
2 (1)
Utilities
Open Risk Profit  shows your current risk or possible profit of all open positions. Total open risk is your loss if all positions run into the stop loss. Total open profit is your profit if all positions reach your take profit. Total float is your current profit or loss of all positions. The program also breaks down the information into the individual symbols. For example, you can monitor how much is your current profit and your potential risk in EURUSD, no matter how many individual positions
Cannon Trend
Tan Au Phuong
4.47 (55)
Experts
EA Cannon Trend is a powerful trading assistant designed to completely eliminate personal emotions from the trading process. Developed using MQL5, the EA makes decisions entirely based on predefined rules and strategies, ensuring consistency and efficiency without being influenced by human emotions. Outstanding Features of Cannon Trend: With 5 trading strategy modes, Cannon Trend is suitable for both beginners and professional traders. Customize to match your style: Easily adjust the parameters
FREE
Prism Breakout Pro
VALU VENTURES LTD
Experts
Prism Breaker Pro V2 – Multi-Symbol Portfolio Range Trading System Prism Breaker Pro V2 is a professional range breakout trading system featuring sophisticated portfolio management, multi-symbol support, and advanced risk controls. It is designed for traders seeking to capitalize on market range breakouts across multiple currency pairs simultaneously. Key Features Advanced Range Trading Strategies Simple Breakouts:   Clean price action breakout entries. Confirmed Breakouts:   Multi-filter valid
FREE
Operational Management MT5
Leonardo Gabriel Caceres
Utilities
Operative Management Pro – Advanced Trading Utility Operative Management Pro is a smart visual tool for traders who want to analyze and simulate their trades before placing them on the market. This panel displays in real-time the most important parameters of the current symbol: Current price and minimum lot size Required margin Spread cost in USD and pips Take Profit and Stop Loss value in USD Automatic risk and reward calculation With just a click on the chart, you can simulate BUY or SELL t
Correlation Analyzer
Oleg Peiko
Utilities
This script analyzes all symbols in Market Watch for a set timeframe. The result is displayed on the Experts tab and in the specified file. For more convenient viewing and editing, the result is displayed in a csv file. For the calculation, the Pearson formula is used. The value of the correlation coefficient of pairs close to 1 means that the pairs move almost identically. A value close to -1 means that the pairs move in the same way. This tool will be useful to those who use hedging due to the
MeditationSeed
AppTechGo
Utilities
Meditation Seed: Meditation is a practice in which an individual uses a technique – such as mindfulness, or focusing the mind on a particular object, thought, or activity – to train attention and awareness, and achieve a mentally clear and emotionally calm and stable state.[1][2][3][4][web 1][web 2] Meditation is practiced in numerous religious traditions. The earliest records of meditation (dhyana) are found in the Upanishads, and meditation plays a salient role in the contemplative repertoire
FREE
Trend Lines Scalper
Magdalena Estefania Colonna
Indicators
TREND LINES Scalper Professional Indicator OVERVIEW Trend Lines Scalper is a highly accurate, advanced indicator designed specifically for professional traders looking to maximize their scalping opportunities by automatically detecting trend lines and high-probability signals. This powerful algorithm combines classic technical analysis with modern technology, automatically identifying price patterns and generating accurate, real-time signals for successful scalping trades. MAIN FEATURES
Pending Orders Grid Drag and Drop MT5
Leonid Basis
Utilities
Pending Orders Grid Complete System opens any combination of Buy Stop, Sell Stop, Buy Limit and Sell Limit pending orders and closes all existing pending orders. You will be able to Drag-and-Drop the Script on the chart and it will pick up the start price for the first position in the grid from the "Drop" point. Usually it should be in the area of Support/Resistance lines. Input Parameters Before placing all pending orders, the input window is opened allowing you to modify all input parameters:
GMT Time MT5
Oeyvind Borgsoe
Utilities
This indicator shows both GMT time and your broker's time on the chart. Simply attach the indicator to a chart, and you will see the GMT time and your broker's time displayed in the top left corner, as shown in the screenshot. By using this indicator, you can always stay informed about your broker's time, which is especially useful during daylight saving changes. You won't have to worry about whether your broker follows the US or EU schedule, as the indicator automatically adjusts to reflect any
FREE
Grid Netting and Hedge Accounts
Sergio Domingues
Utilities
