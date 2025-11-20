Smairt order11

“Let the system analyze — YOU make the final decision.”

SM(ai)RT ORDER 1.1 is a Semi-Automated Intelligent Trading Assistant for MetaTrader 5.

Designed for traders who want accurate analysis, fast execution, and full control, it combines:

🧠 AI-Inspired Logic + Human Decision Making + Modular System Design

The EA continuously analyzes market conditions, generates trade signals, manages risk, and alerts you in real-time — while you remain the final decision-maker.

Ideal for Scalping, Intraday, and ICT-style precision trading.

✓ Dynamic EMA System

Automatically adjusts EMA periods based on timeframe behavior (optimized for M1/M5 scalping).

✓ RSI 45/55 Mid-Zone Filtering

Filters out weak signals during sideways or transition zones (a smarter alternative to outdated OB/OS concepts).

✓ MACD + ADX Trend Confirmation

Confirms trend direction before generating BUY/SELL signals.

ADX > 20 automatically marks trending environments.

✓ SuperTrend Analysis

One of the most popular trend-following indicators — integrated as part of the decision engine.

✓ ICT KillZone Time Filter

Set exact trading windows based on ICT/Session/Killzone logic.

Trade only in the most powerful market periods.

✓ High-Impact News Filter

Automatically pauses trading around news events and alerts the trader.

✓ Modular Indicator System

Each module can be ON/OFF independently.

Flexible, upgrade-ready, and extendable.

✓ 100% Built for MetaTrader 5

🟩 SMART BUY / SMART SELL

Auto-execution engine based on filtered indicator confluence.

Triggers trades only when confirmations match your selected mode (AUTO / STRICT).

You can also manually trigger BUY NOW / SELL NOW from the panel.

🟦 SMART EXIT — Intelligent Trade Closing

Automatically detects reversal conditions and exits at optimal price zones.

Protect profits with minimum drawdown.

Optional Smart TP integration for precision profit management.

🟨 SMART TP (Auto Take Profit)

Close all positions when total profit reaches your target.

Set the target in USD, and the EA will monitor profit at candle close • Auto-close all trades • Send Notification.

Perfect for scalpers and day traders.

💲 SCALPING MODE

Special optimization mode for short-term trading:

Uses SuperTrend-based dynamic SL

Fast execution

Compact risk window

Precision-focused

Set Maximum Number of Orders

Define Stop Loss per order (USD-based)

Auto-calculate Risk–Reward Ratio

Dynamic TP/SL based on Lot Size & Instrument price

Professional-grade money management logic

Mode Condition Best For AUTO Majority of indicators agree (≥ 50%) Scalping, fast trading STRICT All active indicators must point in the same direction Trend traders, high accuracy

Receive real-time:

✔ Buy/Sell Alerts

✔ Signal confirmations

✔ Auto-TP alerts

✔ News warnings

✔ Push notifications to MT5 Mobile

The interface uses a minimal, clean Smart Panel — all functions are visible in one click.