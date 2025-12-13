📦 Product Title

Clean Fractal Pro — High-Conviction Fractal Signals for Indices & Stocks (MQL4)

🌟 Short Tagline (for thumbnail & header)

Fewer Signals. Higher Accuracy. Zero Noise. Built for H4 — Your Trading GPS.

📝 Full Product Description

Clean Fractal Pro is a premium MQL4 indicator designed for traders who value quality over quantity, clarity over clutter, and execution over noise.

Unlike generic signal tools that spam arrows on every minor swing, Clean Fractal Pro uses a strict, multi-layered validation system to deliver only the highest-probability fractal-based entries — confirmed by volume strength, price proximity to support/resistance, and optional trend alignment.

🎯 Core Philosophy:

Wait for structure. Confirm with volume. Act with confidence.

✅ Key Features

🔹 True Fractal Detection

Detects classic 5-bar fractals (Bill Williams style), with options to resolve conflicts intelligently (Buy-preferred, Sell-preferred, or strongest S/R proximity).

🔹 Volume-Validated Signals

Only signals with above-average tick volume are shown — filtering out false breakouts and low-liquidity traps.

🔹 Dynamic Support & Resistance

Auto-calculates relevant S/R levels using adaptive lookback — no manual drawing required.

🔹 Clean, Intuitive Visuals

Light-on-white arrows & labels (easy on the eyes)

Fading arrows (older signals gently fade — no chart clutter)

Optional dashboard with real-time stats (hide/show with hotkey)

Full color customization (support/resistance, buy/sell, text)

🔹 Smart Alerts & Notifications

Push notifications (1 per signal — no spam)

Sound/email alerts (optional)

Early-warning & pre-fractal detection (optional — for proactive traders)

🔹 Time & Session Awareness

Filter signals by trading session (e.g., London, NY open) — avoid low-volatility traps.

🔹 Lightweight & Stable

Optimized for performance — no lag, no repaint, no DLLs. Removes all objects cleanly when detached.

📈 Best Suited For

Instruments : US500, GERMANY40, NIKKEI225, BTCUSD (and other stable indices/stocks)

Timeframes : H4 (primary — your “GPS”), H1, M30 (adaptable — tested profitably down to M30)

Style : Manual traders who want high-confidence setups — not scalpers or bot spammers

Mindset : Patient. Disciplined. Present. Ready.

⚠️ Not for Forex scalping or high-frequency strategies.

This tool is for traders who let the market confirm — then act.

🛠 Easy to Use

Drop on chart → works instantly

All settings in Inputs tab (fully documented)

Includes: Dashboard toggle Signal strength display Alert controls Color/theme options Conflict resolution mode Volume filter sensitivity



🎁 What You Get

Clean_Fractal_Pro.mq4 (full source, compiled)

Quick-start guide (PDF)

Recommended settings for US500 H4 / GERMANY40 H1

Lifetime updates (minor versions)

🧠 Why Traders Trust Clean Fractal Pro

“I’ve tested dozens of fractal tools — most repaint or give too many signals. This one waits. It confirms. It’s quiet until it matters. That’s when I know it’s time to act.”

— Freddy’s Edge (Developer & Tools Tester)

🔐 Note from the Developer