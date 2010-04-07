Edgevia Smart Session Volatility MT5

Smart Session Volatility Indicator

Professional Session-Based Volatility Mapping for MT5

Smart Session Volatility is a professional MT5 indicator designed to identify high-probability trading windows based on market sessions and real-time volatility behavior.

Instead of trading blindly all day, this tool helps traders focus on when the market actually moves — Tokyo, London, New York, and their key overlap periods — using ATR-based volatility analytics and visual session mapping.

🔍 Core Value Proposition

  • Pinpoints high-volatility trading sessions

  • Filters out low-quality, ranging market conditions

  • Enhances timing, risk control, and execution quality

  • Works as a decision-support layer, not a signal spam tool

Built for scalpers, intraday traders, and swing traders who care about when to trade, not just what to trade.

🚀 Key Features

Session Detection (GMT-adjustable)

  • Tokyo

  • London

  • New York

  • Tokyo–London & London–New York overlaps

ATR-Based Volatility Engine

  • Measures real-time volatility vs historical average

  • Automatically classifies market state:

    • LOW

    • NORMAL

    • HIGH

Dynamic Session Boxes

  • Session zones drawn directly on the chart

  • Color intensity adapts to volatility strength

  • Instant visual context without indicator clutter

Professional Dashboard

  • Current session

  • Time remaining in session

  • Volatility percentage

  • Trading condition status

  • ATR value in pips

Smart Alerts

  • High volatility alerts

  • Optional session change notifications

  • Anti-spam logic (time-filtered)

Optional Bollinger Bands

  • For volatility compression & expansion confirmation

📈 Best Use Cases

  • Session-based scalping

  • London / New York breakout strategies

  • Volatility filtering before entering trades

  • Avoiding low-volume Asian ranges

  • Trade timing optimization for manual traders

⚙️ Customization & Controls

  • GMT offset adjustment (broker-independent)

  • Toggle sessions, dashboard, Bollinger Bands

  • Custom session colors

  • Alert configuration

  • Lightweight & CPU-efficient

🧠 Trading Philosophy

This indicator does not generate buy/sell signals.

It answers the more important question:

“Is this a good time to trade?”

Use it alongside your existing strategy to:

  • Reduce overtrading

  • Improve win-rate consistency

  • Align trades with institutional market activity

📌 Recommended Markets

  • Forex (major & minor pairs)

  • Gold (XAUUSD)

  • Indices

  • Crypto (session volatility awareness)

⚠️ Disclaimer

Trading involves risk. This indicator is a decision-support tool, not a guaranteed profit system. Always apply proper risk management.


