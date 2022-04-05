OneClick Wonder

OneClickWonder manages open trades by Magic Number and Symbol, providing:

·         Individual or Basket Trailing Stop

·         Optional Averaging system (adds new trades automatically)

·         OneClickOrder buttons (BUY / SELL directly from chart)

·         Works with manual trades (Magic 0) or EA trades by number.

EA Features

1.      Basket Trailing

     o    Groups trades with the same Magic Number and direction.

     o    Stop Losses are adjusted based on weighted average price of the basket.

2.      Averaging

     o    Opens additional trades if price moves against the basket.

     o    Distance between trades increases progressively (AveragingDistanceStep).

     o    Lot sizes can scale with total lots of the existing basket (AveragingLotFactor).

     o    Maximum number of averaging trades limited by MaxAveraging.

4.      OneClickOrder Buttons

     o    Place market BUY/SELL orders directly on the chart.

     o    Panel allows custom Lot and Magic Number.

     o    Useful for testing or manual trading alongside EA management.

5.      Dynamic Pip Calculation

     o    Automatically detects pip size for Forex, metals (XAU/XAG), oil (WTI), and crypto pairs.

     o    Ensures correct trailing and averaging distances across instruments.

6.      Auto-Cancel of Pending Orders

     o    When all positions of the managed symbol and Magic Number are closed (including manual trades if Magic = 0), any remaining pending orders opened by the EA are automatically canceled.

     o    Prevents leftover pending orders after manual closures.

7.      Duplicate Order Protection

     o    Before placing new averaging orders, the EA checks for existing pending orders at or near the same price (±0.5 pip tolerance).

     o    Prevents duplicate pending orders caused by fast ticks or reinitialization.

⚙️ Setup Steps

1.      Attach the EA to the chart of the currency pair you want to manage.

     o    Example: Attach to EURUSD chart to manage EURUSD positions.

     o    It will control only trades of that symbol and TargetMagicNumber.

2.      Configure parameters in the input window.

3.      Optional: Use OneClickOrder panel to manually open trades.


🧾 Parameter Guide

Parameter

Description

Example / Notes

TargetMagicNumber

Magic number to target. Set 0 for manual trades.

12345

TargetSymbol

Symbol to target. Blank = current chart.

""

TrailingStart

Profit in pips before trailing begins.

30 (can be negative)

TrailingStep

Step in pips for moving the stop.

30

AveragingDistance

Base pip distance for first averaging trade.

60

AveragingDistanceStep

Multiplier for subsequent averaging distances.

1.5

AveragingLotFactor

Lot factor for new averaging trade.

1.0

MaxAveraging

Maximum number of averaging trades allowed.

4

UserComment

Custom comment for orders.

"OneClickWonder"



Tips for Users

  • Ensure TargetMagicNumber matches your trades if running on a multi-EA setup.
  • Metals, oil, and crypto instruments have different pip sizes; the EA auto-detects pip value.
  • Use a unique UserComment to distinguish trades opened by this EA.

 

️ Important Notes

·         Works per chart and Magic Number. Attach separate instances for each pair.

·         Avoid running multiple EAs on the same trades.

·         Averaging can increase margin exposure — test with small lots first.

·         Always test on demo accounts before live trading.