Features 1️⃣ Flexible Grid Order Configuration Set price levels and spacing between orders. Customize order sizes and maximum number of positions for better risk control. 2️⃣ Hedge and Netting Modes Hedge Mode : Allows simultaneous long and short positions , ideal for advanced strategies. Netting Mode : Consolidates positions for easier balance management. 3️⃣ Supported Order Types Limit Orders : Buy and sell at predetermined prices. Market Orders : Instant execution. Integrated Take-Profit : Wi
Simple Telegram Notificator
Mirko Bastianini
Utilities
As simple as title, this is a telegram notificator to be always updated about your open position. It send basically 3 message: When you reach a stop loss; When you reach a take profit; When you reach a margin call; If you want I'm available to do all customization for you, like send chart pictures, particular message or to interact with Metatrader with Telegram custom command. How to configure: Go to Metatrader, "Windows->Options->Expert Advisor-> WebRequests for URL" and write "https://api.tel
Buyers of this product also purchase
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.41 (205)
Utilities
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions - Application instructions - Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteristics bef
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.97 (583)
Utilities
Welcome to Trade Manager MT5 - the ultimate risk management tool designed to make trading more intuitive, precise, and efficient. This is not just an order placement tool; it's a comprehensive solution for seamless trade planning, position management, and enhanced control over risk. Whether you're a beginner taking your first steps, an advanced trader, or a scalper needing rapid executions, Trade Manager MT5 adapts to your needs, offering flexibility across all markets, from forex and indices t
Local Trade Copier EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (116)
Utilities
Experience exceptionally fast trade copying with the   Local Trade Copier EA MT5 . With its easy 1-minute setup, this trade copier allows you to copy trades between multiple MetaTrader terminals on the same Windows computer or Windows VPS with lightning-fast copying speeds of under 0.5 seconds. Whether you're a beginner or a professional trader, the   Local Trade Copier EA MT5   offers a wide range of options to customize it to your specific needs. It's the ultimate solution for anyone looking t
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.86 (147)
Utilities
Trade Panel is a multifunctional trading assistant. The application contains more than 50 trading functions for manual trading and allows you to automate most trading operations. Attention, the application does not work in the strategy tester. Before purchasing, you can test the demo version on a demo account. The demo version is here . Full instructions here . Trade. Allows you to perform trading operations in one click: Open pending orders and positions with automatic risk calculation. Open mu
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (14)
Utilities
Beta Release The Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader is nearly at the official alpha release. Some features are still under development and you may encounter minor bugs. If you experience issues, please report them, your feedback helps improve the software for everyone. The price will increase after 20 sales. Remaining copies at $90: 2/20 . Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader is a powerful tool that automatically copies trading signals from Telegram channels or groups directly to your MetaTrader 5 account
Ultimate Extractor
Clifton Creath
5 (7)
Utilities
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT5 Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 5 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. What It Does Automatically analyzes your MT5 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with interactive visualizations. Tracks live performance metrics including open positions, floating P/L, and drawdown in real-time. Supports
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (107)
Utilities
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
Trade copier MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.6 (35)
Utilities
Trade Copier is a professional utility designed to copy and synchronize trades between trading accounts. Copying occurs from the account / terminal of the supplier to the account / terminal of the recipient, which are installed on the same computer or VPS . Before buying, you can test the demo version on a demo account. Demo version here . Full instruction here . Main functionality and benefits: Supports copying MT5> MT5, MT4> MT5, MT5> MT4, including MT5 netting accounts. * Supports copying Dem
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.82 (34)
Utilities
