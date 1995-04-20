Smart Trend Pullback PRO

Tittle : Smart Trend Pullback PRO


Professional trend pullback indicator with adaptive logic for Forex & Indices. Designed to capture high-probability continuation trades while avoiding noise.

Smart Trend Pullback PRO v1.0
✅ Works on Forex + Indices
✅ Adaptive logic (rare on MQL5)
✅ Non-repainting, historical signals
✅ Clean, understandable, professional

RECOMMENDED DEFAULT SETTINGS:

  • UseHTFTrend = true

  • UseVolumeFilter = false

  • Fast EMA = 20

  • Slow EMA = 50Timeframes to recommend:

  • Forex → H1

  • Indices → M15 / H1

DISCLAIMER:

“This indicator is a decision-support tool and does not guarantee profits. Proper risk management is required.”

Рекомендуем также
R Scalper Arrows
Rwy Ksyby
Индикаторы
Индикатор R Scalper Arrows обеспечивает легко читаемые стрелки сигналов покупки и продажи для любой валютной пары. Он хорошо работает для краткосрочных предсказаний тренда: Стрелки вверх указывают на то, что пара находится в краткосрочном восходящем тренде. Стрелки вниз указывают на то, что пара находится в краткосрочном нисходящем тренде. Для длинных сделок поместите стоп-лосс ниже точек. Для коротких сделок поместите стоп-лосс над точками. Кончик Вы можете использовать этот индикатор вмест
FiboZag
Andriy Sydoruk
Индикаторы
Индикатор FiboZag - перенесите индикатор на график и уровни Фибоначчи будут построены автоматически по последнему развороту ZigZag-а. Основное преимущество заключается в корректном построении уровней Фибоначчи и разметке ценовых уровней. Простое, визуальное и эффективное использование. Индикатор не перерисовывается и не запаздывает. Работает на всех валютных парах и на всех таймфреймах.
BeST Fibonacci Retracement Lines
Eleni Koulocheri
Индикаторы
BeST_Fibonacci Retracement Lines is an MT4 Indicator that by default is based on common  Fibonacci levels but it can also draw any 3 desired levels of Retracement or Support of a trending move. It can be used to identify pullback points but also additionally as a kind of a Trailing Stop . BeST_Fibonacci Retracement Lines indicator: • by default draws 38.2%, 50% and 61.8% Retracement Levels of the current price move defined using the Highest High (HH) and Lowest Low (LL) of a desired Look Back Pe
Chart Direction Filter
Tretyakov Rostyslav
Индикаторы
Индикатор показывает направление Buy/Sell. В расчетах используются цены открытия и их скорость изменения за определенный период - "Calculation period" Индикатор MTF - "Calculation timeframe", без перерисовки - NRP. Два типа отображения: "Chart default" или "Chart color" Для "Chart color" есть настройка цвета: "Bar color" Два типа стоп уровней: "Simple stop level" или "Dynamic stop level" Настройки цвета: "Stop level color" Есть оповещения: "Chart message", "Push message", "Email message" Для EA:
Demark Trend Lines several time frames
Vladyslav Goshkov
Индикаторы
Индикатор построения трендовых линий по алгоритму Томаса Демарка. Строит на одном графике линии с разных таймфреймов, старших или равных таймфрейму графика, на который наложен индикатор. Учитывает квалификаторы пробоя (при выполнении условий на месте пробоя появляется дополнительный значок) и строит ориентировочные цели (линии цели выше/ниже текущих цен) согласно алгоритму Томаса Демарка. Рекомендуемые таймфреймы для торговли D1+H1. Построение трендовых линий для остальных таймфреймов может дать
Pivot Points MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Индикаторы
KT Pivot Points автоматически отображает уровни дневного, недельного и месячного пивота на графике с точным расчетом на основе последних данных. Пивотные точки — это широко используемый индикатор в техническом анализе, особенно на рынке Форекс. Особенности Отправляет уведомления, когда цена касается уровня пивота.  Полностью настраиваемые параметры для каждого типа уровня пивота.   Показывает дневные, недельные и месячные уровни пивота без лишних сложностей. Минимальная нагрузка на процессор д
VJ Pivot Levels
Vijayaratna Kumar Boda
4.25 (4)
Индикаторы
Введение: Какой бы метод торговли вы не использовали, важно знать уровни разворотов (Pivot levels) для того, чтобы обратить все внимание на ваши вхождения и выходы. Данный индикатор был разработан с использованием стандартной классической формулы автоматического построения уровней разворота. Он также основан на торговом диапазоне предыдущего дня, вероятный ожидаемый торговый диапазон текущего дня выделяется другим цветом, для вашей информации. Вывод индикатора: Данный индикатор рисует уровни ра
V Pattern Scanner MT4
Elif Kaya
5 (1)
Индикаторы
