Fractal Support Resistance Champion Pro MT5

Tittle : Fractal Support Resistance Champion Pro MT5


Professional Zones indicator with adaptive logic for Forex, Indices or Crypto. Designed to capture high-probability trades while avoiding noise.

 Fractal Support Resistance Champion Pro MT5
✅ Works on Forex + Indices + Crypto
✅ Adaptive logic (rare on MQL5)
✅ Non-repainting, historical signals
✅ Clean, understandable, professional, not Noise

✅ Multi-Timeframe


RECOMMENDED DEFAULT SETTINGS:

  • Forex → Any timeframe from M15+

  • Indices → Any timeframe from M15+

DISCLAIMER:

“This indicator is a decision-support tool and does not guarantee profits. Proper risk management is required.”


Рекомендуем также
Fibaction
Abdelkhalek Orabi
Индикаторы
Indicator Name: Fibaction – price action candle Detector Description: Fibo Signal Boxes is a powerful Smart Money Concept (SMC)-inspired indicator that auto-detects price action candles. bullish hammers and shooting stars, then draws precise Fibonacci entry zones and multiple take-profit levels directly on the chart. as for the SL personally i use 40 pips rules  Key Features: Detects bullish hammer and shooting star reversal candles. Automatically draws Fibonacci entry and TP boxes. as
Owl Smart Levels MT5
Sergey Ermolov
4.03 (32)
Индикаторы
Версия MT4   |   FAQ Индикатор Owl Smart Levels – это полноценная торговая система внутри одного индикатора, которая включает в себя такие популярные инструменты анализа рынка как усовершенствованные фракталы Билла Вильямса , Valable ZigZag, который строит правильную волновую структуру рынка, а также  уровни Фибоначчи, которые   отмечают точные уровни входа в рынок и места взятия прибыли. Подробное описание стратегии Инструкция по работе с индикатором Советник-помошник в торговле Owl Helper При
Liquidity Oscillator
Paolo Scopazzo
3 (2)
Индикаторы
A powerful oscillator that provide Buy and Sell signals by calculating the investor liquidity. The more liquidity the more buy possibilities. The less liquidity the more sell possibilities. Please download the demo and run a backtest! HOW IT WORKS: The oscillator will put buy and sell arrow on the chart in runtime only . Top value is 95 to 100 -> Investors are ready to buy and you should follow. Bottom value is 5 to 0 -> Investors are ready to sell and you should follow. Alert + sound will appe
Professional PinBar Reversal Scanner MT5
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
Индикаторы
PIN BAR POWER REVERSAL SCANNER MT5   UNLOCK THE SECRET OF INSTITUTIONAL TRADING WITHOUT THE HEDGE FUND BUDGET What If I Told You There's a Way to Spot Reversals BEFORE They Happen? Professional traders know: Pin bars at key levels are where fortunes are made. The institutions use them. The smart money follows them. And now, YOU can trade them with surgical precision. ---SPECIAL BONUS (VALID TILL JUNE 2026)- OUR DAILY SCALPER EA for BTCUSD and VIX75 •········································
RM Divergence Pro
Mohammadreza Mahdi Mavaddat
Индикаторы
RM Divergence Pro is a professional, non-repainting RSI divergence indicator designed for traders who want real structural insight beyond classic divergence tools. It accurately detects Regular Divergence (RD), Hidden Divergence (HD), Inability (IA), and Potential Divergence (P-DVG) using stable swing-based logic. Built for clarity, precision, and clean market structure analysis. -------------------------------------------------- OVERVIEW RM Divergence Pro is an advanced RSI-based divergence
Candle Pattern Finder MT5
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4.2 (5)
Индикаторы
Индикатор находит на графике свечные паттерны на основе книги Грегори Л. Морриса «Японские свечи. Метод анализа акций и фьючерсов». При обнаружении модели индикатор выдает сообщение при закрытии бара. Если вы торгуете с помощью терминала MetaTrader 4, то вы можете скачать полный аналог индикатора " Candle Pattern Finder for MT4 " Список распознаваемых моделей: Бычья / Медвежья (в скобках возможные настройки параметров) : Молот / Падающая Звезда (с подтверждением / без подтверждения*) Перевернут
WanaScalper
Isaac Wanasolo
1 (1)
Индикаторы
