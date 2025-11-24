Quantum Edge Oscillator

Overview

QuantumEdge Oscillator is the ultimate momentum and trend detection tool for serious traders. After extensive testing and refinement, this professional indicator delivers reliable signals across all market conditions and timeframes. Used by discretionary traders and algorithmic systems worldwide.

Advanced Algorithm

The indicator employs a sophisticated dual-layer approach:

  1. Primary Engine: Exponential moving average applied to RSI for smooth momentum tracking

  2. Volatility Adjustment: Smoothed ATR-based bands that adapt to market conditions

  3. Signal Fusion: Combines momentum breaks with trend confirmation for high-probability setups

Premium Features

🎯 Smart Signal Detection

  • Dual-condition buy/sell triggers (momentum OR trend break)

  • Signal strength quantification (weak/strong indications)

  • Multi-timeframe verification built-in

  • No repainting - signals remain fixed

📊 Professional Visualization

  • Clean, non-cluttered chart display

  • Color-coded histogram signals

  • Customizable arrow markers

  • Adjustable alert levels

  • Multi-color scheme support

🔔 Comprehensive Alert System

  • Native Platform Alerts: Popup warnings with sound

  • Email Notifications: Direct to your inbox

  • Push Notifications: Mobile device alerts

  • Customizable Triggers: Crossover and level-based alerts

  • Smart Throttling: Prevents alert flooding

🤖 Automated Trading Ready

  • Dedicated Buffers: buySignal[2] and sellSignal[3] for EA access

  • Real-time Updates: Instant signal reflection

  • No Conflicts: Safe for multi-currency expert advisors

  • MTF Support: Consistent signals across timeframes

Performance Benefits

  • Optimized Calculation: Minimal CPU usage even on multiple charts

  • Fast Execution: Real-time signal generation without lag

  • Stable Operation: No memory leaks or platform crashes

  • Easy Integration: Simple setup with sensible defaults

Use Cases

Day Trading

  • Identify intraday momentum shifts

  • Catch breakouts with trend confirmation

  • Scalp with clear exit signals

Swing Trading

  • Spot trend reversals early

  • Ride momentum waves with confidence

  • Multi-timeframe position validation

Algorithmic Trading

  • Reliable signal source for EAs

  • Consistent logic across all pairs

  • Easy buffer integration

Professional Results

Traders report consistent performance in:

  • Trend Identification: Early detection of momentum changes

  • False Signal Reduction: Dual-condition filtering

  • Entry Precision: Clear trigger points with visual confirmation

  • Risk Management: Objective stop-loss and take-profit levels

System Requirements

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5 (latest version recommended)

  • Account: Demo or Live

  • Experience: Suitable for all trader levels

  • Markets: All MT5-traded instruments

Support & Updates

  • 📞 Priority Support: Direct developer assistance

  • 🔄 Free Updates: Lifetime indicator improvements

  • 📚 Comprehensive Documentation: Detailed usage guide

  • 🎥 Video Tutorials: Step-by-step setup and strategy videos

Why QuantumEdge?

"After testing numerous momentum indicators, QuantumEdge stands out for its reliability and clarity. The dual-signal approach significantly reduces false signals while catching major moves early. It's become an essential tool in my trading arsenal." - Professional Trader


"**30-Day Risk-Free Trial** through QuantumEdge limited(time limited) - Test every feature completely before buying. No questions asked, no risk - the trial does everything the paid version does for 30 days." "**Why we offer a trial instead of refunds:** Unlike other developers who take your money then make you beg for refunds, we let you test everything first. After 30 days, you'll know exactly if QuantumEdge works for you."

"**Why Uploaded as separate product :** because the market limits free trialin the strategie test and we need you to see results in action do the forward testing by using it oon the chart same as final product and make the wright decision.