-   Real price is 90$   - 50% Discount ( It is 45$ now ) Contact me for instruction, any questions! Introduction V Bottoms and Tops (or Fibonacci Retracement) are popular   chart patterns   among traders due to their potential for identifying trend reversals. These patterns are characterized by sharp and sudden price movements, creating a V-shaped or inverted V-shaped formation on the   chart . By recognizing these patterns, traders can anticipate potential shifts in market direction and posi
TrendReverse
Puiu Alex
Индикаторы
Reversals typically refer to large price changes, where the trend changes direction. Small counter-moves against the trend are called pullbacks or consolidations.When it starts to occur, a reversal isn't distinguishable from a pullback. A reversal keeps going and forms a new trend, while a pullback ends and then the price starts moving back in the trending direction. Difference Between a Reversal and a Pullback A reversal is a trend change in the price of an asset. A pullback is a counter-move w
Support n Resistance
Pavel Verveyko
Индикаторы
Индикатор строит гибкие уровни поддержки и сопротивления (точками). Для построения используется особая фаза движения. Уровни формируются динамически, то есть, каждая новая свеча может продолжить уровень или завершить. Уровень может оказывать сопротивление или поддержку цене даже там, где его уже нет. Также уровни поддержки и сопротивление могут меняться ролями. На значимость уровней влияют: количество времени формирования уровня и количество касаний. Важность уровней заключается в том, что пр
ON Trade Wolf Waves Patterns
Abdullah Alrai
Индикаторы
This product is a part of  ON Trade Waves Patterns Harmonic Elliot Wolfe you can test free version on EURJPY from this link  Wolf Waves Indicator Откройте для себя Wolf Waves - ваш идеальный инструмент для торговли! Вы ищете мощный инструмент для легкой идентификации Wolf Waves на любом временном интервале? Дальше смотреть не надо! Наш индикатор Wolf Waves делает это легко. Вот почему он идеально подходит именно вам: Основные характеристики: Автоматическое обнаружение: Наш индикатор Wolf Waves
ArchIntel Pivot Point
Raphael Adetunji Olaiyapo
Индикаторы
This tool draws all the pivot point lines on chart. It is important to remind/tell you that there are 5 pivot method according to BabyPips website. All these methods have their unique mathematical formula. 1. Floor Method. 2. Woodie Method. 3. Camarilla Method. 4. DeMark Method. 5. Fibonacci Method. What makes this pivot tool unique is that you can click the "Fibonacci" button to select the pivot method you want. You can click the "Monthly" button to select the Period you want to use for the piv
RSI Divergence Finder
Segundo Calvo Munoz
Индикаторы
RSI Divergence Finder Indicator will help you to find Classic Divergences between your typical RSI values and the Chart Prices as potential points of actual Trend Reversion or Pull Backs to increase your positions as per the current Trend. In some computer/VPS with old microprocessors or low RAM size, when you launch this Indicator (attach it, change settings, reset or even timeframe change) as it analyze the Chart to avoid refreshing what is not changing, it is possible to experience a bit of l
TPSproTREND PrO
Roman Podpora
4.69 (26)
Индикаторы
TPSproTrend PRO   - это трендовый индикатор, который автоматически анализирует рынок и предоставляет информацию о тренде и его изменениях, а также отображает точки входа в сделки  без перерисовки!   ИНСТРУКЦИЯ RUS   -   NSTRUCTIONS  ENG      -     VERSION MT5     Основные функции: Точные сигналы на вход БЕЗ ПЕРЕРИСОВКИ! Если сигнал появился, он остается актуальным! Это важное отличие от индикаторов с перерисовкой, которые могут предоставить сигнал, а затем изменить его, что может привести к поте
RangeBorder Buy Sell Non Repaint
Wartono
Индикаторы
Some informations on the chart with the single attachment. RangeBorder Buy Sell (RBBS) Non Repaint Indicator will provide trend line, buy sell arrows,reversal arrows, range channel, order exit area,high average price line and low average price line.All arrows and lines don't repaint and not lagging. Once candle closed it won't  repaint. Reading Indicator: 1. Small Stars , Indicates oversold and overbought with certain logic and price may reverse when this small star triggers. Useful to identify
Parabolic SAR and Support and Resistance Levels
Irina Cherkashina
Индикаторы
Parabolic SAR & Support/Resistance Levels — это не только индикатор технического анализа, используемый в торговле на рынке Форекс для определения потенциальных разворотов тренда и точек входа и выхода, но и готовая автономная торговая стратегия. Индикатор основан на индикаторе PSAR, добавляя на график динамические уровни поддержки и сопротивления, которые могут помочь трейдерам определить ключевые уровни цен, на которых рынок может потенциально развернуться. Используя этот индикатор, трейдеры
