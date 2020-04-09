Equity Balance Chart

Equity Balance Chart (Indicator Description)

This is an advanced MQL5 indicator designed to track and display an account's performance directly on the chart. It plots the account's Equity (in lime green) and Balance (in orange) as two separate lines in a sub-window.

Its two primary features are:

  1. Persistent History: The indicator saves the equity and balance data from each bar to a history file. When you restart MetaTrader 5 or reload the indicator, it automatically loads this file to redraw the complete performance history, preventing the data from being lost.

  2. On-Chart Information Panel: It displays a live-updating panel in the corner of its window. This panel shows key daily statistics, including:

    • The day's High Equity (showing the peak value, the time it was hit, and the percentage gain from the day's open).

    • The day's Low Equity (showing the lowest value, the time, and the percentage loss).

    • The current Balance and Equity values.

    • The "DIFF%" (Difference), which shows the current floating profit or drawdown as a percentage.

The indicator is built to be efficient, saving its history periodically on a timer rather than on every single tick, which prevents system slowdown. It also includes input options to show or hide the panel, customize its colors, and manually clear the saved history file.

User Guide

  1. Load the indicator.

  2. To prevent charting spikes upon initialization, please switch to a different timeframe first, and then switch back to your desired timeframe.

  3. Colors and style are configurable.

  4. The indicator does not reset to a zero curve after re-initialization; it will immediately resume plotting using the current account values.