IMPORTANT NOTE

Trading involve significant risk always try new strategies on DEMO account first and only risk what you tolerate draw down are real in every strategies  always expect them to be high trading expert advises always advice a maximum lot size for 1000$ account to be 0.03 trade responsibly wisely and always keep the risk management first no strategies or tools are completely safe  




Рекомендуем также
Advanced 4xZeovo MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Ismail
Индикаторы
Advanced 4xZeovo MT5 Indicator (MetaTrader 5)   Product Description  4xZeovo is a powerful trading indicator system monitoring 24/7 financial markets. Metatrader5 tool designed to find the best buying/selling opportunities and notifies the user.    Making life easy for traders in helping with the two most difficult decisions with the use of advanced innovate trading indicators aiming to encourage users to hold the winning positions and take profit at the best times.    Equipped with a unique tra
Mercaria Professional Trading Zones
Anton Serozhkin
Индикаторы
##   ONLY GOLD ##   Тiльки Золото ## **Mercaria Professional Trading Zones - Complete Guide** ## **Mercaria Professional Trading Zones - Повний посібник** ### **How Mercaria Zones Work / Як працюють зони Mercaria** **English:** Mercaria Zones is an advanced trading indicator that identifies high-probability support and resistance areas using ZigZag extremes combined with mathematical zone calculations. The indicator works on multiple timeframes simultaneously, providing a comprehensive view
Owl Smart Levels MT5
Sergey Ermolov
4.03 (32)
Индикаторы
Версия MT4   |   FAQ Индикатор Owl Smart Levels – это полноценная торговая система внутри одного индикатора, которая включает в себя такие популярные инструменты анализа рынка как усовершенствованные фракталы Билла Вильямса , Valable ZigZag, который строит правильную волновую структуру рынка, а также  уровни Фибоначчи, которые   отмечают точные уровни входа в рынок и места взятия прибыли. Подробное описание стратегии Инструкция по работе с индикатором Советник-помошник в торговле Owl Helper При
DominoSync DoubleSix
Andres Felipe Carvajal Rodriguez
Индикаторы
DominoSync DoubleSix: Продвинутый индикатор для уверенной торговли DominoSync DoubleSix — это продвинутый индикатор, который помогает трейдерам находить более надёжные точки входа , анализируя несколько таймфреймов и отфильтровывая свечи с низким объёмом или аномальными диапазонами. Сигналы на вход отображаются на гистограмме индикатора , что делает анализ более наглядным и менее навязчивым на ценовом графике. Что делает DominoSync DoubleSix уникальным? Мульти-таймфреймовый анализ Оценивает до 2
TRI Visualizer
Yoshimi Mon 三 Ura
Индикаторы
TRI Visualizer MT5 – Thermodynamic Market Analysis Overview The TRI (Thermal Range Indicator) Visualizer Enhanced is a rare market analysis indicator that goes beyond conventional technical analysis, applying principles of thermodynamics from physics. It interprets market price fluctuations as “thermodynamic energy,” enabling the highly accurate detection of subtle market changes that are often overlooked. Innovative Mechanisms 1. Dual Calculation Engines Classic TRI Mode Formula: |Close
Alternative Tick Indicator
Andrey Gladyshev
Индикаторы
Индикатор показывает настроение слабой стороны и может использоваться как для внутридневной торговли, так и для скальпинга. Всё будет зависеть от контекста графика.   Этот индикатор строит ценовой график в виде блоков (вертикальных прямоугольников, занимающих три ценовых уровня каждый), чем-то напоминающих ренко бары. Принцип построения основан на определённом изменении уровней BID и ASK (пояснения на скрине). При установке индикатора основной график становится невидимым и на белом поле происх
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
Индикаторы
Это, пожалуй, самый полный индикатор автоматического распознавания гармонического ценообразования, который вы можете найти для платформы MetaTrader. Он обнаруживает 19 различных паттернов, воспринимает проекции Фибоначчи так же серьезно, как и вы, отображает зону потенциального разворота (PRZ) и находит подходящие уровни стоп-лосс и тейк-профит. [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | FAQ | Все продукты ] Он обнаруживает 19 различных гармонических ценов
Maximum Trend Arrows OT MT5
Mulweli Valdaz Makulana
Индикаторы