TradePanel MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.84 (89)
Утилиты
Trade Panel — это многофункциональный торговый помощник. Приложение содержит более 50 торговых функций для ручной торговли и позволяет автоматизировать большинство торговых операций. Внимание приложение не работает в тестере стратегий. Перед покупкой вы можете протестировать демоверсию на демо-счете. Демоверсия здесь . Полная инструкция здесь . Торговля. Позволяет совершать торговые операции в один клик: Открыть отложенные ордера и позиции с автоматическим расчетом риска. Открыть несколько ордер
BuyLimit and SellLimit Grid MT4
Leonid Basis
Утилиты
Скрипт BuyLimit_SellLimit_Grid открывает отложенные ордера BuyLimit и SellLimit. Просто перетащите скрипт на график нужной пары.  Перед установкой всех отложенных ордеров открывается окно ввода входных параметров: LongPos - при TRUE открывается ордер BuyStop. ShortPos - при TRUE открывается ордер SellStop. InitLot - начальный лот. LotCoeff - при 1 все отложенные ордера имеют одинаковый размер лота. InitStep - разница между двумя следующими друг за другом ордерами в пунктах. StepCoeff - коэффицие
MT4 Trading Control Panel
Ludo Frisch
Утилиты
The Trading Control Panel EA let you: - Calculated lot size based on the (% or $ risk) - Place multiple (Market/Limit/Stop) trades at same time - Manage all open trades (move SL to BE, take partial profit, close all trades) This is a handy tool for those who wont to open multiple orders without spending time on lot calculations. When opening multiple orders the first order has the first TP and all other orders get the second TP.
Daily High Low Marker Analyzer
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Утилиты
Daily High Low Marker Analyzer – Master the Market's Extremes! Are you a serious trader who wants to track the daily high and low price levels with absolute precision? Do you need a powerful and reliable tool to analyze market structure, support & resistance, and price behavior? If so, the Daily High Low Marker Analyzer is the perfect tool for you! This cutting-edge MT5 utility helps you: Identify the highest and lowest price of the day in real time. Plot dynamic high & low price lines directly
Market Maker Expert
Oon Kar Lee
Эксперты
MARKET MAKER EXPERT is an customizable advanced, fully automated Grid Trading Expert Advisor developed to trade on MULTIPAIR MODE ( EURUSD,USDJPY,USDCHF,USDCAD,EURCHF ), by spreading out risks. Expanding Grid is its speciality. It focuses on opening a large number of orders. The currency pairs have been chosen carefully to run this system. Once it analyze the market, it does a hedge order immediately, (so margin levels are not affected on the initial trade) Starts grid when the price move aga
TakeProfit Catcher
Mikhail Kontsevoy
Утилиты
Очень разочаровывает, когда цена разворачивается, не достигнув нескольких пунктов до уровня Take Profit. Этот советник устанавливает виртуальные уровни рядом с уровнями TakeProfit. Если эти уровни достигнуты ценой, то ордер будет переведен в безубыток или к нему применяется трейлинг-стоп. Особенности Советник самостоятельно не устанавливает ордера. Его работа заключается в управлении уровнями стоп-лосс существующих ордеров, установленных другим советником или вручную (с магическим числом 0). Дл
DynamicTradeLines
Nigel Wilkins
Утилиты
Утилита отображает на графике реальные сделки в интуитивно понятном и информативном виде. Она особенно полезна при торговле корзиной сделок. Принцип использования Программа запускается как неторгующий советник, это не индикатор. Утилиту надо сохранить в папку советников и запустить в отдельном окне графика или закрепить перед окном торгующего эксперта - варианты расположения показаны на скриншотах. Также можно торговать вручную в окне утилиты Dynamic Trade Lines. Функции Динамические линии пер
HungrySpiderMulti
Aleksandr Hudilainen
Утилиты
HungrySpiderMulti - это удобная мультивалютная торговая панель позволяющая торговать 28 торговых пар в одном окне . Панель также позволяет активировать усреднение, и трейлинг стоп. Используя эту панель трейдер будет получать уведомление о новых событиях. Открытие ордера: Открытие ордера происходит в один клик . Достаточно напротив необходимой валютной пары, в разделе Open нажать на кнопку Sell или Buy . Усреднение: Напротив необходимой пары, имеется кнопка Grid . У кнопки есть два состояния, зе
SMC Venom Model BPR
Ivan Butko
Индикаторы
Индикатор SMC Venom Model BPR — профессиональный инструмент для трейдеров, работающих в рамках концепции Smart Money (SMC). Он автоматически идентифицирует на графике цены два ключевых паттерна:  FVG (Fair Value Gap) — комбинация их трёх свечей, в которой имеется разрыв между первой и третьей свечой. Формирует зону между уровнями, где отсутствует поддержка объемов, что часто приводит к коррекции цены. BPR (Balanced Price Range)— комбинация двух FVG-паттернов, образующих «мост»  — зону пробоя и
Set TP and SL by Price
Antonio Franco
Эксперты