Рекомендуем также
Trade assistant pro v8
Ahmed Mohammed Bakr Bakr
Утилиты
FREE FREE FREE Trade Assistant MT5 – Professional Trading & Risk Management Panel Trade Assistant MT5 is an advanced trading panel designed to help traders execute orders faster, safer, and more professionally . It simplifies manual trading by combining smart order management , precise risk control , and one-click execution , making it ideal for both beginners and advanced traders. This tool does not trade automatically . Instead, it empowers you with full control while applying professional-gra
FREE
Boleta Easy Trade
Silvio Garcia Wohl
Утилиты
When executing an order, whether through the Metatrader ticket on a computer or the Metatrader app on a mobile device, either manual or pending, Easy Trade will automatically set the take profit and stop loss levels, as well as a limit order with its respective take profit and stop loss levels. It follows the trading strategy for market open (US30, US100, US500), but it can be applied to any market asset.
FREE
MT5 AccountInfoEA
Nikolaos Pantzos
Утилиты
Account Info EA It is a tool that presents on the graph all the positions of the account, and specific information concerning the positions, but also the account. It enables the user to have an image of his account at a glance. Use like any expert advisor. You can't attach it in the same chart with other expert advisor. It does not have the ability to open or manage positions. You can attach it on any chart and any timeframe.
FREE
Click Trading
Jawad Tauheed
5 (1)
Эксперты
One Click Trading – Auto TP SL Developer TraderLinkz Version 1.00 Category Utility What it does Adds missing TP and SL to your manual trades and pending orders Sets them once per ticket Lets you move TP and SL afterward Works on hedging and netting accounts Scans on every tick and reacts on trade events Why you want it You place faster entries You get consistent risk and exit targets You reduce fat finger errors You keep full manual control Quick start Attach the EA to any chart Keep TP and SL e
FREE
VR Color Levels MT5
Vladimir Pastushak
Утилиты
VR Color Levels — удобный инструмент для тех, кто применяет технический анализ с использованием таких элементов, как трендовая линия, прямоугольник и текст. Есть возможность добавлять текст непосредственно на график и делать скриншоты. Настройки, set файлы, демо версии, инструкции, решение проблем, можно получить в [блоге] Прочитать или написать отзывы можно по [ссылке] Версия для [MetaTrader 4] Работа с индикатором осуществляется в один клик . Для этого нужно нажать на кнопку с линией, после
FREE
Equity monitor
Vasiliy Pritchin
Утилиты
Equity monitor Это простой информер изменения средств. Писал для себя, может кому пригодится... 1. Отображает изменение средств за день. Каждый день, при первом запуске терминала, запоминает текущие средства и в течении дня мониторит изменения. 2. Первого числа месяца, как же запоминает средства и, в течении месяца,  мониторит изменения. 3. Ну и отображает профит открытой позиции. Для работы  необходимо создать 4 глобальные переменные: gvarEqityDay , gvarEquityMonth , gvarMonth , gvarToday 
FREE
Trade Panel R3
Eduardo Terra
5 (1)
Утилиты
Simple and easy-to-use trading panel. Replaces the standard Meta Trader 5 panel. This new panel allows you to add stop loss and take profit (in points). It also allows you to click and drag it to any place on the screen, making it easier to view and operate. Redesigned to focus on risk control, with a limit on the margin that can be used and a limit on possible loss per stop loss. With the facility to place only the stop loss and the EA automatically calculates the allowed lot size, in order to
FREE
Auto Smart Trade Manager EA
Aiman Saeed Salem Dahbag
Утилиты
Note:   All   inputs of this EA   are designed in Arabic for easier configuration and management Auto Smart Trade Manager EA Ar   automatically manages trades on MetaTrader 5. Sets   Stop Loss (SL)   and   Take Profit (TP) , supports   Trailing Stop   to secure profits, and includes   Equity Protection . Smart management for all trades or by Magic Number and symbol, with full control over slippage and risk. Trading involves high risk and you may lose part or all of your capital. Use this EA cau
FREE
Know the Candle Close Time
Benbyaanda Silvere Henri Sedric Kabore
Утилиты
This indicator allows to know the remaining time before the closing of the candle. It works on every timeframe. It is very usefull when your trading strategy depend of the close or the open of a specific candle. So use it like you want. Don't forget to leave a comment or a request for a EA or an indicator. Also spread it to your friends and don't hesitate to visit my profile to see others tools.