STRICTLY FOR BOOM INDEX ONLY!!!!! Here I bring the Maximum Trend Arrows OT1.0 MT5 indicator. This indicator is made up of a combination of different trend indicators for entries and exits, for entries an orange arrow will paint on the chart below the current market and a red flag for closing of trades and it produces buy arrows only. When the orange arrow appears, it will appear along with it's sound to notify you. The 1H timeframe is recommended, don't use it anywhere else than on the 1H timefr
Renko Plus
Eadvisors Software Inc.
Индикаторы
With Renko Plus you can use the features in the Indicator functionality, just add it to the Metatrader5 chart.             The Renko chart is a type of chart, developed by the Japanese, that is constructed using price movement rather than standardized prices and time intervals like most charts. It is believed to be named after the Japanese word for bricks, "renga", as the graphic looks like a series of bricks.             A new brick is created when the price moves a specified pri
Terra Infinity
Ivan Simonika
Индикаторы
Terra Infinity — индикатор флета. Эта улучшенная версия индикатора CalcFlat имеет три дополнительные линии, значительно повышающие его эффективность. В отличие от своего предшественника с двумя статическими уровнями, Terra Infinity добавляет три динамические линии над основной гистограммой, которые интерпретируются следующим образом: базовая сигнальная линия, минимальная сигнальная линия, максимальная сигнальная линия. Эти линии формируются с помощью дополнительного параметра Avg, представляю
Trend Monitor MT5
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4.5 (2)
Индикаторы
Индикатор дает ранние сигналы при смене тренда, основываясь на показаниях ADX в комбинации с элементами ценовых паттернов. Работает на любых инструментах и таймфреймах. Индикатор не перерисовывает свои сигналы. Вы видите на истории ту же картину, которая была в реал-тайм. Сигналы отображаются стрелками для удобства восприятия (чтобы не загромождать график). Особенности Наилучшие результаты получаются, если использовать индикатор на двух таймфреймах, например: M30 - индикатор показывает основную
Trends Shift
Maryna Shulzhenko
Индикаторы
Trend Shift - это очень интересный трендовый индикатор. Индикатор Trend Shift помогает определить либо новую, либо существующую тенденцию. Один из плюсов индикатора в том, что он довольно быстро перестраивается и реагирует на различные изменения графика. Безусловно, это зависит от настроек. Чем он больше, тем более плавной волной будет идти трендовая линия. Чем период мельче, тем больше рыночного шума будет учитываться при формировании индикатора. Целью, которая преследовалась при его создании,
Heiken Ashi and Heiken Ashi Smoothed MA MT5
Ku Chuan Lien
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Простая, но эффектиная система для определения форекс-тренда. Представляет собой два индикатора в одном: Heiken Ashi и Heiken Ashi Smoothed Moving Average (сглаженная скользящая средняя). Heiken Ashi (HA) и Heiken Ashi Smoothed (HAS) рассчитываются в рамках одного события с необходимыми буферами и циклом, повышая скорость их работы, улучшая оптимизацию и эффективность . По вашему выбору на графике могут отображаться одновременно оба индикатра или только один. Входные параметры Display Heiken As
RSI Divergence with FVG Signal
Cao Minh Quang
Индикаторы
The RSI Divergence + FVG Signal indicator combines Relative Strength Index (RSI) Divergence with Fair Value Gap (FVG) detection to generate high-probability buy and sell signals based on both momentum shifts and institutional imbalance zones. Core Features: RSI Divergence Detection : Identifies both regular and hidden bullish/bearish divergences between price and RSI. Divergences indicate potential trend reversals or continuation. FVG Zone Recognition : Detects Fair Value Gaps (imbalances caused
Price Elevator
Innovicient Limited
Индикаторы
The Price Elevator indicator is developed to help you figure out the general long-term trend of the market. If the price is above the Green separator line, this is a clear indication the bulls are in control. Similarly, the bears are in control if the price continues to trend below the red separator line.   Download Price Elevator MT4   Trend Re-entry In this case you would plan your buy entries above the green dotted box (make sure to set the Buy / Sell Retracement Floor=30). The SL should be
Gekko RSI Plus
Rodrigo Galeote
Индикаторы
Индикатор индекса относительной силы Gekko — это модифицированная версия знаменитого индикатора RSI. Индикатор сочетает стандартный индикатор RSI с различными расчетами сигналов входа и оповещением о потенциальных точках входа и выхода. Входные параметры Period: период расчета RSI; Метод расчета сигнала входа (свинга): 1 - Генерирует сигналы на выход для свинг-торговли на основе входа и выхода значения RSI из верхней и нижней зоны; 2 - Генерирует сигналы на вход/выход для свинг-торговли на осно
