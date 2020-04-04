Swing BOS Structure
- インディケータ
- Shodibek Babaev
- バージョン: 1.3
Swing BOS Structure is a market structure indicator for MetaTrader 5.
The indicator automatically detects:
• Swing High (SH)
• Swing Low (SL)
• Break of Structure (BOS)
• Change of Character (CHoCH)
Swings are confirmed only after a defined number of candles, ensuring no repainting.
BOS signals indicate trend continuation.
CHoCH signals indicate a potential change in market structure and may appear less frequently depending on market conditions and timeframe.
The indicator is lightweight, fast, and optimized for multi-timeframe analysis.
It does not overload the chart and works smoothly when switching timeframes.