Trendlines Chart Patterns Indicator
Shiffolika Kapila
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Trendlines Chart Patterns Indicator (MT4) Automated Chart Patterns & Breakout Signals for MT4: Trade with Precision! The "Trendlines Chart Patterns Indicator" is an advanced trading tool for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) , meticulously designed to identify high-probability buy and sell signals based on dynamically forming, robust trend lines and popular chart patterns . This powerful forex indicator automates the complex process of identifying patterns like triangles, flags, ranges, ascending/descending tr
Boba Binary
Anthonius Soruh
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Result look on  https://t.me/BonosuProBinary Pair : All Forex Pairs Time Frame : M1 Expaired : 1-2 Minutes Trade Time Once Time a Day Backtester, Alert Avaliable Average Signals Generate 5 - 20 Signals All Pair A Day Broker Time Zone GMT+3 Default Setting [Example Broker GMT+3 : Alpari, FBS, XM] Support Broker : Deriv, IQOption, Alpari, Binomo, Olymtrade, Qoutex, GCoption, etc Support Auto Trading : MT2 Trading, Binary Bot, Intrade Bot, Binomo Bot, Olymptrad Bot, MX2 trading, Price Pro, etc Ind
Cota Binary
Anthonius Soruh
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Result look on  https://t.me/BonosuProBinary Pair : All Forex Pairs Time Frame : M1 Expaired : 1-2 Minutes Trade Time Once Time a Day Backtester, Alert Avaliable Average Signals Generate 5 - 20 Signals All Pair A Day Broker Time Zone GMT+3 Default Setting [Example Broker GMT+3 : Alpari, FBS, XM] Support Broker : Deriv, IQOption, Alpari, Binomo, Olymtrade, Qoutex, GCoption, etc Support Auto Trading : MT2 Trading, Binary Bot, Intrade Bot, Binomo Bot, Olymptrad Bot, MX2 trading, Price Pro, etc Ind
Pct Multi Probability Indicator
Fabio Albano
Индикаторы
The new update makes this indicator a complete tool for studying, analyzing and operating probabilistic patterns. It includes: On-chart Multi-asset percentage monitor. Configurable martingales. Twenty-one pre-configured patterns , including Mhi patterns and C3. An advanced pattern editor to store up to 5 custom patterns. Backtest mode to test results with loss reports. Trend filter. Hit operational filter. Martingale Cycles option. Various types of strategies and alerts. Confluence between patte
Channel Vertex Pro
Noiros Tech
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Channel Vertex is a price action pattern formed by price Chanel and a triangle pattern . Price channels basically indicates possible support and resistance zones around a price movement and retracement    or breakout at these levels can indicate possible trend continuation or reversal .  Majority of the times price fluctuations forms triangle patterns defined by 3 vertexes , these triangle patterns most times defines a trend continuation.  A triangle pattern is a trend continuation pattern that
Fibonacci colores
Carlos Augusto Cedeno Rocha
Индикаторы
Fibonacci por color en niveles para aplicar estrategia profesional inicialmente se coloca en el punto mas alto del dia y mas bajo con esto es para ubicar operaciones a una distancia exacta con lo cual se busca generar ganancias residuales internas en el mismo dia con esto las lineas fusias es para colocar las entrdas sell y las lineas verdes amarillas van los buy
Price Momentum Alerts
Danny Austin Elvy
Индикаторы
Introduction In the fast-paced world of financial market trading, success often hinges on the ability to spot and leverage trends. Among the various strategies available, momentum trading stands out as a powerful tool for traders seeking to capitalize on market movements. In this article, we will delve into the concept of momentum, its significance in trading, and the numerous benefits it offers to traders. What is Momentum? Momentum in trading refers to the tendency of assets to continue moving
Pivot pro with Alert
Ralph Debes
Индикаторы
Pivot Pro with Alert Pivot points offer very good brands that are often run over by price. At these brands, reactions of the price arise. They can be used excellently as target zones, or as entrances. The alarm function allows several charts to be opened and it is very easy to find profitable entries. No missed entries through notification on the mobile phone. You can watch the market with Alerts. These settings can be changed: Width of the alarm zone Colors of all pivot lines Colors of the
Binary Option Signal
Yaroslav Varankin
Индикаторы