FREE
Smart Risk Management and Trade Execution
Phan The Nhan
Утилиты
Position Size Tool – Smart Risk Management & Trade Execution Panel The Position Size Tool is a powerful and intuitive MT5 panel that simplifies your trading by combining position sizing , risk calculation , risk/reward visualization , and order placement —all in one place. ️ Clean & Functional Interface The tool features a compact, real-time panel with the following: Balance & Equity display Live Price tracking Customizable Risk % input Auto-calculated Lot Size based on SL and Risk Input for S
FREE
Trendline mt5 indicator
David Muriithi
3 (1)
Индикаторы
Are you tired of drawing trendlines every time you're analyzing charts? Or perhaps you would like more consistency in your technical analysis. Then this is for you. This indicator will draw trend lines automatically when dropped on a chart. How it works Works similar to standard deviation channel found on mt4 and mt5. It has 2 parameters: 1. Starting Bar 2. Number of bars for calculation The   starting bar   is the bar which drawing of the trend lines will begin, while the   number of bars for c
FREE
LT Trade Panel Lite
Thiago Duarte
4.65 (49)
Утилиты
Have you missed any tools or shortcuts in Meta Trader? Simple things that would make your daily trading much easier ? We have the solution for you: our Trade Panel! This is an EA tool (Expert Advisor) that, if configured to controll all symbols, needs to be loaded only once. This is the Lite version (free) of our tool. Professional version:   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/42658 If you have some problemas with the shortcut buttons on chart on unpinned mode try change the tickets digi
FREE
OpenAllSymbols
Roman Lomaev
Утилиты
OpenAllSymbolsSafe.mq5 — Умный скрипт для MetaTrader 5 Назначение: Автоматически открывает графики всех символов из Обзора рынка с применением шаблона default.tpl на текущем таймфрейме (TF) , предварительно закрывая все открытые графики (кроме текущего). Идеален для быстрого анализа множества инструментов без рутинных действий! Особенности: Автоматизация: Экономит время — открытие десятков графиков в один клик. Безопасность: Аккуратно закрывает лишние графики, сохраняя текущий акти
FREE
Crystal Dashboard
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
Утилиты
Crystal Profit Dashboard – Real-Time MT5 Account Performance Utility Overview Crystal Profit Dashboard is a lightweight MetaTrader 5 utility that provides real-time profit and loss monitoring directly on the chart. It offers a clean, modern dashboard interface that updates account performance without clutter, allowing traders to focus on execution while keeping essential metrics visible. Designed for scalpers, intraday traders, and swing traders, this tool provides accurate floating profit/los
FREE
Bundle Risk Manager Pro
Kai Lim
Утилиты
Bundle Risk Manager Pro EA "Risk Manager Pro EA is an all-in-one trading utility that combines advanced risk management tools, ensuring full control over your trading account while protecting your capital and complying with trading regulations. By bundling Limit Positions , Concurrent Risk Capital , and the newly added Limit Profit , this EA is the ultimate solution for disciplined trading and achieving evaluation goals. Key Features: 1. Limit Positions : Enforces a maximum number of open posi
FREE
AP Fibonacci Retracement PRO MT5
Allan Graham Pike
Эксперты
AP Fibonacci Retracement PRO (MT5) Overview AP Fibonacci Retracement PRO is a trend-continuation pullback EA. It waits for a confirmed swing, calculates the Fibonacci retracement zone, and looks for entries in the direction of the original move. No grid, no martingale. Strategy logic Detects the last valid swing high/low using Fractals on the selected signal timeframe. Calculates the retracement zone between 38.2% and 61.8% (configurable). On a closed bar, if price is inside the zone (with opti
FREE
Bybit BTC Scalper
STANTON ROUX
4 (8)
Эксперты
BTC Scalper - Automated RSI Breakout Strategy for BTCUSD Unlock the power of automated trading with BTC Scalper! This expert advisor is a fully autonomous trading strategy, designed to capitalize on fast-moving BTCUSD markets. It leverages a potent combination of RSI Breakouts and two Exponential Moving Averages (EMA) to find high-probability trade entries, ensuring optimal confluence for success. Key Features: Fully Automated Trading : Set it, forget it, and let BTC Scalper handle your trades 2
FREE
Important Lines
Terence Gronowski
4.87 (23)
Индикаторы