Set TP & SL by Price – Auto Order Modifier for MT4 Автоматически устанавливает точные уровни TP и SL на любую сделку ️ Работает со всеми парами и советниками, фильтрация по символу или magic number Этот советник позволяет вам задавать точные уровни Take Profit (TP) и Stop Loss (SL), используя ценовые значения (например, 1.12345 на EURUSD). Без пунктов или пипсов — только точное управление ордерами по цене, для всех ордеров или отфильтрованных по графику или magic number. Основные функци
Dublicator
Vladimir Tkach
Утилиты
Простой и быстрый дубликатор сделок, копирующий сделки на одном счёте с функцией реверса. Реверс можно использовать для локирования. Доступен выбор дублирования сделок по текущему или всем инструментам.  Параметры Dublicate in reverse - направление дублирования; Dublicate symbol - дублировать выбранный инструмент; Manual lot size - ручной размер объема; Do not dublicate if spread > - не дублировать сделку если текущий спред больше; List of magic to be dublicated - фильтр выбора сделок для дублир
Prop Firm Close All Orders
Christian Paul Anasco
Утилиты
Now, you have your very own   PROP FIRM AUTO-CLOSER   program! Once your account target or drawdown hits, all open orders will close automatically. ========================================== INPUTS: Account target (exact amount):   Put the exact account target. Once the equity hits your specied account balance target, all open orders will close. Make sure to add some buffer to consider slippage. Use fixed value or dynamic value:   Choose whether you will need a fixed value or dynamic value for
Auto Fibo Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Индикаторы
Индикатор Crypto_Forex "Auto FIBO Pro" - отличный вспомогательный инструмент в торговле! - Индикатор автоматически рассчитывает и размещает на графике уровни Фибоначчи и локальные линии тренда (красного цвета). - Уровни Фибоначчи указывают ключевые области, где цена может развернуться. - Наиболее важными уровнями являются 23,6%, 38,2%, 50% и 61,8%. - Вы можете использовать его для скальпинга на разворот или для торговли по зональной сетке. - Существует множество возможностей улучшить вашу теку
Virtual OCO Pending
Kenneth Parling
5 (1)
Утилиты
Introduction 'Virtual OCO Pending' - a semi automatic order management utility tool (expert adviser) with risk assessment which let's you quickly place pending stops or limits with a button click at current price with virtual take profit and stop loss using OCO pending rule (One Cancel Other). Visual levels drawn on chart for easy visual confirmation. You can use this utility from one single chart to send orders on any other symbol you want, no need to attach it to the corresponding chart (optio
Trade Manager Basic Breakeven and Trailing
Luca Enrico Mattei
1 (1)
Утилиты
Trade Manager Basic — Утилита для Breakeven и Trailing для MetaTrader 4 Trade Manager Basic — это лёгкий вспомогательный эксперт-советник для MetaTrader 4, предназначенный для управления уже открытыми ордерами без открытия новых. Автоматически выполняет: Перенос стоп-лосса в безубыток при достижении заданного уровня прибыли Активацию динамического трейлинг-стопа после достижения определённого порога Основные характеристики: Работает с ордерами, открытыми вручную Настраиваемые параметры для безуб
FREE
Panel Trader MT4
Maksim Vershinin
Утилиты
Торговая панель для быстрой и удобной торговли. Панель позволяет быстро открывать и закрывать ордера. Отдельное закрытие ордеров по позиции Sell и Buy. Так же  есть возможность закрыть полностью все ордера. Торговая панель выводит информацию о прибыли, общего объема и количестве ордеров по позициям    Sell и Buy. Иногда некоторые позиции могут не закрыться это связанно из-за волатильности рынка. В таком случае повторно нажмите закрыть позицию. Для работы панели необходимо разрешить автоторговлю.
Auto SL and TP Maker
Oleg Remizov
Утилиты
Советник  Auto SLTP Maker MT4  призван помочь тем, кто забывает устанавливать в сделках параметры StopLoss и/или TakeProfit, либо торгуют на слишком быстром рынке, чтобы успевать это сделать вовремя. Он автоматически отслеживает сделки без уровней StopLoss и/или TakeProfit и проверяет, какой их уровень, согласно настройкам, необходимо установить для сделок. Данный продукт работает как с рыночными ордерами, так и с отложенными. Тип ордеров, на которые он будет реагировать можно выбрать в настройк
Break Even Point Finder
Hamid Esmaeil Khani
Утилиты
An  MT4 Expert advisor for finding Break-Even point of open position, especially grid or hedge orders. also, you can close all open orders, or delete all pending orders , and set your desire Take Profit how far from Break Even point. All traders that using Grid strategy, or Hedge strategy should use this ea. it shows you break-even point by drawing a line and also automatically set your Take profit and stop loss.
Close Assistant
Gheis Mohammadi
5 (2)
Утилиты
Close Assistant (CA)   is a utility for monitoring and closing a set of positions placed by trader or EA. It closes filtered orders in specified time or level or when a certain profit or loss of the total positions is reached. CA uses Zero Profit Lock function to save deposit when total profit falls to zero. Profit and loss levels can be set in fixed amount of account currency or percentage of balance. CA only monitor and work on filtered positions and don’t change anything else. It can use dif