Индикатор для бинарных опцыонов стрелочный прост в использовании и не требует настройки работает на всех валютных парах акцыях крипто валюте сигнал на покупку синяя стрелка вверх  сигнал на продажу красная стрелка в низ  советы не стоит торговать во время новостей и за 15-30 минут перед их выходом так как рынок слишком волотилен и очень много шума  входить в сделки стоит на одну или две свечи от текущего периода ( рекомендуется на 1 свечу ) таймфрейм до м 15 рекомендуемый мани менеджмент фиксир
RSI Crossover Alert
Thushara Dissanayake
Индикаторы
RSI Crossover Alert   — это мощная система уведомлений, разработанная специально для трейдеров, которые используют   индекс относительной силы (RSI)   в своих торговых стратегиях. Этот индикатор фокусируется на выявлении пересечений RSI, которые происходят, когда быстрая линия RSI пересекает выше или ниже медленную линию RSI. Комбинируя эти пересечения, индикатор эффективно отфильтровывает ложные сигналы, позволяя трейдерам принимать более точные торговые решения. RSI Crossover Alert предлагает
Volume Spread Pattern Indicator MT4
Young Ho Seo
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Introduction This indicator detects volume spread patterns for buy and sell opportunity. The patterns include demand and supply patterns. You might use each pattern for trading. However, these patterns are best used to detect the demand zone (=accumulation area) and supply zone (=distribution area). Demand pattern indicates generally potential buying opportunity. Supply pattern indicates generally potential selling opportunity. These are the underlying patterns rather than direct price action. T
Fractal Pattern Scanner MT4
Young Ho Seo
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Introduction to Fractal Pattern Scanner Fractal Indicator refers to the technical indicator that makes use of the fractal geometry found in the financial market. Fractal Pattern Scanner is the advanced Fractal Indicator that brings the latest trading technology after the extensive research and development work in the fractal geometry in the financial market. The most important feature in Fractal Pattern Scanner is the ability to measure the turning point probability as well as the trend probabi
Fibonacci Trend Marker
Grigoriy Malychenko
Индикаторы
Fibonacci Trend Marker — трендовый индикатор, анализирующий поведение текущей свечи относительно диапазона High-Low (HL) предыдущих свечей с использованием уровней отката Фибоначчи. Он визуально отслеживает силу тренда, сигнализируя об ослаблении или развороте через изменение цвета свечи. Особенности: Индикатор разработан для трейдеров, ориентированных на трендовую торговлю, и помогает оперативно выявлять смену тренда на основе уровней Фибоначчи. Эффективен на любом таймфрейме при достаточной в
С этим продуктом покупают
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.83 (150)
Индикаторы
Gann Made Easy - это профессиональная, но при этом очень простая в применении Форекс система, основанная на лучших принципах торговли по методам господина У.Д. Ганна. Индикатор дает точные BUY/SELL сигналы, включающие в себя уровни Stop Loss и Take Profit. Пожалуйста, напишите мне после покупки! Я поделюсь своими рекомендациями по использованию индикатора. Также вас ждет отличный бонусный индикатор и торговый ассистент в подарок! Вероятно вы уже не раз слышали о торговли по методам Ганна. Как пр
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Индикаторы
Инновационный индикатор, использующий эксклюзивный алгоритм для быстрого и точного определения тренда. Индикатор автоматически рассчитывает время открытия и закрытия позиций, а также подробную статистику работы индикатора на заданном отрезке истории, что позволяет выбрать наилучший торговый инструмент для торговли. Вы также можете подключить свои пользовательские стрелочные индикаторы к Scalper Inside Pro для проверки и расчета их статистики и прибыльности. Инструкция и настройки: Читать... Осно
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Индикаторы
M1 SNIPER — это простая в использовании торговая система. Это стрелочный индикатор, разработанный для тайм фрейма M1. Индикатор можно использовать как отдельную систему для скальпинга на тайм фрейме M1, а также как часть вашей существующей торговой системы. Хотя эта торговая система была разработана специально для торговли на M1, ее можно использовать и с другими тайм фреймами. Первоначально я разработал этот метод для торговли XAUUSD и BTCUSD. Но я считаю этот метод полезным и для торговли на д
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (101)
Индикаторы