Индикатор отображает линии пивот, уровни максимума, минимума и закрытия предыдущего дня, а также минимум и максимум предыдущего часа. Нужно просто установить этот индикатор на график, чтобы отобразить все эти важные линии, нет необходимости настраивать множество отдельных индикаторов. Почему важны определенные линии Максимум и минимум предыдущего дня : эти уровни используются для торговли на дневном графике. Очень часто, если цена становится выше или ниже минимума/максимума предыдущего дня, про
FREE
Advanced Trade Manager MT5
Moustapha Boulouz
5 (1)
Утилиты
Революционизируйте свою торговлю с нашим продвинутым торговым менеджером MT4 и MT5 Mt4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/107249 Усильте свою торговую стратегию с помощью инструмента точности и контроля – нашего продвинутого торгового менеджера для MT4 и MT5. В отличие от обычных торговых менеджеров, наш не только динамически адаптируется к рыночным условиям, но и автоматически устанавливает уровни стоп-лосс и тейк-профит при входе в сделку. Ключевые особенности: Автоматическая ст
FREE
Scalping Panel Station
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Утилиты
RITZ SCALPING TRADING STATION adalah sistem panel eksekusi trading ultra-cepat yang dirancang untuk trader scalping, intraday, dan day-trading profesional. Menggabungkan kecepatan level-institusi, manajemen risiko cerdas, serta workflow yang ringkas—menjadikannya alat lengkap untuk mengambil keputusan cepat dengan kontrol penuh. Visi Utama Produk Membawa kecepatan eksekusi kelas institusi & manajemen risiko otomatis ke level retail dalam sebuah panel yang ringkas, intuitif, dan siap tempur. Ko
FREE
Zigzag Price Arrows
Aiman Saeed Salem Dahbag
Индикаторы
The Zigzag Price Arrow indicator is an enhanced version of the classic Zigzag indicator, combining the traditional zigzag pattern with advanced visual features. It not only identifies major market turning points but also provides clear trading signals through: • Directional arrows: Displays colored arrows (green for buy, magenta for sell) indicating potential trend directions. • Price labels: Shows the exact price values at each pivot point directly on the chart. • Improved visual clarity: Make
FREE
Donchian Breakout And Rsi
Mattia Impicciatore
Индикаторы
Общее описание Этот индикатор — усовершенствованная версия классического канала Дончия с добавлением практических функций для реальной торговли. Помимо стандартных трёх линий (верхняя, нижняя и средняя), система определяет пробои и отображает их на графике стрелками, показывая только линию, противоположную текущему направлению тренда для более чистого восприятия. Индикатор включает: Визуальные сигналы : цветные стрелки при пробое Автоматические уведомления : всплывающие окна, push и email Фильтр
FREE
LT Donchian Channel
Thiago Duarte
4.83 (6)
Индикаторы
Donchian Channel is an indicator created by Richard Donchian. It is formed by taking the highest high and the lowest low of the last specified period in candles. The area between high and low is the channel for the chosen period. Its configuration is simple. It is possible to have the average between the upper and lower lines, plus you have alerts when price hits one side. If you have any questions or find any bugs, please contact me. Enjoy!
FREE
Telegram Order MT5
Agus Santoso
Утилиты
Блоги: https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/765148 Версия для MT4: https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/154458 Версия для MT5: https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/154459 Telegram Order – умный менеджер торговли и уведомитель Telegram для MT4 Telegram Order – это умный инструмент для управления торговлей и уведомлений для MetaTrader 4. Он автоматически отслеживает все ваши ордера (рыночные и отложенные), отправляет подробные уведомления в Telegram (с возможностью создания скриншотов) и пред
FREE
NAS100 Auto Sl And TP MT5
Moustapha Boulouz
5 (1)
Утилиты
Представляем NAS100 Auto SL и TP Maker для MT5: Никогда больше не пропустите установку StopLoss и TakeProfit с нашим NAS100 Auto SL и TP Maker, незаменимым помощником для трейдеров, работающих на рынке Nasdaq 100 в MetaTrader 5. Этот инструмент предназначен для тех, кто ищет беспроблемное решение для автоматизации управления уровнями StopLoss и TakeProfit. Ключевые особенности: Эффективная автоматизация: Автоматически отслеживает сделки Nasdaq 100 без StopLoss и/или TakeProfit. Динамически ре
FREE
Close all Orders Trailing Stop
Marcelo Guimaraes de Lima
Утилиты
Этот служебный советник закрывает любой ордер на покупку или продажу, когда он достигает желаемого значения прибыли или когда активируется стоп-гейн. Закрывает ордера, открытые вручную или другими роботами.  Очень эффективен для защиты или гарантии прибыли при быстром движении цен. Он работает на любом периоде и любом активе, доступном на MT5. Трейлинг-старт: Например, если цена движется на 70 пунктов в пользу, активируется стоп-гейн.  Traling Stop: или Traling Step: если цена переместится на
FREE
SimpleTrade by Gioeste
Giovanni Scelzi
4 (2)
Эксперты
Discover the power of automated trading with **SimpleTradeGioeste**, an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to optimize your trading operations in the Forex market. This innovative EA combines advanced trading strategies with proven technical indicators, offering an unparalleled trading experience. video backtest :  https://youtu.be/OPqqIbu8d3k?si=xkMX6vwOdfmfsE-A ****Strengths**** - **Multi-Indicator Strategy**: SimpleTradeGioeste employs an integrated approach that combines four main technical ind
FREE
Elsna Horizontal Lines
Raymond Edusei
Утилиты
This MQL5 indicator creates a customizable grid of horizontal lines on your trading chart. Here's what it does: **Main Functions:** - Draws equally spaced horizontal lines across the visible price range - Supports two line types: horizontal lines or trend lines with forward projection - Automatically adjusts to price scale changes **Key Features:** 1. **Customizable Spacing**: Set grid distance in pips (20 pips by default) 2. **Flexible Starting Point**: Auto-calculates starting price or lets
FREE
Manual Assistant MT5
Igor Kotlyarov
4.67 (3)
Утилиты
Manual Assistant MT5  -  это профессиональный инструмент для ручной торговли, который сделает ваш трейдинг быстрым и комфортным. Оснащена всеми необходимыми функционалами, которые позволят открывать, сопровождать и закрывать ордера и позиции одним кликом. Имеет простой и понятный интерфейс и подойдет как профессионалу, так и новичку. Панель позволяет выставлять ордера на покупку и продажу одним нажатием на кнопку. Основные возможности панели  Работает с любыми торговыми инструментами. Панель п
FREE
Lot by Risk MT5
Sergey Vasilev
4.93 (14)
Утилиты
Торговая панель Lot by Risk предназначена для торговли вручную . Это альтернативное средство для отправки ордеров. Первая особенность панели –   удобное выставление ордеров при помощи контрольных линий. Вторая особенность – расчёт объёма сделки по заданному риску при наличии линии stop loss . Контрольные линии выставляются при помощи горячих клавиш: take profit – по умолчанию клавиша T ; price – по умолчанию клавиша P ; stop loss – по умолчанию клавиша S ; Настроить клавиши можно самостоятельно
FREE
С этим продуктом покупают
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.41 (205)
Утилиты
Помогает рассчитать риск на сделку, простая установка нового ордера с помощью линий, управление ордерами с функциями частичного закрытия, 7 типов трейлинг-стопа и другие полезные функции. Дополнительные материалы и инструкции Инструкция по установке - Инструкция к приложению - Пробная версия приложения для демо счета Функция Линии   - отображает на графике линию открытия, стоп-лосс, тейк-профит. С помощью этой функции легко установить новый ордер и увидеть его дополнительные характеристики пе
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.97 (578)
Утилиты
Добро пожаловать в Trade Manager EA — лучший инструмент для управления рисками, предназначенный для упрощения, точности и эффективности торговли. Это не просто инструмент для размещения ордеров; это комплексное решение для удобного планирования торгов, управления позициями и усиленного контроля над рисками. Независимо от того, начинающий вы трейдер, опытный специалист или скальпер, нуждающийся в быстром исполнении, Trade Manager EA адаптируется к вашим потребностям и работает с любыми активами:
Local Trade Copier EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (116)
Утилиты
Опыт экстремально быстрого копирования сделок с помощью Local Trade Copier EA MT5 . Благодаря простой установке в течение 1 минуты этот копировщик сделок позволяет вам копировать сделки между несколькими терминалами MetaTrader на одном компьютере с Windows или на Windows VPS с крайне быстрыми скоростями копирования менее 0.5 секунды. Независимо от того, новичок вы или профессиональный трейдер, Local Trade Copier EA MT5 предлагает широкий спектр опций, чтобы настроить его под ваши конкретные по
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.86 (146)
Утилиты
Trade Panel — это многофункциональный торговый помощник. Приложение содержит более 50 торговых функций для ручной торговли и позволяет автоматизировать большинство торговых операций. Внимание приложение не работает в тестере стратегий. Перед покупкой вы можете протестировать демоверсию на демо-счете. Демоверсия здесь . Полная инструкция здесь . Торговля. Позволяет совершать торговые операции в один клик: Открыть отложенные ордера и позиции с автоматическим расчетом риска. Открыть несколько ордер