SMMA Bands Indicator
Elie Baptiste Granger
Индикаторы
The SMMA Bands indicator is an advanced volatility-based trading tool that creates 6 dynamic support and resistance levels around an envelope formed by two Smoothed Moving Averages (SMMA).  This indicator combines the reliability of SMMA trend identification with the precision of standard deviation-based volatility bands, making it suitable for both trend-following and mean-reversion strategies. Every band has its own buffer for use in EA. feel free to make suggestions and add reviews , i will
PZ Support Resistance MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.71 (7)
Индикаторы
Устали от построения линий поддержки и сопротивления? Сопротивление поддержки - это мульти-таймфреймовый индикатор, который автоматически обнаруживает и отображает линии поддержки и сопротивления на графике с очень интересным поворотом: поскольку ценовые уровни тестируются с течением времени и его важность возрастает, линии становятся более толстыми и темными. [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | FAQ | Все продукты ] Повысьте технический анализ в одноч
Noize Absorption Index
Ekaterina Saltykova
Индикаторы
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation.
Heiken Ashi Candle Color Change Alerts Serie MT5
Boris Armenteros
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Получайте уведомления о каждом изменении цвета свечей Heiken Ashi (HA). Индикатор будет показывать прошедшие и новые сигналы каждый раз при изменении цвета свечей HA. ( Примечание : этот инструмент основан на коде индикатора Heiken Ashi, разработанного MetaQuotes Software Corp.) Особенности Сигналы срабатывают при закрытии последнего бара/открытии нового бара; Можно включить любые виды предупреждений: диалоговое окно, сообщение по электронной почте, SMS-уведомления для смартфонов и планшетов, з
Gekko MACD Plus
Rodrigo Galeote
3 (3)
Индикаторы
Тип: осциллятор Индикатор схождения/расхождение скользящих средних Gekko (MACD) — это модифицированная версия знаменитого индикатора MACD. Индикатор сочетает стандартный индикатор MACD с различными расчетами сигналов входа и оповещением о потенциальной точке входа. Входные параметры Fast MA Period - период быстрой скользящей средней индикатора MACD (по умолчанию 12); Slow MA Period - - период медленной скользящей средней индикатора MACD (по умолчанию 26); Signal Average Offset Period - период у
Trend Duration Forecast MT5
Cao Minh Quang
Индикаторы
The Trend Duration Forecast MT5 indicator is designed to estimate the probable lifespan of a bullish or bearish trend. Using a Hull Moving Average (HMA) to detect directional shifts, it tracks the duration of each historical trend and calculates an average to forecast how long the current trend is statistically likely to continue. This allows traders to visualize both real-time trend strength and potential exhaustion zones with exceptional clarity. KEY FEATURES Dynamic Trend Detection:   Utiliz
Trend pointer mt5
Andrey Kozak
Индикаторы
Индикатор для точного определения точек разворота цены на всех таймфреймах и всех валютных парах. С помощью технического анализа рынка и математических моделей диагностирования, данный индикатор с большой эффективностью определяет точки разворота цены и текущее направление тренда. Данную информацию индикатор отображает на графике в виде стрелок и линий. Стрелки показывают точки разворота тренда, а линии показывают текущее направление тренда. Этот индикатор можно интегрировать в уже существующие
Super Trend Advance Trading
Minh Khoa Nguyen
Индикаторы
The  SuperTrend Advance Trading  is a widely-used technical indicator based on  SuperTrend Strategy + Price Action + EMA . How it works: -  Buy/Sell Signals  can be generated when the trend reverses, the conditions of Price action, TrendLine and EMA are met. - After the  Signal  appears, be patient and wait until the candle closes, at that time place the order as soon as possible. You may have time to review your entry, consider whether it is a good entry or not. - Carefully review the entry, up
Price manipulation risk
Vincent Albert Feugier
Индикаторы
