Title: Price Action Pro - Advanced Multi-Timeframe Reversal Scanner

Product Overview: Price Action Pro is not just another candlestick pattern indicator. It is a complete trading system designed to detect high-probability reversal setups. Unlike standard indicators that spam signals on every pattern, Price Action Pro uses a Smart Swing Filter to ensure patterns are only detected at valid swing highs or lows.

Combined with Multi-Timeframe (MTF) capabilities and Dynamic ATR Sizing, this tool adapts to changing market volatility to provide reliable, non-repainting signals.

Key Features:

100% Non-Repainting: Signals appear strictly on the Closed Bar . Once a signal is formed, it never vanishes or shifts.

Signals appear strictly on the . Once a signal is formed, it never vanishes or shifts. Smart Swing Filtering: The indicator checks the market structure (LookBackLeft) to ensure Buy signals occur at Swing Lows and Sell signals at Swing Highs.

The indicator checks the market structure (LookBackLeft) to ensure Buy signals occur at Swing Lows and Sell signals at Swing Highs. 5 Powerful Patterns: Detects Engulfing, Reversal Bar, Pin Bar, Morning/Evening Star, and Gap Reversal (Climax).

Detects Engulfing, Reversal Bar, Pin Bar, Morning/Evening Star, and Gap Reversal (Climax). Multi-Timeframe Scanning: Each pattern can be set to scan a specific timeframe independently (e.g., scan for Pin Bars on H4 while viewing the M15 chart).

Each pattern can be set to scan a specific timeframe independently (e.g., scan for Pin Bars on H4 while viewing the M15 chart). Dynamic ATR Sizing: Pattern size requirements utilize ATR to filter out "noise" candles and small, insignificant patterns.

Pattern size requirements utilize ATR to filter out "noise" candles and small, insignificant patterns. Full Alert System: Includes Pop-up Alerts and Mobile Push Notifications instantly when a signal closes.

Supported Patterns:

Engulfing: Classic momentum shift pattern. Reversal Bar: Sharp rejection candles. Pin Bar: Long wick rejection indicating trapped traders. Morning/Evening Star: A powerful 3-bar reversal formation. Gap Reversal: Detects exhaustion gaps usually found at the end of trends.

Parameters:

InpLookBackLeft: The number of bars to check for a Swing High/Low (Higher value = Fewer but stronger signals).

PA_ATR_Period: Period for calculating dynamic candle size.

Signal_TF_...: Select the specific timeframe for each pattern (set to current for the active chart).

UsePushNotification / UseAlert: Enable or disable specific alert types.

Recommendations: