Clean Fractal Pro

📦 Product Title

Clean Fractal Pro —

RSI Fractal Bias Indicator: Precision Signals with H4 Edge

Unlock high-probability trades on M30 charts with this non-repainting powerhouse. It combines:

  • H4 RSI Bias (>50 for bullish, <50 for bearish) to filter major trends.
  • 20-period SMA (Typical Price) for dynamic support/resistance.
  • M30 RSI Momentum (above 40 for buys, below 60 for sells) to time entries.
  • Fractal Confirmation (lower fractal for buys, upper for sells) on closed bars for rock-solid, lag-free arrows.

Green up-arrows signal BUYs below the low; red down-arrows flag SELLs above the high. Built-in spread filter (default 50 points) ensures clean setups.

Buyer Perks:

  • Zero Repaint: Signals lock in on confirmed bars—no false hopes.
  • Smart Alerts: Instant PC popups + mobile push notifications (toggle on/off).
  • Easy Customization: Tweak RSI periods, levels, and timeframe bias via inputs.

Trade with confidence—spot reversals early, ride trends strong. Install on MT4, attach to Any timeframe and let the signals flow. Your edge awaits! 🚀

DISCLAIMER:

“This indicator is a decision-support tool and does not guarantee profits. Proper risk management is required.”