Price Manipulation Risk Indicator Advanced Tool for Market Risk Evaluation & Manipulation Detection Price Manipulation Risk Indicator is a professional tool designed to measure the current risk level in the market. It evaluates price behavior, market activity, and candle dynamics to detect unstable or potentially manipulated environments. This indicator helps traders avoid traps , filter false signals , and improve timing in both entries and exits. Product Purpose Provide an immediate a
Harmonic Butterfly MT5
Sergey Deev
Индикаторы
Индикатор определяет и отображает на графике паттерн М. Гартли "Бабочка". Выделение паттерна производится по вершинам индикатора ZigZag (включен в ресурсы, не требует допопнительной установки). В момент распознавания паттерна выводится сообщение во всплывающем окне, отправляются оповещения на мобильное устройство и электронный почтовый ящик. Схема паттерна и параметры волн приведены на скриншоте. Параметры, заданные в индикаторе по умолчанию, являются демонстрационными для увеличения количества
Rainbow EA MT5
Jamal El Alama
Эксперты
Description : Rainbow EA MT5 is a simple Expert advisor based on   Rainbow MT5 indicator witch is based on Moving average with period 34. The indicator is incorporated in the EA, therefore, it is not required for the EA to operate, but if you wish, you can download it from   my product page . The Expert Advisor settings are as follows : Suitable for Timeframes up to H1 The parameters below can be set according to your trading rules. StopLoss ( Stop Loss in pips) TakeProfit ( Take Profit in pips
Dynamic sinusoidal cycle projection
Massimiliano Zin
Индикаторы
Dynamic Sinusoidal Cycles Projection by TradingCrossover Dynamic Sinusoidal Cycles Projection è un indicatore per MetaTrader 5 che visualizza cicli di mercato in una finestra separata, sviluppato da TradingCrossover. Basato su cinque periodi ciclici (10, 32, 64, 128 e 256 barre), offre un’analisi meccanica dei movimenti di mercato con proiezioni sinusoidali. Caratteristiche principali : Cinque periodi ciclici : Analizza il mercato con cicli di diversa lunghezza, attivabili singolarmente. Proiez
Gekko Heiken Ashi Plus
Rodrigo Galeote
Индикаторы
This is Gekko's customizable version of the famous Heiken Ashi indicator. It extends the use of the famous Heiken Ashi and calculates strong entry and exit signals.  Inputs Number of Bars to Plot Indicator:  number of historical bars to plot the indicator, keep it low for better performance; Produce Arrow Signals:  determine if the indicator will plot arrow signal for long/short; Produces Signal Only When a Bar Closes:  wait for a bar to close to produce a signal (more accurate, by delayed entry
Precision Arrows
Nervada Emeule Adams
Индикаторы
Precision Arrows – Умные сигналы входа с встроенными TP и SL Precision Arrows — это мощный торговый индикатор, созданный для трейдеров, ценящих точность, прозрачность и надежность. Он определяет сигналы на покупку и продажу с высокой вероятностью успеха и автоматически устанавливает уровни Take Profit и Stop Loss , помогая торговать дисциплинированно и стабильно на Forex, индексах, криптовалютах и синтетических инструментах . Индикатор сочетает в себе точное определение сигналов, интеллектуальну
С этим продуктом покупают
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
Индикаторы
АКЦИЯ НА ЗАПУСК Цена Azimuth Pro установлена на уровне 299 $ для первых 100 покупателей. Финальная цена составит 499 $ . РАЗНИЦА МЕЖДУ РОЗНИЧНЫМИ И ИНСТИТУЦИОНАЛЬНЫМИ ВХОДАМИ — НЕ В ИНДИКАТОРЕ, А В МЕСТОПОЛОЖЕНИИ. Большинство трейдеров входят на произвольных ценовых уровнях, гонясь за импульсом или реагируя на запаздывающие сигналы. Институциональные игроки ждут, пока цена достигнет структурных уровней, где спрос и предложение действительно меняются. Azimuth Pro автоматически определяет эти
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Индикаторы
ARIBot is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (24)
Индикаторы
Сколько раз вы покупали торговый индикатор с отличными бэк-тестами, подтверждением производительности на реальном счете с фантастическими цифрами и статистикой повсюду , но после использования в итоге сливали свой счет? Не стоит доверять только сигналу, необходимо знать, почему он появился в первую очередь, и это то, что RelicusRoad Pro делает лучше всего! Руководство пользователя + Стратегии + Обучающие видео + Приватная группа с VIP доступом + Доступна мобильная версия Новый взгляд на рынок
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
Индикаторы
Прежде всего стоит подчеркнуть, что этот Торговый Инструмент является Неперерисовывающимся Нерепейнтинговым Индикатором, что делает его идеальным для профессиональной торговли. Онлайн-курс, руководство пользователя и демонстрация. Индикатор Концепций Умного Действия Цены - очень мощный инструмент как для новичков, так и для опытных трейдеров. Он объединяет более 20 полезных индикаторов в одном, комбинируя передовые торговые идеи, такие как анализ Inner Circle Trader и стратегии торговли концеп
Macroeconomic Analyzer
DARIO GALLIONE
Индикаторы
Prices move for many reasons and these can vary from one operator to another: software, private and institutional traders simultaneously contribute to the formation of the price, making predictive art very difficult. However, there are measurable factors that bind the price to an underlying trend in line with the physical reality that the financial asset represents: these are the macroeconomic indicators. Large investors use this information wisely to set their strategies. Understanding these m
Matreshka
Dimitr Trifonov
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Самотестируемый и самооптимизируемый и ндикатор Matreshka: 1. Я вляется интерпретацией Теории Волнового Анализа Элиотта. 2. За основу взят принцип индикатора типа ZigZag, а волны строятся на принципе интерпретации теории ДеМарка. 3. Фильтрует волны по длине и высоте. 4. Рисует до шести уровней ZigZag одновременно , отслеживая волны разных порядков. 5. Отмечает Импульсные и Откатные волны. 6. Рисует стрелки для открытия позиций 7. Рисует три канала. 8. Отмечает уровни поддержки и сопротивления. 9
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix
Devie Arevalo Montemayor
5 (1)
Индикаторы
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix: Institutional-Grade Market State Extraction Engineered for traders who require a data-driven view of market behaviour beyond surface-level indicators. The Synaptix Quant (SQ) Dominance Matrix is not a conventional currency strength display. Behind its intentionally streamlined interface runs a sophisticated analytical architecture designed to quantify market conditions with precision. Every output is generated through layered signal processing built to identify d
FootprintOrderflow
Jingfeng Luo
5 (3)
Индикаторы
FOOTPRINTORDERFLOW: The Authoritative Guide ( This indicator is also compatible with economic providers that do not offer DOM data and BID/ASK data) 1. Overview FOOTPRINTORDERFLOW  is an advanced Order Flow analysis tool designed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). Unlike traditional candlestick charts that only show OHLC (Open, High, Low, Close), this indicator parses real-time Tick data to visualize the microstructure inside every candle. It helps you answer: Who is in control? (Aggressive Buyers vs. S
Orderflow Scalp Pro
TitanScalper
Индикаторы
Professional Scalping Indicator for XAUUSD and Major Forex Pairs Orderflow Scalp Pro delivers institutional-grade trading intelligence through advanced volume analysis, dynamic VWAP calculations, and precision arrow signals. This complete trading system transforms complex market data into clear, actionable signals for consistent profitability on 3-4 minute timeframes. Three Powerful Components in One System Volume Profile HeatMap Transform your charts into institutional-grade order flow analysis
ARIScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Индикаторы
ARIScalp is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (4)
Индикаторы
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
MonsterDash Harmonic Indicator MT5
Paul Geirnaerdt
3 (4)
Индикаторы
MonsterDash Harmonics - индикатор гармонических моделей (harmonic patterns). Он распознает все основные модели. MonsterDash - панель, отображающая все обнаруженные модели для всех символов и практически всех таймфреймов с возможностью их сортировки и прокрутки . Пользователи могут добавлять собственные пользовательские модели . MonsterDash может открывать и обновлять графики с найденной моделью. Настройки Настройки индикатора по умолчанию достаточно эффективны большую часть времени. Вы можете н
Gold Indicator MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
Индикаторы
Step into the world of Forex trading with confidence, clarity, and precision using Gold Indicator a next-generation tool engineered to take your trading performance to the next level. Whether you’re a seasoned professional or just beginning your journey in the currency markets, Gold Indicator equips you with powerful insights and help you trade smarter, not harder. Built on the proven synergy of three advanced indicators, Gold Indicator focuses exclusively on medium and long-term trends elimina
Impulse correction and SCOB mapper WinWorld
LEGEX LTD
Индикаторы
