Smairt order11
- Эксперты
- Anirut Pakmai
- Версия: 1.20
- Обновлено: 24 ноября 2025
- Активации: 5
“Let the system analyze — YOU make the final decision.”
SM(ai)RT ORDER 1.1 is a Semi-Automated Intelligent Trading Assistant for MetaTrader 5.
Designed for traders who want accurate analysis, fast execution, and full control, it combines:
🧠 AI-Inspired Logic + Human Decision Making + Modular System Design
The EA continuously analyzes market conditions, generates trade signals, manages risk, and alerts you in real-time — while you remain the final decision-maker.
Ideal for Scalping, Intraday, and ICT-style precision trading.🔧 Core Technical Features
✓ Dynamic EMA System
Automatically adjusts EMA periods based on timeframe behavior (optimized for M1/M5 scalping).
✓ RSI 45/55 Mid-Zone Filtering
Filters out weak signals during sideways or transition zones (a smarter alternative to outdated OB/OS concepts).
✓ MACD + ADX Trend Confirmation
Confirms trend direction before generating BUY/SELL signals.
ADX > 20 automatically marks trending environments.
✓ SuperTrend Analysis
One of the most popular trend-following indicators — integrated as part of the decision engine.
✓ ICT KillZone Time Filter
Set exact trading windows based on ICT/Session/Killzone logic.
Trade only in the most powerful market periods.
✓ High-Impact News Filter
Automatically pauses trading around news events and alerts the trader.
✓ Modular Indicator System
Each module can be ON/OFF independently.
Flexible, upgrade-ready, and extendable.
✓ 100% Built for MetaTrader 5🧩 SM(ai)RT MODULES
🟩 SMART BUY / SMART SELL
Auto-execution engine based on filtered indicator confluence.
Triggers trades only when confirmations match your selected mode (AUTO / STRICT).
You can also manually trigger BUY NOW / SELL NOW from the panel.
🟦 SMART EXIT — Intelligent Trade Closing
Automatically detects reversal conditions and exits at optimal price zones.
Protect profits with minimum drawdown.
Optional Smart TP integration for precision profit management.
🟨 SMART TP (Auto Take Profit)
Close all positions when total profit reaches your target.
Set the target in USD, and the EA will monitor profit at candle close • Auto-close all trades • Send Notification.
Perfect for scalpers and day traders.
💲 SCALPING MODE
Special optimization mode for short-term trading:
-
Uses SuperTrend-based dynamic SL
-
Fast execution
-
Compact risk window
-
Precision-focused
-
Set Maximum Number of Orders
-
Define Stop Loss per order (USD-based)
-
Auto-calculate Risk–Reward Ratio
-
Dynamic TP/SL based on Lot Size & Instrument price
-
Professional-grade money management logic
|Mode
|Condition
|Best For
|AUTO
|Majority of indicators agree (≥ 50%)
|Scalping, fast trading
|STRICT
|All active indicators must point in the same direction
|Trend traders, high accuracy
Receive real-time:
✔ Buy/Sell Alerts
✔ Signal confirmations
✔ Auto-TP alerts
✔ News warnings
✔ Push notifications to MT5 Mobile
The interface uses a minimal, clean Smart Panel — all functions are visible in one click.