В настоящее время скидка 20%! Лучшее решение для новичка или трейдера-эксперта! Эта приборная панель работает на 28 валютных парах. Он основан на 2 наших основных индикаторах (Advanced Currency Strength 28 и Advanced Currency Impulse). Он дает отличный обзор всего рынка Forex. Он показывает значения Advanced Currency Strength, скорость движения валюты и сигналы для 28 пар Forex на всех (9) таймфреймах. Представьте, как улучшится ваша торговля, когда вы сможете наблюдать за всем рынком с помощ
Apollo SR Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Apollo SR Master — это индикатор уровней поддержки/сопротивления со специальными функциями, которые упрощают и повышают надежность торговли с использованием зон поддержки/сопротивления. Индикатор рассчитывает зоны поддержки/сопротивления в режиме реального времени без задержек, выявляя локальные максимумы и минимумы цены. Затем, для подтверждения сформированной зоны поддержки/сопротивления, индикатор выдаёт специальный сигнал, который сигнализирует о том, что зону поддержки/сопротивления можно у
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Индикаторы
FX Power: Анализируйте силу валют для более эффективной торговли Обзор FX Power — это ваш незаменимый инструмент для понимания реальной силы валют и золота в любых рыночных условиях. Определяя сильные валюты для покупки и слабые для продажи, FX Power упрощает принятие торговых решений и выявляет высоковероятные возможности. Независимо от того, хотите ли вы следовать за трендами или предсказывать развороты с использованием экстремальных значений дельты, этот инструмент идеально адаптируется под
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Индикаторы
В НАСТОЯЩЕЕ ВРЕМЯ СКИДКА 20%! Лучшее решение для новичка или трейдера-эксперта! Этот индикатор специализирован для отображения силы валюты для любых символов, таких как экзотические пары, товары, индексы или фьючерсы. Впервые в своем роде, любой символ может быть добавлен в 9-ю строку, чтобы показать истинную силу валюты золота, серебра, нефти, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH и т.д. Это уникальный, высококачественный и доступный торговый инструмент, потому что мы включили в него ряд собственных функци
Smc Blast Signal
Mohit Dhariwal
5 (2)
Индикаторы
CHRISTMAS SALE OFFER PRICE AT JUST 70 DOLLARS FEW COPIES ONLY TILL 25TH DECEMBER MIDNIGHT GRAB YOUR COPY ON THIS CHRISTMAS SMC Blast Signal with FVG, BOS and trend Breakout The SMC Blast Signal  is a  Precise trading system for Meta Trader 4 that uses Smart Money Concepts (SMC) , including Fair Value Gaps (FVG) and Break of Structure (BOS) , to identify high-probability trades. It incorporates a Trend Filter using a higher timeframe moving average, ensuring trades align with the prevailing mark
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Индикаторы
Этот индикатор является уникальным, качественным и доступным инструментом для торговли, включающим в себя наши собственные разработки и новую формулу. В обновленной версии появилась возможность отображать зоны двух таймфреймов. Это означает, что вам будут доступны зоны не только на старшем ТФ, а сразу с двух таймфреймов - таймфрейма графика и старшего: отображение вложенных зон. Обновление обязательно понравится всем трейдерам, торгующим по зонам спроса и предложения. Важная информация Для макс
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Индикаторы
Currency Strength Wizard — очень мощный индикатор, предоставляющий вам комплексное решение для успешной торговли. Индикатор рассчитывает силу той или иной форекс-пары, используя данные всех валют на нескольких тайм фреймах. Эти данные представлены в виде простых в использовании индексов валют и линий силы валют, которые вы можете использовать, чтобы увидеть силу той или иной валюты. Все, что вам нужно, это прикрепить индикатор к графику, на котором вы хотите торговать, и индикатор покажет вам ре
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (74)
Индикаторы
Индикатор Trend Ai - отличный инструмент, который улучшит анализ рынка трейдером, сочетая идентификацию тренда с точками входа и предупреждениями о развороте. Этот индикатор позволяет пользователям уверенно и точно ориентироваться в сложностях рынка Форекс Помимо первичных сигналов, индикатор Trend Ai определяет вторичные точки входа, возникающие во время откатов или коррекций, позволяя трейдерам извлекать выгоду из коррекции цены в рамках установленного тренда. Важные преимущества: · Работае
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
4.73 (15)
Индикаторы
3 copies left at $65, next price is $120 SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the i
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Индикаторы
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator — инструмент для торговли на рынке Форекс нового поколения. В НАСТОЯЩЕЕ ВРЕМЯ СКИДКА 49%. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator — это эволюция наших популярных индикаторов, объединяющая мощь трех в одном: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 отзывов) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 отзывов) + CS28 Combo Signals (бонус). Подробности об индикаторе https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Что предлагает индикатор Strength нового поколения?  Все, что вам нравило
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
Индикаторы
Внутридневная стратегия, основанная на двух фундаментальных принципах рынка. В основе алгоритма лежит анализ объемов и ценовых волн с применением дополнительных фильтров. Интеллектуальный алгоритм индикатора дает сигнал только тогда, когда два рыночных фактора объединяются в одно целое. Индикатор рассчитывает волны определенного диапазона, а уже для подтверждения волны индикатор использует анализ по объемам. Данный индикатор - это готовая торговая система. Все что нужно от трейдера - следовать с
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Индикаторы
Этот индикатор является супер комбинацией двух наших продуктов Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics . Он работает на всех временных рамках и графически показывает импульс силы или слабости для 8 основных валют плюс один символ! Этот индикатор специализирован для отображения ускорения силы валюты для любых символов, таких как золото, экзотические пары, товары, индексы или фьючерсы. Первый в своем роде, любой символ может быть добавлен в 9-ю строку, чтобы показат
Market Structure Patterns MT4
Samuel Manoel De Souza
5 (17)
Индикаторы
Available for   MT4   and   MT5 . Join the Market Structure Patterns channel to download materials available for study and/or additional informations. Related posts: Market Structure Patterns - Introdução Get it now with 50% off | Previously priced at $90 | Offer valid until December 31 | A major upgrade is coming soon, and the original price will be adjusted. Market Structure Patterns   is an indicator based on   smart money concepts   that displays   SMC/ICT   elements that can take your tr
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Индикаторы
Индикатор тренда, революционное уникальное решение для торговли и фильтрации тренда со всеми важными функциями тренда, встроенными в один инструмент! Это 100% неперерисовывающийся мультитаймфреймный и мультивалютный индикатор, который можно использовать на всех инструментах/инструментах: форекс, товары, криптовалюты, индексы, акции. ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ ОГРАНИЧЕННОГО ВРЕМЕНИ: Индикатор скринера поддержки и сопротивления доступен всего за 50$ и бессрочно. (Изначальная цена 250$) (предложение продлено) Tre
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Volatility Trend System - торговая система дающая сигналы для входов.  Система волатильности дает линейные и точечные сигналы в направлении тренда, а также сигналы выхода из него, без перерисовки и запаздываний. Трендовый индикатор следит за направлением среднесрочной тенденции, показывает направление и ее изменение. Сигнальный индикатор основан на изменении волатильности, показывает входы в рынок. Индикатор снабжен несколькими типами оповещений. Может применяться к различным торговым инструмен
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (20)
Индикаторы
В настоящее время скидка 20%! Эта приборная панель - очень мощное программное обеспечение, работающее на нескольких символах и до 9 таймфреймов. Он основан на нашем основном индикаторе (Лучшие отзывы: Advanced Supply Demand ).   Приборная панель дает отличный обзор. Она показывает:  Отфильтрованные значения спроса и предложения, включая рейтинг силы зон, расстояния между пунктами в зонах и внутри зон, Выделяются вложенные зоны, Выдает 4 вида предупреждений для выбранных символов на всех (9) та
RFI levels PRO
Roman Podpora
Индикаторы
RFI LEVELS PRO  —профессиональный индикатор, который показывает место входа крупного капитала и начало разворота рынка.R1-конструкции (уровни) — это ключевая точка зарождения нового тренда. Рынок формирует первый импульс, затем возвращается протестировать этот уровень — и именно здесь появляется самая сильная точка входа, позволяющая входить практически одновременно с крупным игроком. Индикатор работает без перерисовки, оптимизирован под любые инструменты и раскрывает свой максимальный потенциал
Meravith
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Индикатор анализирует объем с каждой точки и рассчитывает уровни истощения рынка для этого объема. Он состоит из трех линий: Линия истощения бычьего объема Линия истощения медвежьего объема Линия, указывающая на тренд рынка. Эта линия меняет цвет в зависимости от того, является ли рынок медвежьим или бычьим. Вы можете анализировать рынок с любой выбранной вами точки. Как только достигнута линия истощения объема, определите новую точку для начала следующего анализа. Можно анализировать что угодно
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (29)
Индикаторы
PRO Renko System - это высокоточная система торговли на графиках RENKO. Система универсальна. Данная торговая система может применяться к различным торговым инструментам. Система эффективно нейтрализует так называемый рыночный шум, открывая доступ к точным разворотным сигналам. Индикатор прост в использовании и имеет лишь один параметр, отвечающий за генерацию сигналов. Вы легко можете адаптировать алгоритм к интересующему вас торговому инструменту и размеру ренко бара. Всем покупателям с удовол
FX Volume
Daniel Stein
4.62 (37)
Индикаторы
FX Volume: Оцените подлинную динамику рынка глазами брокера Краткий обзор Хотите вывести свою торговлю на новый уровень? FX Volume дает вам информацию в реальном времени о том, как розничные трейдеры и брокеры распределяют свои позиции — задолго до появления запаздывающих отчетов типа COT. Независимо от того, стремитесь ли вы к стабильной прибыли или ищете дополнительное преимущество на рынке, FX Volume поможет выявлять крупные дисбалансы, подтверждать пробои и совершенствовать управление риск
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (15)
Индикаторы
Day Trader Master - это полноценная торговая система для трейдеров, кто ведет внутридневную торговлю. Система состоит из двух индикаторов. Один индикатор представляет собой стрелки-сигналы на покупку и продажу. Именно стрелочный индикатор вы приобретаете. Второй индикатор я предоставлю вам совершенно бесплатно. Второй индикатор является индикатором тренда, специально разработанного для использования совместно с этими стрелками. ИНДИКАТОРЫ НЕ ПЕРЕРИСОВЫВАЮТСЯ И НЕ ЗАПАЗДЫВАЮТ! Использовать данную
Smart Trend Trading System
Issam Kassas
Индикаторы
Если вы покупаете этот индикатор, вы получите мой профессиональный Trade Manager + EA БЕСПЛАТНО. Прежде всего стоит подчеркнуть, что эта торговая система является индикатором без перерисовки, без повторной отрисовки и без задержки, что делает ее идеальной как для ручной, так и для роботизированной торговли. Онлайн курс, руководство и загрузка пресетов. «Smart Trend Trading System MT5» - это комплексное торговое решение, созданное для новичков и опытных трейдеров. Он объединяет более 10 премиаль
Scalper Vault
Oleg Rodin
5 (34)
Индикаторы
Scalper Vault — это профессиональная торговая система, которая дает вам все необходимое для успешного скальпинга. Этот индикатор представляет собой полную торговую систему, которую могут использовать трейдеры форекс и бинарных опционов. Рекомендуемый тайм фрейм М5. Система дает точные стрелочные сигналы в направлении тренда. Она также предоставляет вам сигналы выхода и рассчитывает рыночные уровни Ганна. Индикатор дает все типы оповещений, включая PUSH-уведомления. Пожалуйста, напишите мне после
Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.33 (6)
Индикаторы
Представляем       Графики   Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO Свечи Heiken Ashi, разработанные для обеспечения четкого понимания рыночных тенденций, известны своей способностью отфильтровывать шум и устранять ложные сигналы. Попрощайтесь со сбивающими с толку колебаниями цен и познакомьтесь с более плавным и надежным представлением графиков. Что делает Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO действительно уникальным, так это его инновационная формула, которая преобразует данные традиционных свечей в легко читаемые цветн
PZ Lopez Trend MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
Индикаторы
Этот индикатор отслеживает рыночную тенденцию с непревзойденной надежностью, игнорируя внезапные колебания и рыночный шум. Он был спроектирован для трендовых внутридневных графиков и небольших таймфреймов. Коэффициент выигрыша составляет около 85%. [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | FAQ | Все продукты ] Удивительно легко торговать Найти ситуации перепроданности / перекупленности Наслаждайтесь бесшумной торговлей в любое время Избегайте провалов на вн
Index Statistics and Session Level Analysis
LEE SAMSON
Индикаторы
Хватит гадать. Начните торговать со статистическим преимуществом. Фондовые индексы торгуются не так, как форекс. У них определённые сессии, ночные гэпы и предсказуемые статистические паттерны. Этот индикатор предоставляет вам данные о вероятности, необходимые для уверенной торговли такими индексами, как DAX, S&P 500 и Dow Jones. Чем он отличается Большинство индикаторов показывают, что произошло. Этот показывает, что вероятно произойдёт дальше. Каждый торговый день индикатор анализирует вашу тек
WaveTheoryFully automatic calculation
Kaijun Wang
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Этот индикатор представляет собой индикатор автоматического волнового анализа, который идеально подходит для практической торговли! Случай... Примечание.   Я не привык использовать западные названия для классификации волн. Из-за влияния соглашения об именах Тан Лунь (Тан Чжун Шуо Дзен) я назвал основную волну   ручкой   , а вторичную полосу волн —   сегментом   Ат. в то же время сегмент имеет направление тренда. Именование   в основном является трендовым сегментом   (этот метод именования буде
Другие продукты этого автора
Clean Fractal Pro
Freddy Amado Soto Javier
Индикаторы
Product Title Clean Fractal Pro — RSI Fractal Bias Indicator: Precision Signals with H4 Edge Unlock high-probability trades on M30 charts with this non-repainting powerhouse . It combines: H4 RSI Bias (>50 for bullish, <50 for bearish) to filter major trends. 20-period SMA (Typical Price) for dynamic support/resistance. M30 RSI Momentum (above 40 for buys, below 60 for sells) to time entries. Fractal Confirmation (lower fractal for buys, upper for sells) on closed bars for rock-solid, lag-fre
Fractal Support Resistance Champion Pro
Freddy Amado Soto Javier
Индикаторы
Tittle : F ractal Support Resistance Champion Pro Professional Zones indicator with adaptive logic for Forex, Indices or Crypto. Designed to capture high-probability trades while avoiding noise.   Smart Trend Pullback PRO v1.0 Works on   Forex + Indices + Crypto Adaptive logic (rare on MQL5) Non-repainting, historical signals Clean, understandable, professional, not Noise RECOMMENDED DEFAULT SETTINGS: Forex →   Any timeframe from M15+ Indices →   Any timeframe from M15+ DISCLAIMER:
Advanced Supply and Demand Zones
Freddy Amado Soto Javier
Индикаторы
Unlock Precision Trading with Advanced Multi‑Timeframe Supply & Demand Zones This powerful indicator automatically detects high‑probability Supply and Demand zones across multiple timeframes, giving you a clear view of institutional footprints and market imbalance. Designed for traders who value accuracy and simplicity, it highlights the most relevant zones, filters out noise, and adapts seamlessly to any instrument — Forex, Indices, Commodities, Crypto, and more. Tested extensively across mult
Luz De Luna Pro
Freddy Amado Soto Javier
Эксперты
LUZ DE LUNA PRO The Professional Dual-Pair Trading System with 80%+ Win Rate EURUSD, GBPUSD 79-82% WIN RATE ACROSS BOTH PAIRS!  $1,280+ COMBINED PROFIT | UNDER 7% DRAWDOWN  EURUSD: 79.5% WIN RATE | 3.58 PF | 4.69% DD  GBPUSD: 82.3% WIN RATE | 2.88 PF | 6.20% DD  Consistently Profitable • Low Risk • High Win Rate Professional  3-Phase Optimization 90% Modeling Quality "8 OUT OF 10 TRADES WIN!" LAUNCH PRICE: $179-229 WHY IS DIFFERENT Most EAs promise high returns but destroy your acc
Clean Fractal Pro MT5
Freddy Amado Soto Javier
Индикаторы
Product Title Clean Fractal Pro — High-Conviction Fractal Signals for Indices & Stocks (MQL5) Unlock high-probability trades on M30 charts with this   non-repainting powerhouse . It combines: H4 RSI Bias   (>50 for bullish, <50 for bearish) to filter major trends. 20-period SMA (Typical Price)   for dynamic support/resistance. M30 RSI Momentum   (above 40 for buys, below 60 for sells) to time entries. Fractal Confirmation   (lower fractal for buys, upper for sells) on closed bars for rock-s
Smart Trend Pullback PRO MT5
Freddy Amado Soto Javier
Индикаторы
Tittle : Smart Trend Pullback PRO MT5 Professional trend pullback indicator with adaptive logic for Forex & Indices. Designed to capture high-probability continuation trades while avoiding noise.   Smart Trend Pullback PRO v1.0 Works on   Forex + Indices Adaptive logic (rare on MQL5) Non-repainting, historical signals Clean, understandable, professional RECOMMENDED DEFAULT SETTINGS: UseHTFTrend = true UseVolumeFilter = false Fast EMA = 20 Slow EMA = 50Timeframes to recommend: Forex
Fractal Support Resistance Champion Pro MT5
Freddy Amado Soto Javier
Индикаторы
Tittle : Fractal Support Resistance Champion Pro MT5 Professional Zones indicator with adaptive logic for Forex, Indices or Crypto. Designed to capture high-probability trades while avoiding noise.   Fractal Support Resistance Champion Pro MT5 Works on   Forex + Indices + Crypto Adaptive logic (rare on MQL5) Non-repainting, historical signals Clean, understandable, professional, not Noise Multi-Timeframe RECOMMENDED DEFAULT SETTINGS: Forex →   Any timeframe from M15+ Indices →  
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв