Edgevia Smart Session Volatility MT5
- Индикаторы
- Le Huy Tuong
- Версия: 1.0
Smart Session Volatility Indicator
Professional Session-Based Volatility Mapping for MT5
Smart Session Volatility is a professional MT5 indicator designed to identify high-probability trading windows based on market sessions and real-time volatility behavior.
Instead of trading blindly all day, this tool helps traders focus on when the market actually moves — Tokyo, London, New York, and their key overlap periods — using ATR-based volatility analytics and visual session mapping.
🔍 Core Value Proposition
-
Pinpoints high-volatility trading sessions
-
Filters out low-quality, ranging market conditions
-
Enhances timing, risk control, and execution quality
-
Works as a decision-support layer, not a signal spam tool
Built for scalpers, intraday traders, and swing traders who care about when to trade, not just what to trade.
🚀 Key Features
✅ Session Detection (GMT-adjustable)
-
Tokyo
-
London
-
New York
-
Tokyo–London & London–New York overlaps
✅ ATR-Based Volatility Engine
-
Measures real-time volatility vs historical average
-
Automatically classifies market state:
-
LOW
-
NORMAL
-
HIGH
-
✅ Dynamic Session Boxes
-
Session zones drawn directly on the chart
-
Color intensity adapts to volatility strength
-
Instant visual context without indicator clutter
✅ Professional Dashboard
-
Current session
-
Time remaining in session
-
Volatility percentage
-
Trading condition status
-
ATR value in pips
✅ Smart Alerts
-
High volatility alerts
-
Optional session change notifications
-
Anti-spam logic (time-filtered)
✅ Optional Bollinger Bands
-
For volatility compression & expansion confirmation
📈 Best Use Cases
-
Session-based scalping
-
London / New York breakout strategies
-
Volatility filtering before entering trades
-
Avoiding low-volume Asian ranges
-
Trade timing optimization for manual traders
⚙️ Customization & Controls
-
GMT offset adjustment (broker-independent)
-
Toggle sessions, dashboard, Bollinger Bands
-
Custom session colors
-
Alert configuration
-
Lightweight & CPU-efficient
🧠 Trading Philosophy
This indicator does not generate buy/sell signals.
It answers the more important question:
“Is this a good time to trade?”
Use it alongside your existing strategy to:
-
Reduce overtrading
-
Improve win-rate consistency
-
Align trades with institutional market activity
📌 Recommended Markets
-
Forex (major & minor pairs)
-
Gold (XAUUSD)
-
Indices
-
Crypto (session volatility awareness)
⚠️ Disclaimer
Trading involves risk. This indicator is a decision-support tool, not a guaranteed profit system. Always apply proper risk management.