Ultimate Extractor
Clifton Creath
5 (7)
Утилиты
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT5 Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 5 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. What It Does  Phase 1: Automatically analyzes your MT5 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with interactive visualizations. Tracks live performance metrics including open positions, floating P/L, and drawdown in real-time.
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (13)
Утилиты
Бета-версия Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader почти готов к официальному альфа-релизу. Некоторые функции все еще находятся в разработке, и вы можете столкнуться с небольшими ошибками. Если вы заметите проблемы, пожалуйста, сообщите о них, ваша обратная связь помогает улучшать программное обеспечение для всех. Цена увеличится после 20 продаж. Оставшиеся копии по $90:   2/20 . Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader — мощный инструмент, который автоматически копирует торговые сигналы из каналов и групп Telegr
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (103)
Утилиты
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (2)
Утилиты
Lazy Trader — это ваш личный помощник по управлению рисками, который самостоятельно находит лучшие точки входа в рынок, управляет позициями и помогает извлечь максимальную прибыль из каждой торговой идеи! Он контролирует графики от   M1 до W1 , ищет оптимальные точки входа по заданным условиям, управляет позициями без вашего участия: -  Есть идея на дневке?   Не нужно ждать, когда младшие таймфреймы нарисует вход — Lazy Trader сам все проверит и откроет все нужные позиции пока вы занимаетесь жи
Smart Stop Scanner MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Утилиты
Smart Stop Scanner – многоактивный интеллектуальный сканер стоп-лоссов Общее описание Smart Stop Scanner предоставляет профессиональный контроль стоп-лоссов на любом рынке. Он анализирует рыночную структуру, определяет значимые пробои и формирует ключевые защитные уровни по Forex, Золоту, Индексам, Металлам, Криптовалютам и другим инструментам. Все данные отображаются в одном чистом, информативном и DPI-адаптивном панели для максимальной ясности и скорости принятия решений. Как определяется с
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.86 (28)
Утилиты
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider — это простой в использовании полностью настраиваемый инструмент, который позволяет отправлять определённые сигналы в чат, канал или группу Telegram, превращая вашу учётную запись в провайдера сигналов . В отличие от большинства конкурирующих продуктов, он не использует импорт DLL. [ Демо ]   [ Руководство ] [ Версия MT4 ] [ Версия для Discord ] [ Канал в Telegram ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Настройка Доступно пошаговое руководство пользователя . Никаких знаний A
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (6)
Утилиты
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 (Копи-Кот MT5) — это локальный торговый копировщик и полная система управления рисками и исполнения, разработанная для современных торговых задач. От испытаний проп-фирм до управления личным портфелем, он адаптируется к любой ситуации с сочетанием надежного исполнения, защиты капитала, гибкой настройки и продвинутой обработки сделок. Копировщик работает как в режиме Мастер (отправитель), так и в режиме Слейв (получатель), с синхронизацией в реальном времени рыночны
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.91 (11)
Утилиты
EASY Insight AIO – Всё-в-одном для умного и простого трейдинга Обзор Представьте, что вы можете просканировать весь рынок — Форекс, золото, криптовалюты, индексы и даже акции — всего за несколько секунд, без ручного просмотра графиков, сложной установки или настройки индикаторов. EASY Insight AIO — это ваш идеальный инструмент экспорта для трейдинга с поддержкой искусственного интеллекта. Он предоставляет полный снимок рынка в одном аккуратном CSV-файле — готовом к мгновенному анализу в ChatGP
Smart Stop Manager MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Утилиты
Smart Stop Manager – автоматизированное управление стоп-лоссами с профессиональной точностью Обзор Smart Stop Manager — это исполнительный модуль линейки Smart Stop, созданный для трейдеров, которым требуется структурированное, надежное и полностью автоматизированное управление стоп-лоссами по нескольким открытым позициям одновременно. Панель непрерывно отслеживает активные сделки, рассчитывает оптимальный уровень стоп-лосса на основе рыночной структуры Smart Stop и автоматически обновляет сто