A scalping indicator based on mathematical patterns, which on average gives signals with relatively small SL, and also occasionally helps to catch big moves in the markets (more information in the video) This indicator has three main types of notifications: The first type warns of a possible/upcoming signal on the next bar The second type indicates the presence of a ready signal to enter the market/open a position The third type is for SL and TP levels - you will be notified every time price re
Advanced Pattern Recognizer Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
Индикаторы
Unlock the Market's Hidden Blueprint with Advanced Pattern Recognizer Tired of staring at charts, struggling to spot high-probability trading opportunities? What if you had a professional analyst scanning the markets 24/7, drawing perfect trendlines, and calculating precise profit targets for you? Introducing Advanced Pattern Recognizer for MetaTrader 5 – Your Automated Technical Analysis Powerhouse. This isn't just another indicator. It's a sophisticated algorithmic engine designed to do the he
Magic Finger Singal
Hui Zhao
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Magic Finger can help you identify trends and trading opportunities clearly. The finger points to the open position signal, and the discoloration line is confirmed by the trend. If you are a day trader, you can choose to trade during a period of active trading, referring to the discoloration line as the basis for the next order, finger signal as a filter. If you are a trend trader, you can choose a period above H1, wait for the appearance of the finger signal in the key price area, and enter th
Maximum Trend Arrows OT MT5
Mulweli Valdaz Makulana
Индикаторы
STRICTLY FOR BOOM INDEX ONLY!!!!! Here I bring the Maximum Trend Arrows OT1.0 MT5 indicator. This indicator is made up of a combination of different trend indicators for entries and exits, for entries an orange arrow will paint on the chart below the current market and a red flag for closing of trades and it produces buy arrows only. When the orange arrow appears, it will appear along with it's sound to notify you. The 1H timeframe is recommended, don't use it anywhere else than on the 1H timefr
Inverted Chart EA
Samuele Borella
Утилиты
Inverted_Chart_EA Utility Expert Advisor Inverted_Chart_EA creates and maintains a mirror-inverted chart of any symbol and timeframe. It automatically generates a custom instrument (e.g. US30_INV ) and keeps its price history updated in real time, with bars mirrored around a chosen pivot. This utility gives traders a new way to analyze the market from a different perspective by flipping the chart upside down. Why use an inverted chart? Highlight hidden patterns – price formations that look ordin
Binary and scalping
Justine Kelechi Ekweh
Индикаторы
This is a trend following system for Binary options traders and forex scalpers. It is carefully crafted and recognizes periods of very strong trends in the market and gives the trader the advantage and opportunity of riding with the momentum. It works on all timeframes and currency pairs especially high liquidity pairs. Avoid news events 15mins before and after. Always have your money management script or system in place. Tested on Deriv synthetics as well, please check screenshots. The mt4 vers
Accuracy M1 Scalper MT5
German Pablo Gori
Индикаторы
Accuracy M1 Scalper MT5 - Scalping Indicator OVERVIEW Accuracy M1 Scalper is a technical indicator designed for scalping on the M1 timeframe in MetaTrader 5. The indicator provides quick signal generation for short-term trading opportunities with focus on rapid entry and exit. SCALPING METHODOLOGY Signal Generation - Fast indicator calculations - Multiple confirmation system - Low latency signal delivery - Real-time price action analysis Entry Criteria - Short-term momentum shifts - Quick
Power Trade Indicator Plus
Joel Malebana
Индикаторы
Introducing the Power Trade Plus indicator designed by a small group of traders with a few years of experience trading the market profitably.  The Power Trade Plus is derived from the Power Trade indicator,  the indicator strive in powerful sniper entries and take profit levels,  with an algorithm that's can determine the markets volatility and Provides entries based on the current market volatility. This indicator is much more effective in stock ,currencies and indices.