ОПИСАНИЕ ICSM (Impulse-Correction SCOB Mapper) - это индикатор, который анализирует движение цены и определяет действительные импульсы, коррекции и SCOB (ордер блок на одну свечу). Это мощный инструмент, который можно использовать с любым типом технического анализа, так как он гибкий, информативный, прост в использовании и существенно улучшает понимание трейдером наиболее ликвидных зон интереса. НАСТРОЙКИ Общие | Визуальные Цветовая тема - определяет цветовую тему ICSM. SCOB | Визуальные
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Индикаторы
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
IQ FX Gann Levels MT5
INTRAQUOTES
Индикаторы
IQ FX Gann Levels a precision trading indicator based on W.D. Gann’s square root methods. It plots real-time, non-repainting support and resistance levels to help traders confidently spot intraday and scalping opportunities with high accuracy. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst, whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient mathematics which proved to be extremely accurate. Download the   Metatrader 4 Version
TrendMaestro5
Stefano Frisetti
Индикаторы
note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
Elliot Waves Analyzer Pro
Viktor Weidenthal
2.67 (3)
Индикаторы
Elliot Waves Analyzer Pro calculates Elliot Waves to Help Identify Trend direction and Entry Levels. Mainly for Swing Trading Strategies. Usually one would open a Position in trend direction for Wave 3 or a Correction for Wave C . This Indicator draws Target Levels for the current and next wave. Most important Rules for Elliot Wave Analysis are verified by the Indicator.  The Pro version analyzes Multiple Timeframes and shows the Subwaves and Target-Levels.   For an Overview  " Elliot Waves Anal
MetaForecast M5
Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
5 (3)
Индикаторы
MetaForecast предсказывает и визуализирует будущее любого рынка на основе гармонии в данных о ценах. Хотя рынок не всегда предсказуем, если существует узнаваемый паттерн в ценах, то MetaForecast способен предсказать будущее с наибольшей точностью. По сравнению с другими аналогичными продуктами, MetaForecast способен генерировать более точные результаты, анализируя тренды на рынке. Входные параметры Past size (Размер прошлых данных) Указывает количество баров, которые MetaForecast использует для
BookMap HeatMap
Roberto Spadim
1 (2)
Индикаторы
Translated with google from english ---- Этот индикатор создает тепловую карту на основе глубины рынка текущего или другого символа. Другой символ полезен, когда вы торгуете на фьючерсном рынке, а контракт имеет "мини" и "полный" сплит. Например, в Бразилии (B3 - BMF&Bovespa) WDO и DOL являются будущими валютными контрактами BRL/USD (где 1 DOL = 5 WDO), а крупные банки работают в основном с DOL (где важна ликвидность). Пожалуйста, используйте с таймфреймом M1, объекты слишком малы, чтобы отобра
Dynamic Scalper System MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
Индикаторы
Индикатор " Dynamic Scalper System MT5 " разработан для скальпингового метода торговли внутри трендовых волн. Тестировался на основных валютных парах и золоте, возможна совместимость с другими торговыми инструментами. Дает сигналы для кратковременного открытия позиций по тренду с дополнительным сопровождением движения цены. Принцип действия индикатора. Большие стрелки определяют направление тренда. Внутри трендовых волн действует алгоритм генерации сигналов для скальпинга в виде маленьких ст
Imbalance DOM Pro
Thalles Nascimento De Carvalho
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Imbalance DOM Pro: Повышайте свою торговлю с помощью дисбаланса в книге ордеров У ВАС ЕСТЬ ДОСТУП К КНИГЕ ОРДЕРОВ НА MT5? ХОТИТЕ ПОДНЯТЬ СВОЮ ТОРГОВЛЮ НА НОВЫЙ УРОВЕНЬ? Если вы трейдер, который использует поток ордеров для принятия решений, Imbalance DOM Pro может преобразовать ваш анализ. Этот инструмент специально разработан для скальперов и краткосрочных трейдеров, он выявляет дисбалансы в книге ордеров, открывая ценные возможности для быстрых и точных сделок. Используйте возможности
Divergence In Chaos Environment
Arief
Индикаторы
Получите БЕСПЛАТНЫЙ AUX индикатор и поддержку EA  Прямая загрузка — Нажмите здесь [ D.I.C.E ] The DICE Indicator   Divergence in Chaos Environment — это специализированный инструмент MT5, созданный для трейдеров, использующих Теорию волн Эллиотта в рамках методов Trading Chaos. Он выявляет скрытые и обычные дивергенции в ценовом движении, синхронизированные с хаотичной рыночной средой, описанной Биллом Уильямсом. Ключевые особенности Дивергенция, согласованная с волнами Эллиотта: определяет быч
