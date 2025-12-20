Edgevia Smart Session Volatility MT5

Smart Session Volatility Indicator

Professional Session-Based Volatility Mapping for MT5

Smart Session Volatility is a professional MT5 indicator designed to identify high-probability trading windows based on market sessions and real-time volatility behavior.

Instead of trading blindly all day, this tool helps traders focus on when the market actually moves — Tokyo, London, New York, and their key overlap periods — using ATR-based volatility analytics and visual session mapping.

🔍 Core Value Proposition

Pinpoints high-volatility trading sessions

Filters out low-quality, ranging market conditions

Enhances timing, risk control, and execution quality

Works as a decision-support layer, not a signal spam tool

Built for scalpers, intraday traders, and swing traders who care about when to trade, not just what to trade.

🚀 Key Features

✅ Session Detection (GMT-adjustable)

Tokyo

London

New York

Tokyo–London & London–New York overlaps

✅ ATR-Based Volatility Engine

Measures real-time volatility vs historical average

Automatically classifies market state: LOW NORMAL HIGH



✅ Dynamic Session Boxes

Session zones drawn directly on the chart

Color intensity adapts to volatility strength

Instant visual context without indicator clutter

✅ Professional Dashboard

Current session

Time remaining in session

Volatility percentage

Trading condition status

ATR value in pips

✅ Smart Alerts

High volatility alerts

Optional session change notifications

Anti-spam logic (time-filtered)

✅ Optional Bollinger Bands

For volatility compression & expansion confirmation

📈 Best Use Cases

Session-based scalping

London / New York breakout strategies

Volatility filtering before entering trades

Avoiding low-volume Asian ranges

Trade timing optimization for manual traders

⚙️ Customization & Controls

GMT offset adjustment (broker-independent)

Toggle sessions, dashboard, Bollinger Bands

Custom session colors

Alert configuration

Lightweight & CPU-efficient

🧠 Trading Philosophy

This indicator does not generate buy/sell signals.

It answers the more important question:

“Is this a good time to trade?”

Use it alongside your existing strategy to:

Reduce overtrading

Improve win-rate consistency

Align trades with institutional market activity

📌 Recommended Markets

Forex (major & minor pairs)

Gold (XAUUSD)

Indices

Crypto (session volatility awareness)

⚠️ Disclaimer

Trading involves risk. This indicator is a decision-support tool, not a guaranteed profit system. Always apply proper risk management.