PZ Support Resistance MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.71 (7)
Индикаторы
Устали от построения линий поддержки и сопротивления? Сопротивление поддержки - это мульти-таймфреймовый индикатор, который автоматически обнаруживает и отображает линии поддержки и сопротивления на графике с очень интересным поворотом: поскольку ценовые уровни тестируются с течением времени и его важность возрастает, линии становятся более толстыми и темными. [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | FAQ | Все продукты ] Повысьте технический анализ в одноч
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
Индикаторы
Прежде всего стоит подчеркнуть, что этот Торговый Инструмент является Неперерисовывающимся Нерепейнтинговым Индикатором, что делает его идеальным для профессиональной торговли. Онлайн-курс, руководство пользователя и демонстрация. Индикатор Концепций Умного Действия Цены - очень мощный инструмент как для новичков, так и для опытных трейдеров. Он объединяет более 20 полезных индикаторов в одном, комбинируя передовые торговые идеи, такие как анализ Inner Circle Trader и стратегии торговли концеп
Oscillator trading signals
Evgeny Raspaev
Индикаторы
Oscillator trading signals - это динамический индикатор, определяющий состояние к продолжению тенденции роста или падению цены торгового инструмента и отсечению зон с нежелательной торговлей. Индикатор состоит из 2 линий осцилляторов. Медленная и быстрая сигнальная линия.  Шкала отображения перевернутая. Зоны вблизи 0 свидетельствуют о тенденции роста цены валютной пары. Зоны -100 свидетельствуют о падении цены валютной пары. На основном графике в виде стрелок отображается потенциально выгодные
Binary Option KBO
Md Meraz Mahmud
Индикаторы
Alright. This indicator works on MT5 and mt4 and is very easy to use. When you receive a signal from it, you wait for that candle with the signal to close and you enter your trade at the beginning of the next new candle. A red arrow means sell and a green arrow means buy.  like for easy identification of trade signal. Are you okay with that? candle 1 minute  expire 1 minute if you need any help. please feel free to message me, thank you
VisualVol
Maxim Kuznetsov
Индикаторы
Индикатор подчёркивает те моменты, которые профессиональный трейдер видит в обычных индикаторах. VisualVol визуально отображает разные показатели волатильности в единой шкале и общем масштабе. Подчёркивает цветом превышение показателей объёма. Одновременно могут быть отображены Тиковый и Реальный Объем, Действительный диапазон, ATR, размер свечи и ретурнс (разница open-close). Благодаря VisualVol вы увидите рыночные периоды и подходящее время для разных торговых операций. Индикатор отображает: т
Norepaint Harmonic Patterns with minimal Lag MT5
Sergey Efimenko
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Индикатор отображает гармонические паттерны на графике без перерисовки с минимально возможным запаздыванием. В основе поиска вершин индикатора заложен волновой принцип анализа цен. Расширенные настройки позволяют подобрать параметры для своего стиля торговли. На открытии свечи (бара) при образовании новой фигуры фиксируется стрелка вероятного направления хода цены, которая остается неизменной. Индикатор распознает следующие фигуры и их разновидности: ABCD, Gartley (Butterfly, Crab, Bat), 3Drives
Wave Trend MT5
Diego Arribas Lopez
Индикаторы
MT4 Version Wave Trend MT5 Wave Trend is an oscillator, which helps identifing in a extremely accurate manner market reversals. The Oscillator being obove the overbought level and a cross down of the fast into the slow MA usually indicates a good SELL signal. If the oscillators is below the oversold level and the fast MA crosses over the slower MA usually highlights a good BUY signal. The Wave Trend indicator can be also used when divergences appear against the price, indicating the current move
Trend Master Chart MT5
Frederic Jacques Collomb
Индикаторы
Trend Master Chart – это индикатор тренда, который вам нужен. Он накладывает диаграмму и использует цветовое кодирование для определения различных рыночных тенденций/движений. Он использует алгоритм, который объединяет две скользящие средние и разные осцилляторы. Периоды этих трех элементов можно изменить. Работает на любом таймфрейме и любой паре. С первого взгляда вы сможете определить восходящий или нисходящий тренд и различные точки входа в этот тренд. Например, во время заметного восходяще
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.84 (99)
Индикаторы
Раскройте силу торговли трендами с помощью индикатора Trend Screener: вашего идеального решения для торговли трендами, основанного на нечеткой логике и мультивалютной системе! Повысьте уровень своей торговли по тренду с помощью Trend Screener, революционного индикатора тренда, основанного на нечеткой логике. Это мощный индикатор отслеживания тренда, который сочетает в себе более 13 инструментов и функций премиум-класса и 3 торговые стратегии, что делает его универсальным выбором для превращения
Support and Resistance
Pavel Gotkevitch
Индикаторы
Индикатор Support & Resistance - это модификация стандартного индикатора Fractals Билла Вильямса. Индикатор работает на любых временных интервалах. Он отображает на графике уровни поддержки и сопротивления и позволяет установить уровни стоп-лосса и тейк-профита (их точные числовые значения вы можете узнать, наведя на уровни указатель мышки). Синие пунктирные линии - уровни поддержки. Красные пунктирные линии - уровни сопротивления. По желанию вы можете изменить вид и цвет этих линий. Если цена п
Market Perspective Structure Indicator MT5
Mykola Khandus
Индикаторы
Overview The Market Perspective Structure Indicator is a comprehensive MetaTrader indicator designed to provide traders with a detailed analysis of market structure across multiple timeframes. It identifies and visualizes key price action elements, including swing highs and lows, Break of Structure (BOS), Change of Character (CHOCH), internal structures, equal highs/lows, premium/discount levels, previous levels from higher timeframes, and trading session zones. With extensive customization opt
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
Индикаторы
Это, пожалуй, самый полный индикатор автоматического распознавания гармонического ценообразования, который вы можете найти для платформы MetaTrader. Он обнаруживает 19 различных паттернов, воспринимает проекции Фибоначчи так же серьезно, как и вы, отображает зону потенциального разворота (PRZ) и находит подходящие уровни стоп-лосс и тейк-профит. [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | FAQ | Все продукты ] Он обнаруживает 19 различных гармонических ценов
TRI Visualizer
Yoshimi Mon 三 Ura
Индикаторы
TRI Visualizer MT5 – Thermodynamic Market Analysis Overview The TRI (Thermal Range Indicator) Visualizer Enhanced is a rare market analysis indicator that goes beyond conventional technical analysis, applying principles of thermodynamics from physics. It interprets market price fluctuations as “thermodynamic energy,” enabling the highly accurate detection of subtle market changes that are often overlooked. Innovative Mechanisms 1. Dual Calculation Engines Classic TRI Mode Formula: |Close
Trading Utility
Tahir Hussain
Утилиты
Trading Utility for Forex Currency Pairs Only not for Gold  Functions Auto Lot Calculation based on Risk Auto stoploss  Auto TakeProfit Breakeven Auto Close Half % Close in percentage with respect to the PIPs Pending Orders BuyLimit Sell Limit with distances BuyStop Sell Stop    with distances Trading Informations Risk in percentage For Multiple trades Combine Takeprofit and Combine Stoplosses
Candle hunter
Ruslan Khasanov
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Индикатор для графического анализа. Отмечает на графике основные комбинации японских свечей. На текущий момент трейдеру доступны следующий набор паттернов:  - Bearish/Bullish Abandoned Baby;  - Bearish Advance Block;  - Bearish Deliberation;  - Bearish/Bullish Belt Hold;  - Bearish/Bullish Engulfing;  - Bearish Shooting Star;  - Bearish Evening Star;  - Bearish Evening Doji Star;  - Bearish/Bullish Doji Star;    - Bearish/Bullish Tri-Star;  - Bearish Hanging Man;  - Bearish/Bullish Harami;  - B
MENA Trend Indicator MT5
Issam Kassas
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Trend Scanner PRO First of all, it’s worth emphasizing that this trading system is 100% Non-Repainting, Non-Redrawing, and Non-Lagging , which makes it ideal for both   manual   and   algorithmic   trading setups. Online course, user manual, and downloadable presets included. The Trend Scanner Dashboard is a professional multi pair scanner that analyzes multiple symbols and timeframes at once, giving you an instant market scanner view of the real trend direction. Instead of switching charts endl
С этим продуктом покупают
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.66 (56)
Индикаторы
Если вы покупаете этот индикатор, вы получите мой профессиональный Trade Manager + EA БЕСПЛАТНО. Прежде всего стоит подчеркнуть, что эта торговая система является индикатором без перерисовки, без повторной отрисовки и без задержки, что делает ее идеальной как для ручной, так и для роботизированной торговли. Онлайн курс, руководство и загрузка пресетов. «Smart Trend Trading System MT5» - это комплексное торговое решение, созданное для новичков и опытных трейдеров. Он объединяет более 10 премиаль
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
3.29 (7)
Индикаторы
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro - Торговая Система для Золота (XAU/USD) на MetaTrader 5 Для серьезного трейдера: Подходите к торговле Золотом со структурированной, основанной на данных методологией, которая сочетает в себе несколько факторов рыночного анализа. Этот инструмент создан для поддержки вашего анализа торговли Золотом. Ограниченная Ценовая Возможность Это шанс приобрести Gold Sniper Scalper Pro до повышения цены. Цена продукта будет увеличиваться на $50 после каждых 10 последующих покупок. О