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.82 (34)
Утилиты
Trade copier for MT5 - копировщик позиций/СДЕЛОК/ордеров для МetaТrader 5  из МТ4/МТ5) Для копирования на терминал MetaTrader 5 между терминалами МТ5 - МТ5, МТ4 - МТ5  для версии COPYLOT MT5 ( или МТ4 - МТ4 МТ5 - МТ4 для версии COPYLOT MT4). Версия МT4 Полное описание +DEMO +PDF Как купить Как установить    Как получить файлы журналов   Как тестировать и оптимизировать    Все продукты от Expforex Вы также можете копировать сделки в терминал МТ4 (МТ4 - МТ4, МТ5 - МТ4):    COPYLOT CLIENT for M
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.33 (27)
Утилиты
Trade Manager, который поможет вам быстро входить и выходить из сделок, автоматически рассчитывая риск. Включает функции, которые помогут предотвратить чрезмерную торговлю, торговлю из мести и эмоциональную торговлю. Сделками можно управлять автоматически, а показатели эффективности счета можно визуализировать в виде графика. Эти функции делают эту панель идеальной для всех трейдеров, занимающихся ручной торговлей, и помогают улучшить платформу MetaTrader 5. Многоязычная поддержка. Версия для МТ
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (49)
Утилиты
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.58 (72)
Утилиты
Торговая панель для торговли в один клик.  Работа с позициями и ордерами!  Торговля с  графика  или  клавиатуры  . Используя нашу торговую панель, вы можете торговать в один клик с графика и совершать торговые операции в 30 раз быстрее, чем стандартное управление MetaTrader. Автоматические расчеты параметров и функций, которые облегчают жизнь трейдеру и помогают трейдеру вести торговую деятельность намного быстрее и удобнее. Графические подсказки и полная информация о торговых сделках на графике
HINN MagicEntry Extra
ALGOFLOW OÜ
4.64 (11)
Утилиты
HINN MAGIC ENTRY - лучший инструмент для входа и менеджмента позиций! Выставляет ордера через выбор уровня на графике! Основные функции: - Рыночные, лимитные и отложенные ордера -  Автоматический подсчет лоттажа  -  Автоматический учет спреда и комиссий -  Неограниченное количество промежуточных тейков для позиций - Перевод в безубыток и трейлинг стоп-лосса - Интуитивно понятный,  адаптивный, настраиваемый интерфейс - Визуализация сессий и сильных алгоритмических уровней - Любые активы и тип
HYT utility
Sergey Batudayev
Утилиты
HYT (Help Your Trading) — это инструмент, который поможет вам усреднить ваши убыточные позиции, используя две основные техники: Стандартное усреднение. Хеджирование с последующим открытием позиций в направлении тренда. Этот инструмент позволяет разрулить несколько позиций, открытых в разных направлениях как на покупку, так и на продажу. HYT позволяет автоматически рассчитать размер следующей позиции, цену ордера, направление для усреднения и закрытия позиции с заданным уровнем тейк-профита. Этот
Grid Manual MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.9 (20)
Утилиты
Grid Manual — это торговая панель для работы с сеточными стратегиями. Утилита универсальная, имеет гибкие настройки и понятный интерфейс. Работает с сеткой ордеров не только в сторону усреднения убытков, но и в сторону наращивания прибыли. Трейдеру не нужно создавать и сопровождать сетку ордеров, это сделает утилита. Достаточно открыть ордер и Grid manual автоматически создаст ему сетку ордеров и будет сопровождать его до самого закрытия. Полная инструкция и демо-версия здесь . Основные особенно
Seconds Chart MT5
Boris Sedov
4.59 (17)
Утилиты
Seconds Chart — уникальный инструмент для создания секундных графиков в MetaTrader 5 . С помощью Seconds Chart вы можете построить график с таймфреймом, заданным в секундах, получая идеальную гибкость и точность анализа, недоступную на стандартных минутных или часовых графиках. Например, таймфрейм S15 обозначает график со свечами продолжительностью 15 секунд. Вы можете использовать любые индикаторы и советники с поддержкой пользовательских символов. Работать с ними так же удобно, как и на станда
KT Equity Protector MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
4.25 (4)
Утилиты
Легко защитите свой торговый капитал Защита вашего торгового капитала так же важна, как и его увеличение. KT Equity Protector — это ваш персональный менеджер по рискам, который постоянно следит за капиталом на счете и автоматически вмешивается, чтобы предотвратить убытки или зафиксировать прибыль, закрывая все активные и отложенные ордера при достижении заданных уровней прибыли или убытка. Никаких эмоциональных решений, никакой догадки — только надежная защита капитала, которая работает круглосу
