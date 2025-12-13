GoldmanScalperV3

5

🥇 GoldmanScalper_V3 - Adaptive Scalping on XAUUSD

🎯 Overview and Operational Strategy

GoldmanScalper_V3 is an Expert Advisor (EA) specifically designed for trading XAUUSD (Gold vs. US Dollar), an asset known for its high volatility and rapid movements. The EA is optimized to execute an adaptive scalping strategy, aiming to profit from short-term price fluctuations.

Key Features:

  • Target Asset: Exclusively XAUUSD.

  • Strategy: Adaptive Scalping, specialized in high volatility environments.

  • Timeframe: M1 (1-Minute Chart).

  • Operational Principle (Filters): The robot does not trade constantly. It uses an advanced algorithm to identify and filter the most favorable market conditions for scalping (e.g., strong directional momentum or exhaustion of quick moves) and intervenes only when the probability of success is optimal.

⚙️ Risk Management and Security

Risk management is a priority, given the high volatility of the traded asset.

  • Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP): Every single operation is protected by predefined or dynamic Stop Loss and Take Profit levels.

  • Volatility Control: The EA incorporates mechanisms to avoid opening positions during extreme market conditions (e.g., during sudden spikes).

  • Exit Logic: The EA does not use high-risk strategies such as "Grid" or "Martingale." Exits from positions are based on dynamic price analysis.

📈 Technical Requirements and Recommended Settings
Currency Pair XAUUSD
Platform MetaTrader 4 (MT4)
Account Type An ECN or Raw Spread account with very low commissions and minimal spreads is highly recommended.
Latency / Execution Low ping to the broker's server is crucial for rapid scalping execution. Using a VPS (Virtual Private Server) is strongly advised for 24/7 stability and low latency.
Minimum Initial Capital $200 (depending on the Money Management used).




Отзывы 1
Konstantin Grihin
268
Konstantin Grihin 2025.12.14 09:31 
 

советник на истории вроде бы показывает прибыль ...как освободится место на впс поставлю на тестирование .

Фильтр:
Ответ на отзыв