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.96 (76)
Индикаторы
Каждый покупатель этого индикатора получает дополнительно Бесплатно: Авторскую утилиту "Bomber Utility", которая автоматически сопровождает каждю торговую операцию, устанавливает уровни Стоп Лосс и Тейк профит и закрывает сделки согласно правилам этой стратегии, Сет-файлы для настройки этого индикатора на различных активах, Сет-файлы для настройки Bomber Utility в режимы: "Минимум Риска", "Взвешенный Риск" и "Стратегия Выжидания", Пошаговый видео-мануал, который поможет вам быстро установить, на
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
Индикаторы
АКЦИЯ НА ЗАПУСК Цена Azimuth Pro установлена на уровне 299 $ для первых 100 покупателей. Финальная цена составит 499 $ . РАЗНИЦА МЕЖДУ РОЗНИЧНЫМИ И ИНСТИТУЦИОНАЛЬНЫМИ ВХОДАМИ — НЕ В ИНДИКАТОРЕ, А В МЕСТОПОЛОЖЕНИИ. Большинство трейдеров входят на произвольных ценовых уровнях, гонясь за импульсом или реагируя на запаздывающие сигналы. Институциональные игроки ждут, пока цена достигнет структурных уровней, где спрос и предложение действительно меняются. Azimuth Pro автоматически определяет эти
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.91 (32)
Индикаторы
Entry In The Zone и SMC Multi Timeframe — это инструмент для анализа рынка в реальном времени, разработанный на основе концепций Smart Money Concepts (SMC). Он создан для того, чтобы помочь трейдерам системно анализировать рыночную структуру и получать более ясное представление об общем направлении рынка. Система автоматически анализирует точки разворота, ключевые зоны и рыночную структуру на нескольких таймфреймах, отображая точки интереса (POI), сигналы без перерисовки и автоматические уровни
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Индикаторы
ARIBot is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (28)
Индикаторы
FX Power: Анализируйте силу валют для более эффективной торговли Обзор FX Power — это ваш незаменимый инструмент для понимания реальной силы валют и золота в любых рыночных условиях. Определяя сильные валюты для покупки и слабые для продажи, FX Power упрощает принятие торговых решений и выявляет высоковероятные возможности. Независимо от того, хотите ли вы следовать за трендами или предсказывать развороты с использованием экстремальных значений дельты, этот инструмент идеально адаптируется под
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.31 (26)
Индикаторы
Прежде всего стоит подчеркнуть, что этот торговый индикатор не перерисовывается, не перерисовывает и не отставает, что делает его идеальным как для ручной, так и для роботизированной торговли. Руководство пользователя: настройки, вводы и стратегия. Атомный аналитик - это индикатор ценового действия PA, который использует силу и импульс цены, чтобы найти лучший край на рынке. Оборудованный расширенными фильтрами, которые помогают убирать шумы и ложные сигналы, и повышают торговый потенциал. Испо
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
4.8 (20)
Индикаторы
Представляю Вам отличный технический индикатор GRABBER, который работает, как готовая торговая стратегия "Все включено"! В одном программном коде интегрированы мощные инструменты для технического анализа рынка, торговые сигналы (стрелки), функции алертов и Push уведомлений.  Каждый покупатель этого индикатора получает дополнительно БЕСПЛАТНО:  Grabber Утилиту для автоматического управления открытыми ордерами, Пошаговый видео-мануал : как установить, настроить и торговать, Авторские сет-файлы дл
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (20)
Индикаторы
Представляем   Quantum TrendPulse   , совершенный торговый инструмент, который объединяет мощь   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   и   Stochastic   в один комплексный индикатор, чтобы максимизировать ваш торговый потенциал. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ищут точность и эффективность, этот индикатор помогает вам уверенно определять рыночные тренды, сдвиги импульса и оптимальные точки входа и выхода. Основные характеристики: Интеграция SuperTrend:   легко следуйте преобладающим рыночным тенденциям и п
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (24)
Индикаторы
Сколько раз вы покупали торговый индикатор с отличными бэк-тестами, подтверждением производительности на реальном счете с фантастическими цифрами и статистикой повсюду , но после использования в итоге сливали свой счет? Не стоит доверять только сигналу, необходимо знать, почему он появился в первую очередь, и это то, что RelicusRoad Pro делает лучше всего! Руководство пользователя + Стратегии + Обучающие видео + Приватная группа с VIP доступом + Доступна мобильная версия Новый взгляд на рынок
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (12)
Индикаторы