MT5 Forecast System
Peter Maggen
Индикаторы
+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++ +++ Link to EURUSD Only Free Version -->  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/156904?source=Unknown +++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++ Hallo Trader, This is a traditional GANN & FIBONACCI strategy based on detection of an impulsive move in the opposite direction. This is called a Breakout. At the moment of Breakout, the indicator draw
Frontier Pivots
Nestor Jose Mendez Boza
Индикаторы
FRONTIER PIVOTS - Geometric Levels Indicator This indicator plots support and resistance levels/ranges on the chart using mathematical calculations. It helps traders identify potential price reaction zones based on geometric patterns. Main Features: Automatically calculates and displays key price levels Plots both support and resistance lines Uses daily price data for level calculation Clean visual presentation with different colors for different level types No repainting - levels remain static
Volume Spread Analysis MT5 Indicator by PipTick
Michal Jurnik
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Индикатор Volume Spread Analysis основан на оригинальном методе Volume Spread Analysis. Он был разработан для быстрого и легкого распознавания паттернов VSA. Несмотря на то, что индикатор выглядит очень просто, это самый сложный инструмент из всех, которые мы когда-либо создавали. Это действительно мощный аналитический инструмент, который генерирует очень надежные торговые сигналы. Поскольку он очень удобен и понятен, он подходит для любого типа трейдера, независимо от его опыта.
Gold 100 Pip Signals
Allen Mwaniki Mwangi
Индикаторы
100PIPSsignals — Система быстрого пересечения экспоненциальных скользящих средних (EMA) для золота (M1) Простой индикатор пересечения экспоненциальных скользящих средних (EMA), разработанный для CFD на золото на 1-минутном графике. Он отмечает точки входа с низким риском четкими стрелками и золотыми кружками, подтверждает движение по настраиваемому минимальному целевому значению в пунктах и ​​может отправлять оповещения/уведомления. Принцип работы (простой) Индикатор использует две экспоненциа
IQ Star Lines MT5
INTRAQUOTES
Индикаторы
First time on MetaTrader, introducing IQ Star Lines - an original Vedic Astrology based indicator. IQ Star Lines, an unique astrological indicator purely based on Vedic astrology calculations, published for the first time on Metatrader. This unique tool plots dynamic planetary grid lines based on real-time stars, constellations, and celestial movements, which allows you to plot the power of the cosmos directly onto your trading charts. This indicator is specifically designed for scalpers and int
Support Resistance Breakout MT5
Temitayo Lawal
Индикаторы
This indicator uses support and resistance, volume and some special formula to calculate the volume to filter the candles. If the volume reaches a specific value, And at the same time, Candle breaks the support/resistance line, There would be a signal and we can enter the market. Signals appear when the current candle closes. then you can enter the trade when a new candle appears. Please don't forget to follow your money management plan. MT4 Version Support/Resistance Breakout MT4 :   https:/
Weis Wave with Alert MT5
Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
4.94 (17)
Индикаторы
Rental/Lifetime Package Options and Privileges  Rent Monthly Six Months   Yearly/Lifetime Weis Wave with Speed with Alert+Speed Index x x x Manual  x x x Quick Set up Video x x x Blog x x x Lifetime Updates x x x Setup and Training Material x x Discord Access Channel "The SI traders"          x Rectangle Break Alert Tool      x How to trade with it:    http://www.tradethevolumewaves.com   ** If you purchase please contact me to setup your  : Training Room and  complete manual access.  Wei
Другие продукты этого автора
Quantum Edge Oscillator limited
Laith
Индикаторы
Overview QuantumEdge Oscillator is a professional-grade trading indicator that combines advanced momentum analysis with sophisticated trend detection algorithms. This 30-day trial version provides full access to all features, allowing you to thoroughly test its capabilities in live market conditions before making a purchase decision. Key Features Dual-Signal System : Combines RSI moving average with smoothed ATR-based volatility bands Multi-Timeframe Analysis : Built-in support for higher timefr
FREE
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв