OneClick Wonder

OneClickWonder manages open trades by Magic Number and Symbol, providing:

·         Individual or Basket Trailing Stop

·         Optional Averaging system (adds new trades automatically)

·         OneClickOrder buttons (BUY / SELL directly from chart)

·         Works with manual trades (Magic 0) or EA trades by number.

EA Features

1.      Basket Trailing

     o    Groups trades with the same Magic Number and direction.

     o    Stop Losses are adjusted based on weighted average price of the basket.

2.      Averaging

     o    Opens additional trades if price moves against the basket.

     o    Distance between trades increases progressively (AveragingDistanceStep).

     o    Lot sizes can scale with total lots of the existing basket (AveragingLotFactor).

     o    Maximum number of averaging trades limited by MaxAveraging.

4.      OneClickOrder Buttons

     o    Place market BUY/SELL orders directly on the chart.

     o    Panel allows custom Lot and Magic Number.

     o    Useful for testing or manual trading alongside EA management.

5.      Dynamic Pip Calculation

     o    Automatically detects pip size for Forex, metals (XAU/XAG), oil (WTI), and crypto pairs.

     o    Ensures correct trailing and averaging distances across instruments.

6.      Auto-Cancel of Pending Orders

     o    When all positions of the managed symbol and Magic Number are closed (including manual trades if Magic = 0), any remaining pending orders opened by the EA are automatically canceled.

     o    Prevents leftover pending orders after manual closures.

7.      Duplicate Order Protection

     o    Before placing new averaging orders, the EA checks for existing pending orders at or near the same price (±0.5 pip tolerance).

     o    Prevents duplicate pending orders caused by fast ticks or reinitialization.

⚙️ Setup Steps

1.      Attach the EA to the chart of the currency pair you want to manage.

     o    Example: Attach to EURUSD chart to manage EURUSD positions.

     o    It will control only trades of that symbol and TargetMagicNumber.

2.      Configure parameters in the input window.

3.      Optional: Use OneClickOrder panel to manually open trades.


🧾 Parameter Guide

Parameter

Description

Example / Notes

TargetMagicNumber

Magic number to target. Set 0 for manual trades.

12345

TargetSymbol

Symbol to target. Blank = current chart.

""

TrailingStart

Profit in pips before trailing begins.

30 (can be negative)

TrailingStep

Step in pips for moving the stop.

30

AveragingDistance

Base pip distance for first averaging trade.

60

AveragingDistanceStep

Multiplier for subsequent averaging distances.

1.5

AveragingLotFactor

Lot factor for new averaging trade.

1.0

MaxAveraging

Maximum number of averaging trades allowed.

4

UserComment

Custom comment for orders.

"OneClickWonder"



Tips for Users

  • Ensure TargetMagicNumber matches your trades if running on a multi-EA setup.
  • Metals, oil, and crypto instruments have different pip sizes; the EA auto-detects pip value.
  • Use a unique UserComment to distinguish trades opened by this EA.

 

️ Important Notes

·         Works per chart and Magic Number. Attach separate instances for each pair.

·         Avoid running multiple EAs on the same trades.

·         Averaging can increase margin exposure — test with small lots first.

·         Always test on demo accounts before live trading.

추천 제품
HotKeys MT4
Alexey Valeev
3 (1)
유틸리티
This utility provides the ability to use hot keys in manual trading instantly responding to the current market situation. You can assign hot keys to open/close positions by their type, close all positions on the current chart and remove all orders on the current chart. You can also assign hot keys for five predefined trade volumes and switch between them if necessary with no need to change the volume manually from time to time. It is also possible to set the auto calculation of a trade volume in
BreakEven Grid Utility for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
유틸리티
BreakEven Grid Utility for MT4 BreakEven Grid is a powerful utility for manual trade management on the MetaTrader 4 platform. It provides a convenient on-screen panel with buttons to help you manage your open positions with a single click.  Features: Set BE+Profit: Automatically sets Take Profit to breakeven + desired profit in pips or money. Close BUY/SELL: Instantly close all Buy or Sell orders for the current symbol. Close +$/-$/Old/New: Close only profitable, losing, oldest or newest tra
SimpleOrderRepeater
iDeplo, Inc.
유틸리티
本エキスパートアドバイザ（EA）は、以下の条件をすべて満たした注文が決済された場合に、自動的に同一内容の注文を再設定します。 対象となるのは指値注文または逆指値注文で、必ずテイクプロフィット（TP）とストップロス（SL）が設定されているものです。 そして、その注文がTPまたはSLによって決済された際、同じロット数・価格・TP・SL・有効期限などの条件を引き継いだ注文を自動で再発注します。 これにより、一度設定した戦略を継続的に適用でき、裁量判断なしに取引を繰り返すことが可能となります。 ただし、ブローカーによっては再注文時にスリッページが発生する場合がありますので、必ずご利用環境をご確認の上、自己責任でお使いください。
Global Breakeven and Trailingstop
Mikhail Zhitnev
유틸리티
Trading utilite (expert advisor) Global Breakeven and Trailingstop developed for: Automatic set StopLoss and TakeProfit for orders opened manually or by other expert advisers Transfer stoploss to breakeven Trailing stop You can setup utilite at any existing chart and it will manage all opened orders for all pairs, or just selected pairs from the list. Also, you can setup utilite for each trading chart separately, and apply the unique setting for each chart. Settings: StopLoss  - stoploss size, p
Three 3TP Easy Trade Pad for MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
유틸리티
Three 3TP Easy Trade Pad Expert for MT4 – Download The 3TP Easy Trade Pad Expert is an advanced tool designed for capital management, risk control, and streamlined trading within the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. With its functional and specialized interface, this expert advisor allows traders to effortlessly set and manage Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels. In addition to simplifying trade execution, the tool provides features for defining acceptable risk, expected profit (R/R), and adv
Auto Breakeven MT4
Volodymyr Hrybachov
유틸리티
손익분기점을 자동으로 설정하는 유틸리티로, 주어진 거리를 지나갈 때 거래를 손익분기점으로 전환합니다. 위험을 최소화할 수 있습니다. 상인을 위해 전문 상인이 만들었습니다. 유틸리티는 거래자가 수동으로 또는 고문을 사용하여 개설한 모든 시장 주문과 함께 작동합니다. 매직 넘버로 거래를 필터링할 수 있습니다. 유틸리티는 동시에 원하는 수의 주문을 처리할 수 있습니다. MT5 버전 https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/57077 유틸리티가 할 수 있는 일: 1핍에서 가상 손익분기점 설정 실제 수준의 손익분기점 설정 각 주문에 대해 개별적으로 작업(손익분기 수준은 각 주문에 대해 별도로 설정됨) 단방향 주문 바구니로 작업(손익분기 수준은 모든 주문에 대해 공통으로 설정되고 별도로 구매 및 판매) 양방향 주문 바스켓으로 작업(손익분기 수준은 모든 주문에 대해 공통으로 설정되며, 함께 구매 및 판매) 테스트 및 작업을 위해 차트의 버튼을 사용할 수 있습니
Assistant Open Sl Tp AutoClose Mt4
Mikhail Mitin
유틸리티
Features: fast opening / closing deals automatic closing of trades by profit / loss the number of deals and the total profit for the Symbol Fast open deals: set the Lot volume set  StopLoss / TakeProfit in points (if you set "0", then it is not used) set slippage set Magic (if necessary) set comment (if necessary) Fast open features: fast open Buy fast open Sell fast close ALL open orders for the current Symbol Auto close deals by profit / loss (analogue of virtual StopLoss / TakeProfit): mo
Open by Clik
Dariusz Grywaczewski
유틸리티
Open by Clik is a tool that allows you to open positions with two mouse clicks. The place of the click and the direction of clicking decide what position will be opened. Opening of positions is quick and intuitive. If the second click is above the first click, opened are positions Long. If the second click is belowe the first click, opened are positions Short. By clicking in the chart area, opened are Market Order (BUY and SELL). By clicking in the area in front of the chart, opened are Pendin
Set TP and SL by Price
Antonio Franco
Experts
Set TP & SL by Price – Auto Order Modifier for MT4 모든 주문에 정확한 TP 및 SL 가격 자동 설정 ️ 모든 심볼 및 EA와 호환되며, 심볼 또는 매직 넘버로 필터링 가능 이 EA는 EURUSD에서 1.12345 와 같은 정확한 가격값을 사용하여 TP 및 SL을 설정할 수 있게 해줍니다. 핍이나 포인트가 아닌 정확한 가격 기준으로 주문을 관리하며, 모든 주문 또는 필터링된 주문(차트 또는 매직 넘버)을 대상으로 적용할 수 있습니다. 주요 기능: 정확한 가격으로 TP 및 SL 즉시 설정 모든 주문, 현재 심볼 또는 특정 매직 넘버에 적용 가능 ️ TP 또는 SL을 제거하려면 0 사용 차트에 붙이기만 하면 자동으로 작동 모든 거래 상품과 호환 가능 이런 트레이더에게 추천: TP/SL을 빠르게 제어하고 싶은 수동 트레이더 출구 전략을 바꾸고 싶은 EA 사용자 다수의 주문을 동시에 관리하는 트
Close All Trades with Confirmation Alert
Azuan Noor
유틸리티
Expert Advisor for MT4 Useful utility MUST have for all traders.  With 1 click button, you're able to close all your open positions. Its come with a warning pop up notification when you click to close all your trades, to avoid an accident press the button. Just press 'Yes' to confirm or 'No' to cancel it. The expert will close all your open positions no matter what pairs you currently open or directions. Just attach the expert on 1 of your chart, and you're good to go.
Automatic Markup Trendlines
Salavat Bulyakarov
유틸리티
Автопостроение трендовых линий. Отрисовка множества линий, потенциальных границ роста\падения цен (серый цвет линий) Выявление и отрисовка канала цен (зеленый цвет линий) Выявление потенциальных треугольников ТА (красный и синий цвет линий) Рекомендуется использовать белый фон графика, период графика - М30. Настройки Interval=200 - максимальное количество баров, используемых в анализе для построения линий. The_greatest_distance=5 000 - регулирует максимальное удаление от текущего бара уровня цен
MakingAssistantNetworker
Iurii Kuksov
유틸리티
이것은 구매 및 판매 주문 네트워크를 배치하는 일반 패널입니다. 이 전문가 고문은 설정에 정의 된 이익 순서를 닫습니다. 그런 다음 사다리라는 매개 변수가 있습니다.이 매개 변수에는 사다리 매개 변수에 의해 표시된 점(여기서 주요 설정에서는 10 점)으로 주문 사이의 거리가 증가하기 시작하므로 두 번째 순서는 10 점,세 번째 순서는 20 점,네 번째 순서는 40 점 등이 포함됩니다. 그런 다음 설정에 있지 않기 때문에 이 고문에 무엇이 있는지 알아야 하지만 이 고문이 제안한 전략의 논리에 영향을 미칩니다.. 의이 고문이 다섯 개 주문을 엽니 다 여기 설정에서 가정 해 봅시다... 또는 구매... 또는 판매... 좋아.. 그러나,주문을 열 때,그것은 이전에 열린 주문의 절반으로 다음 오픈 주문의 로트를 증가시킬 것입니다. 즉,설정에서 0.1 로트를 설정하면 계획에 따라 5 개의 주문이 열리고 현재 가격에 가까운 첫 번째 주문은 0.1 로트의 가격으로 열립니다. 두 번째는 주어진
TradePanel MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.84 (89)
유틸리티
Trade Panel은 다기능 거래 보조원입니다. 이 애플리케이션에는 수동 거래를 위한 50개 이상의 거래 기능이 포함되어 있으며 대부분의 거래 작업을 자동화할 수 있습니다. 전략 테스터에서는 애플리케이션이 작동하지 않습니다. 구매하기 전에 데모 계정에서 데모 버전을 테스트할 수 있습니다. 데모 버전 여기 . 전체 지침 여기 . 거래. 한 번의 클릭으로 거래 작업을 수행할 수 있습니다: 자동 위험 계산을 통해 지정가 주문 및 포지션을 엽니다. 한 번의 클릭으로 여러 주문과 포지션을 열 수 있습니다. 주문 그리드를 엽니다. 그룹별 대기 주문 및 포지션을 마감합니다. 포지션 반전(매수 청산 후 매도 개시 또는 매도 청산 후 매수 개시). 포지션 고정(매수 포지션과 매도 포지션의 양을 동일하게 하는 추가 포지션 개설). 한 번의 클릭으로 모든 포지션을 부분 청산합니다. 모든 포지션의 이익실현과 손절매를 동일한 가격 수준으로 설정합니다. 모든 포지션에 대한 손절매를 해당 포지션의 손익 분기
BuyLimit and SellLimit Grid MT4
Leonid Basis
유틸리티
BuyLimit_SellLimit_Grid script opens BuyLimit and SellLimit pending orders. You just need to drop this script on the chart with a desired currency pair.  Before placing all pending orders, the input window is opened allowing you to modify all input parameters: LongPos - if TRUE, BuyLimit order is opened. ShortPos - if TRUE, SellLimit order is opened. InitLot - initial lot. LotCoeff - if 1, all pending orders will have the same lot size. InitStep - difference between two consecutive orders in poi
MT4 Trading Control Panel
Ludo Frisch
유틸리티
The Trading Control Panel EA let you: - Calculated lot size based on the (% or $ risk) - Place multiple (Market/Limit/Stop) trades at same time - Manage all open trades (move SL to BE, take partial profit, close all trades) This is a handy tool for those who wont to open multiple orders without spending time on lot calculations. When opening multiple orders the first order has the first TP and all other orders get the second TP.
Daily High Low Marker Analyzer
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
유틸리티
Daily High Low Marker Analyzer – Master the Market's Extremes! Are you a serious trader who wants to track the daily high and low price levels with absolute precision? Do you need a powerful and reliable tool to analyze market structure, support & resistance, and price behavior? If so, the Daily High Low Marker Analyzer is the perfect tool for you! This cutting-edge MT5 utility helps you: Identify the highest and lowest price of the day in real time. Plot dynamic high & low price lines directly
Market Maker Expert
Oon Kar Lee
Experts
MARKET MAKER EXPERT is an customizable advanced, fully automated Grid Trading Expert Advisor developed to trade on MULTIPAIR MODE ( EURUSD,USDJPY,USDCHF,USDCAD,EURCHF ), by spreading out risks. Expanding Grid is its speciality. It focuses on opening a large number of orders. The currency pairs have been chosen carefully to run this system. Once it analyze the market, it does a hedge order immediately, (so margin levels are not affected on the initial trade) Starts grid when the price move aga
TakeProfit Catcher
Mikhail Kontsevoy
유틸리티
It is so very disappointing when the price does not have enough points to achieve Take Profit and makes a reversal. This EA sets virtual levels near the TakeProfit levels. This EA sets virtual levels next to TakeProfit orders. If these levels are reached by price, breakeven or trailing stop is applied for an order. Features This EA does not set new orders. The aim of this EA is to manage stop losses of existing orders that are set by another EA or manually (magic number equals 0). For correct w
DynamicTradeLines
Nigel Wilkins
유틸리티
This utility provides a very intuitive, versatile and helpful visual display of the live trades in a chart window - particularly good if you have a basket of live trades. How to use The program runs as a Non-Trading Expert Advisor - it is not an indicator. Therefore it should be placed in the Expert Advisors folder and then attached to a separate chart window, maybe stacked in front of your live EA trading window - see screenshots for many variations. Or you could trade manually in the Dynamic
HungrySpiderMulti
Aleksandr Hudilainen
유틸리티
HungrySpiderMulti - is an easy-to-use multi-currency trading panel allowing you to trade 28 trading pairs in one window . The panel also allows you to use grid, and trailing stop. Using this panel trader will receive a push-notification about new events. Opening an order: Opening an order occurs in one click. Near the required currency pair, in the Open section, click on the Sell or Buy button. Grid: Near required pair, there is a Grid button. The button has two states, green - on, orange - off
SMC Venom Model BPR
Ivan Butko
지표
SMC Venom Model BPR 지표는 Smart Money(SMC) 개념 내에서 일하는 트레이더를 위한 전문 도구입니다. 가격 차트에서 두 가지 주요 패턴을 자동으로 식별합니다. FVG (공정 가치 갭)는 3개의 캔들의 조합으로, 첫 번째와 세 번째 캔들 사이에 갭이 있습니다. 이는 볼륨 지원이 없는 레벨 사이에 구역을 형성하여 종종 가격 수정으로 이어집니다. BPR (균형 가격 범위)은 두 개의 FVG 패턴의 조합으로, "브리지"를 형성합니다. 이는 가격이 낮은 볼륨 활동으로 움직일 때 브레이크아웃과 레벨로의 복귀 구역으로, 캔들 사이에 갭을 생성합니다. 이러한 패턴은 거래자가 차트에서 거래량과 가격 역학을 분석하여 주요 지지/저항 수준, 돌파 구역 및 진입 지점을 식별하는 데 도움이 되며, 여기서 대형 시장 참여자와 일반 참여자 간의 상호 작용이 발생합니다. 이 지표는 사각형과 화살표 형태로 패턴을 시각화하며 유연한 경고 설정도 지원합니다. 주요 특징: 패턴 표시 모드:
Managing Open Positions
Mark Lapukha
유틸리티
Watch a few videos in the playlist, turn on subtitles, and select a translation into your language. MOPS ( Managing Open PositionS ) is an expert advisor for managing open trades. Its key features include sending notifications to Telegram and automatically closing all positions when specified virtual take-profit and stop-loss levels are reached for all currency pairs, a specific pair, or a "magic number." The advisor not only sends sound alerts and push notifications to the mobile app but also
Dublicator
Vladimir Tkach
유틸리티
Simple and fast trade duplicator that copies trades on the same account with the reverse function. The reverse can be used for locking. You can choose to duplicate transactions for the current or all instruments.  Parameters Duplicate in reverse - the direction of duplication; Duplicate symbol - duplicate the selected tool; Manual lot size - hand size of the volume; Do not duplicate if spread > - do not duplicate a trade if the current spread is larger; List of magic to be duplicated - filte
Prop Firm Close All Orders
Christian Paul Anasco
유틸리티
Now, you have your very own   PROP FIRM AUTO-CLOSER   program! Once your account target or drawdown hits, all open orders will close automatically. ========================================== INPUTS: Account target (exact amount):   Put the exact account target. Once the equity hits your specied account balance target, all open orders will close. Make sure to add some buffer to consider slippage. Use fixed value or dynamic value:   Choose whether you will need a fixed value or dynamic value for
Auto Fibo Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
지표
"Auto FIBO Pro" Crypto_Forex 지표 - 거래에 유용한 보조 도구입니다! - 지표는 자동으로 Fibo 수준과 로컬 추세선(빨간색)을 계산하여 차트에 배치합니다. - Fibonacci 수준은 가격이 반전될 수 있는 주요 영역을 나타냅니다. - 가장 중요한 수준은 23.6%, 38.2%, 50%, 61.8%입니다. - 역전 스캘핑이나 존 그리드 거래에 사용할 수 있습니다. - Auto FIBO Pro 지표를 사용하여 현재 시스템을 개선할 수 있는 기회도 많습니다. - Info Spread Swap Display가 있습니다. 현재 Spread와 Swap이 부착된 외환 쌍을 표시합니다. - 디스플레이에는 계정 잔액, 자본 및 마진도 표시됩니다. - 차트의 어느 모서리에서나 Info Spread Swap Display를 찾을 수 있습니다. 0 - 왼쪽 상단 모서리, 1 - 오른쪽 상단, 2 - 왼쪽 하단, 3 - 오른쪽 하단. 여기를 클릭하여 고품질 트레이딩 로봇과
Virtual OCO Pending
Kenneth Parling
5 (1)
유틸리티
소개 '가상 OCO 보류' - 위험 평가 기능이 있는 반자동 주문 관리 유틸리티 도구(전문가 고문)로 OCO 보류 규칙(One Cancel 다른). 시각적으로 쉽게 확인할 수 있도록 차트에 시각적 수준을 표시합니다. 하나의 차트에서 이 유틸리티를 사용하여 원하는 다른 기호에 대해 주문을 보낼 수 있습니다. 메뉴 설정에서 주문할 기호를 지정할 때 해당 차트(선택 사항)에 첨부할 필요가 없습니다. 시각적 가상 레벨 이는 연결된 현재 공개 차트 유틸리티에만 그려지며 '거래 기호' 설정과 일치해야 합니다. 즉, 'EURUSD'를 설정하고 유틸리티를 차트 EURUSD에 첨부하면 이 수준은 시각적이지 않습니다. 전략 테스터 전략 테스터에서 이 유틸리티를 실행하면 목적을 보여주기 위해 무작위로 주문을 엽니다. 유틸리티 이점 동적 위험 평가 또는 고정 로트 동적(ATR) 또는 고정 이익 및 손절매 수준 가상 주문 관리 끄기 가능성 - 경고, 이 모드는 가상 손절매를 설정하거나 모니터링하거나
Trade Manager Basic Breakeven and Trailing
Luca Enrico Mattei
1 (1)
유틸리티
Trade Manager Basic – MetaTrader 4용 브레이크이븐 및 트레일링 관리 유틸리티 Trade Manager Basic 는 MetaTrader 4용으로 설계된 가벼운 유틸리티형 전문가 어드바이저(EA)로, 새로운 포지션을 열지 않고 기존의 거래를 관리하는 데 사용됩니다. 자동으로 수행하는 기능: 설정된 이익 수준에 도달하면 손절매(Stop Loss)를 진입가로 이동 (브레이크이븐) 특정 이익 임계값을 초과하면 트레일링 스탑을 활성화 주요 기능: 수동으로 개설된 거래에 작동 브레이크이븐 및 트레일링 스탑에 대한 사용자 정의 가능 설정 모든 브로커 및 거래 상품과 호환됨 (금, 지수, 원유 포함) 사용 방법: EA를 아무 차트에나 적용하면 모든 열린 거래를 모니터링하고 입력된 설정에 따라 자동으로 손절매를 조정합니다. 참고: 이 EA는 포지션을 열거나 닫지 않습니다 . 기존 주문의 손절매만 관리합니다. 입력 파라미터: BreakEvenTrigger : 브레이크이븐을
FREE
Panel Trader MT4
Maksim Vershinin
유틸리티
Торговая панель для быстрой и удобной торговли. Панель позволяет быстро открывать и закрывать ордера. Отдельное закрытие ордеров по позиции Sell и Buy. Так же  есть возможность закрыть полностью все ордера. Торговая панель выводит информацию о прибыли, общего объема и количестве ордеров по позициям    Sell и Buy. Иногда некоторые позиции могут не закрыться это связанно из-за волатильности рынка. В таком случае повторно нажмите закрыть позицию. Для работы панели необходимо разрешить автоторговлю.
Auto SL and TP Maker
Oleg Remizov
유틸리티
Auto SLTP Maker MT4  is an assistant for all those who forget to set StopLoss and/or TakeProfit in deal parameters, or trade on a very fast market and fail to place them in time. This tool automatically tracks trades without StopLoss and/or TakeProfit and checks what level should be set in accordance with the settings. The tool works both with market and pending orders. The type of orders to work with can be set in the parameters. It can track either trades for the instrument it runs on, or all
Break Even Point Finder
Hamid Esmaeil Khani
유틸리티
An  MT4 Expert advisor for finding Break-Even point of open position, especially grid or hedge orders. also, you can close all open orders, or delete all pending orders , and set your desire Take Profit how far from Break Even point. All traders that using Grid strategy, or Hedge strategy should use this ea. it shows you break-even point by drawing a line and also automatically set your Take profit and stop loss.
이 제품의 구매자들이 또한 구매함
Local Trade Copier EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (104)
유틸리티
Local Trade Copier EA MT4 를 사용하여 매우 빠른 거래 복사 경험을 해보세요. 1분 안에 간편하게 설정할 수 있으며, 이 거래 복사기를 사용하면 Windows 컴퓨터 또는 Windows VPS에서 여러 개의 MetaTrader 터미널 간에 거래를 0.5초 미만의 초고속 복사 속도로 복사할 수 있습니다. 초보자든 전문가든 Local Trade Copier EA MT4 는 다양한 옵션을 제공하여 사용자의 특정 요구에 맞게 맞춤 설정할 수 있습니다. 이는 수익 잠재력을 높이려는 모든 사람을 위한 최고의 솔루션입니다. 지금 사용해보시고 이것이 왜 시장에서 가장 빠르고 쉬운 무역용 복사기인지 알아보세요! 팁: 여기 에서 데모 계정에서 Local Trade Copier EA MT4 데모 버전을 다운로드하여 사용해 볼 수 있습니다. 다운로드한 무료 데모 파일을 MT4 >> File >> Open Data Folder >> MQL4 >> Experts 폴더에 붙여넣고 터미널
Trade Assistant MT4
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.42 (192)
유틸리티
거래당 위험 계산, 라인을 사용한 손쉬운 신규 주문, 부분 청산 기능을 통한 주문 관리, 7가지 유형의 트레일링 스탑 및 기타 유용한 기능을 제공합니다. 추가 자료 및 지침 설치 지침 - 애플리케이션 지침 - 데모 계정용 애플리케이션 평가판 라인 기능       - 차트에 개시선, 손절매, 차익실현을 표시합니다. 이 기능을 사용하면 새로운 주문을 쉽게 하고 개봉 전에 추가 특성을 볼 수 있습니다. 위기 관리       -       위험 계산 기능은 설정된 위험과 손절매 주문의 크기를 고려하여 새 주문의 볼륨을 계산합니다. 이를 통해 손절매 크기를 설정하고 동시에 설정된 위험을 존중할 수 있습니다. 로트 계산 버튼 - 위험 계산을 활성화/비활성화합니다. 필요한 위험 값은 위험 필드에 0에서 100 사이의 백분율 또는 예금 통화로 설정됩니다. 설정 탭에서 위험 계산 옵션을 선택합니다. $ 통화, % 잔액, % 지분, % 자유 마진, % 사용자 정의, % AB 이전 일, % AB
Forex Trade Manager MT4
InvestSoft
4.98 (424)
유틸리티
Trade Manager EA에 오신 것을 환영합니다. 이 도구는 거래를 보다 직관적이고 정확하며 효율적으로 만들기 위해 설계된 궁극적인 리스크 관리 도구 입니다. 단순한 주문 실행 도구가 아닌, 원활한 거래 계획, 포지션 관리 및 리스크 제어를 위한 종합 솔루션입니다. 초보자부터 고급 트레이더, 빠른 실행이 필요한 스캘퍼에 이르기까지 Trade Manager EA는 외환, 지수, 상품, 암호화폐 등 다양한 시장에서 유연성을 제공합니다. Trade Manager EA를 사용하면 복잡한 계산은 이제 과거의 일이 됩니다. 시장을 분석하고 진입, 손절 및 익절 수준을 차트의 수평선으로 표시한 후 리스크를 설정하면, Trade Manager가 이상적인 포지션 크기를 즉시 계산하고 SL 및 TP 값을 실시간으로 표시합니다. 모든 거래가 간편하게 관리됩니다. 주요 기능: 포지션 크기 계산기 : 정의된 리스크에 따라 거래 크기를 즉시 결정합니다. 간단한 거래 계획 : 진입, 손절, 익절을 위한
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (40)
유틸리티
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
Ultimate Extractor MT4
Clifton Creath
유틸리티
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT4 Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 4 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. Ability to combine multiple accounts and MT4 and MT5 into a single dashboard. What It Does Automatically analyzes your MT4 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with interactive visualizations. Tracks live performance metric
Fast Copy For Multi Plattform Multi Account MT4
Kaijun Wang
5 (11)
유틸리티
복사기->편리하고 빠른 인터페이스 상호작용으로 사용자가 바로 사용 가능       ->>>> Windows 컴퓨터 또는 VPS Windows에서 사용하는 것이 좋습니다. 특징: 다양하고 개인화된 복사 거래 설정: 1. 다양한 신호 소스에 대해 다양한 로트 모드를 설정할 수 있습니다. 2. 다양한 신호 소스를 포워드 및 리버스 복사 거래에 대해 설정할 수 있습니다. 3. 신호는 주석으로 설정할 수 있습니다. 4. 계약 로트에 따라 로트를 교정할지 여부 다양하고 개인화된 복사 주문 설정 2: 1. 다양한 품종에 대해 다양한 로트 모드를 설정할 수 있습니다. 2. 정방향 및 역방향 복사 주문에 대해 다양한 품종을 설정할 수 있습니다. 3. 주석으로 신호를 설정할 수 있습니다. 4. 계약 로트에 따라 로트를 교정할지 여부 댓글 필터링, MAGIC 필터링, 시그널 로트 필터링, 로컬 제품 필터링 근무시간 설정 역동기화 SLAVE 닫힘 주문 바인딩 기능: 모든 주문은 설정된 신호 소스 주문
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (41)
유틸리티
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider 는 사용하기 쉽고 완전히 사용자 정의가 가능한 도구로, 텔레그램으로 신호를 보내어 계정을 신호 제공자로 변환할 수 있습니다. 메시지 형식은 완전히 사용자 정의가 가능합니다! 그러나 간단한 사용을 위해 미리 정의된 템플릿을 선택하고 메시지의 특정 부분을 활성화하거나 비활성화할 수도 있습니다. [ 데모 ]  [ 매뉴얼 ] [ MT5 버전 ] [ 디스코드 버전 ] [ 텔레그램 채널 ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] 설정 단계별 사용자 가이드 가 제공됩니다. 텔레그램 API에 대한 지식이 필요 없으며, 개발자가 필요한 모든 것을 제공합니다. 주요 기능 구독자에게 보낸 주문 세부 정보를 사용자 정의할 수 있는 기능 예를 들어 브론즈, 실버, 골드와 같은 계층 구독 모델을 만들 수 있습니다. 골드 구독은 모든 신호 등을 받게 됩니다. ID, 심볼 또는 코멘트별 주문 필터링 주문이 실행된 차트의 스크린샷을 포함 보낸
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.69 (65)
유틸리티
MetaTrader 4용 트레이드 복사기.       모든 계정의 외환 거래, 포지션, 주문을 복사합니다. 그것은 최고의 무역 복사기 중 하나입니다       MT4 - MT4, MT5 - MT4       위해       카피롯 MT4       버전(또는       MT4 -  MT5   MT5 - MT5       위해       카피롯 MT5       버전). MT5 버전 전체 설명   +DEMO +PDF 구입 방법 설치하는 방법     로그 파일을 얻는 방법     테스트 및 최적화 방법     Expforex의 모든 제품 복사기   버전         MetaTrader 5   터미널 (   МТ5 - МТ5, МТ4 - МТ5   ) -   Copylot Client MT5 고유한 복사 알고리즘은 마스터 계정에서 고객 계정으로 모든 거래를 정확하게 복사합니다. 이 제품은 또한 높은 작동 속도에서 높은 오류 처리로 유명합니다. 강력한 기능 세트. 프로그램은 여러 터
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4
Dilwyn Tng
5 (3)
유틸리티
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4 (복사 고양이 MT4) 는 단순한 로컬 트레이드 카피어가 아니라, 오늘날의 거래 환경을 위해 설계된 완전한 리스크 관리 및 실행 프레임워크입니다. Prop Firm 챌린지부터 개인 계좌 관리까지, 강력한 실행력, 자본 보호, 유연한 설정, 고급 거래 처리 기능을 통해 모든 상황에 적응합니다. 이 카피어는 Master(송신자) 와 Slave(수신자) 모드 모두에서 작동하며, 실시간으로 시장가/지정가 주문, 거래 수정, 부분 청산, Close By 작업을 동기화합니다. 데모 및 실계좌 모두 호환되며, 거래용 비밀번호 또는 투자자 비밀번호로도 사용할 수 있습니다. Persistent Trade Memory 기술을 통해 EA, 터미널, VPS가 재시작되더라도 거래가 복원됩니다. 여러 Master와 Slave를 동시에 관리할 수 있으며, 브로커 간 차이는 접두사/접미사 자동 감지 또는 심볼 매핑으로 처리됩니다. 매뉴얼/설정: Copy C
News Filter EA MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (9)
유틸리티
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the   News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify   trading days   and   hours   for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes   risk management   and   equity protection   features
Trade Dashboard MT4
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (53)
유틸리티
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
Risk Calculator Fast Trade Management Buttons
LEE SAMSON
유틸리티
Risk/Reward Tool은 MetaTrader 4에서 거래를 계획, 시각화 및 실행하는 방식을 혁신하도록 설계된 전문가급 Expert Advisor입니다. 정밀한 리스크 관리를 중시하는 재량 트레이더이든, 거래 설정을 시각적으로 테스트해야 하는 전략 개발자이든, 이 도구는 우아하고 직관적인 인터페이스에서 필요한 모든 것을 제공합니다. 기본적인 포지션 계산기와 달리, Risk/Reward Tool은 시각적 거래 계획을 즉각적인 실행 기능, 실시간 손익 모니터링 및 포괄적인 거래 관리 기능과 결합합니다. 이 도구는 MT4 전략 테스터와 완전히 호환되어 실제 자본을 위험에 빠뜨리지 않고 거래 전략을 연습하고 접근 방식을 개선할 수 있습니다. 도구의 전체 매뉴얼은 여기에서 확인할 수 있습니다: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/766244 MT5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/158601 주요 기능
Draw Agent
Omar Alkassar
유틸리티
Draw Agent는 모든 차트 분석, 낙서, 메모 등을 만들고 관리할 수 있는 아름답고 혁신적인 방법으로 설계되었습니다. 이 도구는 차트 공간을 칠판으로 취급하고 손으로 그리는 자유 그리기 방법을 제공합니다. 이 자유형 그리기 도구를 사용하면 차트에서 이벤트를 표시하거나 강조 표시하기 위해 MT4/MT5 차트에 그릴 수 있습니다. Elliott 파동을 손으로 작성하거나, 차트에 선을 긋거나, 차트에 아이디어를 설명하려는 경우   유용한 도구입니다. 클라이언트를 위한 라이브 웨비나를 실행하거나 사람들에게 스크린샷 또는 차트 파일을 배포하는 경우 특히 유용합니다. 또한. Draw Agent 설치 및 입력 가이드 EA 추가 URL(   http://autofxhub.com   ) MT4/MT5 터미널(스크린샷 참조)   에 대한 알림을 받으려면   . MT4 버전   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/14929 MT5 버전   https://www.
TPSpro Trade PRO
Roman Podpora
4.67 (6)
유틸리티
주어진 손절매 수준에 따라 포지션 규모 또는 위험을 즉시 계산할 수 있는 도구는 전문 트레이더와 초보 트레이더 모두에게 필수적입니다. TRADE PRO 거래 유틸리티는 빠르고 정확한 계산을 제공하여 시간적 제약이 있고 변동성이 큰 시장 상황에서 의사 결정을 내리는 데 도움을 줍니다. MT5 버전        /   추가 설치 자재 주요 기능: 독창적이고, 간결하며, 효과적입니다. 메인 거래 패널을 여는 독특하고 편리한 방법: 차트 오른쪽에 마우스 커서를 올려놓고 원하는 방향을 클릭하여 선물 주문을 하세요. 시장가 주문을 빠르게 설정할 수 있습니다. TRADE PRO를 사용하여 잔액 또는 자본 대비 백분율로 위험 수준을 설정하거나 특정 위험 금액을 지정할 수 있습니다. 차트에서 손절매 수준을 시각적으로 정의하면 도구가 각 통화 쌍에 대한 최적의 포지션 크기를 자동으로 계산합니다. 또한 지정된 위험-보상 비율을 기반으로 목표 수익(익절)을 자동으로 설정할 수 있습니다. 총 위험을 분
Fast Trade MT4
Alexey Valeev
4.8 (5)
유틸리티
This trading panel has been developed for fast and comfortable operation of the financial markets. It is equipped with the necessary functions for manual and semi-automated trading. Due to the presence of the order trailing feature, trailing stop and automatic closure by equity, profit, time. You can use it to automate your trading system. All you have to do is open a position and set the parameters for maintenance, everything else will be handled by the EA. If you want to limit your losses, set
DFGX Dashboard
Tsvetan Tsvetanov
5 (2)
유틸리티
Take your trading to the next level with DFGX - our second generation Dynamic Fibonacci Grid. This new, powerful and easy to use application is specially designed and optimized for contrarian intraday trading, scalping and news trading on the Forex market. This system is the ideal solution for active professional traders and scalpers who are looking for innovative ways to optimize their strategy. The system also provides excellent opportunity for new traders who want to learn to trade in a syste
Take a Break
Eric Emmrich
5 (31)
유틸리티
The most advanced news filter on MQL market - free demo available Take a Break has transformed from a basic news filter into a comprehensive account protection solution. It seamlessly pauses any other Expert Advisors during news events or based on your custom filters, all while safeguarding your EA settings - restoring them automatically when trading resumes for complete peace of mind. Typical use cases: A single news filter for all your EAs. Stop trading during news/high volatility (+ close all
Multi Copy
Kaijun Wang
5 (1)
유틸리티
복사기->편리하고 빠른 인터페이스 상호작용으로 사용자가 바로 사용 가능       ->>>> Windows 컴퓨터 또는 VPS Windows에서 사용하는 것이 좋습니다. 기본 기능: 복사 거래의 일반적인 상호작용 속도는 0.5초 미만입니다. 신호 소스를 자동으로 감지하고 신호 소스 계정 목록을 표시합니다. 심볼 자동 매칭, 다양한 플랫폼에서 일반적으로 사용되는 거래 심볼의 95%(다른 접미사와 같은 특수한 경우)가 자동으로 매칭되며, 기본적으로 수동 설정이 필요하지 않으며 심볼 매핑 테이블을 두 번 클릭하여 해당 심볼을 변경할 수 있습니다. (매핑 테이블에는 빠른 심볼 검색 기능이 있습니다) 4가지 lot 계산 모드(1. 승수 2. 고정 lot 3. 적응형 위험 4. 신호   적응형 위험   ) 특수 로트 모드: 로트 크기는 손절매 자본 위험에 따라 계산될 수 있습니다.(손절매가 너무 작을 수 있고 계산된 로트 크기가 너무 클 수 있으므로 주의해서 사용하세요) 다중 플랫폼, 다중 신
News Dashboard MT4
Taras Slobodyanik
4.5 (8)
유틸리티
This dashboard displaying current news from ForexFactory.com (calendar FFC) and from the Investing.com website . You can sort news by impact and by country, and display them on the chart with one click. By holding down the 'Ctrl' key, you can select several different 'currencies' or 'impacts' to sort. Also, this utility shows not only the forecast, but also the actual values ​​after they appear on the site. You can set a separate notification for each news. You can read the news using your EA
Trading History MT4
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (9)
유틸리티
Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time 2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience
Averaging Helper
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
유틸리티
평균화 도우미 - 이러한 종류의 거래 도우미 도구는 두 가지 기술을 사용하여 이전에는 수익성이 없었던 포지션의 평균을 맞추는 데 도움이 됩니다. 표준 평균화 추세에 따라 포지션을 이후 오픈하여 헤지 이 유틸리티는 매수 및 매도 포지션 모두 여러 방향의 여러 미결제 포지션을 한 번에 정리할 수 있습니다   . 예를 들어, 하나는 매도 포지션이고 다른 하나는 매수 포지션인데, 두 포지션 모두 수익이 없거나, 하나는 수익이 없고 하나는 수익이지만 수익이 충분하지 않은 경우, 두 포지션의 평균을 계산하여 더 높은 수익률로 거래를 마감하려는 경우, 이 유틸리티는 평균화 도우미(Averaging Helper)를 사용하는 데 도움이 될 것입니다. 평균화 도우미 유틸리티를 사용하면 다음 포지션의 크기, 주문 가격, 포지션을 평균화하고 지정한 이익 실현 크기에 맞춰 포지션을 마감하는 방향을 자동으로 계산할 수 있습니다. 이 유틸리티는 매수 및 매도 버튼을 사용하여 포지션을 오픈할 수 있도록 지원합니
Profrobotrading Channel EA
Irina Cherkashina
유틸리티
With this Expert Advisor, you can seamlessly integrate various channel, arrow, and reversal indicators. It offers the flexibility to use all popular channel trading strategies, while also providing powerful tools to customize your trading conditions and risk management system.   The Expert Advisor opens orders when the price crosses the channel boundaries. Multiple crossing conditions are available for customization: Price touches boundary on re-entry into the channel Price touches boundary on
Basket EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (5)
유틸리티
Basket EA MT4 는 강력한 수익 실현 도구이자 종합적인 계좌 보호 시스템을 하나의 간편하고 사용하기 쉬운 솔루션으로 결합한 제품입니다. 이 EA의 핵심 목적은 계좌 내 모든 개별 포지션을 묶음(Basket) 단위로 관리하여, 계좌 전체의 손익을 완전히 통제할 수 있도록 하는 것입니다. Take Profit, Stop Loss, Break Even(손익분기점), Trailing Stop과 같은 묶음(purpose) 수준의 기능을 제공하며, 이를 계좌 잔고의 퍼센트, 고정 통화 금액 또는 해당 거래들의 평균 포인트로 설정할 수 있습니다. 이러한 유연성은 트레이더가 자신만의 리스크 및 수익 전략을 맞춤 설정할 수 있도록 해줍니다. 또한 Basket EA MT4 는 Magic Number, 심볼, 또는 댓글 등을 기반으로 특정 거래를 관리 대상에서 제외하거나 포함시키는 지능형 거래 필터링을 지원합니다. 이를 통해 원하는 거래만 EA의 관리 대상이 되도록 보장할 수 있습니다. 추가
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.86 (58)
유틸리티
한 번의 클릭으로 거래할 수 있는 거래 패널.   위치 및 주문 작업!   차트 또는 키보드에서 거래. 거래 패널을 사용하면 차트에서 클릭 한 번으로 거래하고 표준 MetaTrader 컨트롤보다 30배 빠르게 거래 작업을 수행할 수 있습니다. 거래자의 삶을 더 쉽게 만들고 거래자가 훨씬 빠르고 편리하게 거래 활동을 수행할 수 있도록 도와주는 매개변수 및 기능의 자동 계산. 차트의 무역 거래에 대한 그래픽 팁 및 전체 정보. MT5 버전 전체 설명   +DEMO +PDF 구입 방법 설치하는 방법     로그 파일을 얻는 방법     테스트 및 최적화 방법     Expforex의 모든 제품 열기 및 닫기, 반전 및 잠금, 부분 닫기/오토로트. 가상/실제 손절매/이익 실현/후행 정지/손익분기점, 주문 그리드 .... MetaТrader 4   의 주요 요청 거래 제어판   : 구매, 판매, 구매 중지, 구매 제한, 판매 중지, 판매 제한, 닫기, 삭제, 수정, 후행 중지, 손절매,
Auto Martingale Trade Manager
DADALI ARWALY
5 (1)
유틸리티
DESCRIPTION: The EA is a trade manager for managing manual or other trades by EA. It can place Stoploss, Takeprofit, Trailing, and Martingale/Average all open positions. Make sure to just place 1 type of open orders for each symbols   (Examples: 1 Buy or 1 Sell). The EA will not open the initial trades, but can be backtested to see how it works. FEATURES: Multicurrency or Single Pair Mode. Placing Stoploss / Takeprofit. Auto Martingale / Average Positions. Trailing for All Open Positions (Singl
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
유틸리티
Custom Alerts AIO: 다중 시장을 동시에 모니터링 – 설정 없이 즉시 사용 가능 개요 Custom Alerts AIO 는 복잡한 설정 없이 즉시 사용할 수 있는 통합 시장 모니터링 도구입니다. FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels, IX Power 등 필요한 모든 지표가 내장되어 있어 별도의 설치나 구성 없이 알림 기능을 바로 사용할 수 있습니다. 차트 그래픽 없이 작동하며, Forex, 금속, 지수, 암호화폐 등 주요 자산군을 모두 지원합니다. 주식(Symbols)은 별도로 입력하여 추가할 수 있으나, MetaTrader에서는 일반적으로 제한적으로만 사용됩니다. 1. 왜 Custom Alerts AIO를 선택해야 하나요? 추가 라이선스가 필요 없습니다 • 모든 Stein Investments 지표가 내장되어 있어 별도 구매가 필요 없습니다. • 즉시 알림 기능을 시작할 수 있어 빠르고 간편합니다. 모든 시장을 하나의 도구로
Trade Portfolio Dashboard
LEE SAMSON
유틸리티
일별 및 주별 마감 거래 내역, 현재 진행 중인 거래, 외환 노출을 한 차트에서 즉시 확인하세요! 히트맵을 사용하여 수익성 있는 거래와 거래 포트폴리오 내에서 현재 하락이 있는 위치를 파악하세요. 빠른 마감 버튼 빠른 마감 버튼을 사용하여 단일 심볼에 대한 모든 거래를 마감하거나, 개별 거래를 전체적으로 마감하거나, 버튼을 클릭하여 일부 수익 또는 손실을 실현하세요. 더 이상 목록에서 거래를 찾아 거래의 일부를 마감하는 방법을 알아낼 필요가 없습니다. 대시보드는 외환 쌍을 거래하는 동안 각 통화 심볼에 대한 현재 노출도 표시하므로 주요 뉴스 이벤트에 앞서 과도하게 노출될 수 있는 영역을 파악하는 데 도움이 됩니다. 버튼을 사용하여 뉴스가 나오기 전에 노출을 즉시 빠르게 줄이거나, 이미 뉴스가 발생하여 수익을 창출한 경우 클릭 한 번으로 빠르게 수익을 확보할 수 있습니다! 진행 중인 거래 히트맵 거래 히트맵은 달러 비용 평균화를 사용하여 거래의 확장 및 축소를 수행하는 포지션 거
Zone Trader MT4
LEE SAMSON
5 (1)
유틸리티
거래하고자 하는 주요 영역을 파악한 후 자동으로 거래 지원 및 저항 또는 공급 및 수요 구역을 설정합니다. 이 EA를 사용하면 한 번의 클릭으로 매수 및 매도 구역을 그린 다음 가격이 바뀔 것으로 예상되는 정확한 위치에 배치할 수 있습니다. 그런 다음 EA는 해당 구역을 모니터링하고 구역에 대해 지정한 가격 액션에 따라 자동으로 거래를 수행합니다. 초기 거래가 수행되면 EA는 대상 구역이 되는 반대 구역에서 이익을 얻습니다. 그런 다음 거래를 종료하고 진입할 새 구역을 그리거나 이익을 얻고 즉시 반대 방향으로 거래를 역전하여 "항상 시장" 스타일 전략을 만드는 두 가지 선택이 있습니다. 입력 및 전략이 포함된 전체 매뉴얼은 여기에 있습니다: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/760256 이 EA는 시장에서 고정 또는 하드 스톱 로스를 사용하지 않는 포지션 트레이더 또는 달러 비용 평균 거래 전략을 위해 설계되었습니다. 대신, 다음에 가능한 지지 또는
Trade Manager MT4 DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.09 (11)
유틸리티
거래 관리자는 위험을 자동으로 계산하는 동시에 거래를 빠르게 시작하고 종료하는 데 도움을 줍니다. 과잉 거래, 복수 거래 및 감정 거래를 방지하는 데 도움이 되는 기능이 포함되어 있습니다. 거래를 자동으로 관리할 수 있으며 계정 성과 지표를 그래프로 시각화할 수 있습니다. 이러한 기능은 이 패널을 모든 수동 거래자에게 이상적으로 만들고 MetaTrader 4 플랫폼을 향상시키는 데 도움이 됩니다. 다중 언어 지원. MT5 버전  |  사용자 가이드 + 데모 트레이드 매니저는 전략 테스터에서 작동하지 않습니다. 데모를 보려면 사용자 가이드로 이동하세요. 위기 관리 % 또는 $를 기준으로 위험 자동 조정 고정 로트 크기 또는 거래량과 핍을 기반으로 한 자동 로트 크기 계산을 사용하는 옵션 RR, Pips 또는 Price를 사용한 손익분기점 손실 설정 추적 중지 손실 설정 목표 달성 시 모든 거래를 자동으로 마감하는 최대 일일 손실률(%)입니다. 과도한 손실로부터 계정을 보호하고 과도한
X2 Copy MT4
Liubov' Shkandrii
유틸리티
혁신적인 X2 Copy MT4로 즉각적인 트레이드 복사를 발견하세요. 단 10초의 설정만으로 단일 Windows 컴퓨터 또는 VPS에서 MetaTrader 터미널 간에 전례 없는 속도(0.1초 미만)로 트레이드를 동기화하는 강력한 도구를 얻을 수 있습니다. 여러 계정을 관리하든, 신호를 따르든, 전략을 확장하든, X2 Copy MT4는 비교할 수 없는 정밀도와 제어로 여러분의 워크플로우에 적응합니다. 기다림을 멈추세요 — 시장을 선도하는 속도와 신뢰성으로 복사를 시작하세요. 지금 체험판 을 다운로드하세요. *중요: MT5 터미널 작업에는 별도의 X2 Copy MT5 버전이 필요합니다 X2 Copy MT4/5 설정 및 기능 설명 | X2 Copy 체험판 설치 방법 주요 기능 고속 복사 — 0.1초 미만의 트레이드 전송 모든 복사 유형에 대한 범용 지원: MT4>MT4, MT4>MT5, MT5>MT4, MT5>MT5 직관적인 인터페이스로 10초 만에 즉시 설정 연중무휴 안정적 작동 —
제작자의 제품 더 보기
OneClickClose Free
Hajime Tsuro
5 (5)
유틸리티
This is a forex supporting tool for all manual traders. You can close positions immediately at once on the MT4 Terminal by a single click. CLOSE SELL: You can close SHORT positions of the target currency pair (same as the chart you’re using this EA). CLOSE BUY: Same as above but LONG positions will be closed. CLOSE ALL: All opened positions will be closed (no matter of currency pairs). You can select the closing method from CLOSE ALL or CLOSE ONE BY ONE. You can choose the positions to be closed
FREE
GridRepeaTrain
Hajime Tsuro
유틸리티
Meet GridRepeaTrain — Your Pending Orders Wingman! This EA’s here to back up your trading game with smart, repeatable pending orders. It’s got two modes : --------------------------------------------------------------------- [1] Single Mode and [2] Double Mode . Think of it like this: ·          Single Mode = only LONG or only SHORT pending orders (pick one and repeat it). ·          Double Mode = LIMIT or STOP pending orders (working both sides of the range). [1] Single Mode – The One-Sided
AutoOrderModify Free
Hajime Tsuro
5 (2)
유틸리티
AutoOrderModify Free is a supporting tool for all Manual and System Forex Traders. It works perfectly for situations like: “I have a nice EA but lacks the Trailing and/or Break Even.” “I’m lazy to calculate SL and TP every time I open a position.” “I want to control all of my manual trades with Trailing/Break even” Anyone interested in this tool but want more function, please try the “ AutoOrderModifyEA Pro ”. The freeware version can’t manage positions by Magic Number but manage ALL positions.
FREE
OneClick Wonder light
Hajime Tsuro
유틸리티
This is a light version of OneClickWonder. It has a limitation of lotsize ( 0.01 ) and also the trade direction (only SELL ) and magic number is fiexd (magic number = 11 ) ------------------------------------ OneClickWonder manages open trades by   Magic Number   and   Symbol , providing: ·            Individual or Basket Trailing Stop ·            Optional Averaging system   (adds new trades automatically) ·            OneClickOrder buttons   (BUY / SELL directly from chart) ·            Works
FREE
ScalTrade Assist Pro 001
Hajime Tsuro
유틸리티
This is a free trial version of ScalTradeAssist Pro ( https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/25920 ) You can use all functions of the tool without any restriction except the lot size. (fixed as 0.01) I hope you'd like it and decide to purchase the professional version :) Below is the explanation of the ScalTradeAssist Pro. *If you see that the orders are not being placed, please check your spread setting, this tool watches it and never place orders if the spread is not matching. ScalTradeAssis
FREE
ZigzagBreakout
Hajime Tsuro
Experts
***** Unlocking the Expertise: EA Source Code for Dedicated Learners ***** Commencing from November 2021 , the "EA + source code" version is at your disposal, ***** allowing those who purchase (not rent) this EA to explore its inner workings. *****T o acquire the source code, kindly direct your request, along with purchase information by sending messages to me. ***** Upon confirming your purchase, the source code will be extended to you. ***** < Disclaimer > ***** We provide the source code exc
ScalTradeAssist Pro
Hajime Tsuro
5 (1)
유틸리티
ScalTradeAssistPro: Empowering Manual Forex Traders with Enhanced Support The tool presents itself as a solution tailored to address specific scenarios, such as instances where brokers impose limitations on setting Stop Loss (SL) values in close proximity to the initial position value. Notably catering to the needs of scalping traders, ScalTradeAssistPro steps in with a unique capability—the ability to establish "virtual SL/TP" points. This innovative feature calculates both the Stop Loss and T
Early Morning Scalper ATR
Hajime Tsuro
Experts
Introducing Early Morning Scalper ATR: Precision Trading During Asian Forex Market A breakthrough in forex trading automation, the Early Morning Scalper ATR Expert Adviser offers a fully autonomous solution meticulously engineered for a specific window of opportunity—the early hours of the Asian Forex market. At its core, this innovative tool employs an advanced algorithm that orchestrates forex trading seamlessly. Augmenting its prowess are sophisticated internal indicators, which deftly ident
OneClickMagicTrader
Hajime Tsuro
유틸리티
Manual Forex Trading with Enhanced Functionality "OneClickMagicTrader," a powerful tool designed to cater to the needs of forex traders by simplifying various trading actions. Drawing parallels with the familiar "One Click Trading" feature of the MT4 terminal, OneClickMagicTrader allows traders to swiftly execute BUY or SELL orders with a single click. This tool, a brainchild of an avid trader who identified room for improvement, has now been shared with the entire forex community. Taking a st
WildCycleEA
Hajime Tsuro
Experts
Unveiling WILD CYCLE EA: A Strategy for Dynamic Market Trends Adaptive Trading in Motion Embarking on the trading landscape from June 2021, the WILD CYCLE EA presents an evolutionary approach to market-trend following. Pioneering a relentless pursuit of profit, this EA deftly adapts to shifting market dynamics. Navigating the Core Strategy At its heart lies a fundamental approach—initiating positions in the direction of positive SWAP, such as the EURUSD SHORT. These positions are meticulously c
AutoOrderModifyEAPro
Hajime Tsuro
유틸리티
AutoOrderModifyEAPro: A Vital Aid for Forex Traders, Both Manual and System-based Catering to the diverse needs of forex traders, whether engaged in manual or system-based trading, AutoOrderModifyEAPro emerges as a pivotal tool in this intricate landscape. The tool's efficacy is most evident in scenarios such as: Enhancing EA Strategies: Addressing the common dilemma of lacking Trailing and/or Break Even mechanisms in otherwise promising EAs. Streamlining Position Management: Overcoming the hass
StealthGapScalper Pro
Hajime Tsuro
Experts
Stealth Gap Scalper Pro is a precision-engineered Expert Advisor designed to capitalize on market inefficiencies with a stealthy, tactical approach. Combining powerful gap trading strategies with smart grid averaging and night scalping techniques, this EA excels at capturing quick, reliable profits during low-volatility periods—especially Monday gaps and overnight moves. With configurable trade directions, automatic lot scaling, and an intelligent trailing stop system, Stealth Gap Scalper Pro ad
ZigzagBreakout MT5
Hajime Tsuro
유틸리티
***This is a MT5 version of ZigZag Breaout*** --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ***** Unlocking the Expertise: EA Source Code for Dedicated Learners ***** Commencing from November 2021 , the "EA + source code" version is at your disposal, ***** allowing those who purchase (not rent) this EA to explore its inner workings. *****T o acquire the source code, kindly direct your request, along with purchase
필터:
리뷰 없음
리뷰 답변