Индикатор Trend Ai - отличный инструмент, который улучшит анализ рынка трейдером, сочетая идентификацию тренда с точками входа и предупреждениями о развороте. Этот индикатор позволяет пользователям уверенно и точно ориентироваться в сложностях рынка Форекс Помимо первичных сигналов, индикатор Trend Ai определяет вторичные точки входа, возникающие во время откатов или коррекций, позволяя трейдерам извлекать выгоду из коррекции цены в рамках установленного тренда. Важные преимущества: · Работае
Macroeconomic Analyzer
DARIO GALLIONE
Индикаторы
Prices move for many reasons and these can vary from one operator to another: software, private and institutional traders simultaneously contribute to the formation of the price, making predictive art very difficult. However, there are measurable factors that bind the price to an underlying trend in line with the physical reality that the financial asset represents: these are the macroeconomic indicators. Large investors use this information wisely to set their strategies. Understanding these m
Matreshka
Dimitr Trifonov
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Самотестируемый и самооптимизируемый и ндикатор Matreshka: 1. Я вляется интерпретацией Теории Волнового Анализа Элиотта. 2. За основу взят принцип индикатора типа ZigZag, а волны строятся на принципе интерпретации теории ДеМарка. 3. Фильтрует волны по длине и высоте. 4. Рисует до шести уровней ZigZag одновременно , отслеживая волны разных порядков. 5. Отмечает Импульсные и Откатные волны. 6. Рисует стрелки для открытия позиций 7. Рисует три канала. 8. Отмечает уровни поддержки и сопротивления. 9
Ace Trend
Mikhail Sergeev
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Представляем вам революционный индикатор, который меняет правила игры в мире трендовой торговли. Индикатор разработан для того, чтобы переосмыслить производительность и поднять ваш торговый опыт на беспрецедентную высоту. Наш индикатор может похвастаться уникальным сочетанием передовых функций, которые отличают его от конкурентов. Передовая технология "Real Pricing Factors" обеспечивает непревзойденную устойчивость даже в самых сложных и изменчивых рыночных условиях. Попрощайтесь с неустойчивыми
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
Индикаторы
Этот индикатор является уникальным, качественным и доступным инструментом для торговли, включающим в себя наши собственные разработки и новую формулу. В обновленной версии появилась возможность отображать зоны двух таймфреймов. Это означает, что вам будут доступны зоны не только на старшем ТФ, а сразу с двух таймфреймов - таймфрейма графика и старшего: отображение вложенных зон. Обновление обязательно понравится всем трейдерам, торгующим по зонам спроса и предложения. Важная информация Для макс
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.79 (24)
Индикаторы
FX Volume: Оцените подлинную динамику рынка глазами брокера Краткий обзор Хотите вывести свою торговлю на новый уровень? FX Volume дает вам информацию в реальном времени о том, как розничные трейдеры и брокеры распределяют свои позиции — задолго до появления запаздывающих отчетов типа COT. Независимо от того, стремитесь ли вы к стабильной прибыли или ищете дополнительное преимущество на рынке, FX Volume поможет выявлять крупные дисбалансы, подтверждать пробои и совершенствовать управление риск
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.74 (19)
Индикаторы
TPSproTrend PRO определяет момент, когда рынок действительно меняет направление, и формирует точку входа в начале движения. Вы входите в рынок тогда, когда цена только начинает двигаться, а не после того, как движение уже прошло.  Индикатор   не перерисовывает сигналы, автоматически отображает точки входа, Stop Loss и Take Profit, делая торговлю понятной, наглядной и структурированной. ИНСТРУКЦИЯ RUS   -   VERSION MT4   Основные преимущества Сигналы без перерисовки.  Все сигналы фиксированные. Е
Quantum Trend Sniper
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.74 (53)
Индикаторы
Представляем       Индикатор Quantum Trend Sniper   , инновационный индикатор MQL5, который меняет способ определения разворотов тренда и торговли ими! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров со стажем торговли более 13 лет,       Снайперский индикатор Quantum Trend       разработан, чтобы вывести ваше торговое путешествие на новые высоты благодаря инновационному способу определения разворотов тренда с чрезвычайно высокой точностью. ***Купите индикатор Quantum Trend Sniper и получите индикатор Qu
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (17)
Индикаторы
Индикатор Matrix Arrow MT5   — это уникальный индикатор тренда 10 в 1, следующий за   100% неперерисовывающимся   индикатором с несколькими таймфреймами, который можно использовать на всех символах/инструментах:   форекс ,  товары ,   криптовалюты ,   индексы ,  акции . Индикатор Matrix Arrow MT5  будет определять текущую тенденцию на ранних этапах, собирая информацию и данные от до 10 стандартных индикаторов, а именно: Индекс среднего направленного движения (ADX) Индекс товарного канала (CCI)