Trade copier MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.58 (33)
Утилиты
Trade Copier — это профессиональная утилита, предназначенная для копирования и синхронизации сделок между торговыми счетами. Копирование происходит от счета/терминала поставщика к счету/терминалу получателя, которые установлены на одном компьютере или vps. Перед покупкой вы можете протестировать демо-версию на демо-счете. Демо-версия здесь . Полная инструкция здесь . Основной функционал и преимущества: Русифицированный интерфейс, поддержку на русском языке. Поддерживает копирование МТ5 > МТ5, МТ
OrderManager MT5
Lukas Roth
4.83 (24)
Утилиты
Представляем   OrderManager : Революционный инструмент для MT5 Управляйте своими сделками как профессионал с новейшим инструментом Order Manager для MetaTrader 5. Разработанный с учетом простоты и удобства использования, Order Manager позволяет вам легко определять и визуализировать риски, связанные с каждой сделкой, что позволяет принимать обоснованные решения и оптимизировать вашу торговую стратегию. Для получения дополнительной информации о OrderManager, пожалуйста, обратитесь к руководству.
Trade Manager DashPlus
Henry Lyubomir Wallace
5 (12)
Утилиты
DashPlus – это продвинутое средство для управления торговлей, разработанное для повышения эффективности и результативности торговли на платформе MetaTrader 5. Оно предлагает широкий набор функций, включая расчет рисков, управление ордерами, продвинутые системы сеток, инструменты на основе графиков и аналитику производительности. Основные функции Восстановительная Сетка Внедряет систему усреднения и гибкую сетку для управления сделками в неблагоприятных рыночных условиях. Позволяет стратегически
ChartSync MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
5 (2)
Утилиты
Индикатор Chart Sync — предназначен для синхронизации графических объектов в окнах терминала. Может использоваться как дополнение к TradePanel . Перед покупкой вы можете протестировать Демоверсию на демо-счете. Демоверсия здесь . Для работы установите индикатор на график, с которого нужно копировать объекты. Графические объекты, созданные на этом графике, будут автоматически скопированы индикатором на все графики с таким же символом. Индикатор также будет копировать любые изменения в графических
Risk Manager for MT5
Sergey Batudayev
4.35 (17)
Утилиты
Советник Риск Менеджер для МТ5, очень важная и по моему мнению необходимая программа для каждого трейдера. С помощью данного советника вы сможете контролировать  риск на вашем торговом счету. Контроль риска и прибыли может осуществляться как в  денежном $ эквиваленте так и в % процентном. Для работы советника просто прикрепите его на график валютной пары и выставите значения допустимого риска в валюте депозита или в % от текущего баланса.   [ Инструкция с описанием настроек ] Функции советника
Telegram to MT5 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
5 (7)
Утилиты
Telegram to MT5: Идеальное решение для копирования сигналов Упростите свою торговлю с Telegram to MT5 — современным инструментом, который копирует торговые сигналы прямо из каналов и чатов Telegram на вашу платформу MetaTrader 5, без необходимости использования DLL. Это мощное решение обеспечивает точное исполнение сигналов, широкие возможности настройки, экономит время и повышает вашу эффективность. [ Instructions and DEMO ] Ключевые возможности Прямая интеграция с Telegram API Аутентификация ч
Uber Trade Manager
Meelis Hynninen
4.88 (16)
Утилиты
UTM Manager — это интуитивно понятный и простой в использовании инструмент, предлагающий быстрое и эффективное исполнение сделок. Одной из выдающихся функций является режим «Игнорировать спред», который позволяет вам торговать по цене свечей, полностью игнорируя спреды (например, позволяет торговать парами с более высокими спредами на LTF, избегая выхода из сделок из-за спреда). Еще одним ключевым аспектом UTM Manager является его уникальный локальный копировщик сделок, позволяющий гибко запуска
Patrex pro
Chioma Obunadike
5 (1)
Утилиты
Patrex Pro: Maximize Your Trading Potential Patrex Pro is an advanced trading bot designed to help traders optimize their trading strategies and maximize their potential returns. With its cutting-edge technology and user-friendly interface, Patrex Pro is the ultimate tool for traders seeking to elevate their trading game. Get MT4 Version Key Features: 1. Position Hedging: Patrex Pro allows users to hedge their positions based on their individual risk tolerance and market analysis. 2. Advanced R
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв