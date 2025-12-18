PA Pro
Title: Price Action Pro - Advanced Multi-Timeframe Reversal Scanner
Product Overview: Price Action Pro is not just another candlestick pattern indicator. It is a complete trading system designed to detect high-probability reversal setups. Unlike standard indicators that spam signals on every pattern, Price Action Pro uses a Smart Swing Filter to ensure patterns are only detected at valid swing highs or lows.
Combined with Multi-Timeframe (MTF) capabilities and Dynamic ATR Sizing, this tool adapts to changing market volatility to provide reliable, non-repainting signals.
Key Features:
- 100% Non-Repainting: Signals appear strictly on the Closed Bar. Once a signal is formed, it never vanishes or shifts.
- Smart Swing Filtering: The indicator checks the market structure (LookBackLeft) to ensure Buy signals occur at Swing Lows and Sell signals at Swing Highs.
- 5 Powerful Patterns: Detects Engulfing, Reversal Bar, Pin Bar, Morning/Evening Star, and Gap Reversal (Climax).
- Multi-Timeframe Scanning: Each pattern can be set to scan a specific timeframe independently (e.g., scan for Pin Bars on H4 while viewing the M15 chart).
- Dynamic ATR Sizing: Pattern size requirements utilize ATR to filter out "noise" candles and small, insignificant patterns.
- Full Alert System: Includes Pop-up Alerts and Mobile Push Notifications instantly when a signal closes.
Supported Patterns:
- Engulfing: Classic momentum shift pattern.
- Reversal Bar: Sharp rejection candles.
- Pin Bar: Long wick rejection indicating trapped traders.
- Morning/Evening Star: A powerful 3-bar reversal formation.
- Gap Reversal: Detects exhaustion gaps usually found at the end of trends.
Parameters:
- InpLookBackLeft: The number of bars to check for a Swing High/Low (Higher value = Fewer but stronger signals).
- PA_ATR_Period: Period for calculating dynamic candle size.
- Signal_TF_...: Select the specific timeframe for each pattern (set to current for the active chart).
- UsePushNotification / UseAlert: Enable or disable specific alert types.
Recommendations:
- Works best on major currency pairs, Gold (XAUUSD), and Indices.
- Recommended Timeframes: M15, H1, H4.
- Combine signals with your own Support/Resistance analysis for maximum accuracy.