Trade copier for MT5 is a trade copier for the МetaТrader 5 platform. It copies forex trades  between any accounts   MT5 - MT5, MT4 - MT5 for the COPYLOT MT5 version (or MT4 - MT4 MT5 - MT4 for the COPYLOT MT4 version)    Reliable copier!         MT4 version Full Description +DEMO +PDF   How To Buy    How To Install     How to get Log Files    How To Test and Optimize    All products from Expforex You can also copy trades in the МТ4 terminal (МТ4 - МТ4, МТ5 - МТ4):     COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.86 (28)
Utilities
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT4 Version ] [ Discord Version ]     New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
Utilities
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
Smart Stop Scanner MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Utilities
Smart Stop Scanner – Multi-Asset Stop-Loss Intelligence for Modern Traders Overview The Smart Stop Scanner brings professional stop-loss monitoring to every chart. It analyzes market structure, detects meaningful breakouts, and identifies the most relevant protective levels across Forex, Gold, Indices, Metals, Crypto, and more. All results appear inside one clean, DPI-aware dashboard designed for clarity, speed, and instant decision-making. How Stop-Loss Levels Are Identified Instead of rely
Smart Stop Manager MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Utilities
Smart Stop Manager – Automated Stop-Loss Execution with Professional Precision Overview The Smart Stop Manager is the execution layer of the Smart Stop lineup, built for traders who require structured, reliable, and fully automated stop-loss management across multiple open positions. It continuously monitors active trades, calculates the optimal stop level using Smart Stop market-structure logic, and updates stops automatically with clean, transparent rules. Whether managing a single asset or
KT Equity Protector MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
4.25 (4)
Utilities
Safeguard Your Trading Capital Effortlessly Protecting your trading capital is just as important as growing it. The KT Equity Protector is your personal risk manager, continuously watching your account equity and automatically stepping in to prevent losses or lock in profits by closing all active and pending orders when predefined profit targets or stop-loss levels are reached. No more emotional decisions, no guesswork—just reliable equity protection working tirelessly on your behalf. KT Equity
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (6)
Utilities
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 is a local trade copier and a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with a blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both Master (sender) and Slave (receiver) modes, with real-time synchronization of market and pending orders, trade modifications, pa
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.74 (19)
Utilities
This product filters   all expert advisors and manual charts   during news time.  It is able to remove any of your EA during news and automatically reattach them after news ends. This product also comes with a complete  order management system   that can handle your open positions and pending orders before the release of any news. Once you purchase   The News Filter , you will no longer need to rely on built-in news filters for future expert advisors, as this product can filter them all from her
ChartSync MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
5 (2)
Utilities
Chart Sync indicator - designed to synchronize graphic objects in terminal windows. Can be used as an addition to TradePanel . Before purchasing, you can test the Demo version on a demo account. Demo here . To work, install the indicator on the chart from which you want to copy objects. Graphic objects created on this chart will be automatically copied by the indicator to all charts with the same symbol. The indicator will also copy any changes in graphical objects. Input parameters: Exception -
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.58 (72)
Utilities
Trading Panel for trading in One click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the  chart  or the  keyboard . With our trading panel, you can execute trades with a single click directly from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than with the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions make trading faster and more convenient for traders. Graphic tips, info labels, and full information on trade deals are on the chart MetaTrader.  
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.33 (27)
Utilities
DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 5, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
Seconds Chart MT5
Boris Sedov
4.59 (17)
Utilities
Seconds Chart is a unique tool for creating second-based charts in MetaTrader 5 . With Seconds Chart , you can construct charts with timeframes set in seconds, providing unparalleled flexibility and precision in analysis that is unavailable with standard minute or hourly charts. For example, the S15 timeframe indicates a chart with candles lasting 15 seconds. You can use any indicators and Expert Advisors that support custom symbols. Working with them is just as convenient as on standard charts.
MT5 To Interactivebrokers Copier
Shaoping Kuang
5 (1)
Utilities
Mt5 To InterativeBrokers Copier allows you to copy deals from MT5 account to Interactive Brokers. With this, you can run your EA strategy on a MT5 Demo/Real Account, then copy all the deals to Interactive Brokers account real time. Features: 1. Copy or Invert-Copy deals Realtime from MT5 to IB Account. 2. Synchronizing positions of both accounts periodicaly, in case any missing copying. 3. You can choose only Buy position or Sell position. Symbols Setup: General Format:  {MT Symbol} -> {IB S
Auto Trade Copier for MT5
Vu Trung Kien
4.41 (27)
Utilities
Auto Trade Copier is designed to copy trades to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts/terminals with 100% accuracy. The provider and receiver accounts must be on the same PC/VPS. With this tool, you can copy trades to receiver accounts on the same PC/VPS. All trading actions will be copied from provider to receiver perfectly. This version can be used on MT5 accounts only. For MT4 accounts, you must use Auto Trade Copier (for MT4). Reference: - For MT4 receiver, please download Trade Receiver Fr
Trade Manager DashPlus
Henry Lyubomir Wallace
5 (12)
Utilities
DashPlus is an advanced trade management tool designed to enhance your trading efficiency and effectiveness on the MetaTrader 5 platform. It offers a comprehensive suite of features, including risk calculation, order management, advanced grid systems, chart-based tools, and performance analytics. Key Features 1. Recovery Grid Implements an averaging and flexible grid system to manage trades during adverse market conditions. Allows for strategic entry and exit points to optimize trade recovery
Grid Manual MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.9 (20)
Utilities
Grid Manual is a trading panel for working with grid strategies. The utility is universal, has flexible settings and an intuitive interface. It works with a grid of orders not only in the direction of averaging losses, but also in the direction of increasing profits. The trader does not need to create and maintain a grid of orders, the utility will do it. It is enough to open an order and the "Grid manual" will automatically create a grid of orders for it and will accompany it until the close. F
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.91 (11)
Utilities
EASY Insight AIO – All-In-One Power for AI-Driven Trading Want to skip the setup and start scanning the entire market – Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices, and even Stocks – in seconds? EASY Insight AIO is the complete plug-and-play solution for AI-powered trade analysis. It includes all core Stein Investments indicators built-in and automatically exports clean, structured CSV files – perfect for backtesting, AI prompts, and live market decision-making. No need to install or configure indicators manu
Cerberus Equity Watcher
Samuel Bandi Roccatello
5 (3)
Utilities
Cerberus the Equity Watcher  is a risk management tool that constantly monitors your account equity and avoid major drawdowns, caused by faulty EAs or by your emotional behaviour if you are a discretional trader. It is extremely useful for systematic traders that rely on EAs that might contain bugs, or that might not performed well in unexpected market conditions.  Cerberus let you set a minimum equity value and (optionally) a  maximum value , if either of those are reached all positioned are f
Crypto Ticks and Depth
Rajesh Kumar Nait
5 (1)
Utilities
Crypto Ticks for MetaTrader 5 – Real-Time Crypto Tick Data and Order Book Integration Overview Crypto Ticks streams real-time tick data and order book depth from major cryptocurrency exchanges directly into MetaTrader 5. Designed for traders who require precise market data for scalping, algorithmic strategies, and strategy testing. Supported Exchanges Binance : Spot (includes active chart window order book depth) and Futures (supports multiple symbols with order book depth) KuCoin : Spot and Fu
Telegram to MT5 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
5 (7)
Utilities
Telegram to MT5: The Ultimate Signal Copying Solution Simplify your trading with Telegram to MT5, the modern tool that copies trading signals directly from Telegram channels and chats to your MetaTrader 5 platform, without the need for DLLs. This powerful solution ensures precise signal execution, extensive customization options, saves time, and boosts your efficiency. [ Instructions and DEMO ] Key Features Direct Telegram API Integration Authenticate via phone number and secure code. Easily man
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (49)
Utilities
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Strategy Builder plus Optimizer by RunwiseFX MT5
Runwise Limited
5 (1)
Utilities
Strategy Builder offers an incredible amount of functionality. It combines a trade panel with configurable automation (covert indicators into an EA), real-time statistics (profit & draw down) plus automatic optimization of SL, TP/exit, trading hours, indicator inputs. Multiple indicators can be combined into an single alert/trade signal and can include custom indicators, even if just have ex4 file or purchased from Market. The system is easily configured via a CONFIG button and associated pop-u
More from author
Smart Flow Pro
Muhammad Akhtar
Utilities
Smart Flow Pro - Trading Dashboard Core Features Dual Trading Modes Manual-Assisted Trading : Instant BUY/SELL buttons with configurable interval trading Time-Based Automation : Schedule trades at specific times with GMT offset adjustment Smart Time Management Real-time GMT Clock   with adjustable timezone offset Visual Countdown Timer   showing hours:minutes:seconds to next trade Automatic Daily Reset   with session management Color-coded countdown   (White > Yellow > Red as time approa
FREE
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review