Edgevia Smart Session Volatility MT5

Smart Session Volatility Indicator

Professional Session-Based Volatility Mapping for MT5

Smart Session Volatility is a professional MT5 indicator designed to identify high-probability trading windows based on market sessions and real-time volatility behavior.

Instead of trading blindly all day, this tool helps traders focus on when the market actually moves — Tokyo, London, New York, and their key overlap periods — using ATR-based volatility analytics and visual session mapping.

🔍 Core Value Proposition

  • Pinpoints high-volatility trading sessions

  • Filters out low-quality, ranging market conditions

  • Enhances timing, risk control, and execution quality

  • Works as a decision-support layer, not a signal spam tool

Built for scalpers, intraday traders, and swing traders who care about when to trade, not just what to trade.

🚀 Key Features

Session Detection (GMT-adjustable)

  • Tokyo

  • London

  • New York

  • Tokyo–London & London–New York overlaps

ATR-Based Volatility Engine

  • Measures real-time volatility vs historical average

  • Automatically classifies market state:

    • LOW

    • NORMAL

    • HIGH

Dynamic Session Boxes

  • Session zones drawn directly on the chart

  • Color intensity adapts to volatility strength

  • Instant visual context without indicator clutter

Professional Dashboard

  • Current session

  • Time remaining in session

  • Volatility percentage

  • Trading condition status

  • ATR value in pips

Smart Alerts

  • High volatility alerts

  • Optional session change notifications

  • Anti-spam logic (time-filtered)

Optional Bollinger Bands

  • For volatility compression & expansion confirmation

📈 Best Use Cases

  • Session-based scalping

  • London / New York breakout strategies

  • Volatility filtering before entering trades

  • Avoiding low-volume Asian ranges

  • Trade timing optimization for manual traders

⚙️ Customization & Controls

  • GMT offset adjustment (broker-independent)

  • Toggle sessions, dashboard, Bollinger Bands

  • Custom session colors

  • Alert configuration

  • Lightweight & CPU-efficient

🧠 Trading Philosophy

This indicator does not generate buy/sell signals.

It answers the more important question:

“Is this a good time to trade?”

Use it alongside your existing strategy to:

  • Reduce overtrading

  • Improve win-rate consistency

  • Align trades with institutional market activity

📌 Recommended Markets

  • Forex (major & minor pairs)

  • Gold (XAUUSD)

  • Indices

  • Crypto (session volatility awareness)

⚠️ Disclaimer

Trading involves risk. This indicator is a decision-support tool, not a guaranteed profit system. Always apply proper risk management.


Edgevia EURUSD
Le Huy Tuong
Experts
Edgevia EMA Price Action Scalper Edgevia EMA Price Action Scalper is a sophisticated trading algorithm designed specifically for EURUSD on the M5 timeframe. Unlike standard moving average cross strategies that suffer in ranging markets, Edgevia implements a multi-layered filtering system to validate every trade. The core logic is built on a verified Triple EMA Crossover (9/21/50) to identify the trend, but a trade is only executed when confirmed by Volume Analysis and Candle Price Action . [b]K
FREE
Edgevia Mtf Support Resistance Alert
Le Huy Tuong
Indicadores
Edgevia MTF Smart S/R Alert is a professional multi-timeframe support and resistance indicator designed for precision traders. It automatically identifies high-probability S/R zones from multiple timeframes and triggers BUY/SELL alerts only when price reacts with strong confirmation. Key Features: • Multi-Timeframe S/R zones (H1, H4, D1) • Smart zone merging to avoid clutter • RSI overbought/oversold filter • Candlestick pattern confirmation (Pin Bar, Engulfing, Hammer) • Non-repainting logic
FREE
Edgevia GOLD Trend
Le Huy Tuong
Experts
Edgevia GOLD Trend – Automated XAUUSD Trading Expert Advisor Edgevia GOLD Trend  is an automated trading system designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) , focusing on trend alignment, momentum validation, and disciplined execution control . The EA is built for traders who prioritize structure, risk awareness, and consistency rather than aggressive or uncontrolled trading behavior. Core strategy logic is protected as proprietary intellectual property. Only essential operational parameters are
FREE
Edgevia XAUUSD
Le Huy Tuong
Experts
Edgevia GOLD – Automated XAUUSD Trading Expert Advisor Edgevia GOLD is an automated trading system developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold), designed around single-entry scalp execution , trend alignment, and disciplined risk control. The EA does not use Grid, Martingale, or recovery-based techniques . Each signal triggers one independent trade only , prioritizing execution quality and controlled exposure over aggressive position management. The strategy logic is protected as proprietary intelle
FREE
Edgevia Gold Calenda
Le Huy Tuong
Experts
XAUUSD CALENDAR - News Trading Expert Advisor Trade Gold (XAUUSD) based on high-impact economic calendar events. This EA is designed specifically for news trading, capturing volatility spikes during major USD economic releases. SUPPORTED NEWS EVENTS - FED Interest Rate Decisions - Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) - CPI Inflation Data - Core PCE Price Index - GDP Releases - Retail Sales - Geopolitical Events (manual input)
FREE