TrendLine PRO MT5
Evgenii Aksenov
4.67 (33)
Индикаторы
Индикатор   Trend Line PRO   является самостоятельной торговой стратегией. Он показывает смену тренда, точку входа в сделку, а так же автоматически рассчитывает три уровня Take Profit и защиту от потери Stop Loss Trend Line PRO   идеально подходит для всех символов Meta Trader:  валют, металлов, криптовалют, акций и индексов. Индикатор применяется в торговле на реальных счетах, что подтверждает надежность стратегии. Советники использующие   Trend Line PRO   и реальные Сигналы  вы можете найти з
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.47 (136)
Индикаторы
Топовый индикатор МТ5, дающий сигналы для входа в сделки без перерисовки! Идеальные точки входа в сделки для  валют, крипты, металлов, акций, индексов !  Смотрите  видео  (6:22) с примером отработки всего одного сигнала, окупившего индикатор. Версия индикатора для MT4 Преимущества индикатора Сигналы на вход без перерисовки Если сигнал появился, он никуда НЕ исчезает! В отличие от индикаторов с перерисовкой, которые ведут к потере депозита, потому что могут показать сигнал, а потом убрать его. Б
Blahtech Market Profile MT5
Blahtech Limited
5 (10)
Индикаторы
Профиль Рынка (Market Profile) определяет ряд типов дней, которые помогают трейдеру распознать поведение рынка. Ключевая особенность - это область значений (Value Area), представляющая диапазон ценового действия, в котором произошло 70% торговли. Понимание области значений может помочь трейдерам вникнуть в направление рынка и установить торговлю с более высокими шансами на успех. Это отличное дополнение к любой системе, которую вы возможно используете. Blahtech Limited представляет сообществу Me
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix
Devie Arevalo Montemayor
5 (1)
Индикаторы
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix: Institutional-Grade Market State Extraction Engineered for traders who require a data-driven view of market behaviour beyond surface-level indicators. The Synaptix Quant (SQ) Dominance Matrix is not a conventional currency strength display. Behind its intentionally streamlined interface runs a sophisticated analytical architecture designed to quantify market conditions with precision. Every output is generated through layered signal processing built to identify d
Advanced Currency Strength28 MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Лучшее решение для новичка или трейдера-эксперта! Этот индикатор является уникальным, высококачественным и доступным торговым инструментом, поскольку мы включили в него ряд собственных функций и новую формулу. С помощью всего лишь ОДНОГО графика вы можете определить силу валюты для 28 пар Форекс! Представьте, как улучшится ваша торговля, потому что вы сможете точно определить точку запуска нового тренда или возможность скальпирования? Руководство пользователя:   нажмите здесь Это первый, ори
FootprintOrderflow
Jingfeng Luo
5 (3)
Индикаторы
FOOTPRINTORDERFLOW: The Authoritative Guide ( This indicator is also compatible with economic providers that do not offer DOM data and BID/ASK data) 1. Overview FOOTPRINTORDERFLOW  is an advanced Order Flow analysis tool designed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). Unlike traditional candlestick charts that only show OHLC (Open, High, Low, Close), this indicator parses real-time Tick data to visualize the microstructure inside every candle. It helps you answer: Who is in control? (Aggressive Buyers vs. S
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.62 (55)
Индикаторы
AtBot: Как это работает и как его использовать ### Как это работает Индикатор "AtBot" для платформы MT5 генерирует сигналы на покупку и продажу, используя комбинацию инструментов технического анализа. Он интегрирует простую скользящую среднюю (SMA), экспоненциальную скользящую среднюю (EMA) и индекс средней истинной амплитуды (ATR) для выявления торговых возможностей. Кроме того, он может использовать свечи Heikin Ashi для повышения точности сигналов. Оставьте отзыв после покупки и получите спе
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (11)
Индикаторы
Gartley Hunter Multi - Индикатор для поиска гармонических моделей одовременно на десятках торговых инструментов и на всех возможных ценовых диапазонах. Инструкция/Мануал ( Обязательно читайте перед приобретением ) | Версия для МТ4 Преимущества 1. Паттерны: Гартли, Бабочка, Акула, Краб. Летучая мышь, Альтернативная летучая мышь, Глубокий краб, Cypher 2. Одновременный поиск паттернов на десятках торговых инструментов и на всех возможных таймфреймах 3. Поиск паттернов всех возможных размеров. От са
Shock Pullback
Suleiman Alhawamdah
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Проще говоря, вы можете начать торговлю, когда рядом с текущей свечой начинают появляться белые цифры — так называемые «пипсы». Белые «пипсы» указывают на то, что сделка на покупку или продажу в данный момент активна и движется в правильном направлении, что обозначается их белым цветом. Когда движение белых пипсов прекращается и превращается в статичный зелёный цвет, это сигнализирует об окончании текущего импульса. Зелёный цвет цифр представляет собой общий заработанный профит в «пипсах», незав
Orderflow Scalp Pro
TitanScalper
Индикаторы
Professional Scalping Indicator for XAUUSD and Major Forex Pairs Orderflow Scalp Pro delivers institutional-grade trading intelligence through advanced volume analysis, dynamic VWAP calculations, and precision arrow signals. This complete trading system transforms complex market data into clear, actionable signals for consistent profitability on 3-4 minute timeframes. Three Powerful Components in One System Volume Profile HeatMap Transform your charts into institutional-grade order flow analysis
Другие продукты этого автора
Clean Fractal Pro
Freddy Amado Soto Javier
Индикаторы
Product Title Clean Fractal Pro — RSI Fractal Bias Indicator: Precision Signals with H4 Edge Unlock high-probability trades on M30 charts with this non-repainting powerhouse . It combines: H4 RSI Bias (>50 for bullish, <50 for bearish) to filter major trends. 20-period SMA (Typical Price) for dynamic support/resistance. M30 RSI Momentum (above 40 for buys, below 60 for sells) to time entries. Fractal Confirmation (lower fractal for buys, upper for sells) on closed bars for rock-solid, lag-fre
Smart Trend Pullback PRO
Freddy Amado Soto Javier
Индикаторы
Tittle : Smart Trend Pullback PRO Professional trend pullback indicator with adaptive logic for Forex & Indices. Designed to capture high-probability continuation trades while avoiding noise. Smart Trend Pullback PRO v1.0 Works on Forex + Indices Adaptive logic (rare on MQL5) Non-repainting, historical signals Clean, understandable, professional RECOMMENDED DEFAULT SETTINGS: UseHTFTrend = true UseVolumeFilter = false Fast EMA = 20 Slow EMA = 50Timeframes to recommend: Forex → H1 Ind
Fractal Support Resistance Champion Pro
Freddy Amado Soto Javier
Индикаторы
Tittle : F ractal Support Resistance Champion Pro Professional Zones indicator with adaptive logic for Forex, Indices or Crypto. Designed to capture high-probability trades while avoiding noise.   Smart Trend Pullback PRO v1.0 Works on   Forex + Indices + Crypto Adaptive logic (rare on MQL5) Non-repainting, historical signals Clean, understandable, professional, not Noise RECOMMENDED DEFAULT SETTINGS: Forex →   Any timeframe from M15+ Indices →   Any timeframe from M15+ DISCLAIMER:
Advanced Supply and Demand Zones
Freddy Amado Soto Javier
Индикаторы
Unlock Precision Trading with Advanced Multi‑Timeframe Supply & Demand Zones This powerful indicator automatically detects high‑probability Supply and Demand zones across multiple timeframes, giving you a clear view of institutional footprints and market imbalance. Designed for traders who value accuracy and simplicity, it highlights the most relevant zones, filters out noise, and adapts seamlessly to any instrument — Forex, Indices, Commodities, Crypto, and more. Tested extensively across mult
Luz De Luna Pro
Freddy Amado Soto Javier
Эксперты
LUZ DE LUNA PRO The Professional Dual-Pair Trading System with 80%+ Win Rate EURUSD, GBPUSD 79-82% WIN RATE ACROSS BOTH PAIRS!  $1,280+ COMBINED PROFIT | UNDER 7% DRAWDOWN  EURUSD: 79.5% WIN RATE | 3.58 PF | 4.69% DD  GBPUSD: 82.3% WIN RATE | 2.88 PF | 6.20% DD  Consistently Profitable • Low Risk • High Win Rate Professional  3-Phase Optimization 90% Modeling Quality "8 OUT OF 10 TRADES WIN!" LAUNCH PRICE: $179-229 WHY IS DIFFERENT Most EAs promise high returns but destroy your acc
Clean Fractal Pro MT5
Freddy Amado Soto Javier
Индикаторы
Product Title Clean Fractal Pro — High-Conviction Fractal Signals for Indices & Stocks (MQL5) Unlock high-probability trades on M30 charts with this   non-repainting powerhouse . It combines: H4 RSI Bias   (>50 for bullish, <50 for bearish) to filter major trends. 20-period SMA (Typical Price)   for dynamic support/resistance. M30 RSI Momentum   (above 40 for buys, below 60 for sells) to time entries. Fractal Confirmation   (lower fractal for buys, upper for sells) on closed bars for rock-s
Smart Trend Pullback PRO MT5
Freddy Amado Soto Javier
Индикаторы
Tittle : Smart Trend Pullback PRO MT5 Professional trend pullback indicator with adaptive logic for Forex & Indices. Designed to capture high-probability continuation trades while avoiding noise.   Smart Trend Pullback PRO v1.0 Works on   Forex + Indices Adaptive logic (rare on MQL5) Non-repainting, historical signals Clean, understandable, professional RECOMMENDED DEFAULT SETTINGS: UseHTFTrend = true UseVolumeFilter = false Fast EMA = 20 Slow EMA = 50Timeframes to recommend: Forex
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв